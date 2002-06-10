Fruit Dip II

1132 Ratings
This is a really light and fluffy fruit dip that is great at parties, holidays, or any time! Serve with fruit of your choice.

By Crystal Gossett

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 to 16 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Using an electric mixer, blend cream cheese and marshmallow creme until mixed thoroughly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
118 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 13.4g; fat 6.6g; cholesterol 20.5mg; sodium 68.3mg. Full Nutrition
