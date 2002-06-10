Fruit Dip II
This is a really light and fluffy fruit dip that is great at parties, holidays, or any time! Serve with fruit of your choice.
Used strawberry cream cheese, added 1 cup of cool whip and 2 tbsp orange juice. Had people at the party eating dip without the fruit it was so good. Thanks for the great recipe.Read More
This is basically the same fruit dip my family has made for years, except we add 1/4 t sugar and 1/2 vanilla extract. We also add a few drops of red food coloring to give it a pink hue. This makes it so pretty next to strawberries, watermelon, cantaloupe and fresh pineapple chunks
Very good. If you add cool whip make sure the cream cheese and marshmallow creme are mixed well first. Serve with a fruit and bite size cubes of pound cake! Yum!
I make this recipe all of the time, but I add a few drops of marachino (sp)cherry juice to make it have a pink tint. Its great with strawberries
I love this recipe. I usually add about 1-2T lemon juice. It makes it smoother, and it gives it just a little bit of a kick. Either way, this is a great dip for any kind of fruit...melons, berries, grapes, bananas, you name it!
Every since I made this receipe for the first time a couple of months ago I get requests for it all the time! My son loves it and I have served it at several get-togethers. Sometimes I add a bit of orange juice and I always use light strawberry cream cheese.
This is the BEST! Served at a baby shower with fresh strawberries and it was WONDERFUL. Definately going to be a mainstay in my party food!
I have used this recipe for a few years now but I have varied it several times. You can use any kind of the sweet flavored cream cheeses or make it with the marshmallow cream and 8 oz cream cheese and add 3 tablespoons of cocoa powder to it to make the best chocolate fruit dip ever!!! P.S. You can also use this as an icing on cake!
I tried this recipe 2 different ways: once as written and once with strawberry cream cheese, orange juice and whipped cream. The original recipe was so much better! My family didn't like the modifications at all, but the original recipe was gone that evening. I definitely recommend making it the way it is originally written!
I make this all the time for myself. Not the biggest fruit eater, but with this stuff I can eat fruit like it is going out of style. It is a really sweet treat. Thanks.
Perfect with any fruit, and I love the consistency! I agree with other reviewers who doubled the recipe - it's a must. I also added a few tablespoons of powdered sugar, a splash of vanilla, and food coloring. If you're out of marshmallow creme, you can melt 16 oz. marshmallows with 3 1/2 Tbsp. corn syrup and use that instead. You can't tell the difference!
4 stars as written. but 5 stars after following other reviewers suggestions. i used strawberry cream cheese, cool whip, and orange juice. awesome! strawberries and bananas are amazing with this dip!
We have been making this recipe for years....I even found a variation on this site that prefer much better. To make it not quite so thick and to make it go a little farther for a larger crowd add one small container of Cool Whip to it. This is excellent with bananas, strawberries, apples. We use other fruits too like grapes, cantelope, etc...
This is a great and easy recipe. It was delicious with strawberries, pineapple, grapes, & apples. I will definitly make again.
So simple and so delicious - especially in the summer! I took this to a neighbor's house and the kids loved it. I skewered pineapple, strawberries, cantelope and melon together on wooden sticks. It makes a great presentation without a lot of work. If you want to add a little flavor - add some flavored liquor to it. (mint, orange, banana)
I usually make this dip with sugar free vanilla pudding that I prepare according the the directions on the package in place of the marshmallow creme, light cream cheese, and some lemon zest.
I took the advice of previous posters and used strawberry cream cheese (instead of regular) and added 1 cup of Cool Whip to recipe and a Tbs of OJ if needed - to thin it up. Everyone asks me to make this for their parties - it is a hit!
I followed other reviewer's suggestions and used strawberry cream cheese. This dip makes a party in your tummy . . . so yummy, so yummy!! For cherry flavor follow the recipe as stated except add 2 tablespoons of grenadine or maraschino cherry juice.
Very, very good. I used fat free cream cheese and added a little orange juice to thin it out just a bit. Couldn't tell that the cream cheese was fat free once it was mixed with the marshmallow and the orange juice.
This is so easy to make and so good! Everyone loves it!
I have made this for years, but in my family, we like lime 1 tablespoon or so of lime juice added. It gives the dip a creamier, smoother consistency.
This is a very easy and delicious recipe....on occasion for a twist I add one pkt of powdered pina colada drink mix and that gives it a tropical flair. Soooo good.
I serve this all of the time. Baby showers I either add pink sprinkles or food coloring for a girl or blue sprinkles or food coloring for a boy. It's great with a third ingredient: Cool whip also. Goes well with apples, pineapple, grapes (green), and strawberries!
It's hard to believe this has only 2 ingredients yet it's so yummy! I made this for a get together and before I could even get the other appetizers to the table the 4 kids (aged 6-16) had devoured this with the strawberries and apple slices I put with it. There are a lot of things you could add (pineapple or other fruit juice, vanilla extract, etc.) to suit your tastes, but I like the simplicity of it as is. It is also wonderful with Teddy Graham's/graham cracker's. If you make it ahead of time and refrigerate it, just be sure to let it sit at room temp. a bit before serving so it softens up.
Made this for Christmas dinner and served it with Strawberries, grapes, apples and raspberries. I don't recommend it for raspberries because the raspberries are too delicate to dip. The fruit dip is super easy to make and my guests loved it!! Even put it on top of their chocolate cake! It's a little too sweet for my taste. It's real good if you like something super sweet. I'd serve it again but might add cool whip so it's not so rich.
This was a very simple and incredibly delicious recipe that will always be used in my home.
Yum. Great as is, but sometimes I add 1/2 teaspoon almond flavoring for something extra.
The BOMB!!!
Wow! Everyone loved this and wanted the recipe! The cream cheese stabilizes the marshmallow creme and cuts down on the sweetness just enough to compliment the fruit. Will be a main dip for me to bring to any party, my friends are constantly begging me to bring it.
Try adding cinnamon, awesome stuff.
My family has also been making this for years. The only differences are that I add a few drops of red food coloring, as others mentioned, and I add a little Peach Schnapps. Always a favorite at parties!
Yummy and easy, perfect for a potluck or party. People are usually amazed at how simple it is. I add a tsp or so of orange juice, which helps to blend the ingredients more easily.
For years we have made this and added fresh grated Ginger. (always keep some ginger in the freezer ready to grate). LOVE IT!
I had this at a friend's house...it was wonderful.
I made this dip exactly as posted but using strawberry cream cheese - It was AWESOME! I put a pretty bowl of the dip at the top of my 3 tiered serving platter, placed several different cut fruits on the platters, and oh my...It was a real hit of the party, first thing gone, thank you! SO YUMMY!
Duh. This is great stuff. I made it for a co-worker's breakfast birthday celebration. Served it with kiwi, cantaloupe, melon, pineapple, grapes, and peaches. Couldn't keep my husband out of the bowl the night before. I could eat the stuff by the spoonful. The fruit is really an accessory to the dip. :o)
This is a recipe I have brought many times to potluck parties and it is always a big hit. Friends even request it now. I added a tiny bit (1/8 tsp.) of coconut extract to give it a bit of a tropical flavor. It is the best with strawberries.
Yummy...very easy...I used low fat cream cheese and noon knew the difference.
Easy! And I've tried it with other flavors of cream cheese (raspberry, blueberry, strawberry, pineapple) and ALL have been delicious! :)
So yummy! Served this at a party and found kids that don't typically eat fruit, piling some on a plate just to eat this dip. Everyone described it as "addicting". Super easy to make and I was able to make it a day in advance, saving me a ton of time on the day of our party!
One word: Yum!
Perfect for dipping fresh fruit in. Usually make a double batch because it goes so quickly!
This is the best and easiest fruit dip ever. I've brought it to many parties and it's always a hit!
This is so easy, but very tasty. I made it for a luau style barbeque with fruits like peaches, pineapple, kiwi and mango. Kids love it and so do adults. Very good with the strawberry cream cheese.
Absolutely love this recipe. I love to eat fruit, so adding this dip to it makes it all the better. I also add chopped walnuts to it... gives it a great flavor.... yummy!
I have used this for years with the addition of a small box of strawberry jello (or any flavor of your choice) add to the cream cheese and marshmallow cream.
Extra delicious! I use low-fat cream cheese, add a little lemon juice or lemon extract and some lemon zest for a little color. Perfect for dipping anything!
I first had this at a baby shower for my daughter in Florida. The hostess used a tub of soft strawberry cream cheese with the marshmallow cream. It is fabulous! Try it.
This is a hit at parties. Lately it's been what I take to parties because it's kid friendly and tasty. I take it with assorted fruit...grapes, strawberries, packaged apple slices, pineapple etc. I follow the recipe as directed though I add a serving spoon's worth of Lite Cool Whip I usually have in my freezer (gives it a fluffier texture) and some maraschino cherry juice for a bit of pink color. Delicious!
Delicious! You can't get better than 2 ingredients, and the end result is so yummy!
I added whipped cream, vanilla, and orange juice. I made it with strawberry cream cheese. I will definitely make this again. Yummy!
This turned out really good. I made it for myself/family, which turned out to be too much. But it would be a great amount for a party! I did use the strawberry cream cheese, orange juice, and cool whip with the marshmellow fluff.
I am rating this 5 stars AS IS. I make this all the time for the kids and they LOVE IT. Unfortunately this time I took other reviewers advice and added liquid to it which made it WAY TOO runny. The kids had a hare time keeping the dip on the fruit with the juice I added :( Next time I will make the recipe as stated!!
I read that someone had added coconut extract to the recipe. I also tried this and it was fabulous!!
This turned out great. I doubled the recipe because I didn't think it would be enough. Turns out, a single recipe makes plenty. It was the rave of the party! I added a touch of vanilla, but I don't think it really needs that.
I have been making this dip for years. The last time I made it I added a bag of Heath bar bits........it was absolutely delicious!! I couldn't keep up with the refilling the bowl!!
This dip is amazing! I did try it with the strawberry cream cheese. And it was yummy! Will make again for sure.
YUM!!!! This is SO easy and SO good. Best fruit dip ever! I got so many compliments.
I have been making this for years, I can't understand why everyone wants to change the recipe, if you think your such a good cook then make up your own recipe instead of trying to change everyone else's.thats why i hate to read reviews, every one on here is trying to ruin a good thing
You can't go wrong with this dip. Very easy and delicious tasting.
So easy and so good!
Be sure to put a tiny bit of pink food coloring in this if you are using it on a buffet table, or guests totally think it is mayonnaise! Making it slightly pink makes all the difference in how much of it gets eaten with the fruit. It is really good, and a shame for folks to miss it!
excellent and easy, a real crowd pleaser...
Right to the point and delicious.
Very easy and yummy! This is one of my favorites. I could even eat it without the fruit! :)
I have used this recipe a million times. It is very good with strawberries. When I take it to parties or potlucks, it's always a hit!
Served this to my Bunco group last night with strawberries and apples. Everyone loved it! It's a perfect summer snack.
I made this for my daughters 6th Birthday party. HUGE HIT
This has been my go-to fruit dip for 20 years. Never met anyone who didn't like it...especially good with strawberries. I always add a good dose of vanilla, also.
I also use strawberry cream cheese or pineapple instead of just plain. Also I like to add whipped topping for a lighter taste.
Yummy yummy! made it exactly like the recipe (easy, right?!) and served at a cocktail party on Saturday with cantaloupe, strawberries, and apples. Everything was gone in a blink of an eye!
I was trying to make a fruit dip (which is not something I've done) for a shower and this had the best reviews, but I thought it sounded way to boring as some of the reviews indicated so.. I used 1-(8) ounce tub of sour cream, 8 ounces of cream cheese, 2 7 ounce jars of marshmellow creme, and about 1/4 of a cup of frozen strawberries and sauce to pink it up a little. HUGE HIT! This made A LOT, and could easily be cut in half for a smaller crowd.
I don't know what I love more about this recipe--the fact that it's absolutely delicious or the fact that it's so simple to make. I also took the advice of others & added 2 Tbsp of orange juice, substituted strawberry cream cheese, & folded in some Cool Whip. This recipe is definitely worth keeping!
I thought this was a great fruit dip recipe. I adjusted it based on others' recommendations with the following: Added 1/2 tsp Lemon Juice Added 1/2 tsp Vanilla Extract I mixed it all with a hand mixer...turned out great.
I love this stuff. I've been making it for years except I add a couple of spoonfuls of Jello powder (usually raspberry or Strawberry). It looks pretty and tastes wonderful:)
Very Good! Served with apples and strawberries. The bowl was empty when I took it home :)
This is happiness in a bowl!!! Followed others suggestions and added a splash of orange juice. Seved with fruit and cinnamon graham crackers. Think it would be good as icing on a cake!!
I hosted a brunch this past summer and had this with my fresh fruit - everyone raved. So simple, yet so delish! Thanks for sharing!
I've been making this dip for YEARS with the simple addition of a tablespoon or so of Amaretto (almond flavoring for tea totallers). Wonderful stuff with apples, strawberries, peaches, graham crackers, gingerbread cookies.
Delicious!
I added some lime juice and zest
I really liked this! I added 1/2 tub of cool whip as well and did use the strawberry cream cheese as suggested. Yum! Tasted best with apples.
I added the whipped topping and the orange juice like suggested by other members! It turned out great!
If you like this fruit dip (which I love it!), it's also good on fruit pizzas.
Delicious! I add a dash of vanilla! Yum! :)
Yummy! It didn't make as much as I thought it would so I folded in 2 or 3 cups of Cool Whip and it fluffed it up and tasted great.
I was grocery shopping with a friend and saw marshmallow cream on sale for a really great price, so we each bought some. She mentioned it made a great fruit dip mixed with cream cheese, so I bought some strawberries to try it out. I got on this website to find a recipe, because I was unsure how much of each to mix, and it's so easy and delicious! After trying it with whole strawberries, I ended up cutting all the berries up and mixing them into the dip, then dipping vanilla wafers and pretzels into it. It tasted to great, and helped make the most of the strawberries I had. Thanks for sharing!
I have been making this for years people just love this dip. I add a little bit of vanilla flavor. it gives it just the flavor.
I have made this before with a slight variation. I add two small containers of Yoplait yogurt (key lime pie flavor). It tastes light and refreshing!
Soooooooo good!!!! I added about a tsp of vanilla, and as a user suggested, made it the night before so the ingredients could come together. Awesome w/ fresh strawberries!
Made this recipe many times in the past. The only thing I do differently is I add some yogurt to it to change up the flavor.
Really excellent...I've used it as a frosting on sponge cake, with tons of fruits as garnish! Delicious!
VERY GOOD
Perfect.
This was a huge hit at my sons birthday!! It went so fast and everyone kept asking for more. I did add a couple ingredients to this recipe as suggested by another person. I Add 2 tbs of orange juice and folded in a cup of cool whip. Awesome!!!
This is sooo much better than the yogurt version and it's cheaper! Thank you! Only thing I did differently is that I used strawberry flavored cream cheese....
Always yummy! Always a hit! And always gets those none fruit eaters to eat fruit!
