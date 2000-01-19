Baked Potato Salad I

I never was able to make a really good potato salad until this one.My brotherinlaw and I are the cooks in the family so when I bring something over I always want something that is going to be an wow recipe to him and This sure lived up to it. Every time I make it people talk about it. Very important tho. It deff needs to sit all night it taste so much better the next day. It is so easy and so good. every one loved it. Added more sour cream and part of the mayo.The first time we ate it we ate it hot out of the oven. Now I bake it and then refrigerate all day until evening.Or until it is very cold . I take it out and break it all up in a bowl and add more sour cream. Top with extra shedded chedder and mexican mix cheese and some more bacon. serve it cold. Every one loved it and wanted more when it was gone. Makes a really great cold salad. Also Im not sure how it said to do the onions but I chopped them up. quite a few and then carmelize them. The flavor goes thru the salad but no sharp onion pieces in the salad. Kids here that dont like onions love the carmalized flavor of them in the salad tho. Best salad going. Like I said Better the next day. Thank you for this recipe.