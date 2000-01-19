Baked Potato Salad I

Is this a baked potato salad or a cheese and potato casserole? Try this recipe and decide for yourself.

By Tom

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
1 hr 20 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Butter a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Put sliced potatoes into a large pot, and fill with enough water to cover. Bring to a boil, and cook until tender but still firm, about 10 minutes. Drain, and set aside.

  • At the same time, place bacon in a large deep skillet. Cook over medium-high heat until evenly browned. Remove to paper towels to drain.

  • In a large bowl, stir together the potatoes, cheese, onion, mayonnaise, salt, and pepper. Spoon into prepared baking dish. Crumble bacon over the top, and sprinkle with olives.

  • Bake for 1 hour in the preheated oven, until golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
422 calories; protein 13.8g; carbohydrates 26.7g; fat 29.4g; cholesterol 49.3mg; sodium 844.5mg. Full Nutrition
