Pomegranate molasses is a syrup used in Middle Eastern cooking. It has a bright ruby red color, and its sweet and sour flavor goes well with so many other ingredients. It is commonly available in Middle Eastern markets, but is easily made at home if you can get pomegranate juice, now easily found in supermarkets.
I have friends in southeastern Turkey and each family makes this in their home each year. They love it drizzled on a salad with olive oil and lemon. But there, they only reduce the pomegranate juice plain.
I made this recipe when I had some left over pomegranate juice that I would've thrown out. It cooked down very well to a good syrup. It was very sticky though so be careful! Maybe I would rate this higher if I liked pomegranate, but the taste wasn't my thing. Don't let that turn you off though. I encourage anyone with some leftover pomegranate juice to try this recipe, just to see if it suits their tastes. (I would make a small batch first, then make more if you like it.)
Great and easy recipe! I only used a fourth of the ingredients to make just enough to flavor some cream cheese icing I was making and give it some color! Had a little bit left over and used it on some grilled chicken and it was great!
OMG let me tell you how wonderful it is!! For me it took over an hour but it was oh so worth it! I did chef Johns lamb with the molasses with it, wow what a wonderful taste. I've been doing it each year for Passover and we all love it ??! You need to give it a try, next I will be trying it on this other recipes for BBQ sauce!
Turned out great. Easy to make. Use a heat diffuser/ simmer ring to greatly help in preventing scorching. Mine took a little over 2hr. Remember it comes out as a thick syrup. Went from 4 cups of juice to 1 cup syrup.
This is awesome! I used it for a lamb roast, as suggested in another recipe. But I had some left over....I used the leftover for a vinaigrette base-what an Awesome idea!!! This is so simple to make, I will definitely make it again.
Made this following the recipe exactly and put them over chicken meatballs from another site. The only issue I had was that it seized up after it was done and I was unable to save it for another day. The flavor was great. I think next time I would just keep it warm so that it doesn't seize. Otherwise, it was great.
