Pomegranate Molasses

4.3
16 Ratings
Pomegranate molasses is a syrup used in Middle Eastern cooking. It has a bright ruby red color, and its sweet and sour flavor goes well with so many other ingredients. It is commonly available in Middle Eastern markets, but is easily made at home if you can get pomegranate juice, now easily found in supermarkets.

Recipe by flying chef

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 1/2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring pomegranate juice, sugar, and lemon juice to a simmer in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Once the sugar has dissolved, reduce the heat to medium-low, and simmer until the juice has reduced to 1 1/2 cups, about 1 hour. Stir the molasses frequently as it thickens to keep it from burning. When the molasses is done, allow it to cool to room temperature, then pour into a glass storage container, and keep in the refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
94 calories; carbohydrates 25.7g; sodium 0.1mg. Full Nutrition
