Chicken Eileen

Boneless chicken breasts stuffed with your favorite stuffing and mozzarella cheese and topped off with more cheese to make it super cheesy.

By Susan

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
8
  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Prepare stuffing according to package directions. Wash the chicken, pat dry and pound out to about a 1/2 inch thickness. Place a slice of cheese on each breast, followed by a scoop of prepared stuffing. Close each breast over the cheese and stuffing and hold with a toothpick. Place stuffed breasts in a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 25 minutes, or until chicken juices run clear, then place a second slice of cheese over each stuffed chicken, and bake for 2 more minutes, or until cheese is bubbly.

Per Serving:
380 calories; protein 42g; carbohydrates 17.4g; fat 14.7g; cholesterol 112.9mg; sodium 765.7mg. Full Nutrition
