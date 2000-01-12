Chicken Eileen
Boneless chicken breasts stuffed with your favorite stuffing and mozzarella cheese and topped off with more cheese to make it super cheesy.
I let the chicken sit in an olive oil rosemary, thyme, and parsley mixture when baking. GREAT meal, easy, minimal cleanup. I've been asked for this dish more than once. Just delicious!Read More
I found this recipe to be pretty bland. My husband thought it was ok, but I wasn't that impressed. I think if I decide to make this again, I will use broth to cook the stuffing instead of water per the box directions, and then I will also add much more seasonings to my bread crumbs (even more than the seasoned bread crumbs come with) such as Tony Cachere's cajun seasoning to give it more kick. I did add a bit of garlic salt which helped, but not enough. I sprinkled the top with dried parsley when I put on the final cheese slices, which made a pretty presentation. I also butterflied my chicken breasts and pounded it out a bit to make it easier to roll (and prettier when cut open). Definitely need to add more umph though!Read More
We really enjoyed this. I used leftover homemade stuffing. Also added 1/4 cup chicken broth in baking pan. serve with gravy and mashed potatoes.
This was very good. I used a flavorful stuffing....otherwise I can see how this would be bland. I also sprinkled some basil and added some proscuitto (had some on hand and thought it would be good...and it was.) Thanks for the post. Delicious.
I was looking for a different way to use chicken, cheese, and stuffing, and this fit the bill perfectly! My daughters (ages 6 and 3) had a blast helping me pound the chicken breasts. The only change I made was to use monteray jack cheese, because that's what I had on hand. I also topped the chicken with the slices before putting it in the oven (because I forgot to wait). It still turned out great! All the kids loved it. It actually turned out quite well and looked very pretty. My children were impressed, they said it was like eating at a nice restaurant.
wow im impressed at myself and the person whom invented this i really loved it!
It was great tasting and easy to prepare. However the baking time seemed to be way off. I had to bake it for almost twice the time it said.
Very good! My husband and I loved it!! Will def make it again!
This was good, (my husband says awesome) especially with the changes I made. I used swiss cheese to add more flavor, added fresh thyme and sage to the stuffing and after the chicken was stuffed and rolled, I dipped in a beaten egg and then dredged in crushed stuffing crumbs and baked it with a pad of butter on top. I did not melt additional cheese on top, so the result was quite pretty. The chicken took much longer to cook than the recipe indicated, but it was worth the wait. savory and elegant.
I made this for dinner tonight and it flew off the plate!! I noticed that a lot of people had thought it was bland, so I added a little bit of ham and bacon; chicken cordon bleu style. Put a little bacon on the ham slice and the cheese...topped with the stuffing and folded over...once it was done, I pulled out the toothpicks covered with mozz and sprinkled more bacon on top and threw it back in! Delicous...definitely a keeper in my household!
I made this dish three nights ago, and it was fantastic. I altered it, since I did not have the mozzarella. I used thin Swiss cheese slices & Stove Top chicken stuffing for the filling. 10 minutes after the chicken went in, the house smelled so yummy. My Husband loved it & had two helpings. It was so easy to make, I did add 5 extra minutes to the cooking time, because the chicken breasts were larger.
I breaded the chicken with itlian bread crumbs and tryed it with provolone and mozzy cheese. It tasted better with provolone. Me and my husband loved it and we both don't like stuffing. Our 10 month old gobbled it up too. My only problem was getting the chicken to stay on the tooth picks.
Neither my husband nor kids liked this at all. I thought it was okay. It needed something more, but I didn't know what. I followed the directions exactly. I was hungry and it was quite filling, but I don't think I'll make it again.
This was great!! my boyfriend and i loved it!! i am a young gal and learning to cook so it was right up my alley...quick and EASY!! i took advice from many of you!(thanx!!) i did season both sides of the chicken with salt, pepper, season salt, garlic and onion powder, and some cajun seasoning...THEN i pounded it flat....it really worked in the flavors!! I will definitley make it again!
Good taste but not at all pretty! I used Meijer brand turkey-flavored stuffing which is really tasty, and doesn't need any more seasoning. This is a great recipe to make when you are low on groceries, as you could use pretty much any cheese you have on hand, and also homemade breadcrumbs seasoned with whatever you like. Thanks, Susan!
Very easy to make!! It was a great idea for my husband who's sick of the same old thing. Unfortunately when I went grocery shopping they had no chicken I use for this recipe but I used pork slices and it turned out just as good!!
I used stove top long grain and wild rice stuffing mix. I put the stuffing first then topped with cheese and after securing it with toothpicks rolled it in melted butter & seasoned bread crumbs. I think the seasoned crumbs make a big difference and this was a good recipe.
This was great and my whole family loved it! I made a few adjustments. Fearing blandness, I seasoned the chicken as if I would serve it alone (garlic, cajun seasoning, salt, pepper and thyme). Taking a cue from other reviewers I added olive oil to the baking dish. I also added dried cranberries on top of the stuffing before closing with tooth picks. Overall great dish. Thx for sharing
Excellent! A huge hit - Thank you for a way to make chicken new and exciting again! I made a few simple changes - I added some chicken broth to the bottom of the pan and put some crumbled bacon on top of the mozzarella to keep it from being too bland. We loved it, and I look forward to making it again!
I made this during the day and then cooked it at night which is a plus when you have kids. I added some basil, cajun seasonings, rosemary and parmesan tomato olive oil to the chicken before I cooked it. Served to some friends for dinner. Served with cheesy mashed baked potatoes and tomato and goat cheese stackers. Everyone really liked it.
This is a great meal to make when the pantry is low. As written, it is a bit bland and needs some seasoning. I used thin sliced breasts which was faster than pounding chicken. However, they were not big enough to roll well, they ended up more folded over - which was OK for just the family, but came out too ugly for company. I will make this again.
I made this and did as others had suggested and used chicken broth instead of water in my stuffing and also I added some to the bottom of the pan while cooking. I did add celery and onion to my herbed stuffing as I always do to give it more flavor. This was an easy recipe and my family enjoyed it. I would definately recommend pounding out the chicken as it makes a huge difference and it is easier to roll up the chicken. Thanks for posting this!
good recipe, great idea. I sprinkled seasoned salt on the chicken before placing the cheese, and used American instead of mozzerella. When assembled I put Italian seasoning on top to give a little more flavor and make it a pretty before adding a half slice of mozzerella :)
This is a great recipe! The only thing I did differently was to sprinkle garlic salt and paprika on top before cooking. I cook for a family of six and everyone loved it. I've also used this recipe when providing meals for friends or family. Thanks for sharing this tasty meal!
This was actually really good...it wasn't exactly pretty, but it made up for it in taste. The only change I made was to use provolone instead of mozzarella.
This is one of those recipes that is really way better tasting that it sounds, not that is doesn't sound good! It was really, good. I seasoned both sides of the chicken after I pounded it and really stuffed them good, using a few toothpicks each. Then I sprinkled the tops with parsley, garlic and pepper. Served with mixed veggies and mashed potatos. If you like stuffing, you'll love this...
As written I give this a 3. It is ok, nothing fantastic. My husband enjoyed it but I found it lacked flavor. I think I will take other posters suggestions about coating the chicken breast in seasoned breadcrumbs before baking. I'm going to make it again and next time add some spices to the chicken as it was bland. Will probably also change up the cheese.
My family loved this! My 8-year-old son is very picky and I will never eat stuffing but he ate every bite! Wahoo!!! I would definitely make this again! Thanks for the great recipe!
This is a GREAT recipe! It has quickly become a household favorite!
Delicious! I served with rice and mashed potatoes and got rave reviews!
This is a great chicken recipe. Delicious and easy to make. I did, however, pound the chicken a little to make it easier to fold. I then cooked it for the time stated and it came out perfect.
This was so easy and fast!! Everybody loved it. Thanks for the great recipe
Best chicken ever!
Very unique way to prepare stuffing in the chicken and the mozzerella was a great combination.
My family really enjoyed this. I seasoned with chicken with garlic salt & pepper. I also added some extra cheese on top. I also poured about a cup or 2 of College Inn white wine & herb culinary broth in the bottom of the pan before cooking. Took about 35 mins to cook.
Easy to make, but a bit bland with all the mozzarella. I might try adding some spices next time, or marinating the chicken.
My dinner guests enjoyed this dish. It was basically easy to prepare, however, I gave the left-overs to my dinner guests (which they were tickled to get it). It was a little bland for my tastes, but nothing some spice couldn't jazz up added somewhere.
Very yummy and so easy. I served it with mashed potatoes and put some cream of mushroom soup on top when I plated it.
Use Monterey Jack, mozzarella is like Candle Wax, no taste!
This was GREAT! It was quick, easy to make and delicious. You can vary the taste by trying different instant stuffing mixes. My 2 sons loved it and requested it again (amazing!). The time was right on the money - I recommend making sure you pound the meat out thin to ensure that the time is accurate. Served on a platter and sprinkled with parsley - it even looks as good as it tastes - tender and juicy!
