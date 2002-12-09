5-Ingredient Mexican Casserole

263 Ratings
  • 5 128
  • 4 98
  • 3 23
  • 2 9
  • 1 5

Small dinner pie made with salsa, tortillas, refried beans, cheese, and onions.

By Annie Ellis

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
17 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Spray a 9-inch pie pan with non-stick cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • In a saucepan, cook refried beans and onions (to soften them) on medium-high heat for about 5 minutes.

  • Place one tortilla in the bottom of the greased pan. Spread about 1/3 cup of the bean mixture over it. Layer a few tablespoons of salsa over this. Then, place another tortilla over the salsa, and add more of the bean mixture. Follow the beans with a big handful of cheese, spreading evenly. repeat layers, spreading the ingredients evenly over the tortillas. On the top layer, make sure to use lots of salsa and cheese!

  • Bake until the cheese is melted, approximately 15 to 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
651 calories; protein 29.3g; carbohydrates 74g; fat 20.3g; cholesterol 68.3mg; sodium 1505.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022