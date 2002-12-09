5-Ingredient Mexican Casserole
Small dinner pie made with salsa, tortillas, refried beans, cheese, and onions.
Not being vegetarian, I warmed up some leftover taco-seasoned ground beef in a separate skillet and layered that over the beans in each repetition. Adding this, I ended up doing 2 complete layer repetitions and using fewer tortillas, less salsa and less cheese (used the packaged 4-cheese Mexican blend) than the recipe called for. I cut it just like a pie and topped each piece to be served with a spoonful of sour cream. It looked and smelled very appetizing and my family enjoyed it a lot, especially my 4 year old son. This was very easy, tasty, and it should be great for leftovers. Plus, I had all the ingredients on hand so it was convenient too. Thanks!Read More
Well, I applaud any recipe that contains primarily good, healthy ingredients,especially if it is vegetarian! That said, I must add that this recipe could use some modifications. First, cooking the refried beans with the diced onion on medium-high heat for 5 minutes simply scorches the bottom of the pan while the onions remain virtually uncooked. And yes, I did stir. If the onions were first sauteed in a bit of oil and the beans were then added and heated through, this would give much better results. Second, the overall texture of the finished dish is quite mushy. It could stand some substance, maybe corn added.The taste was there, and the nutritional value, but we could use some changes to this recipe.Read More
The basic idea of this recipe is great, but I modified it to take advantage of what I had in my 'fridge, and to reduce the quantity to serve just two. I sauteed a small chopped onion in olive oil and added ground cumin, ground coriander, and chili powder. I let it simmer until the onions turned translucent. Next I added a can of drained black beans and half a can of drained corn. Then a large chopped tomato and about two tablespoons of freshly cut cilantro. After tasting it, I added some tobasco to give it more "zing". I let the mixture simmer on low for about 25 minutes, to give a "refried" texture. Then I compiled the casserole in a meatloaf pan -- using two 6" corn tortillas on the bottom of the pan, topped with half the bean recipe, then about half a cup of low fat "4 Cheese Mexican Mix", and I repeated it with another two 6" corn tortillas, the bean mixture, and about a cup of the cheese. I covered the pan with tin foil and backed for 30 minutes. If I were to do this again, I'd add a little tequila to the bean mix and a little bittersweet chocolate.
This is my first review, and I'm only writing because I think I made some decent modifications to share with others. If you like crunchy onions in a quick hors d'oeuvre, this is okay. But as a meal, I made some changes: saute'ed onions and a touch of minced garlic in olive oil till transparent. Added the beans, a 1/2 c or so of salsa, and a can of diced chilies. Seasoned with cilantro, cumin, and chili powder, before cooking for a few more on medium-low heat (it sticks!!!) Used this mixture as a base, layered fresh spinach leaves, home made salsa, and cheese before adding the next layer. So far so good. It could have used some crunch, as other readers suggested. Corn, perhaps, or maybe a well-seasoned cast iron pan for cooking. A person could probably even break up some tortilla chips lightly and throw them in a layer for crunch. Guacamole and salsa are great accompaniments. Thanks for a good idea!
AWESOME!! So much better than I ever expected! The inner tortillas stay soft, while the outer one crisps a little. I added garlic to the onion, and sauted both onion and garlic first before adding the beans, which I think is a good idea. I also added fresh cilantro to one layer inside and to the top, which looked great. My husband said "This is the best meal you've made." I have also made it for dinner parties, and someone always asks for the recipe. We will definitely make the Mexican Casserole again and again.
I threw 6 tortillas on the griddle a moment with a tiny bit of oil to crisp 'em up a bit then layered three on the bottom of a well greased cast iron skillet. Then I sautéed a small onion, 1/4c chopped green pepper and 2 clv garlic. Added the can of beans and 1/4c or so water, few dashes salt and hot sauce for flavor. I spread this mix on the tortillas, added sliced avocado, then a layer of salsa, a layer of chopped lettuce, and shredded cheddar. Put three more torts on and added the rest of the bean mix, more salsa and more cheese. Pulled her outta the oven after 15 minutes. note: the longer she cools the easier she is to cut- be patient! served with a dollop of sour cream and some fire sauce from taco bell. mm!
VERY good...sauteed onions and fresh garlic until tender and then added the refried beans to heat through and make it easy to spread. Made this with Spanish Rice II from this site for a nice, vegetarian meal (although we aren't vegetarians).
I expected bland, but wanted something quick with ingredients I had, and this turned out quite nice. I added cumin and coriander to the beans and onions and sprinked chili powder over the whole thing before putting it in the oven. I really recommend adding at least the chili powder, it really helped.
Very good, easy to make meal that was enjoyed by the family. I added minced garlic and 1 tsp. cumin to the beans. I think I might even add more cumin next time. A great meatless meal!!
Quite good fast and easy meal. I used 11 (6inch) corn tortillas instead of the flour ones. I added 1 tbsp chili powder, 1 tsp cumin, 1 can diced green chilis, and a dash of oregano because I only had about 4/5 cup of salsa.
This was ok - good, but that's all. The directions aren't entirely clear, but anyone familiar with cooking will get the concept easily enough. This was good, but seemed like just an excuse to eat refried beans. I would add about two sliced or diced tomatoes to the concoction next time. It wasn't awful, but for 651 calories, I wanted it to be really, really yummy! Perhaps if, while you are making this, you think one can of beans is actually overkill, cut back. That is probably the problem - the beans overwhelmed the dish. But do make this as it is a great concept to create your own dish with other ingredients or variations.
I agree that if adding onions they need to be sauteed before placing in the mixture. I sprinkled some taco seasoning on top of the bean layer. I added black olives and the first time I used peach salsa..blech!! The next time I used homemade salsa because I love cilantro. It was really good. My diabetic Mom was thrilled to have this because she could eat a lot and not use as much insulin.
This recipe is really easy, makes for good leftovers and my boyfriend LOVED it. Modified slightly to our tastes by adding jalepenos and black olives.
We subbed in cooked beef/onion/taco mix for the refried beans. Really good. Squash each layer down firmly when making it, and let sit five minutes after pulling it out of the oven. TACO PIE. Ole!
I am determined to use up what is in our pantry & fridge, so was delighted when I saw this. (I have that..& that... ooo & that, too!) Used a springform pan to make removal easier. Pizza cutter worked great, BTW. Used idea of letting it rest for a few after baking. Also sauteed the onion prior to adding the beans. Used cheddar & pepper jack. Had some pretty wild salsa hiding in the pantry. My husband, raised in So Cal, loves Mexican or Mexican-style food, so this goes on the list of "keepers". We had sour cream & black olives on the side, because I am CLEANING OUT THE PANTRY AND THE FRIDGE! Loved it. Will make again. Will also use suggestions to play with this recipe, but it's great as it is. Thanks, Annie! Rockin' recipe.
Very easy! I wasn't sure how this would turn out. I sauteed the onion before I added the beans. I also added meat seasoned with taco seasoning from a previous post. I did everything else exactly as the recipe says. I used a spicier salsa which gave it just the right amount of zing. I thought with the added meat gave it just what it needed! The family really enjoyed it!
pretty tasty! didnt have salsa on hand, but did have green enchilada sauce so i used that. also mixed some canned corn in w/ beans, topped w/ black olives, and added some taco-seasoned TVP(textured veg protein) to each layer. will make again!
This was so easy to make and so good, I didn't even miss the lack of meat. I'm not a vegetarian, but my very picky eater of a daughter is and we both loved it. I will definitely make this again!
I made it with whole wheat tortillas to make it healthier. We really didn't enjoy it. Bummer!
I found this very bland. It just taste like beans and cheese. Not a bad side dish just didnt wow me.
Absolutely delicious! My husband loved it. It will definitely become a regular dinner in our house.
This is a very good starter recipe. I only give it 4 stars, because I used it as just that, a starter recipe. I like a crunch to my burrito casseroles, and therefore I fried my flour tortillas before using them. I sauted onion in olive oil until translucent, then added the beans, and a couple of dashes of cayenne pepper. I only had 2 tortillas, so I put a generous layer of beans on top of one tortilla, topped with cheese, added the other tortilla, put remaining beans and cheese on top. Baked at 350 for about 10 minutes, and then topped with salsa. Very tasty!
I had to make some modifications but they were well worth it. Here's what you should consider: add 1 can corn and 1 can black beans; mix corn, black beans, salsa, sautéed onions, and refried beans in a large bowl before layering in the casserole dish; finish with a sprinkle of seasoning over all; finally bake until sides are bubbling. Serve with chips and enjoy.
I love this recipe so much I decided to add a few things to it to make it even better atleast IMO. I added ground beef with taco seasoning and substituted the jar of salsa with fresh avacado salsa from my local farmer's market. Loved it. I did find that the bottom layers tend to get soggy and that if you drain some of the liquid off the salsa it helps.
Yummy. Made this for dinner last night and just finished the leftovers for lunch! Served with yellow rice and it was deelish. I made my own refried beans (pinto beans, onion, garlic, chili powder, ground cumin, salt, and stock) and I added sour cream to each layer. Will be adding this to recipe book!
Awesome, easy recipe. Very versatile. We completely omitted the onions. You can change the salsa for rotel, add thinly sliced beef or chicken, extra whole black or pinto beans, etc. The possibilities make this recipe an easy dinner plan with little to no planning required. Thanks!
Very easy & yummy!
Yum! My whole family loved this even the picky ones. I did add sour cream to each layer and followed other suggestions. I will be doing this one again. Thanks for the recipe :)
This was Really good! I followed the recipe almost exactly with the exception of adding Taco meat and putting cheese on every layer. My layers were, tortillas, bean mixture, meat, salsa, cheese. I served it topped with diced tomatoes and sour cream. My husband loved it too!
The whole family loved this! It's great just the way it is, or as a starter recipe. One time my husband made some chicken with taco seasoning and added it to a layer...very good. He also added spanish rice once and it was very good as well.
Loved the recipe. I did double to make it "family size" by putting the tortillas in a 9x12 casserole side by side. Instead of single layered. The double layering made it more like a "Mexican lasagna". Just take the recipe and kind of overlap the tortillas with all the same ingredients in layers and bake for at least 50 % longer! Yum. Awesome dinner!
This was good. I used a enchilada sauce though and mixed it into the bean mix and layered the cheese inside and on top. I ts a good quick meal.
My original reaction was to give this recipe a 3 bc it is good for what it is but nothing amazing however my hubbie said it was great and he went back for seconds so I will have to err on the side of 4 stars. VERY IMPORTANT - you really have to sauté the onion in a little oil for about five min before adding the beans otherwise you have raw crunchy onion in your dish. I added about 2 tsp of chili powder to the bean mix to give it some flavor and it was good but next time I will take the suggestion to add a pkg of taco seasoning. Next time I will also dress the top once it is finished with shredded lettuce, black olives, jalapeño slices extra salsa and sour cream. easy weekday but not dressy enough for company.
I have made this at least a dozen times now, in fact I've got some in the oven at this very moment! It's my favourite thing to make when I have no idea what to make, as I usually have the ingredients on-hand. I use reconstituted dehydrated refried beans from my food storage, and usually add some ground beef to give it a little more oomph. Fresh cilantro is a nice touch if you happen to have it around. Everybody says "yay!" when I serve it, and that's saying a lot with 3 little kids and a picky husband!
I've bean making this for years. I also brown & drain a lb of ground beef, and add a can of enchilada sauce.
This was really good, I added green chiles and instead of salsa used Ro-tel Mexican lime & chiles. Also added ground turkey meat with taco seasoning to the beans. I think I will crisp up the tortillas next time we have this.
My husband loves it but I thought it was somehow too salty, too rich, and too bland. Maybe just a problem with this combination of brands of product used. I am open to trying this recipe again with either homemade beans or homemade salsa, as I am known to be overly sensitive to salt. Anyway, thanks for the recipe!
This was pretty decent but certainly nothing exciting. I used about 1/4 Jack cheese and the rest cheddar. (I think Jack would be better but was running out.) I also used a cake pan instead of pie pan. (My tortillas were actually 9" so it fit perfectly.) Some sour cream on top would have been a nice addition but didn't have any. Apparently, unlike many, I don't always have the ingredients on hand. :) One person said there was too much refried bean, but I thought there was one too many tortillas because I had to spread everything very thin which was a bit of a pain. One good thing is that this heated up pretty well in a microwave for lunch the next day.
This is the easiest dish ever. Tastes great everyone loved it! I'll add some burger next time too. Add some lettuce tomatoes and avocado for a topper, some Spanish rice for a side and you have a great dinner!
Yum! Fast and easy. We used soy cheese and I added some rice to one layer(since we had leftovers), and it was filling and delicious!
As suggested by other reviewers, I added cumin & 1 clove of garlic to the bean/onion mixture. I also added corn to cut down on the amount of cheese and to give the dish texture and sweetness. My family enjoyed this dish.
Was looking for a recipe to use up my 'refried beans without the refry' that i made the other night and came across this recipe. Happen to have everything on hand so i made it. It was very good. Tasted just like a bean and cheese burrito which i love but a healthy version. I used 2% shredded cheese and of course AR's 'refried beans without the refry' recipe which is very healthy and tasty as well.
Quick, easy, and delicious, plus I always have all the ingredients on hand.
very good& easy
My mom an I made this for din-din tonight!! Yaayyy~ I recommend adding ground beef, if of course you're not a vegetarian. I followed everything else, doing my best to get the layering down [[???]]. What immediately got me was how it stayed in tact!! My lasagnas never do. That is a huge plus :D My mom said it was really good an had two helpings. My dad gave a less than enthusiastic 'I guess it's good'. Not sure if it's because he didn't care for it or because he thought my madre made it an so thought she was being over zealus about her cooking. Shmoo well.. I'll prolly make it again someday..It's sooo easy!! THANK YA THANK YAA
Very authentic! Mine was not so pretty, it seemed a little messy when I tried to get it out of the pan. Very tasty though! I added a little taco seasoning and a can of drained diced tomatoes to the bean mixture. Served with Mexican Rice II from this website!
I loved this! It was so quick & easy to make - perfect for a weeknight meal. I didn't have any salsa so I used Taco Sauce (med.), nothing bland about it!! I made Mexican Rice II from this site & it was the perfect side dish. Thanks for the recipe.
Wow this was a really good recipie and simple to make! I used low fat tortilla shells, reduced fat cheddar cheese and the most important part is to use fire roasted fresh salsa. For people that complained there wasn't much taste, fresh salsa makes a huge difference! Will make again for sure!
i love refried beans..but i thought it was WAY too much onion..
This couldn't be easier and it is very tasty, even the leftovers. I did add some minced garlic to the beans while I was warming them up in the pan. Cut like you would a piece of pie, add a spoonful of sour cream and you are good to go!
this recipe was ok, a little bland for my taste (even with good salsa). I would make this recipe again, but with modifications (i'm not really sure what!). But I do like the idea of this dish.
Great and very easy recipe. Next time I will probably add ground beef, just to make it a little more substantial. My husband and I both enjoyed it very much!
I omitted the onion and added some black olives, corn, cumin and chili powder. Topped with sour cream and served with chips. Big hit!
This is a great easy recipe. I added 1/2 cup to the bean mixture. I used leftover homemade beans & shreded leftover chicken breast to each layers. My family loved it. Great recipe to use up leftovers w/ & to make ahead.
Using the others suggestions I put cumin, chili powder, and garlic in as I sauteed a medium onion. The can of refried beans I used didn't have much salt so I added some to taste. When the refried beans were fully seasoned with the onions they were delicious! I used one less tortilla (it seemed big enough to me) and HERDEZ salsa. This is the best jar salsa you can by in the west!!! It is a little more watery than the most but tastes so authentic. I cooked for the full 20 mins putting green onions on top at 15 mins. Very easy to spice up recipe!!
Very good and easy to assemble- I added black beans and corn and only used four torillas. In a previous review it said to saute onions first then add the refried beans- this worked well. I will definitley make this again- maybe with chicken or beef and some fresher veggies like green peppers. I assembled this early in the day and then just popped it in the oven at dinner time -which is great during that evening rush.
this was so good, and super filling. I did what others suggested and sauted some onions and garlic first, then added to the beans. Use good salsa not paste picante sauce. Salsa with good ingredients makes it taste so much better. I sprinkled some chili powder on top and it was awesome! great little recipe!
Awesome! My family loved it! Thank you.
I use the same ingredients, but make refried bean enchiladas from them. I always taste the beans before assembling to be sure they're well seasoned. If not, I add some chili powder, cumin, and cayenne to taste or whatever else they seem to need to give the beans more flavor, then serve with sour cream and diced avocado, tomato, and sliced green onions. Bland, poorly seasoned vegan or vegetarian dishes are always rejected at our house, so when I do veggie the herbs, spices, and condiments are always bumped up.
my husband took this to work and everyone asked for the recipe.
awesome recipe. I sauted a lot of peppers and onions in fajita seasoning, and sauted chicken to make it a hearty meal! (and if we have avocados, I make some guacamole to go with it)
This was just ok for me. I made a lot of changes, which gave it a lot of flavor, but I still just was not impressed. I definitely prefer traditional Mexican food, and this recipe just does not fit the bill. On the plus side, it was easy and fast to make, and my husband really liked it. But I don't think I will make it again.
I really enjoyed this recipe. It was fast, it was easy, and very enjoyable. I did not have a pie pan so I used a square baking dish and just used two tortillas to make a layer. I ended up having to use two cans of refried beans since it was a bigger dish. I added a thin layer of beans on the top layer of tortillas with salsa and EXTRA cheese. It was great! Thanks for the recipe!
We LOVE this recipe. Some of us are vegetarians so, we used Mexican seasoned TVP and just added it in as a layer. I can not remember the last time all 7 if us just loved a recipe. All the kids say this one is a "super keeper!" Thank you for sharing it.
Great week night meal, quick and easy prep and clean up! You can certainly include any of your favorite additions such as sliced black olives, bell peppers or hot peppers(or use super chunky or spicy salsa). Fantastic recipe, thank you!
This was a really simple dish with lots of opportunities for modifications. Because of it's simple base, feel free to add things in like diced green chilies, olives, and cilantro during the layering process.
I too added hamburger to the mixer. I would also suggest using a deep dish pie pan, the normal size doesn't work that well. In addition, you might want to add more cheese. Yummy!
the only thing i would recommend is serving this with a side of sour cream!
This was good, it's an open bean burrito more or less. I used the whole onion and cooked it in a little butter, then added the beans and salsa. Then made layers of tortilla, bean mixture and cheese. Also threw in some jalapenos. This could be added to with ground beef, corn, black beans etc. But with just this basic recipe it was good, and each bite was better and better.
My taco loving children were not fans of this! So only two stars. They said they thought they were being poisoned (made as directed).
Best thing ever. My family loved it. The only thing I did was added some ground burger a mixed it with the refried beans. Thanks for the awesome recipe!
I added a layer of guacamole (mashed avocado and lemon juice) mixed with sour cream and it enhanced the overall taste. I found it to be a little bit soggy and next time I will probably add some tortilla chips on the side.
Quick and easy. Great vegetarian meal. I added rice mixed with taco seasoning as an added layer. I topped the final layer of cheese with sliced olives before baking and added chopped lettuce and sour cream before serving.
Easy and tasty. I used refried beans with jalapenos in them for kick, added fresh chopped cilantro and a ton more cheese, and baked mine in my cast iron frying pan, which crisped up the bottom tortilla nicely. I'll happily make this again.
I wasnt that impressed with this dish. Its a good concept but there wasnt anything to it. If I made it again I would def. add something more...fresh garlic...maybe some guacamole. Not horrible, but not great
I have been making a version of this casserole for years. I add to the layers whole kernal corn (drained/small can)...and sometimes black olives....and yes, lots of cheese...yummy.
I made this with my grandma when I went to visit her in Mexico, And I just fell in love with it. So this is my new favorite dish
My husband and I really like this dish. Very easy to make and very delicious. We hve already made it twice and will continue to have it on our menu.
I made this for a quick and easy supper. I made a few additions. Like other users I added 2 cloves of minced garlic to the onion and sauted them both in oil bofore adding the beans. I also added 2 tsp. of taco seasoning to the bean. I ended up using 1/4 of the bean mixture per layer because I had 4 layers...I let the casserole rest for 5 minutes so it would stay together. Very good!
i thought it was okay, husband loved it, so we landed on 4 stars. I'll be making again (very easy) but adding some extra veggies.
So easy! I am not the best cook, so the more simple, less ingredients, the better! Got rave reviews from the uncle and the hubby! I did modify a little, I had about half pound of sloppy joe beef left and mixed that with the beans, adding some chili powder and a little cajun seasoning. Instead of salsa, I combined half a can of corn (drained) and mixed it with a can of Rotel (drained). I put the bean/beef mix, salsa and pieces of Velveeta on each tortilla, and topped it with some medium jar salsa and a lot of cheese! Served with a dollop of sour cream! YAY! Told to keep this one handy...
I thought it was great, and it made many meals. Instead of refried beans, I used kidney and white beans. Next time I think I'll add some chili powder for a little heat.
Very quick and easy. Most of the ratings that gave this recipe 4 or 5 stars made modifications. Making the recipe as is is 3 stars. Definitely edible. It's biggest selling point is the ease and the readily available ingredients.
I really enjoyed this, it is sort of all one texture which I know is off-putting to some, but if you don't mind a kind of soft uni-textured meal (which I really enjoy) then this is wonderful. I did sautee some broccoli with a little bit of taco seasoning and added it to the layering just to increase the veggies.
So easy and pretty good. I made it with red bell peppers, onions, and black beans. Also, spiced it up with cumin and chili powder as necessary. A really great base to get creative with.
I have made this twice and both times it was fabulous. First time I used refried black beans and they actually made it stick together a little better. I also used onion powder instead of onions and it was just fine. Sure saved on time. Second time I added shredded chicken with taco seasoning and it was also delicious. Great recipe!
Mexican Casserole Haiku: "Well, it was easy! (Added layer taco meat, make it more a 'meal.'") The only thing that I did differently was to include, on top of the refried bean layer, a layer of ground beef that I'd browned w/ AR's Taco Seasoning I. Other than the tortilla on the top, the ones layered throughout turned to absolute smoosh; maybe that's the idea though? It was not very attractive to cut and serve, so we ended up w/ 4 sloppy "pie wedges". Maybe using Herdez salsa (the chunkier, more liquid-ey kind) instead of a smoother salsa made the entire casserole watery? Even w/ the taco meat layer (to appeal to my carniverous family who wanted to eat this as dinner on its own, topped w/ additional salsa, chopped lettuce and cilantro), we found this veering into bland territory. W/ several other recipes on AR also titled "Mexican Casserole", I went w/ this one b/c I conveniently had a package of exactly 5 tortillas in the fridge that needed to be eaten, so I'm glad that I made this, but unlikely that I'd prepare it again w/o significantly amping up the seasoning.
This is a fantastic, quick recipe. I didn't change a thing and we thoroughly enjoyed it. Thanks...
Very easy and tastes great!
This was very good and easy. Used leftover taco beef for one layer and it turned out yummy. Family liked it and we had half of it the next night for dinner. It is very filling, this can feed 6 but there are only 3 of us. Will make this one again very soon, it's a keeper!
This was good, although I thought it needed a little more zing. I used really good salsa from our favorite Mexican restaurant and I think next time I'll add some seasoned beef. I will make it again.
This is so easy, and really a great meal. My husband would eat this every night if I let him. He always requests it. It works as a vegetarian meal, or can easily be adapted to satisfy the meat eaters just by adding cooked pork sausage, ground beef, shredded chicken, one whatever you had the night before. I like to put chopped tomatoes, guacamole, olives, peppers, sour cream, etc, out and let everyone add their own toppings to their plates. Delicious!
Added some ground beef & spicy sausage w enchilada seasoning... perfect
we thought this was only okay. but we had to adjust slightly because of my gluten-free husband. I'm not sure how different this is from the various forms of layer dip. not particularly satisfying...
Pretty much everyone who rated this 5 stars changed it up to be a totally different recipe! I appreciate all the suggestions, but these reviews all rate the versions they made and not the original recipe. Made as the recipe states and it is not really that good, just OK. I do like the idea of it and I will make another version adding my own tweaks as others, but people, please rate the recipe as it is written and not with your changes! I can see how this would be 5 stars making changes to it, but not as written. As for the people who say it's a healthy meal, check out the sodium content, pretty high, and that is a big factor in a meal being healthy to me.
My husband and kids really liked it. I made some minor changes. I baked it in a square baking pan, used whole wheat tortillas and added some left-over tortilla soup in the layers. It is very easy and the left-overs store well.
This was really good and we also topped with Louisiana Hot Sauce to give it more zip.
great idea!! can change to fit any taste. quick and easy.
pretty good - great for makeaheads
