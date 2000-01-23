Dee's Mexican Rice

Easy, spicy rice. Serve with a dollop of sour cream. To make this a main dish: add 1/2 can black or kidney beans when you add the rice.

By Sandy

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a wok-style pan with turmeric, garlic powder, cumin, coriander, paprika, chili flakes, and cayenne pepper. Add the green onions and the green peppers; saute 1 to 2 minutes over medium-high heat.

  • Add corn and tomatoes and saute until tomatoes release their juices. Add ketchup and stir until mixed.

  • Add rice and stir until heated thoroughly. Salt to taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
209 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 39.6g; fat 4.6g; sodium 296.4mg. Full Nutrition
