Dee's Mexican Rice
Easy, spicy rice. Serve with a dollop of sour cream. To make this a main dish: add 1/2 can black or kidney beans when you add the rice.
Loved it! I made some changes though: omitted the ketchup, and added 2 cups more rice. Fantastic! Thanks for the recipe!
I wasn't very happy with how this one turned out. I think the tumeric gave it a bitter taste and the ketchup came on too strong.
Loved it! I made some changes though: omitted the ketchup, and added 2 cups more rice. Fantastic! Thanks for the recipe!
delicious! I killed the spiced that were listed, except I added more cayenne. I also used lots of peppers (asstd kinds) and lots of tomatoes and black beans. it's a meal in itself when you do it that way! I drizzled it with lime after I cooked it to make it lighter and fresher tasting. also, if the ketchup taste bothers you, use a little bit of tomato paste instead...I make this at least once every couple of weeks!
I really enjoyed the aroma of the spices in this recipe. I added hot chilli powder to this instead of cayenne. I like my rice spicy :) Adding ground meat to this would be a hit with the kids, I agree! I didn't add the ketchup in this, I used canned diced tomatoes instead. I served this with the lime juice too - it was perfect. I accompanied this with baked stuffed mushrooms.
I wasn't very happy with how this one turned out. I think the tumeric gave it a bitter taste and the ketchup came on too strong.
This was quite a crowd pleaser. Like many others, I also ditched the ketchup and used a can of chopped tomatos.
I loved this version of Mexican rice. With all the spices, I thought it would be too spicy, but instead it was very tasty, not too spicy at all. The green onions were a welcome change from yellow onions and added to the overall flavor. It was easy to make and and all the ingredients blended well. The only thing I changed was using minced garlic instead of garlic powder. I will definitely make this one of my regular rice dishes. Thanks, Sandy.
Delicious! I made a healthier version with brown rice, extra veggies (mushrooms and spinach), and fresh garlic instead of garlic powder. I also omitted the ketchup as suggested by others and it was not missed. Also used red instead of green onion b/c it was what I had on hand and it was still fabulous. Served with simple grilled salmon.
I didn't like the ketchup overtones of this. It seemed to have a sour taste. I will keep searching for a mexican rice recipie.
I thought that this recipe smelled good and looked good, but the tase was horrible. It had the nastiest aftertaste. BAD.
Mmmm! It was wonderful! I'll have to try it with shrimp.
A family favorite, just the right spice. I did add 1 lb. browned burger, and used more rice than called for. It was devoured by all 5 kids! This is definitely a keeper in my house.
Very good. Went well with tacos that we had for a birthday party.
This dish was ok. I expected it to be alot spicier. I wouldn't make it again becaue it didn't WOW me.
Quick and easy way to use leftover rice. I used 1 can of diced tomato instead of fresh, left out the ketchup, and replaced green peper with 1 Tbls dried flakes. The spice combination is very fragrant but not overwhelming
This is a terrific recipe!! Very quick, easy and tasty. Even the family loved it! The perfect mixture of ingredients. Has to perfect amount of everything...no need to alter.The spices used make a delicious blend to tantalize the taste buds! Thank you for this excellent recipe! We will definitely make this more often!
I made only one substitution, red peppers instead of green, because I had them on hand and omitted the corn, which I didn't have. I have to agree with Newcook, the turmeric and catsup overpowered the dish, masking the other wonderful flavors. That said, I really liked the the look of the dish and how easily it all came together. I will definitely try this again without turmeric and catsup. With the other spices and fresh tomatoes I think this could be a winner. Thanks, Sandy!
This was a really good rice dish that even my non-rice eaters liked. I used chili powder instead of the red pepper, and used about 12 oz. of crushed tomatoes instead of the fresh tomatoes and ketchup.
the spices overpowered each other - ex: turmeric and ketchup... horrible taste.
My search has ened for a good Mexican rice dish...I made this once as a side dish, and then the second time I added in some ground turkey and made a meal out of it. Leftovers are great too!
This is good. I added black beans as suggested and used the tomato as an optional garnish (one of my sons is a tomato-hater). otherwise made as written. Thanks for the recipe!
I have used MANY recipes from this site, but have to comment on this one. This is awesome for the left-over rice I have on hand. The spices are perfect and I also use canned diced tomatoes if fresh are not available. One special touch is to use Basmati (Indian) rice as it is fluffy and leaves a great texture.
I enjoyed the spices in this recipe very much, just smelling them when I was cooking was delightful. I left out the ketchup by mistake and didn't notice until after we had eaten, it was still very delicious.
loved it! used sazon spice instead of the tumeric (didn't have tumeric) and a small can of tomato sauce in lieu of the ketchup. Added fresh garlic and chopped cilantro and it was awesome! thx for the post Sandy :)
Not bad. Next time I'll omit the green peppers. I thought this dish was just ok.
This is very good and very easy to make! The only thing I did different was I used a can of stewed tomatoes instead of fresh tomato and ketchup. Definitely a keeper!
This was was great. I made the recipe without the coriander seed....I didn't have any. I used some fresh cilantro at the end. Instead of using the fresh tomatoes and the ketchup, I used a can of Ro-Tel tomatoes. It worked nicely. Surely a keeper!!
This was very good. Easy to make and I didn't have to buy any extra ingredients. It makes enough for our family, which is nice. I followed the recipe exactly.
This is a dinnertime staple in my home! Instead of tomatoes and salsa and peppers, however, I just add a jar of Rotel mexican tomatoes. Quick and easy!
I love how everyone changes it up some and it works, you never get bored with it. I've had this recipe for about a year and make it often with what ingredients I happen to have. Today I used Poblano peppers and salsa. It's the browned spices that makes this dish great!
I have made this recipe a few times, it is very good. The only change I made was instead of adding the tomatoes and katsup, I add a jar of my canned stewed tomatoes. Home canned tomatoes taste so much better than store bought!
I am not a big fan of Spanish Rice but I have to change my opinion now. This rice dish is easy to make and really tastes good. A wonderful addition to a Mexican meal. You could add beans or meat and make a great main dish.
Outstanding rice dish -- served with Cinnamon Lime Chicken Fajitas and everyone just loved the dinner -- this will be "added to the regular rotation" as soon as I get organized enough to have one ;-)
Made 5/23/12: Wonderful!!!!! Could be a side dish for almost anything. Please make again. Didn't use any red pepper, cayenne, onions or gr pepper....had already made once to take to a family so I skipped some....NEXT time either put onion flakes in with spices and use green pepper or use can of mexi corn that has it in it. Did use chili powder in place of red pepper, but would try a little red next go round. Used 1 Can of corn loosely drained....1/2 C tomatoes and 2T ketchup. GREAT
cann't go wrong!
The spices smelled heavenly!!! But overall, the finished dish seemed dry. Some have used canned diced tomatoes...but I may substitute the ketchup for a small can of tomato sauce next time and use 3 cups of rice. And the dollop of sour cream on the top would have been good too...forgot that part. The flavor was wonderful!
This was very good, but not spicy enough for my family's taste. Will probably add extra cayenne next time. The kids went back for heaping seconds.
Fantastic! I used tomato sauce instead of ketchup and an extra cup of rice. Quick and easy.
Love the spices! Substituted crushed tomatoes for the ketchup. Made it as a side with tilapia -- I'll definitely make it again.
Used this recipe with leftover rice (basmati, no less). Did not use ketchup but instead used canned diced tomatoes and included the juice. Did not use the corn or green pepper. Was very casual with measuring the spices and it worked really well. thanks!
Yummy! Super easy! Used Ro-tel diced tomatoes with chiles. I added green olives
I used a can of chopped tomaties, omitted the ketchup and at the end I added black beans. This is a keeper!
A tasty side! I left out the spice for my kids and still tasted yummy!
Only suggestion would be to add salt and pepper at the end, not spicy enough, even with two pinches of cayenne.
The rice needed more spice. It was a little bland. I did add a cup of black beans. This was a nice touch. Overall it was an OK recipe, but I will continue looking for a better one.
We found the ketchup in this to be an issue. It was overly sweet and overpowered all the flavors developed from the spices. Perhaps salsa would be a better choice.
Yummy! I added some tomato paste, only two onions and used canned beans and corn( cooking with what I have) and it came out great!
Loved it!
We made this to eat with some store bought tamales and some cilantro salsa. Delicious!
