Spinach Cheese Pie

OK, the recipe itself is good but I fiddled with it and came up with a delicious quiche-like pie. Here's what to do. I beat three eggs, omitted the second pie shell and the nutmeg (too spicy-sweet and a strange contrast with the spinach and cheese), cut the cheeses by about 1/3, added sauteed onions and sauteed mushrooms in low-cal butter, and it rocked! (Mix sauteed veggies with beaten eggs.) I suppose making it into a quiche defeats the purpose of calling it a pie, but really, you will save on calories and stress, and the mushrooms and onions give it such flavor. Oh yes and I used part-skim mozzarella with the parmesan and ricotta, both of which I cut, which I said already. The mozzarella melds with the spinach and mushroom flavors and of course gives that lovely long cheesy-string effect while eating. Add salt to taste because the onions do give extra flavor as does the cheese. Anyway, with the adjustments it was yummy, but I can't give it 5 stars since I made so many adjustments. A good starting place from which to experiment.

