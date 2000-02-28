Spinach Cheese Pie
My fiance' absolutely lives for this easy to prepare dish.
OK, the recipe itself is good but I fiddled with it and came up with a delicious quiche-like pie. Here's what to do. I beat three eggs, omitted the second pie shell and the nutmeg (too spicy-sweet and a strange contrast with the spinach and cheese), cut the cheeses by about 1/3, added sauteed onions and sauteed mushrooms in low-cal butter, and it rocked! (Mix sauteed veggies with beaten eggs.) I suppose making it into a quiche defeats the purpose of calling it a pie, but really, you will save on calories and stress, and the mushrooms and onions give it such flavor. Oh yes and I used part-skim mozzarella with the parmesan and ricotta, both of which I cut, which I said already. The mozzarella melds with the spinach and mushroom flavors and of course gives that lovely long cheesy-string effect while eating. Add salt to taste because the onions do give extra flavor as does the cheese. Anyway, with the adjustments it was yummy, but I can't give it 5 stars since I made so many adjustments. A good starting place from which to experiment.
Way too rich!! My husband hated this. I doubled the amount of spinach because one small package just looked lost and it was still like just eating a bowl of melted cheese. If you decide to make this - and I stress if - halve the cheese mixture and double the spinach. I think it would still be too much.
This is my recipe. I was looking at the reviews and such and noticed that I had omitted an ingredient in the recipe! YIKES! There also needs to be 2 cups of diced cheddar added. Hope this helps out, I couldn't imagine it with it! Sorry for the error -- Julie
Yummy! Added 2 eggs, left out 1/2 the cheese, added an extra package of spinach, & added a little onion powder. Used 2 Marie Callender pie crusts (they don't have Lard in them)
Delicious! Great flavor and healthy too!
Great recipe. I added two eggs, slightly beaten, and it gave the filling a lighter texture. Great either way.
Wonderful dish. I read other reviews and took the advice of others and added sauteed mushrooms and onions into the mix as well as three eggs. I also decreased some of the cheese and omitted the nutmeg. My family enjoyed this as the main dish with some fruit.
I made this with the following changes. As suggested from the reviews I used 2 eggs, I omited the cheddar cheese and only used half of the Mozzarella. I did fry half lb of bulk Italian sausage with onion, red and green pepper mix. Next time I will leave out the salt. I also served this with a Marinara on the side...Yum! I look forward to playing with this recipe more.
We're a cheese-eating family and when we saw this recipe, we were thrilled. I was especially thrilled when it only took a few minutes to prepare it. I served it with long grain and wild rice and it was so good to my husband that he had three pieces! "You don't want this to go to waste," he said. Thanks for this recipe that helps make vegetarian eating fun!
Easy to make and delicious! We used the new Pillsbury crusts that you unroll and they worked great. I'm definitely keeping this one!
This is a great side dish! It's a lot of cheese for a main course, though. It seemed salty to us, but I think it was the parmesan we used. We might cut down on the parmesan next time and add an egg, as another review suggested. It's a nice recipe; we will definitely make it again.
I sauteed butter / garlic and onions - a great added flavor. I also added one egg - just seemed to need it. This is a fantastic recipes - very easy and loved by my hubby and my dad, both of whom do not like spinach. I even used fat free ricotta and made no difference. next time i will also use reduced fat cheddar.
Please DO try the nutmeg. Nutmeg & spinach & cheese is a wonderful combination & I use it in three other recipes. Unless you completely HATE nutmeg, be brave & give it a try, it imparts a subtle but rich taste to the dish.
I added a second box of spinach, and followed the rest exactly. the nutmeg was no problem for me, we just found it VERY dry. I think it lacks fat or broth or something with moisture. I am thinking of not draining the spinach so much and adding diced bacon. I liked the taste otherwise.
I changed a few things based on previous reviews. I added cooked onions, left out the nutmeg, added one egg and left out the top crust. This came out wonderful. Thanks a bunch!
This was great! I love spinach & cheese so this was right up my ally. I left out the nutmeg because it just didn't seem like it would taste good. I added a dash of garlic & onion powder.
My husband and I found this dish to be odd--it was not what I'd imagined it would be. The nutmeg, to me, gave it a weird flavor that didn't seem to belong. As my husband put it, "it tasted like pumpkin pie, but it was green and white." I won't be making it again!
This is a great recipe. I used swiss chard instead, you just have to take a lot of the stem off and chop in the food processor to get if fine enough.
Followed this recipe as stated with no changes. My family did not like this at all. Was told....too much cheese.
This is a great dish for spinach lovers. We added a little feta cheese and a few drops of hot sauce as modifications.
Loved this recipe!!! I made a few changes. I browned turkey italian sausage in olive oil with garlic and onion powder and added to the pie mixture. I also eyeballed the cheeses, using less than what the recipe called for.
Very easy to make and tastes wonderful!
This is a really good, kid-friendly recipe. I added onions as suggested by the other reviewers and used low-fat cheese. My family loved it (even my picky five-year-old). I prepared it a 2nd time using broccoli, which was just as good. I gave it only 4 stars because of the high fat content even with reduced lite cheese.
Question to poster; Photo doesn't show top crust. Is it needed or can it be baked without one?
Awesome recipe! My husband had the idea of adding some chopped prosciutto, and topping it with pepperoni slices instead of the top crust - WAY yummy!
Like most other readers I removed the second pie crust, making it more of a quiche. I also removed half of the cheese, added three beaten eggs and mixed in some sauteed onions, mushrooms and garlic. The result was delicious, I will definitely make this again
This is a really lovley recipe. I made 2 changes. First, I sauted up a yellow onion and added that to the mixture, and second, I subed the Ricotta for cram cheese as it's all I had in the fridge. Great recipe! We really enjoyed it. :)
I agree that this is a good recipe that needs some tweaking. I made the original recipe and it was very good. I love cheese, but it may be considered too cheesy by others. Also, some onion or garlic would give it more than just a cheese flavor. I like the idea of prebaking the shell a bit. My crust was a little "doughy". So, great taste, some tweaking and I would give this a 5. Also a good recipe for someone who has problems chewing. I had 5 teeth removed but could still handle gumming and chewing this recipe.
This is one of my favorite pies, I suggest to add an egg so it wont be too thick, great for vegetarians
Made this recipe last night. I was dissapointed how it came out. Way to much filling for the pie shell and was dry. I feel something was left out of the recipe. I won't be making this again.
I found this too difficult to mix the ingredients and the finish dish had to much of a cheese taste. I like cheese very much but this was going overboard.
This would be a great chip dip, but it made us a little sick to just eat it as a side or entree. Fantastic dip though.
This recipe turned out quite nice. There was not too much cheese as "yumyum" suggested and I am not quite sure how reviewing a recipe you've never made is useful. The recipe was easy to follow and, as stated, the nutmeg truly does add a little extra something. My toddler even enjoyed this which pleased me a lot! Between the eggs, spinach, and cheese she got a nice nutritional dinner. We served it with some tomato soup.
I didn't have the problems other cooks had. I used a deeper pie plate and the filling fit fine. The pie was not runny or tasteless; my husband and I really enjoyed it. I might try sauteing some onions and garlic the next time. Nice quick meal for busy work days!
Very good...both my picky eaters really liked this. Next time I won't use as much filling in one pie shell though.
Just wonderful. I read the reviews and did add 3 beaten eggs along with sauted onions and mushrooms, I did not change any of the other ingredients. It made 2 pies.
I do not usually give reviews about recipes but we really did not like this one at all. There was just way too much cheese in this meal. My husband and I both took one bite and that was enough for us. It was really hard to choke down. I like the idea of the spinach and cheese together but I think less cheese would work much better.
Much too bland. Needs help.
This was FAB!!!!!!!!!!! no need for a top crust! Just a slice of heaven. I drizzeled butter on top and lots of it!! Thanks ------sooooooo decadant and more.
This was like eating a huge ball of cheese. I was very, very disappointed. IF I make this recipe again it will be with double the spinach and no more than half the cheese, probably about one-third of the cheese
So good added eggs as others suggested. My husband loved it! even my 3 yr old ate it all up! this is a keeper, also freezes well uncooked!
This sounded great, but it ended up tasteless and bland, and I'm not sure what I'd do to jazz it up and improve the flavor. The amount of cheese, plus the double crust, made both my husband and me feel like we should go out and plow a field or something after supper. It wasn't difficult to make, just not worth it. The leftovers were even more boring than the first night.
this is a rich one, but very good; very easy to make; I added onions and garlic - didn't work for my 3 year old, but I think he was taken off-guard by the "pie" part - he expected a real pie and was disappointed to see spinach and cheese.
This was good, but turned out pretty runny for me and didn't hold together. I'll make it again with shredded mozzarella and cook it longer (to get a crispy crust). The taste was excellent, though.
The potential is definitely there for this to be an awesome recipe, but I found it to be quite bland.
This recipe is great, but I did add some onion & next time will bake in different dish. Would have preferred a thinner pie, but flavor is great & my super picky Hubby loved it! So easy too!
very good a little too much cheese
This was sooo cheesy. Next time, I will double the spinach, and not add salt, because it was a bit too salty for my taste. I did add the egg, as some reviewers said to, and it was tasty.
This has become my 10 year olds favorite! The only change I've made is I do not put it in a crust.
I looked up some other reviews & decided to add 1 egg. Absolutely fantastic!!! Will definitely make this again!!!
Terrific. I am allergic to eggs so this was perfect for me. I made it as is but did add additional spinach. Thanks.
Way too much cheese...
My boys don't eat spinach but they ate this! It was easy and delicious!
Absolutely loved this recipe! The only thing I changed was that I made my own pie crust.
once i added the ingredients into the cheeses, i (finally) realized there were no portions of eggs and milk/half-in-half included into this recipe! perhaps that's why many of the reviews i've read about this apinach cheese pie were, "overwheliming...too cheesy...difficult to mix." where's the onions? could live without the onions, but certainly not the egg and milk!
After reading other member reviews and making some tweaks, this recipe is a keeper. I used Marie Callender pie shells and divided the mix btwn the 2. First I prebaked the parchment lined shells weighted down with ceramic pie shell balls for 5 minutes at 425 degrees, then removed the parchment and baked 5 min more before adjusting temperature to original recipe. I added 4 beaten eggs to the spinach mix, 6 or so chopped raw mushrooms and 2 sliced scallions. I decreased the cheese by about 1/3. The nutmeg is critical in my opinion, gives this dish a flavor much different than a spanakopita recipe I make.
pretty good, decent flavor... needed.. something... I think next time I'll add mushrooms to the filling and maybe an eggwash to the crust
This was delicious. As other reviewers, I tweaked it but just a little- added fresh garlic, onion powder and one egg. Used 16 Oz of frozen spinach because the bag I had was 16 Oz. Turned out great! Would definitely make it again.
Delicious!! Wouldn't change a thing. I made it for the first time this weekend and every was raving about it. Thanks for the recipe.
The recipe is fabulous! I added 1 cup of cooked chicken. I sliced the second pie and froze the slices individually for later.
I made this last night for the first time. I did take other reviewers advice: I doubled the spinach, cut cheeses in half and added onions and mushrooms. I absolutely loved this! I will definitely make again; however, I don't know that I will double the spinach next time. Thanks for the great recipe!
This was great! I love the idea of quiche, but I hate eggs, so this was perfect for me! I didn't have any nutmeg, but I didn't miss it! I sauteed garlic, onion, some asparagus, & mushrooms that I added to the cheese & spinach. I agree with other reviews...about half of the cheese was enough. I did use all of the ricotta, but about half of the other cheeses. I love having an eggless quiche recipe now! Thanks!
Love this and wouldn't change a thing the next time I make it.
Very tasty, very easy, but not so good for you.
Yummo! Even my 4 year old ate it. Husband raved! I cut the cheese by 1/3. Used two crusts. Added a bottom layer of sauteed onions and mushrooms. Leftovers were a hit with my "work wife."
No Changes. Delicious.
My 18 month old who refuses to eat veggies just gulped down a piece like it was chocolate cake. I puréed the spinach with the ricotta so she wouldn’t detect it and lessened the salt. It tastes like the filling of a pasta, very rich to eat on its own, but tasty. You need to really like cheese to enjoy it, which my daughter does. I won’t eat a lot because that much cheese it rough on my diet, but if that isn’t your concern, enjoy!
