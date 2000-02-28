Spinach Cheese Pie

My fiance' absolutely lives for this easy to prepare dish.

Recipe by Julie

10 mins
40 mins
50 mins
8
1 - 9 inch pie
  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Press bottom pie crust into glass pie dish.

  • In a large bowl, combine the spinach, salt, pepper, nutmeg, ricotta, mozzarella, Parmesan, and Cheddar cheeses. Mix together well and pour into bottom pie crust. Place second pie crust on top of filling and trim edges.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 40 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes and cut into wedges.

537 calories; protein 27.9g; carbohydrates 20.4g; fat 38.3g; cholesterol 94.8mg; sodium 994.1mg. Full Nutrition
