Veggie and Cilantro Hummus Sandwiches

Rating: 4.46 stars
28 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 19
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

I recreated this deliciously refreshing vegetable sandwich from my favorite bakery. The cool crispness is perfect anytime of the year!

By The Messy Cook

Recipe Summary test

prep:
45 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 sandwiches
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • To prepare the cilantro hummus, place the garbanzo beans, tahini, garlic, 1 teaspoon salt, garlic powder, and paprika into a blender. Add 1 1/2 teaspoons of olive oil, 1 tablespoon of water, lemon juice, and the cilantro. Puree until smooth, and set aside.

  • Whisk together 1/4 cup of water, vinegar, 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil, sugar, 1 pinch of salt, and sesame oil in a bowl until the sugar has dissolved. Add the cucumber, tomato, and red onion. Toss to coat the vegetables in the dressing.

  • Spread two slices of bread with the cilantro hummus, and sprinkle with crumbled feta cheese. Top with shredded lettuce and the vegetable mixture. Pour on additional dressing to taste, and top with the remaining slice of bread.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
601 calories; protein 17.1g; carbohydrates 81.6g; fat 24.9g; cholesterol 16.7mg; sodium 2102.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (27)

Most helpful positive review

The Messy Cook
Rating: 5 stars
04/26/2008
FROM THE RECIPE MAKER: You may also substitute unmarinaded sliced avocados in the place of cucumbers when in a bind or for a different twist. Messy cook's motto: Recipes are a guideline to discovering what you like best. So learn practice experiment and don't be afraid to make a mess. Happy Cooking! Read More
Helpful
(24)

Most helpful critical review

Seattle Dad
Rating: 3 stars
06/26/2008
Found the hummus to be a far too salty. Had to add tahini oil lemon juice to cut it. I like the idea though. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
The Messy Cook
Rating: 5 stars
04/26/2008
FROM THE RECIPE MAKER: You may also substitute unmarinaded sliced avocados in the place of cucumbers when in a bind or for a different twist. Messy cook's motto: Recipes are a guideline to discovering what you like best. So learn practice experiment and don't be afraid to make a mess. Happy Cooking! Read More
Helpful
(24)
Maggie
Rating: 5 stars
10/22/2010
Hummus was the only thing that I made I didn't mean to revamp the recipe but the main ingredient is so expensive at 8.00 a jar so I used already made garlic hummus. I added it to the food processor along with 1 full bunch of cilantro and about 1/4 teaspoon chipole powder and 1/2 teaspoon onion powder and a pinch of salt and mixed. It was so simple and tasted just like Panera's. My son loves it saids it taste better! Read More
Helpful
(12)
Seattle Dad
Rating: 3 stars
06/26/2008
Found the hummus to be a far too salty. Had to add tahini oil lemon juice to cut it. I like the idea though. Read More
Helpful
(11)
xiaocupcake
Rating: 2 stars
10/29/2009
This was rather bland hummus. I added more cilantro and paprika but it still was salty and otherwise tasteless. Read More
Helpful
(6)
nat
Rating: 5 stars
04/21/2010
Yummy! Great fillng lunch! I did leave the tahini and feta cheese off to make a lower fat version. Plus I am not a big fan of how tahinni paste changes the flavor of hummus. Added less fresh cilantro so as not to over power the whole sandwich; glad I did. Plus I didn't notice until too late the hummus spread called for minced garlic and garlic powder. Would have added more minced and no garlic powder. Other than those small tweaks I loved this recipe! Read More
Helpful
(4)
veggiegreengirl
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2008
Very reminiscent of "p-bread". I didn't really change anything except I did the marinated veggies called for avocado slices. And I added only half of the salt called for in the hummus. This one is a keeper great weeknight dinner. Read More
Helpful
(3)
DEZIREE
Rating: 5 stars
04/01/2009
I make just the hummus and always have some on hand around our house. We eat it on a rgular basis with toasted pita points. It makes a great snack for my 2-year-old. Read More
Helpful
(2)
robertll
Rating: 5 stars
09/22/2008
I only made the hummus but it was wonderful! Better than the cilantro hummus I buy at Whole Foods. I used the liquid from the chick peas to thin it out a bit. I served this at a party this last weekend and everyone loved it. Read More
Helpful
(2)
mamajean
Rating: 5 stars
02/17/2010
this is just like penera's veggy sandwich but the cucumbers are marinated. you could make this easier and its just as wonderful with plane sliced cucumbers. Read More
Helpful
(2)
