Veggie and Cilantro Hummus Sandwiches

1 of 27

Rating: 5 stars FROM THE RECIPE MAKER: You may also substitute unmarinaded sliced avocados in the place of cucumbers when in a bind or for a different twist. Messy cook's motto: Recipes are a guideline to discovering what you like best. So learn practice experiment and don't be afraid to make a mess. Happy Cooking! Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars Hummus was the only thing that I made I didn't mean to revamp the recipe but the main ingredient is so expensive at 8.00 a jar so I used already made garlic hummus. I added it to the food processor along with 1 full bunch of cilantro and about 1/4 teaspoon chipole powder and 1/2 teaspoon onion powder and a pinch of salt and mixed. It was so simple and tasted just like Panera's. My son loves it saids it taste better! Helpful (12)

Rating: 3 stars Found the hummus to be a far too salty. Had to add tahini oil lemon juice to cut it. I like the idea though. Helpful (11)

Rating: 2 stars This was rather bland hummus. I added more cilantro and paprika but it still was salty and otherwise tasteless. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Yummy! Great fillng lunch! I did leave the tahini and feta cheese off to make a lower fat version. Plus I am not a big fan of how tahinni paste changes the flavor of hummus. Added less fresh cilantro so as not to over power the whole sandwich; glad I did. Plus I didn't notice until too late the hummus spread called for minced garlic and garlic powder. Would have added more minced and no garlic powder. Other than those small tweaks I loved this recipe! Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars Very reminiscent of "p-bread". I didn't really change anything except I did the marinated veggies called for avocado slices. And I added only half of the salt called for in the hummus. This one is a keeper great weeknight dinner. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars I make just the hummus and always have some on hand around our house. We eat it on a rgular basis with toasted pita points. It makes a great snack for my 2-year-old. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars I only made the hummus but it was wonderful! Better than the cilantro hummus I buy at Whole Foods. I used the liquid from the chick peas to thin it out a bit. I served this at a party this last weekend and everyone loved it. Helpful (2)