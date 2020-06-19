Veggie and Cilantro Hummus Sandwiches
Servings Per Recipe: 2
Calories: 601.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 17.1g 34 %
carbohydrates: 81.6g 26 %
dietary fiber: 10.6g 42 %
sugars: 21.2g
fat: 24.9g 38 %
saturated fat: 5.8g 29 %
cholesterol: 16.7mg 6 %
vitamin a iu: 1805.3IU 36 %
niacin equivalents: 7.6mg 59 %
vitamin b6: 0.9mg 58 %
vitamin c: 30.6mg 51 %
folate: 192.9mcg 48 %
calcium: 310.3mg 31 %
iron: 5.8mg 32 %
magnesium: 90.2mg 32 %
potassium: 791.2mg 22 %
sodium: 2102.4mg 84 %
thiamin: 0.5mg 46 %
calories from fat: 223.7
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved