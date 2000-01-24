Buttermilk Raisin Pie
A simple, quick and delicious dessert my mom used to make.
A simple, quick and delicious dessert my mom used to make.
Very good and very easy. I did add 1 teaspoon of vanilla to the mixture before I filled the crust. Be warned...it is very sweet.Read More
If I was rating it strictly for myself, I would give it one star. I thought the filling was unattractive and tasted overly sweet yet plain. Everyone else that tasted it (I made two) thought it was GREAT. Go figure.Read More
If I was rating it strictly for myself, I would give it one star. I thought the filling was unattractive and tasted overly sweet yet plain. Everyone else that tasted it (I made two) thought it was GREAT. Go figure.
Very good and very easy. I did add 1 teaspoon of vanilla to the mixture before I filled the crust. Be warned...it is very sweet.
that was sweet, it was the raisin I suppose...but very easy very quick ang good for children too.
I made this pie along side "Raisin Pie III" and this was no where near as good. There was not enough filling and the pie was unattractive, it did not hold together well at all. Appeared more clumpy. It was definitely easy to make but ended up being too sweet for me.
made this with a little revision. I soaked the raisins in spiced rum an omitted the top crust. super easy an oh so delicious.
Yes I made a couple of changes but was not the one I was looking for.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections