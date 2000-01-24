Buttermilk Raisin Pie

3.6
6 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 0
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

A simple, quick and delicious dessert my mom used to make.

Recipe by Jim Fulks

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 8-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (225 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, combine egg, raisins, sugar, buttermilk, and salt. Mix thoroughly. Pour mixture into pastry-lined 8 inch pie pan. Cover with second pastry circle. Seal edges and cut steam vents in top.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 15 minutes. Reduce heat to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) and bake an additional 35 to 40 minutes. Serve warm or cold.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
400 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 61.4g; fat 15.9g; cholesterol 24.5mg; sodium 296mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022