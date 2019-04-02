Baked Parmesan-Crusted Chicken

I wonder how many people who are reviewing this recipe saying the spices are too much are using dried instead of fresh as called for. When using dried spices you ant to use less. In fact there's a 3(fresh) to 1(dried) ratio. So if it says 1 tablespoon fresh, you want to use a third of a tablespoon (or one teaspoon) of dried. In other words, you'd want to use 2 teaspoons instead of 2 tablespoons of dried... and lemme tell you, when doing that, this recipe is absolutely amazing. I honestly would not change any of it. I even used a butter substitute that was half the calories, and it still tasted great. It's best when right out of the oven. I made some the other night, had a couple, and the next day I tried microwaving the left overs and it wasn't nearly as good (maybe shoulda tried the oven)... but either way, these are fantastic! Thanks so much for sharing, I love making this for people and usually make it along with some home made Mac and Cheese.