Baked Parmesan-Crusted Chicken

This kid friendly, quick, and easy baked chicken makes great leftovers for chicken salad!

Recipe by chic_chef

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 chicken breasts
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Melt the butter with the garlic in a saucepan over medium heat. When the butter starts to bubble, remove from the heat and allow to cool slightly. Stir the breadcrumbs together with the Parmesan cheese, thyme, basil, oregano, pepper, and salt in a bowl. Dip the chicken breasts in the butter, then press into the seasoned bread crumbs. Place the chicken into a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the chicken is golden brown and no longer pink in the center, 50 to 55 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
423 calories; protein 28.1g; carbohydrates 14g; fat 28g; cholesterol 129.5mg; sodium 613.6mg. Full Nutrition
