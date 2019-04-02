Baked Parmesan-Crusted Chicken
This kid friendly, quick, and easy baked chicken makes great leftovers for chicken salad!
Very tasty. I poured the extra butter and garlic into the baking dish, and it made the edges super crispy and yummy. My husband enjoyed so much, he had left-overs for breakfast.Read More
I'm sorry but I didn't care for this dish. Maybe if I had cut down some of the basil, oregano and thyme I might have liked it better. Seems like those spices overpowered the chicken. I am going to get some marinara sauce and mix the chicken with it and try to salvage some kind of meal from it. I hate to throw food away.Maybe I am just not used to those spices.Read More
This was a last minute meal on one of those "What are we going to have for dinner?" nights. What a treat! I had to adapt the recipe with ingredients I had on hand and it was still delicious! Next time, I will plan ahead follow recipe exactly, but even using dried spices and no thyme my family loved it (italian breadcrumbs probably helped)! Note: cooking time was considerably less for our oven so adjust accordingly to maintain moisture in chicken.
Wow! What an easy and delicious recipe!! I didn't have fresh herbs but used the oregano and frozen basil cubes that I had. I also added a little rosemary. Next time, I will probably double the parmesan. Very good!!
Very yummy. The chicken was very moist. I poured the leftover butter and garlic into the baking pan and it soaked in really well.
This recipe was very good. The chicken stayed very moist while still having a crisp outside. My picky teenage son who is a diabetic even loved it!
This was easy to make. It tastes great and is extremely moist. I followed the recipe but added some rosemary. My two year old grandson - who's not overly fond of meat couldn't get enough.
Delicious baked chicken recipe! Straight forward with really great results! The chicken was perfectly cooked - moist and fork tender! NOTE: I only had italian bread crumbs and dried herbs available, but it worked out great! I cut down the the dried herbs to a teaspoon each. I did what previous reviewers suggested and poured the butter/garlic mixture into the baking dish, as well. The only thing is that I would probably change out the bread crumb to parmesan cheese ration (I personally would have enjoyed more cheese vs. bread crumbs), but other than that, it was still very tasty and I will be making it again!
Want to make this dish easier and healthier? Use olive oil in place of butter, just mix in some minced garlic. Dip your chicken into it and press into a mixture of 1 cup italian bread crumbs mixed with 1 cup grated parmesan or romano cheese. Olive oil on sheet pan, breaded chicken on pan, drizzle extra oil on top of chicken, bake as directed. Awesome, absolute favorite in my house for years.
We found this to be a very easy and delicious recipe. We used italian bread crumbs so we didn't use several of the spices and it came out great.
I made this last night for dinner and it was absolutely wonderful! I will definitely be making it again.
Amazing! loved it. I followed the directions on the recipe, I didn't however have any fresh herbs so i used a seasoning that contained the herbs. I also added extra parmesean and mozerrala cheese at 44 min of cooking and cooked it for only 45 min. as many suggested. I paired it with rice and a delicious ceasar salad that had carrots, cucumbers, tomotoes,and red and green apples. A keeper recipe :-D
Very tasty! The chicken was so moist and very flavor able, the Parmesan is the plus in this recipe. Did add the butter/garlic mixture to the dish which added a nice heavier garlic flavor. After wards made a gravy from the drippings in the pan...yummy!
I am new to Allrecipes.com and have to say I have not been disappointed yet. This has to be the best baked Parmesan chicken recipe I have ever made. It is quick and easy. I actually cooked at 425 for about 30 to 35 minutes along side of the potatoes I was making and it came out nice and juicy. I wanted the have the last piece but I was good and saved it for my wife to have for lunch today. Try this with the Asparagus with Garlic and Oninons recipe found elswehere on this site.
we really enjoyed this easy and quiick recipe except for the overpowering taste of oregano. I think next time I will cut it down a whole lot and add more garlic and rosemary. I also used panko breading.
This recipe was delicious! I only used 3-4 Tbsp butter and was still able to coat the chicken with butter/garlic mixture before dipping into the breading. I used dried thyme, basil, and oregano since I had them in my spice cabinet. I also used Panko breadcrumbs which made the chicken very crunchy. Next time, i will bake on a cooling rack to make the bottom of the chicken just as crunchy as the top. Thanks for a great recipe!
This is a great go-to recipe. To make it quicker I melted the butter in the microwave and added a sprinkle of garlic powder. I also used almost a T of each spice but dried as well as Italian breadcrumbs. I cut my chicken into nugget sized pieces and it only took about 30 minutes to cook! Came out great!
rated a 5 even tho I changed it up some because I didn't have fresh herbs. So, I marinated the 2 chicken breasts I deboned (but left skin on). I used olive oil, lemon juice, the garlic, 1/2 tsp each dried thyme, oregano, rosemary vs basil and the S&P. I did put some minced grn onion in the marinade too and left it overnight. This way...I just pressed the pre-marinated chicken in seasoned Panko bread crumbs. I used fresh grated Asiago because I didn't have Parm. I melted the butter, garlic and a tsp of lemon juice in an anodized skillet and baked chicken in that. Started skin side down and carefully flipped about 20 minutes into cook time. Continued baking until golden brown on top. I think because I marinated (due to using dry herbs), the chicken was super moist and had a nice herbal flavor. Crust was great too! Thanks for the recipe idea that can be easily modified.
This was delicious! The only change made was to use Lemon-Garlic Panko bread crumbs. Hubby loved it, I loved it, and the kitties wouldn't leave us alone while eating! With all the extra garlic from the bread crumbs, it really had our taste buds going while baking. Good, good stuff.
I thought this was pretty bland. I could taste herbs, no one in particular, and no other flavors.... Maybe I did something wrong, but I did give it 3 stars because it turned out moist and tender- and gave me a good idea of dipping my chicken in garlic butter before coating- instead of egg all the time. Thank you.
Perfect 'crunch' to chicken! I used Ritz crackers instead of bread crumbs, and stuffed the chicken with ham and cheese. YUMMY!!
A favorite! Makes the house smell wonderful too!
This was quick and easy, and it didn't require a trip to the store. Husband and kids loved it. Thanks!
Very, very good! Easy too! :) If I make it again, I will cut the herbs in half. The seasoning was a little strong for my tastes. Still, quite delicious. My husband wants to add it to the "rotation".
This was delicious! I made it into chicken nuggets for the kids and it has become their favorite chicken recipe!
Really good! The only changes I made was I used fresh parmesan and used panko bread crumbs. Also I didn't have any fresh herbs do I used dry and I think it turned out awesome.
This is so good. My fiance loves it so much we eat it at least every other week. I took it to a christmas party and it was a huge hit. I only use about half the butter and i find that the italian bread crumbs and a little salt and pepper are all the seasoning i need
My boyfriend asked me to add this to the list of regulars and I agree! I melted the butter in the microwave and added extra garlic into the butter and into the bread crumbs. I didn't have fresh herbs so i just took a small handfull of each and crushed them to release the flavor. The only thing I would have liked to see is a crispier crust. Maybe next time I will try to add some panko or leave it in a little longer - although I hate dry chicken! I would definitely suggest this to anyone.
Have made this recipe several times and it has always turned out great. A couple of times when I've been short of time I've used Italian bread crumbs rather than plain + herbs and it's turned out great. This is an incredibly simply recipe that is delicious and satisfying to the entire family.
Delicious! My husband and toddler were both instant fans. I used olive oil instead of butter and it worked just fine.
Tender chicken (used perdue) and really flavorful. SO easy! A definite keeper. Sadly, after I had gotten half way through the recipe I realized I did not have Parmesan cheese! So, I crushed up garlic/parmesan croutons for the bread crumbs, instead of parmesan and breadcrumbs. Even easier and delicious!
this has become a recipe I come back to over and over. My family really likes it. I put more herbs in and probably a little more cheese but it has a great flavor.
Very good. I used the recipe as is with no changes and was pleased. Would definately make again
Pretty good. My 9 year old and hubby loved it. The flavor is very intense! Would cook again!
I did not have fresh herbs, I used the dried counterparts and cut them back to a teaspoon and a half. I also added onion powder to the bread crumbs. Very nice alternative to Shake-n-Bake. The little ones especially liked this.
The taste was great! The only reason I'm giving it 4 stars instead of 5, is because of the cooking time. I would have killed my chicken if I cooked it for the amount stated. I cooked mine at 350 for 30-35min... maybe my oven just cooks hot, but that is what worked for me. My husband loved this dish and I served it with pasta with fresh basil and squash. Delicious!
Delicious!!! For once every member of my family loved it including all 3 kids. That doesn't happen very often, so this recipe gets 6 stars from me. It was easy to prepare as well as eye appealing. Wish I took a photo, but it was all gone pretty fast.
Was a hit with the hubby for sure! Will make again. Will also put crust on and chill first next time before baking. Great tasting!
Just made this dish for dinner with broccoli alfredo and it is a hit.
Excellent!The chicken comes out moist, crispy and delicious! Plus, there's no oil splatter to clean up! The only thing I do different is pound the breasts thinner before breading them (I don't like thick breasts). I have already made them twice with rave reviews from my husband and teens.
50 min is way too long. Our chicken was extremely dry and the breasts were larger than what was called for. Crust was great...good flavor.
I wonder how many people who are reviewing this recipe saying the spices are too much are using dried instead of fresh as called for. When using dried spices you ant to use less. In fact there's a 3(fresh) to 1(dried) ratio. So if it says 1 tablespoon fresh, you want to use a third of a tablespoon (or one teaspoon) of dried. In other words, you'd want to use 2 teaspoons instead of 2 tablespoons of dried... and lemme tell you, when doing that, this recipe is absolutely amazing. I honestly would not change any of it. I even used a butter substitute that was half the calories, and it still tasted great. It's best when right out of the oven. I made some the other night, had a couple, and the next day I tried microwaving the left overs and it wasn't nearly as good (maybe shoulda tried the oven)... but either way, these are fantastic! Thanks so much for sharing, I love making this for people and usually make it along with some home made Mac and Cheese.
I used what I had on hand for spices, fresh cilantro and dried oregano, fresh parmesan. Very well received, no leftovers. Next time I'll add thyme as called for and maybe a little cayenne. Very tasty and tender and quick.
Really easy and very good. Did not have fresh herbs so used dry, followed exactly otherwise. Definite keeper!
Made last week for dinner. Very good taste will make again.
easy to prepare. Chicken stayed moist but I ended up adding a little olive oil spritz to get rid of the "raw" bread crumb taste. Served with a green salad and angel hair pasta with marinara. Left overs were equally as good.
Easy and fantastic chicken dinner. At times I just use Italian bread crumbs with fresh grated Parmesan and it still comes out delicious. This recipe made my weekly dinner rotation.
made this for my family and my 15,11, 8 and 2 yr old loooved it. Older kids said it was the best thing they ever put in their mouths. Although I did use Panko instead of bread crumbs and dried herbs instead of fresh. The Panko was the key I think, kept it crisp and juicy! Tried it tonight on tilapia and it was just as fantastic!
This is very good, I have made it twice now for my boyfriend and I. Served with a sweet potato. very nice :)
This turned out REALLY good! Easy to make too! Like others I also poured the remaining garlic & butter into the pan to cook with the chicken, the chicken turned out SO moist & juicy! YUM!
Superb! My husband said these were outstanding. To add a little health kick, I added wheat germ and ground up almonds to the bread crumbs. Delicious. We're having these again for our next meat day.
Easy to make and my husband loved it!
Super easy and very yummy. I simplified a little by melting the butter and garlic in cast iron and placing the chicken back in it to bake. I cut the chicken into tender-sized pieces and it baked in about 28 minutes. Used dried italian herb mix - 3 tsp - and it turned out fine. It had a little too much butter in my opinion, so next time might try just a half cup.
It was fine, but nothing exceptional ... I made it exactly as the recipe suggests ... I'm not sure why it's getting such huge ratings ....
I cook quite a bit, and look for recipes that show a 4 or five star rating. Until this recipe, I have batted 100%. I did not care for this one, however, at least as done by the written recipe.
My kids and I liked this very much-even though I over cooked it!
Easy to make. Followed the recipe. My husband said it tasted better than Charlestons. And theirs is dang good. I have made it several times since and had the same results. Highly recommend!
I always use panko breadcrumbs in place of regular breadcrumbs when breading chicken. These turned out nicely. I used chicken tenderloins and cooked them on a rack so the bottoms didn't get soggy.
I made this tonight and it was delicious!! I didn't have any bread crumbs so I used flour. I also didn't have any garlic so I added garlic salt to the mixture. I cooked the chicken twice as long as stated with a cover on. It was so moist and tender. My picky husband even like it. So easy and cheap to make! I'll definitely be making this again. Thanks for the recipe!!
My family asks for this by its new name: "Amazing Chicken!" Like some others, I cut down the butter a little bit and poured the leftover butter down the edges of the pan before cooking. I have already shared this recipe with others and all agree that it is delicious!
Absolutely delicious! I skipped the garlic (my husband doesn't like it), and used the dried herbs I had on hand - basil, thyme and marjoram - rather than fresh. Still absolutely divine, and VERY moist! I'll make this often. Thanks for posting it!
Coating was not as crispy as I as expecting. Was still really good. I think next time we try this, will not pour left over butter directly over chicken breasts.
Very good! It was so quick an easy. The chicken turned out very moist. I did add a bit more garlic and as others have said, I poured the remaining garlic/butter mixture over the chicken.
I thought this was delicious, and Hubster called it "a keeper". Fork tender, with a delicious aroma, the only negative was the cooking time was a little off. I had to add an extra 10 minutes, and still turned the broiler on to give it a little color. I know individual ovens may differ, and that's why I mention this. I always start monitoring the progress of a dish toward the end of the cooking time on the first trial. To my way of thinking, an hour or more of baking time doesn't quite qualify as quick, so be sure to allow for that! My only changes were to use 1/2 c. butter and eliminate the fresh oregano, since I didn't have any. I think the recipe may be made with even less butter, so I will cut down to 1/4 c. next time.
This is a wonderful recipe. The only change I will make next time is that I will bake it on a rack so BOTH sides of the crust are crispy. I served this with pasta and spaghetti sauce. Even the leftovers were delicious.
This was delicious! I ended up using half the amounts of dried herbs as I didn't have fresh. I didn't have thyme, so I used a tablespoon of Italian blend that I did have instead. If you quarter and tenderize the breasts they come out super melt in your mouth and cook in only 30ish mins! Served with some rice and veggies and a little pasta sauce on top. Definitely adding this to the repertoire!
OMG!! delious.. The only things I changed was I used freshly grated parmesan for a more cheesy kick.. and lowered cooking time to 40 mins. I think it really depends on your oven. Thanks so much, We Love chicken dishes.
i used this recipe the other night for my boyfriend and our roommate and they loved it, it was soooo good, thank you so much for this easy to make recipe :D the one thing i added was a thin piece of provolone cheese on top of each piece of chicken about 5 minutes before it was done in the oven, and it only took about 40 minutes to cook in m oven so people should keep a close eye on it, other than that, it was amazing!!
I chose this recipe just to try something new. My family enjoyed it. I think it was good but not great. I didn't use fresh herbs which I'm sure makes a difference. I'm sure I'll use it again when I need something quick and easy.
This was super easy! I used full breasts (boneless and skinless) Cut them in half and cooked at 425 for 20-25 minutes. Best chicken I have ever made. My girls LOVED it, so did I. This will definately make into a meal rotation. Restaurant quality flavor
Very good and very easy to make. I used chicken tenders instead of breast because it's what i had on hand. i baked them 30 min. i will definitly make this again.
Very tastey. My husband asks me to make all the time. I've even used the crispy shake & bake crumbs in stead of the bread crumbs - love that version better. Tried on chicken & pork chops, both are great.
We loved it! I didn't have any bread crumbs so I used crushed cherios.
This chicken was sooo moist and tender! My family loved it! I don't like chicken breast because they always come out dry(maybe it's me?!)I thought I'd try this recipe out because it sounded good and had such a high rating. The flavors were wonderful. What a difference the fresh herbs made. The chicken was bursting with flavor. My son who also doesn't like chicken breast, wanted me to show him how to make it. We all gave it thumbs up! I will be making this often! Great recipe!
Very good and tender!
It was good, except I followed other people's advice on adding the remaining butter/garlic mixture to the baking dish - it didn't turn out crispy. My husband asked me to stick to shake & bake. :)
Nice and moist!!!I just lessened the spices but it tasted really good!!!
So delicious! My husband and I absolutely loved it. Cant wait to make it again.
Very tasty easy dish. Cut large breasts into strips before rolling in butter and crumb mixture. Pressed extra crumbs onto strips. Great leftovers! Baked on aluminum foil sprayed with vegetable spray for easy cleanup. Just baked a second time on parchment paper. Easy clean up! Delicious!
Easy and tasty. I used a wire cooling rack over a cookie sheet to bake the chicken: it makes it crispier all over. I used dried seasonings, not fresh, no thyme; I also used half butter and half olive oil - still delicious. Leftovers were good cold the next day.
3/4 cup of butter? Sounds like a lot of waste, but it was good
I was multi-tasking other chores when I made this dish, I made a couple blunders by not following the recipe exactly, but my husband said it was the best chicken I ever made! I patted my chicken dry and salt and pepper them, added lemon and white wine to the butter garlic mixture, then added the breadcrumbs and parmesan to the butter mixture. OOPS! Rather than throwing it away and starting over I spread mayo on the breasts then pressed the butter- breadcrumb mixture to adhere. Baked them for 1 hour. Came out fantastic!
This was amazing!!! One of the best chicken dishes I have had in a long time and so so SO easy to make. I did not have regular bread crumbs and had to use Panko bread crumbs. Awesome!!!
This was good. It wasn't like"KFC crispy", but I am GLAD I did NOT add the extra butter to the dish as some sugg. Wouldn't have been that much crisper, and would have been SUPER unhealthy. I used dried herbs as I didnt have fresh on hand. I think next time I will try another type of cheese to play with the flavor. Oh, and I cut mine into strips and only baked for 35-40 minutes. If you like a more muted flavor try italian BC and minus the herbs.
This is great, I did it in my toaster oven and it came out moist and delicious.
It was easy to make and very tasty. I would try it again but drizzle the garlic butter in the pa when baking!
Delicious! I pretty much changed the recipe completely by adding half a cup of mozzarella cheese and pouring the butter over the chicken with some lemon, but the base was the same and it was delicious! My fiance even asked me what I did to the chicken to make it so good. He took it for lunch today. :)
OMG! This chicken was so good and VERY EASY to make! Took me only minutes to preapre and let the oven do the rest! Will definitely be using it again. The family loved it!
Happily surprised at how moist the chicken was after baking, also, the crust is very tasty, not bland at all. Used a poultry mix of herbs that is available in our grocers herb section instead of looking for individual herbs (sometimes seasonal). The wine addition to the garlic is great too.
Cut down on the herbs but this was delicious. Kids and adults enjoyed it.
This was wonderful - I did substitute corn flake crumbs for bread crumbs, which I do quite often because I think they have so much more flavor and I did sneak in a just a bit more parmesan but otherwise followed the recipe exactly. Will definately make this again. The fresh herbs are great!
WONDERFUL!!! my husband and i LOVED this dish...i used italian style bread crumbs and added black pepper and seasoning salt to the dry mix...yummmmm!!!!
I have made this a few times and it is excellent! I add Rosemary to the mix which adds a superb flavor!
I was really disappointed in this. I know it's not traditional chicken parmesan - but it's not even in the same league. I thought the flavors were off on this.
Loved this. It was a big hit with the kids, next time I will cut down on the salt a bit. It's fast and easy! I did pound out the chicken and it cooked in about 30 min or so- also used panko flakes and dry spices- about 3/4 tea. Be careful with thyme if you use dried, it's very potent.
Fantastic!
Loved it! I have 3 teenage boys and a picky husband - they all loved it. Tasted delicious and juicy. I left it in the oven for exactly 50 minutes - didn't overcook. It was also easy to prepare and didn't take any frying (which I hate). This will be a new favorite.
I thought that this recipe came out very well. The chicken was super moist and delicious, best chicken I ever made.
Herb flavor just too strong. Cut chicken breasts into strips. Didn't turn crispy at all. Perhaps because I baked at higher temperature for shorter time (was roasting potatoes in same oven). Not terrible, but I wouldn't follow the same recipe again.
