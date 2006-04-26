Fragrant Millet Pilaf
Saffron, orange rind and coriander seed make plain millet plain no more!
This turned out wonderfully! What a nice change from rice. I enjoyed the combination of flavors, especially the addition of the orange rind. I didn't add the tomatoes, and didn't miss them...I will definitely be making this again.Read More
This is a good recipe for a change but not as exceptional as I expected based on the combination of ingredients. I agree with a previous reviewer that the orange and cinnamon overpower the saffron. If I make this again, I will not add my expensive saffron since I am not sure that it does anything for this dish. I took previous reviewers advice and only cooked the millet for 20 minutes instead of 30 minutes and the consistency was perfect.Read More
Great recipe. I threw everything into a casserole pan and baked it, instead of frying it. Came out very lovely.
Wonderful recipe! All my guests loved it and several asked for the recipe. Aromatic, vegetarian, healthful - what could be better?!
Great recipe for millet, delicious and flavorful. Spice combo is awesome, they go together very harmoniously. I'll only cut a little on coriander. It's one of my favorite spices, but it can give a bitter aftertaste if overused.
This was just alright for me. I could have done without the orange and cinnamon - they completely covered up the wonderful flavor and fragrance of saffron. Saffron is the most expensive spice in the world, so why would you cover it up with stronger, cheap spices like orange and cinnamon? I also cooked the millet a LITTLE too long...I would suggest slightly under-cooking the millet before you combine with the tofu/wine mixture where it will complete it's cooking. Otherwise you end up with a slightly clumpy, slightly soggy mess that I got, but that was my fault. If I were to make this again, I'd omit the cinnamon and orange, and add annatto or achiote for color and light fragrance so as not to cover up the saffron.
very tasty and very different!
Good flavor, though it could have used a bit more of the spices - coriander, cinnamon, and saffron. Make sure you cook the millet until all water is absorbed or it will be mushy.
I made this exactly as it is written, and it came out very mushy. Quite fragrant, indeed, but not so tasty. And there seems to be much more than 4 servings. Rating this a 3 because I am a beginner cook and I may have not done something obvious that resulted in the mushy texture.
I brought this recipe to a cooking class and it just didn't do it for anyone.
Bland and uninteresting. This didn't do anything for me, or my spouse. I found that recipe made enough for 8 people as a side dish.
