Fragrant Millet Pilaf

Saffron, orange rind and coriander seed make plain millet plain no more!

Recipe by jessica

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 5 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a heavy saucepan, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the onion and saute for 5 minutes, stirring frequently.

  • Mix the millet, coriander and cinnamon into the saucepan; saute for another minute or two, stirring constantly. Stir in the saffron threads, salt, pepper, and water. Bring the mixture to a boil over high heat, then cover the pan, and simmer for 30 minutes.

  • While the millet simmers, prepare the tofu: Cut the tofu into small cubes about the size of peas. Place the tofu in a saucepan, and cover it with the white wine. Add the shallots and the garlic. Place the pan over medium-high heat until the wine comes to a simmer, then turn the heat to low. Simmer the tofu for 10 minutes or until the wine is reduced by half.

  • When the millet has simmered for 30 minutes, add it and it's cooking liquid to the tofu. Mix in the corn and the orange rind. Stir well, then cover the pan and continue cooking for 5 minutes.

  • Stir the tomatoes into the millet. Season with salt and pepper, then spoon the millet pilaf onto plates. Garnish with the chopped green onions and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
427 calories; protein 17.7g; carbohydrates 61.1g; fat 11.2g; sodium 602.9mg. Full Nutrition
