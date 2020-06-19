Delicious Vegan Hot Chocolate

Rating: 4.16 stars
93 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 44
  • 4 star values: 31
  • 3 star values: 11
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 4

Finally, a vegan hot chocolate recipe that actually tastes good! For best results, use plain soy milk.

By CYMBALINE

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring the soy milk, sugar, cocoa powder, salt, vanilla extract, cinnamon, and cayenne pepper to a simmer in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Remove from the heat and whisk until frothy. Serve immediately.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
259 calories; protein 11.4g; carbohydrates 42.9g; fat 6.4g; sodium 738mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (89)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Jenny
Rating: 5 stars
12/04/2008
I think i am the first person reviewing this who has actually done it with soy milk. i used vanilla soy milk and then added the vanilla extract which gave it a very rich taste that i wasn't sure i liked. next time i used vanilla soy milk i omitted the vanilla extract from the recipe and it tasted really good! Read More
Helpful
(58)

Most helpful critical review

twebby
Rating: 2 stars
03/01/2010
I'm so bummed to give a bad rating to such a unique recipe and representing the vegans too! I was really looking forward to this recipe but even following recipe almost exactly it turned out bad! I cut the salt in half just because I hate things salty and alas still salty! I even used the original soymilk! I just don't know what's wrong here and I'll have to try a few changes and see if we can figure something out because this is such a brilliant idea! Read More
Helpful
(8)
93 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 44
  • 4 star values: 31
  • 3 star values: 11
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 4
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Jenny
Rating: 5 stars
12/04/2008
I think i am the first person reviewing this who has actually done it with soy milk. i used vanilla soy milk and then added the vanilla extract which gave it a very rich taste that i wasn't sure i liked. next time i used vanilla soy milk i omitted the vanilla extract from the recipe and it tasted really good! Read More
Helpful
(58)
DANA_MAE
Rating: 5 stars
01/04/2010
Hot chocolate is one of the things I've missed the most since I stopped eating dairy over a year ago. So when I found this recipe I was really excited to try it. I followed the recipe exactly as written - except I reduced the salt to a pinch (personal preference). It was sooooo yummy and creamy and rich. I will be making this again and again. Thank you Cymbaline! Finally I can drink hot chocolate again! Read More
Helpful
(38)
The Viking Bunny
Rating: 4 stars
03/06/2009
This recipe was really delicious! We made ours with vegan-friendly chocolate bars broken into bits in place of the cocoa powder and found that the chocolate doesn't separate and sink as quickly nor as easily as the powder does. Read More
Helpful
(32)
Advertisement
cailin_t
Rating: 5 stars
11/23/2009
I used almond milk instead of soy (was just out of soy!) and added about an oz. of good quality chocolate chips omitted the spices (cinnamon and cayenne). It's excellent. Read More
Helpful
(20)
Stephanie
Rating: 4 stars
10/16/2009
I know I can't give this a true rating since I altered the recipe. I used rice milk (also vegan!) instead of soymilk decreased salt to 1/8 teaspoon and used 1 tablespoon of agave nectar instead of 3 Tablespoons of sugar. We omitted the cayenne pepper. The result: a deep chocolate flavor. We also put marshmallows on top. Read More
Helpful
(19)
Julia Phelps
Rating: 5 stars
01/11/2010
This is very tasy.! I never make changes the first time but I had to due to my daughter having a soy allergy and also due to running out of cocoa which I thought I had enough of. So I will tell you what I did in case you find yourself needing to make last minute substitutions like I did. I doubled this recipe for our family of 6 and it made just enough for 4 small mugs and 2 big ones. I used vanilla rice milk did not add vanilla just 1/2 tsp of salt instead of doubling 1T of aguave (anymore sugar or salt would have been too much) I stuck to one pinch of cinnamon and cayenne and used 3 T of cocoa and 5T of non dairy chocolate chips because I ran out of cocoa. I also added a few more chocolate chips to mine and my husband's cups because I like it VERY rich and chocolately and I felt it needed some more after I poured it. My kids gobbled this up and I am so glad to have a recipe that works for my daughter. Thanks Cymbaline! Read More
Helpful
(16)
Advertisement
Amanda
Rating: 5 stars
10/01/2008
I have made this recipe twice now. Both times I used milk instead of soy and it turned out excellent. Definately satisfies my chocolate cravings. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Haley
Rating: 4 stars
10/09/2008
Like the previous reviewer I made this with actual milk not soymilk (sorry I know that defeats the purpose of this recipe). I thought this was pretty good but next time I would reduce the salt to only a pinch. I didn't even put in the full 1/2 tsp and I though it was pretty salty. Read More
Helpful
(10)
diafry
Rating: 4 stars
02/22/2011
Great great great. Very rich I added a little cold soy to the end product to make it kid friendly. Read More
Helpful
(9)
twebby
Rating: 2 stars
03/01/2010
I'm so bummed to give a bad rating to such a unique recipe and representing the vegans too! I was really looking forward to this recipe but even following recipe almost exactly it turned out bad! I cut the salt in half just because I hate things salty and alas still salty! I even used the original soymilk! I just don't know what's wrong here and I'll have to try a few changes and see if we can figure something out because this is such a brilliant idea! Read More
Helpful
(8)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/01/2022