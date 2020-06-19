Delicious Vegan Hot Chocolate

1 of 89

Rating: 5 stars I think i am the first person reviewing this who has actually done it with soy milk. i used vanilla soy milk and then added the vanilla extract which gave it a very rich taste that i wasn't sure i liked. next time i used vanilla soy milk i omitted the vanilla extract from the recipe and it tasted really good! Helpful (58)

Rating: 5 stars Hot chocolate is one of the things I've missed the most since I stopped eating dairy over a year ago. So when I found this recipe I was really excited to try it. I followed the recipe exactly as written - except I reduced the salt to a pinch (personal preference). It was sooooo yummy and creamy and rich. I will be making this again and again. Thank you Cymbaline! Finally I can drink hot chocolate again! Helpful (38)

Rating: 4 stars This recipe was really delicious! We made ours with vegan-friendly chocolate bars broken into bits in place of the cocoa powder and found that the chocolate doesn't separate and sink as quickly nor as easily as the powder does. Helpful (32)

Rating: 5 stars I used almond milk instead of soy (was just out of soy!) and added about an oz. of good quality chocolate chips omitted the spices (cinnamon and cayenne). It's excellent. Helpful (20)

Rating: 4 stars I know I can't give this a true rating since I altered the recipe. I used rice milk (also vegan!) instead of soymilk decreased salt to 1/8 teaspoon and used 1 tablespoon of agave nectar instead of 3 Tablespoons of sugar. We omitted the cayenne pepper. The result: a deep chocolate flavor. We also put marshmallows on top. Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars This is very tasy.! I never make changes the first time but I had to due to my daughter having a soy allergy and also due to running out of cocoa which I thought I had enough of. So I will tell you what I did in case you find yourself needing to make last minute substitutions like I did. I doubled this recipe for our family of 6 and it made just enough for 4 small mugs and 2 big ones. I used vanilla rice milk did not add vanilla just 1/2 tsp of salt instead of doubling 1T of aguave (anymore sugar or salt would have been too much) I stuck to one pinch of cinnamon and cayenne and used 3 T of cocoa and 5T of non dairy chocolate chips because I ran out of cocoa. I also added a few more chocolate chips to mine and my husband's cups because I like it VERY rich and chocolately and I felt it needed some more after I poured it. My kids gobbled this up and I am so glad to have a recipe that works for my daughter. Thanks Cymbaline! Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars I have made this recipe twice now. Both times I used milk instead of soy and it turned out excellent. Definately satisfies my chocolate cravings. Helpful (12)

Rating: 4 stars Like the previous reviewer I made this with actual milk not soymilk (sorry I know that defeats the purpose of this recipe). I thought this was pretty good but next time I would reduce the salt to only a pinch. I didn't even put in the full 1/2 tsp and I though it was pretty salty. Helpful (10)

Rating: 4 stars Great great great. Very rich I added a little cold soy to the end product to make it kid friendly. Helpful (9)