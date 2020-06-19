Delicious Vegan Hot Chocolate

I think i am the first person reviewing this who has actually done it with soy milk. i used vanilla soy milk and then added the vanilla extract which gave it a very rich taste that i wasn't sure i liked. next time i used vanilla soy milk i omitted the vanilla extract from the recipe and it tasted really good!
Hot chocolate is one of the things I've missed the most since I stopped eating dairy over a year ago. So when I found this recipe I was really excited to try it. I followed the recipe exactly as written - except I reduced the salt to a pinch (personal preference). It was sooooo yummy and creamy and rich. I will be making this again and again. Thank you Cymbaline! Finally I can drink hot chocolate again!
This recipe was really delicious! We made ours with vegan-friendly chocolate bars broken into bits in place of the cocoa powder and found that the chocolate doesn't separate and sink as quickly nor as easily as the powder does.
I used almond milk instead of soy (was just out of soy!) and added about an oz. of good quality chocolate chips omitted the spices (cinnamon and cayenne). It's excellent.
I know I can't give this a true rating since I altered the recipe. I used rice milk (also vegan!) instead of soymilk decreased salt to 1/8 teaspoon and used 1 tablespoon of agave nectar instead of 3 Tablespoons of sugar. We omitted the cayenne pepper. The result: a deep chocolate flavor. We also put marshmallows on top.
This is very tasy.! I never make changes the first time but I had to due to my daughter having a soy allergy and also due to running out of cocoa which I thought I had enough of. So I will tell you what I did in case you find yourself needing to make last minute substitutions like I did. I doubled this recipe for our family of 6 and it made just enough for 4 small mugs and 2 big ones. I used vanilla rice milk did not add vanilla just 1/2 tsp of salt instead of doubling 1T of aguave (anymore sugar or salt would have been too much) I stuck to one pinch of cinnamon and cayenne and used 3 T of cocoa and 5T of non dairy chocolate chips because I ran out of cocoa. I also added a few more chocolate chips to mine and my husband's cups because I like it VERY rich and chocolately and I felt it needed some more after I poured it. My kids gobbled this up and I am so glad to have a recipe that works for my daughter. Thanks Cymbaline!
I have made this recipe twice now. Both times I used milk instead of soy and it turned out excellent. Definately satisfies my chocolate cravings.
Like the previous reviewer I made this with actual milk not soymilk (sorry I know that defeats the purpose of this recipe). I thought this was pretty good but next time I would reduce the salt to only a pinch. I didn't even put in the full 1/2 tsp and I though it was pretty salty.
Great great great. Very rich I added a little cold soy to the end product to make it kid friendly.
I'm so bummed to give a bad rating to such a unique recipe and representing the vegans too! I was really looking forward to this recipe but even following recipe almost exactly it turned out bad! I cut the salt in half just because I hate things salty and alas still salty! I even used the original soymilk! I just don't know what's wrong here and I'll have to try a few changes and see if we can figure something out because this is such a brilliant idea!