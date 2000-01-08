Baked garlic is sweet and very yummy, as well as being very spreadable. Serve as an appetizer with a good crusty bread or with crackers. People can peel a piece of garlic off of the bulb and squeeze the soft, warm garlic our of its shell.
Absolutely love this stuff but couldn't give the recipe a 5 star because I didn't follow it. Use E.V.O.O. instead of butter....it is so much better, and I use a terra cotta flowerpot and base to make this in. Soak the pot in COLD water for 20 minutes and place the garlic (and pot) in the oven then turn on the oven....let the garlic bake while the oven is preheating. Then I let it bake for 30 minutes after it reached 350 degrees. This is the way I was taught to do this...and it works every time. Delicious with crackers or a dense bread. Thanks for the post.
I have been trying to figure out why the reviews kept talking about salt and the original recipe said the garlic had sweetess. So I experimented. It appears to me that the recipe must have used salted butter. Salt brings out the sweetness and cancels bitterness. If you fail to use salt or 1/2 salt, you don't get the sweetness she is talking about. Experimentation yields the following: Terra cotta baking dish is great. It is cheap. Cut off tops as was suggested by one reviewer. This is absolutely required. Salt a must. 1/4 teaspoon Olive oil. small pat of oleo on each bulb, bake at 350 for 20min without top. drizzel or baste olive oil on bulbs to keep away dryness, continue baking closed top for 10-20 minutes or until outer cover is light brown. Baste with oil mix from bowl during that time. Squeeze out into its own dish and arrange for presentation. black Pepper can be added before initial baking if desired.
Absolutely love this stuff but couldn't give the recipe a 5 star because I didn't follow it. Use E.V.O.O. instead of butter....it is so much better, and I use a terra cotta flowerpot and base to make this in. Soak the pot in COLD water for 20 minutes and place the garlic (and pot) in the oven then turn on the oven....let the garlic bake while the oven is preheating. Then I let it bake for 30 minutes after it reached 350 degrees. This is the way I was taught to do this...and it works every time. Delicious with crackers or a dense bread. Thanks for the post.
My husband and I really enjoyed this. I made one for each of us and we still fought over who was getting more. ; ) I cut off about a quarter of an inch off the bottom of the bulbs (the pointy end) before cooking. It was a lot easier to squeeze the garlic out the end. I think the cooking time needs to be extended to 35-40 minutes. My garlic was still a little tough. I also would dribble garlic over the top of the bulb as well as in the bottom of the aluminum foil packet. But, overall very easy and delicious. (fyi, one nice italian restaurant we go to serves a bulb of baked garlic, 3 pats of cream cheese and 5 pieces of crispy herb brushetta for 6.95. Now I can make this at home for cheap)
Well, this was difficult to rate. Really, I think that this particular recipe deserves a three due to the fact that olive oil is what you should use instead of butter and the time seems off. But, baked garlic is so good that I upped it to four. I use olive oil and a bit of salt and snip the ends off so that the garlic comes out easy. I also invested in a small clay pot specifically designed to roast garlic, it is wonderful! I also roast garlic much longer than 30 minutes, maybe it is just my preference.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/28/2003
you cant go wrong with baked garlic. i took the advice of others and used olive oil and salt. excellent. it is true, however, it takes about 40-45 minutes to get soft.
Roasted garlic rocks for an easy appetizer. Made 4 heads of garlic this weekend with just a drizzle of olive oil (instead of butter). I upped the heat to 400 and baked for 45 min. Mushy, but so easy then to serve/eat. I should have salted them, too, but I skipped it. Served with a ramekin of parmesan, one of olive oil with rosemary infused, and one with a ajvar (roasted red pepper and eggplant with a kick) and crusted sourdough. What I liked about this approach, is that each of my guests took a bulb onto their own plates and we finally got to use those cute little appetizer knives and forks we got for our wedding. :-) Make this one a staple -- cheap, easy, healthy, and always a winner with the guests.
Had it not been for the butter, I would have rated this recipe even higher. Roasting is a wonderful way to prepare/serve garlic. Unfortunately, butter is really bad for your body. Why not subsitute olive oil + a pinch of salt as the necessary fat? It isn't as quick, and it's a bit on the messy side, but, your arteries will thank you, later!
I have been trying to figure out why the reviews kept talking about salt and the original recipe said the garlic had sweetess. So I experimented. It appears to me that the recipe must have used salted butter. Salt brings out the sweetness and cancels bitterness. If you fail to use salt or 1/2 salt, you don't get the sweetness she is talking about. Experimentation yields the following: Terra cotta baking dish is great. It is cheap. Cut off tops as was suggested by one reviewer. This is absolutely required. Salt a must. 1/4 teaspoon Olive oil. small pat of oleo on each bulb, bake at 350 for 20min without top. drizzel or baste olive oil on bulbs to keep away dryness, continue baking closed top for 10-20 minutes or until outer cover is light brown. Baste with oil mix from bowl during that time. Squeeze out into its own dish and arrange for presentation. black Pepper can be added before initial baking if desired.
Don't use butter, use olive oil. I have served a baked garlic with goat cheese appy for years and am always asked to bring this to holiday parties. I put the garlic (cut off the ends) in muffin tins and brush with olive oil, bake at 350F until a toothpick can easily be inserted into the garlic, ~45 min, don't overbake so that it's too mushy though. Once the garlic has cooled, pat off the xs olive oil and push out the clove from the skin, kind of messy but helps serving it this way so your guests don't get skins all over the place. Serve with goat cheese and water crackers.... yum!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
03/16/2005
I chose to use butter and salt with this recipe, and I also added fresh rosemary, which gives it a nice kick. It's a delicious snack, good alone or on crusty bread.
Easy was to roast garlic! I recommend baking for 45 minutes. Olive oil works well in place of butter. Sprinkle some sea salt on top. When I use in my warm garlic-bean spread I pour the olive oil in the bottom of the foil into the other ingredients.
Oil drizzled and cooked longer leads to perfection. The best way to eat baked garlic is with Brie! spread both on fresh bread....oh my. Better make each person their own head :) and cut the top off before baking so you can squirt them out of their skins.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
05/29/2003
Hmm, maybe I did something wrong, but my garlic was still kinda hard after the cooking time. But after I left it in there for a much, much longer time, it turned out nice! I could not bring myself to put butter on it though, so I used olive oil instead. Thanks! ^_^
I love baked garlic. The best way I can think of to eat it is with a dish of your favorite BBQ sauce and some club crackers. Yum! The only downside to eating very much is exuding garlic for a day or two, still worth the price.
Wasn't as good as I had hoped. I had baked garlic at a restaruant in Denver years ago and I thought that this recipe would turn out like that one. I think it may have been a different garlic they used. However it was pretty good.
Delicious! I put my foil packs in a Corning dish, so it took a lot longer to bake. I left it in for an hour. Drizzled with olive oil not butter. When they are done, the best way to eat them is to squeeze them like a zit! Gross but it works best! Simple and easy!
I made this a couple of months ago and it turned out so good that I ate the whole garlic myself on some bread. The next day when I went to school where I taught, my principal made me go home because the garlic smell was leaching out of my pores and I stunk to high heaven. I could not smell it though. Be careful how much you eat.
First time a tried it (with olive oil and cutting a little of the top off) and my garlic overbaked and turned out bitter. My oven was on convection and it was too hot. Second time I tried it’s (butter this time and cutting off the pointy top) baked it on regular oven setting. Still kept checking on it because I didn’t want to overtake again. It was yummy!
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.