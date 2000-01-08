Baked Garlic

I have been trying to figure out why the reviews kept talking about salt and the original recipe said the garlic had sweetess. So I experimented. It appears to me that the recipe must have used salted butter. Salt brings out the sweetness and cancels bitterness. If you fail to use salt or 1/2 salt, you don't get the sweetness she is talking about. Experimentation yields the following: Terra cotta baking dish is great. It is cheap. Cut off tops as was suggested by one reviewer. This is absolutely required. Salt a must. 1/4 teaspoon Olive oil. small pat of oleo on each bulb, bake at 350 for 20min without top. drizzel or baste olive oil on bulbs to keep away dryness, continue baking closed top for 10-20 minutes or until outer cover is light brown. Baste with oil mix from bowl during that time. Squeeze out into its own dish and arrange for presentation. black Pepper can be added before initial baking if desired.

