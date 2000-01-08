Baked Garlic

4.3
44 Ratings
  • 5 23
  • 4 16
  • 3 4
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Baked garlic is sweet and very yummy, as well as being very spreadable. Serve as an appetizer with a good crusty bread or with crackers. People can peel a piece of garlic off of the bulb and squeeze the soft, warm garlic our of its shell.

Recipe by FROGETTE

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
3 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
33 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 appetizer servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Cut aluminum foil into 3 6-inch squares (large enough to wrap each garlic head). Place 2 teaspoons of butter in each square of foil and place one garlic head into each square of foil. Fold the packets up, and arrange them in a 9 inch pie pan.

  • Bake for 30 minutes, or until the garlic is soft.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
57 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 6.9g; fat 3g; cholesterol 7.6mg; sodium 24mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022