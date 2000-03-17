Green Goddess Dressing II

Instead of using mayonnaise as a base, this recipe calls for evaporated milk.

By Rinnie

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a blender, combine the evaporated milk, chopped green onions, lemon juice, anchovy paste, salt, oil, parsley, garlic and tarragon. Blend until smooth and refrigerate until chilled.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
58 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 5.3g; fat 3.1g; cholesterol 9.8mg; sodium 483.7mg. Full Nutrition
