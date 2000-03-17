Green Goddess Dressing II
Instead of using mayonnaise as a base, this recipe calls for evaporated milk.
I have a profound distaste for mayonnaise, so when I saw this recipe for a milk-based version of one of my favorite dressings, I had to try it. I was not let down, this has a fabulous flavor. One drawback to using milk instead of mayo is the consistency. The dressing was a little runny. I also went a little overboard on the anchovies. To remedy two problems with one solution, I grated some parmesan cheese in. Wonderful and easy, a new favorite!Read More
Have to be honest, I've never had green goddess dressing before. As suggested by a reviewer, I did add a little parmesan to thicken, and the consistency was fine. It just could be that I wouldn't rave about any green goddess dressing, so no offense intended to this recipe...I thought it was just OK.Read More
Next time I will omit the salt. The anchovies are salty enough.
This dressing is great! The only changes I made were adding black pepper, chives (because I had them), and sour cream to thicken it. Eating it on a salad with sprouts, sunflower seeds and blue cheese. Delicious!
This is really delicious! and i love that it's no mayo! Everyone loved it and i'm passing on the recipe per request :) Only suggestion is add salt to taste. I orginally omitted the salt, per one of the reviews, but ended up adding some salt to taste as the anchovy paste i bought was not very salty. This is keeper! Im glad I doubled the recipe! next time i may add some parmesan or something to thicken, but the taste is there! Thank You Rinnie!
I added an equal amount of lite mayo to thicken it up.
