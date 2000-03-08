Spinach Salad II

This salad uses eggs, bacon, spinach, onion, and an oil and lemon juice dressing.

Recipe by Dee J

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Place eggs in a saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring water to a boil; cover, remove from heat, and let eggs stand in hot water for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from hot water, cool, peel and chop.

  • Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Drain, crumble and set aside.

  • In a large bowl, combine the eggs, bacon, spinach and onion.

  • In a small bowl, whisk together the oil, lemon juice, garlic and salt and pepper. Pour over salad and toss well to coat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
359 calories; protein 10.1g; carbohydrates 4.3g; fat 34.1g; cholesterol 149.4mg; sodium 395.2mg. Full Nutrition
