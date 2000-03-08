Spinach Salad II
This salad uses eggs, bacon, spinach, onion, and an oil and lemon juice dressing.
It's a shame that such a magnificent salad has such a plain Jane name. "Spinach Salad II" just doesn't do it justice! I was tempted to dock it a star just for calling for vegetable oil in the dressing (I used olive oil) but all the positives more than outweighed this one little negative. Beautiful, fresh, perfect blend of flavors and colors, and extremely good for you too! Other than using olive oil rather than vegetable oil, and thinly sliced red onion for the chopped onions called for, I made no other changes or additions. Why mess with perfection? Loved, loved, loved the dressing - so light and fresh tasting! Rather than tossing the salad I made individual servings on salad plates, topping each bed of spinach with the remaining ingredients. This made for a beautiful presentation. Thanks for sharing this keeper recipe Dee J - we cleaned our plates!Read More
No one in our family liked this salad. It could be that olive oil would improve it. Also the onion we used was too strong for the rest of the ingredients.Read More
Very nice recipe.I used soy bacon.The oil can be reduced a little. It was just amazing.Thanks a lot.
Very good! The dressing is a very nice touch, it adds just the bit of flavor that the salad needs!
Magnificent! I've searched a long time for such a Great Restaurant Quality Spinach Salad & Dressing....This is it! Thank You!
add sugar
My daughter and I LOVE spinach and this recipe was great for us!!
i used olive oil instead of vegetable oil. very good recipe. will definitely make again.
Salad was great! But next time I'll add mushrooms and substitute reg. onions for red ones. The dressing wasn't fabulous; it might have been better wolive oil instead of veggie oil, or even a blue cheese dressing.
Our family loved this recipe! It made us want to eat spinach more often.
loved this recipe, dressing was perfect.
This is a great salad. Wiht these minor adjustments, here is how you can make it five star caliber. Substitute regular onion for red onion, add fresh sliced mushrooms and a little red wine vinegar to the dressing,(according to taste). It is absolutely awesome!
This is fantastic. I made this for lunch for my husband and I. We both loved it.
This is a very nice combination of ingredients. I didn't use the onion since I'm not a fan of raw onion. For the dressing I did use olive oil. I don't think the dressing needs sugar, but do be sure to add some salt. Somehow it helps to balance out the tartness of the lemon. I added 1/4 tsp. both salt and pepper.
Everyone enjoyed this salad. The dressing is subtle but it worked for us.
I thought that this was just o.k. I tried adding some red wine vinegar as others suggested and it was still just o.k.
nice flavor and easy to make
Too sour. Will try cutting lemon juice or adding sugar next time.
This was the first time I ever made a spinach salad (it's not something I like), but my husband and mother-in-law gave it rave reviews. In fact, my husband ONLY ate the spinach salad for dinner that night...usually I can't get him to eat ANY salad with his meals.
With minor alterations this deserves 5 stars. I subbed olive oil for veggie oil for health sake...cut back on onion so it wouldn't overpower and added 1 T. white wine vinegar to give the dressing a little zip. This made the recipe perfect for us!!!
I wouldn't add sugar to this recipe it is perfect as is. I the only problem I had was eating too much of it. If you shp at costco and get the mega bag of spinach what can you do with all of it? make this salad for your friends and family.
I have served this now on several holidays as well as having it as a stand alone dinner with bread or soup. I double the dressing and add fresh mushrooms and use Bacos instead of bacon for the vegetarians. It is better than restaurant spinach salads.
Holy ...can you say tastey? This was so good. I made myself sick eating to much of it. I did add mushrooms, a red onion and red wine vinegar. Didnt have time to wait for the eggs, so I didnt use them and it was just lovely. I will make this ALOT!. Thanks, Dee J. You rock!!!!!!
Delicious. I served this at a party; there was not one spinach leaf left. Such a simple recipe. I used red onion and added a chopped portabella mushroom and more bacon. The dressing was so nice and light. I will definitely make it again.
we loved this! after reading other reviews i added red win vinegar,evoo instead of vegetable oil and some dijon mustard. also added red onion,mushrooms and tomato. it was so good we had it again the next day!! will make this at least once a week!! thanks for sharing!
This was really tasty and quite different from the usual sweet tasting spinach recipes I've tried before. I added some mushrooms and my husband loved it too!
Simple yet extremely satisfying. It was my first time making any type of dressing for a salad. By the end of dinner, it was all gone. My friends loved it.
Got lots of compliments!! Added mushrooms
Quick, simple and delish. I did add some lemon zest since it's there as part of the lemon and I hate to throw it away.
This is wonderful and I got great reviews when I was asked to make a spinach salad for Thanksgiving at my friends house and I made this. I did use olive oil insted of the veggie...made it more healthy. Yummy!
Very Good just as I remember it as a kid. thanks for the recipe.
My husband now likes spinach because of this salad. The only thing I changed was to use EVOO instead of regular oil.
I used olive oil in place of veg oil. The dressing works well here and is lightly flavored with no herbs, which I like for this salad. I also added some chopped baby Bella mushrooms. Good one-bowl dinner salad on a warm summer night with a glass of Chardonnay!
Fabulous, light and so easy!!
This was great! Next time I will use a little less garlic, as I'm sensitive. The method for cooking eggs was great, (no green edge) but I think 12 min. at sea level would be best. Thank you, we loved this recipe (also Keto perfect), I will make again!
Reviewer Naples is right; recipe name doesn’t do justice for how good this salad recipe really is! My meat-eating husband had two bowls! Made the dressing a few hours in advance to let the garlic infuse a bit. I used olive oil and added 3/4 TBLS red wine vinegar. I also added the S&P to the dressing. Also used thinly sliced red onion and added sunflower seeds at the end for some additional texture. This! Was! So! Good! Cannot wait to make again! I feel lucky to have found this recipe! Thank you!
Best spinach salad ever! Even the man liked it (and we know how picky they can be about greens!). Make dressing to taste, I added a pinch of sugar to take away some of the tang from the lemon juice and I don't use salt. Now my boyfriend wants the salad every week to take to lunch!
I made this on many military ships I have been on and the crew loves it can’t get enough
I made this salad last night for dinner, as stated, but used light olive oil and red onion. My first bite into it I found it to be too sour. If I were to make it again, I would use less lemon juice and add some Stevia ( I don't use sugar. )
Wonderful salad and dressing!
Very tasty
This is my first review! I feel I have to leave one as this is an amazing salad! I make it just as the recipe states minus the eggs & it's so yummy!
Follow the recipe exactly, and it was delightful. Even my son ate it, and he never eats salad.
