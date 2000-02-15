No Bake Chocolate Cookies II

4.2
97 Ratings
  • 5 56
  • 4 22
  • 3 9
  • 2 5
  • 1 5

These chocolate macaroons taste a lot like candy.

Recipe by Lesley

Gallery
10 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a saucepan over medium heat, combine sugar, milk, and margarine. Bring to a boil, stirring occasionally, then boil for 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in the oats, vanilla, cocoa and coconut. Spoon onto waxed paper and allow to cool for at least an hour. Store in an airtight container.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
99 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 16.6g; fat 3.4g; cholesterol 0.3mg; sodium 38.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022