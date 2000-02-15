No Bake Chocolate Cookies II

I was given this recipe as part of a wedding shower gift in 1976. It's the identical recipe except for the oats need to be the quick cook oats, not the original old fashioned type. You buy the quick cook oats in a big bag, not the sachet types and they take minutes to cook, not the 1/2 hour plus to cook oats. Yes, they are very sweet, you can cut the sugar, but be aware that might alter the ability of the recipe to set, also use unsweetened coconut. Once you have all of the ingredients melted and cooked for the requisite amount of time in the saucepan, remove the sauce pan from the stove and then mix in the dry ingredients, do not return the sauce pan to the stovetop to cook it further. It is a strong stir to make sure all of the dry ingredients get coated with the chocolate sauce. While it is still wet looking, begin to drop it onto wax paper and over a period of an hour or two they solidify and are dry to the touch. Any alteration of the ingredients in the chocolate mixture in the sauce pan may result in failure. Also trying to put less or more dry ingredients in to the mix might stop it from solidifying as intended. The reason I pulled this recipe up online was because I was going to try to make it using slivered almonds and other nuts with coconut instead of the rolled oats as I need a celiac friendly recipe. Maybe I might throw in a dried cranberry also.