No Bake Chocolate Cookies II
These chocolate macaroons taste a lot like candy.
These chocolate macaroons taste a lot like candy.
Five stars for simplicty - and Four stars for recipe with alterations! I nearly cut the amount of sugar in half - using only 1 1/3 cup sugar! The cookies were sweet (not too sweet though) - so I believe you can easily use a generous 1 cup sugar without compromising the flavor. I followed the remainder of the recipe as stated. These were VERY simple cookies to make on a whim! I strongly suggest refrigerating the cookies to help them firm/set up properly. My husband loved them and was surprised to see how easy they are to make! NOTE: If you use old-fashioned oats you will need to cook them for at least 4-5 minutes... if you use quick oats then only 1 1/2 minutes. Can also be made with 1/2 cup peanut butter instead of coconut if desired.Read More
I am so confused about this recipe! The bad reviews all sound like people were cooking the oat mixure, which is NOT called for. Just boil the sugar mixture then remove from heat and add the dry stuff (think rice krispy treats). So I thought mine would turn out good since these people must have just done it wrong. Well, the oats seem like they NEED to be cooked. The flavor has so much potential but you are chewing on raw oats. I don't get it. If I do this again I will try combining advice and I will boil the mixure for 3 minutes then add the oat mix and cook for another 2 minutes. Maybe it would turn out right? Oh, I took advice and reduced sugar to about 1 1/3c. Like I said the flavor makes me think the cookies would be GREAT if the consistency was right.Read More
Five stars for simplicty - and Four stars for recipe with alterations! I nearly cut the amount of sugar in half - using only 1 1/3 cup sugar! The cookies were sweet (not too sweet though) - so I believe you can easily use a generous 1 cup sugar without compromising the flavor. I followed the remainder of the recipe as stated. These were VERY simple cookies to make on a whim! I strongly suggest refrigerating the cookies to help them firm/set up properly. My husband loved them and was surprised to see how easy they are to make! NOTE: If you use old-fashioned oats you will need to cook them for at least 4-5 minutes... if you use quick oats then only 1 1/2 minutes. Can also be made with 1/2 cup peanut butter instead of coconut if desired.
These are my husband and daughter's favorite "cookies". They are actually somewhere between a cookie and a candy. I only use 1/4 cup (1 stick) of margarine. Also, I agree only two minutes after mixture comes to a boil or you'll have a pan full of crumbs. A yummy treat!
Cookies are fantastic but don't boil as long as recipe says. Two minutes is all that is needed.
I also adjusted the boil time to 2 minutes, and increased the cocoa a bit--and made teaspoon sized cookies - everyone loves them! I'd made a similar recipe for years, but always overcooked them.
I am so confused about this recipe! The bad reviews all sound like people were cooking the oat mixure, which is NOT called for. Just boil the sugar mixture then remove from heat and add the dry stuff (think rice krispy treats). So I thought mine would turn out good since these people must have just done it wrong. Well, the oats seem like they NEED to be cooked. The flavor has so much potential but you are chewing on raw oats. I don't get it. If I do this again I will try combining advice and I will boil the mixure for 3 minutes then add the oat mix and cook for another 2 minutes. Maybe it would turn out right? Oh, I took advice and reduced sugar to about 1 1/3c. Like I said the flavor makes me think the cookies would be GREAT if the consistency was right.
I've been looking all over for a good macaroon like cookie recipe and thought I would give this one a try--it was a total waste of ingredients: too sweet, too much oatmeal...it says to spoon onto wax paper, well its pretty hard to spoon out a bowl of crumbs. YUCK!!
I wouldn't call these bad, but I wouldn't call them great either. I agree with my wife; she called them "weird." My biggest complaint is not the flavor, but the fact that they never set. 1 1/2 hours of cooling on the table, 4 hours of cooling in the fridge, 2 hours of cooling in the freezer, and I still had to peel and scoop these things off the wax paper. They have the consistency of peanut butter. The flavor isn't too bad, but don't expect them to taste like cookies. Expect them to taste "a lot like candy." Oh, and keep a lot of wet towels around, because if you do somehow get them to set, they're going to melt in two seconds.
This makes a great holiday cookie/candy, but with a few clarifications on the recipe. First, I used quick cook oats so the end texture is chewy but not dry uncooked oats. Second, I kept all the ingredients as written except increased coconut to 1 cup. Bring sugar, milk, marg (or butter) and vanilla to a FULL boil and boil for 2 minutes while stirring constantly. The cookie will be either gooey if less than 2 minute, and crumbly if more than 2 minutes. Meanwhile, mix all the dry ingredients in a large bowl. Dump the boiled liquid over the dry ingredients, stir together, and drop by spoonfuls onto waxed paper. They should hold together OK after 30 mins and beautifully after an hour.
I make these at night right after the kids are in bed and usually they are gone before morning, my husband likes them so much he waits until I am in bed then sneaks to the kitchen. I normally combine peanut butter and coconut - the best!!
I took the advice of other reviewers who only boiled for two minutes and greatly disliked the results - the cookies came out very gooey and sticky. I made another batch and boiled for 4-5 minutes as per the recipe, and they came out just as I wanted them. So I guess some people like theirs a different consistency - if you like them gooey, boil for less time; if you like them more like a macaroon cookie, drier and crumblier, then boil for longer. I also reduced the amount of sugar to 1 and a half cups, and reduced the oats to 2 and a half while increasing the coconut to a full cup (I like them more like a macaroon). Next time I may tweak the oats and coconut even further. But in any case, they were delicious, and I'm glad to have a go-to recipe for these at last.
i found these much too sweet for my own taste. the coconut, however, was a good addition. i will play around with this recipe.
I've actually been making these for years without coconut. As the one person said, you DO NOT cook the oatmeal. I think 2 1/2 cups of oats is enough, otherwise they start to dry out. But, if that happens, just add a little water or milk, until it is the consistency you are happy with. This year, I have decided to cut the sugar to 1 1/2 cups. This is a recipe almost everyone likes. It is close to being a candy, so don't be surprised, if you were expecting it to be like a regular cookie.
I've used this recipe for years. the cookies always turn out perfect. I put them on wax paper and immediately put them in the frig to set up. I've always used quick oats and have never cooked the oaks. A great simple cookie.
I love this recipe, I make them every Christmas as part of my goodie bags - everyone always wants more.
Great recipe. Keep in mind this is candy making. After a year making these and sometimes getting it right and sometimes not, I finally figured it out. This should not take more than 1 or 2 minutes boiling. But what I call boiling and what you call boiling and be quite different. But the cooking time totaly effects the results everyone is talking about, too soft, grainy. To start with your better to cook too long at least then you have something usable, too hard, but edible. Then you can decrease the time until you find what works for you. Consistency is also affected by altitude and the weather. These rarely work on a rainy day.
I did not care for this recipe.The cookies wouldn't stick together, there was WAY too much sugar. No near enough cocoa powder. I won't be making this again.
This was awesome!!! I used only 1 1/4 cups of sugar and instead of rolled oats I used "9 Grain" (wheat germ, flax, bran etc) and 1 1/2 cups of coconut! Super yummy and now my family doesn't know they are healthier!!!
I added 5 TS of Cocoa to give them a richer flavor. You do have to boil the sugar, milk and butter for at least 4 min because that's what will give the cookies the ablity to harden. Take it off the burner then add the rest of the ingred. So easy and so good!!
To who said refrigerate them and cut out sugar. They don't need to be refrigerated if made correctly. I suspect cutting the sugar down may have caused them to not set up properly - the proportions are as they are because these are a candy based "cookie" without the correct measurements - they will fail. Also - the oatmeal does not need to be cooked. Either quick oats or slow oats. Quick oats do work better but neither needs to be cooked. I'm suspecting adding cooked oats would also cause there to be too much moisture which would affect the candy base from setting properly.
I love these. They, are so easy, and so delicious! I like to keep half of them in the freezer for a rainy day. I also like to add 1/2 cup of chocolate chips, just because I am a sweet freak!
This is a very old cookie. I have seen varying amounts on the ingredients but always the same ones. use quick oats--- do not cook the oats--- boil to so when dripped into cold water you can form a ball you you can pick up 5-6 min this is a firm cookie not soggy...if it does not set up it was not cooked enough
My 12 year old son submitted these as a 4H project at our local fair and received a blue ribbon. He didn't pay very close attention to how long it boiled and they set up just fine and tasted great. Thanks for submitting this recipe!
Loved it! They are my husband's favorite cookie and he approved :) They were a lot richer than the one's his mom made but it wasn't a bad thing.
Boiled for 2 minutes, used 1/2 cup peanut butter instead of coconut and they turned out amazing! These cookies are so delicious, I can't stop eating them!!
Definately doesn't neeed 5 minutes to boil. I was spooning out crumbs in the end, too.
MMmmmmnnn. Just like Grandma used to make in South Dakota. Not for those that don't have a sweet tooth lurking in their mouths, or perhaps, BEWARE! It may wake your sweet tooth up! Thank you for sharing this oldie!
I have made two separate batches and loved both of them. The second one I made I did not have quite enough oats so used 1/2 oats and 1/2 rice krispies. Very good! After spooning them onto the wax paper I pressed red and green M&M's into the center of each cookie. This made them very festive looking on the cookie tray. I think I will do the same for other holidays as well since they add such a nice color. These make wonderful gift's for friends/relatives. Very fast and easy to make too.
These are really close to a recipe we used to make at my house when I was a kid. They are tastey, but don't set quite as well as I remember the other ones did. I'll have to keep looking for that recipe we used to use...
Great recipe! I was looking for a version of this cookie but without the peanut butter (daugher has peanut allergies) and I am so glad to have this one! We gobble these up, without any alterations to the recipe. I do have to ensure the kitchen is warm, so the cookies set up.
Use Quick or 1 Minute Oats. This is a Southern Favorite with Peanut Butter instead of Coconut. It can also be made without either peanut butter or coconut.
I made A LOT of no bake cookies while I was in the Peace Corps as they were the only kind I was able to make and these turned out the best of any recipe. I think it is the coconut that makes them have a better texture and better flavor than the other recipes (something besides just sweet). Mine never set up hard, but I don't know if that is the recipe or the fact that it was always 110 degrees.
I guess I'm just not a big fan of no bake cookies...These were okay. I reduced the sugar to one and a half cups and used a little less oatmeal. Most everyone else liked them though.
Very good. I put in only 2 cups rolled oats and added 1/2 cup chocotale chips and 1/2 cup slivered almonds. I also used hazelnut extract instead of vanilla. Yummy!!!
The ingredients seems perfect, but the quantities must be off. They really don't set. I left them in the freezer overnight and they still are sticky and you have to peel them off the wax paper. Also, I took the advice of cutting down the sugar to 1 1/3c. and they seem to be the perfect amount of "sweetness" so the recipe as submitted is off on the sugar amount too. I'll either look around for another recipe or mess with this one until it's right.
The recipe was wrong...I followed the advice of other readers and did 5 Tbsp of cocoa...and boiled it only 2 minutes. Used a little less than 3 cups of oatmeal and a little more than a cup of coconut. I left them at room temp for about 30 minutes and put them in a Tupperware container. My way turned out perfect. I also used butter not margarine.
Delicious just like I remember from my childhood!
Don't try to make these when it's raining or otherwise humid: they will not set in humid weather.
Don't boil longer than two minutes, use Quick Oatmeal and I add pecans. Oatmeal can be cut down to 1 3/4 cup. These are sweet but this is my childhood favorite.
Have been making this recipe my whole life with some adjustments. Keys to success: a) quick cooking oats, b) use butter not margarine, c) use WHOLE milk. My mother cooked the sugar, butter, milk to a rolling boil for 1 minute, poured over the oats,nuts,coconut & vanilla in a bowl. When I used my low-fat milk, they didn't set up, so the fat content is key to them drying out sucessfully.
Loved, loved, loved this recipe! My wee one especially loved it! I only boiled for 2 minutes. I didn't have coconut on hand so I added an extra 1/2 cup of oatmeal instead. Instead of cooling in the kitchen, I put them in the freezer for about 45 minutes and they set with no crumbling. I will definitely use this recipe again!
This was great ,but the boiling time was WAY to short...I wish I had done these differently. I will make these again, but will boil the sugar mixture more.
I was given this recipe as part of a wedding shower gift in 1976. It's the identical recipe except for the oats need to be the quick cook oats, not the original old fashioned type. You buy the quick cook oats in a big bag, not the sachet types and they take minutes to cook, not the 1/2 hour plus to cook oats. Yes, they are very sweet, you can cut the sugar, but be aware that might alter the ability of the recipe to set, also use unsweetened coconut. Once you have all of the ingredients melted and cooked for the requisite amount of time in the saucepan, remove the sauce pan from the stove and then mix in the dry ingredients, do not return the sauce pan to the stovetop to cook it further. It is a strong stir to make sure all of the dry ingredients get coated with the chocolate sauce. While it is still wet looking, begin to drop it onto wax paper and over a period of an hour or two they solidify and are dry to the touch. Any alteration of the ingredients in the chocolate mixture in the sauce pan may result in failure. Also trying to put less or more dry ingredients in to the mix might stop it from solidifying as intended. The reason I pulled this recipe up online was because I was going to try to make it using slivered almonds and other nuts with coconut instead of the rolled oats as I need a celiac friendly recipe. Maybe I might throw in a dried cranberry also.
Flavor is good but shorten boiling time as 4-5 minutes is too long. They dry too quickly and are very crumbly. I think if you shorten the boiling period to 1-2 minutes you will have more luck with this recipe.
This recipe was easy to follow and the taste is great.
Only boil 2 mins! And add an extra tablespoon of cocoa.
these are not the prettiest cookies but they sure are yummy!!!! my husband thought, ughh .. but then could not get enuf of them. a definate treat as they are sweet and full of calories.
These were very dry and didn't stick together very well. They needed something. Maybe chocolate chips added to the sugar mixture.
I made this when I was working at a summer camp. It's a fun recipe to make with friends and these cookies so QUICK!
I made these with coconut milk, I can't have dairy, they were delicious.
I ate this cookie as a child and well as an adult my mother send me this recipe a few times when I asked I finally found it and I'm so happy. This cookie is a great cookie to add stuff to
This is the easiest, quickest recipe for a delicious snack! I always add 1/2 cup of semi-sweet chocolate chips too. They freeze well, they are safe to pack for lunches, and they literally take under 10 minutes to make. And they are very very yummy!
Turned out great with the oats cooked that short time. Keeps them chewy! Otherwise you get gooey oatmeal. I substituted peanut butter for the coconut the way Mom used to.
These were certainly interesting.
Great! Perfect quick and delicious cookies! This brought back memories of when I was a kid cooking with my grandmother. I will say the probably major change I made was using quick rolled oats rather than just plain rolled oats. The “quick” absorb the caramel-type mixture much faster, requiring no further cooking. The other key is to watch your temperature. I started the sugar, milk and margarine mixture off on medium until all was melted and dissolved, then put it up to high until it started boiling, then down to low for the last 4-5 minutes stirring constantly. That’s when you add everything else and you’ve got very hot, but definite to set for you cookies! Good luck!!!
They taste fine. a little sweet, but did not hold together at all. bolied for 4 mins so next time will do two mins and half the recipe as now i have a pot of chololate oatmeal to throw out. maybe use as an icecream topping!
Delicious but very sweet
Tastes great. Didn't add coconut. Not quite 5 star but a very solid 4. Will make again. Thanks!
These are what Karen calls Oat Delights. They are delicious!
I love this recipe! I doubled the recipe, but followed the recipe exactly and they set perfectly after an hour in the fridge. Delicious cookies that disappeared! Thanks!
So delicious and easy to make. My husband’s favorite one
its very good i love it!...but i just dropped the coconut and put crunch up chex and it was great...i even tried it in the microwave and they turned out awesome!...thanx for the recipe!!..
a little grainy
The only substitution I made was not adding the coconut because my friends don’t like it as much. I had an a little tiny bit more vanilla. They turned out great.
Very fast and easy
Followed the recipe exactly. Ended up with chocolate Oatmeal cookie crumbs. What am I going to do with this mess? And I am not an inexperienced cook.
This was the first recipe I learned to make as a kid. Since the mixture is brought to a boil for 2 minutes (5 is too long) the oats are added raw and cook a little just from the heat. Instead of coconut, you can substitute nuts or do half and half (nuts and coconut). I also cut the white sugar to one cup instead of 2 and are still sweet enough. Could also melt in some peanut butter as well to add variety.
love it! best cookies ever! totally the best!
ive been making these since i was a tot we call them mudcookies or mudpies, this recipie was great, its pretty much the exact one my greatgrandma gave me!
I made these... I did cut the sugar, and since I doubled the recipe instead of 6 cups of rolled oats I did 4 and two cups of wheat germ... still sweet!! They're in the fridge... can't wait to try... but I ate tons of batter... hee hee hee!! Very good!! Cheers
Very simple recipe and very quick to throw together. The secret is to cook just the right amount of time, about 3 1/2 min to 4. Not enough time they fall apart, too much time they crumble. Also after adding the ingredients after the syrup is cooked, one has to work fast to mix and then spoon into clusters. Great recipe and very quick to make. I like it.
Use Big overflowing cups of oatmeal. They set up great and taste good
I follow the recipe as it was stated, l boiled it for 4 minutes and when l went to make it everything failed, so l try for 2 minutes of boiling and it work this time around, do not boil for 4 to 5 minutes because it does not work. I followed everything else for the ingredients and they do work.
Too crumbly, not chocolate enough , I think it's due to boiling the sugar mixture to long. I will try again with modifications.
Three of my favorite things: Chocolate, coconut and EASY! Yummy and simple. I used soy milk and soy margarine because I have a dairy allergy. Perfect!
There wasn't much about these cookies I liked. Too sweet, and we cut down the sugar! This is one I won't make again!
they were good but took 6 hrs to set up all the way.But worth it,my granddaughter and sister loved them.
These are great for when the grandchildren are around. They love to help doing the measuring and of course eating them.
Exactly what I was looking for. Thank you!
I love this recipe! I doubled the recipe, but followed the recipe exactly and they set perfectly after an hour in the fridge. Delicious cookies that disappeared! Thanks!
One of my favorite cookies and so easy. I only used 1 1/2 cups of sugar and they were still really sweet, next time might try even less.
These are what I remember making when I was a kid. Very good!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections