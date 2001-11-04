This is so great. I followed the recipe exactly (which is rare for me!) and ended up with a super tasty pico de gallo (I'm not sure that I would really call it salsa, but that's no problem as far a I'm concerned). I used a whole small jalapeno and I didn't think it was too spicy. I'm usually a mild to medium salsa lover and this had just a bit of kick but not too much at all. One thing to mention: my husband and I can definitely hold our own when it comes to eating, and we had *a ton* of this left over. It was no problem for us, I put the leftovers in with a can of storebought pasta sauce and it was a delicious way to take the jarred sauce up a notch! Great recipe - I'll be making this again soon.