Salsa
This is a recipe I just throw together, but it is very popular. Serve with tortilla chips.
This is a recipe I just throw together, but it is very popular. Serve with tortilla chips.
This is a great recipe for Fresh Salsa! I cut way back on the onion and garlic, doubled the lime juice, and threw in half of a chopped cucumber. This is heavenly on bean tacos! I like to supplement the spiciness with bottled hot taco sauce.Read More
This salsa lacked something - I served when guests came over and everyone agreed it just wasn't very good. I ended up throwing it away.Read More
This is a great recipe for Fresh Salsa! I cut way back on the onion and garlic, doubled the lime juice, and threw in half of a chopped cucumber. This is heavenly on bean tacos! I like to supplement the spiciness with bottled hot taco sauce.
This is the quintissential salsa recipe. The cool tomatoes contrast nicely against the spicy jalapenos and pungent onion, and the lime juice and salt round out the flavors nicely. Let it sit overnight to really let the flavor develop.
I went to a party last week and a friend of mine brought a dip similar to this one, and after trying it I had to make it. I came here and found this recipe. It has been a week and I've made this dip twice! I must admit that they weren't the same recipe, this one is actually better! The garlic and jalapenos give it quite the kick, and my family is in love with Cilantro, so this is the perfect recipe!
Good, basic salsa recipe. Actually, more like pico de gallo than salsa, but you could always put in food processor. We like this recipe just the way it is - it is chunky and full of flavor. I'm not sure about the exact measurements because I usually just "eyeball" amounts, but the ingredients compliment each other well.
This salsa lacked something - I served when guests came over and everyone agreed it just wasn't very good. I ended up throwing it away.
This salsa is mostly onion, and very strongly so. The cilantro is very strong, too. It would be better if these two ingredients were reduced by about half, and maybe more tomatoes used.
My whole family loved this recipe. It was so easy, and only took minutes
I didn't realize how simple it is to make salsa! I followed the recipe exactly (with the exception of the tomatillo because I didn't have one). It is so good! Even before I gave the ingredients a chance to marry. I'll never buy jar salsa again!
This is the recipe I was searching for! It turned out great. I ended up using the entire pepper as I thought the heat needed to be turned up.
Great! A couple very minor tweaks that I made...I put 2 tomatoes into the food processor and diced the other 2, to have a salsa-like consistency. Included with the tomatoes in the processor, I added the jalapeno. I reduced the onion to half and reduced the cilantro a little - you can always add more later if you prefer more. I increased the lime juice to 1 whole lime (2 TBSP??). Added one can of diced green chilies. I didn't measure the salt (wish I did), but it takes quite a bit to get the right profile. It is one of the best salsa's that I have ever had anywhere. The only thing that would make it better is if I had garden-fresh tomatoes:(
Very Good. I modified a bit and added lemon juice but overall, it was super simple and came out great!
I'd say that this is really pico de gallo. But, we really like it with taco chips... low-cal & tasty snack!
Ingredient wise this pretty much matches a recipe I have been using for a while and it always works as long as I TASTE it while in the process. I've noted a few complaints and I think tasting it while in process is the key. Some tomatoes are sweeter and some are more sour, some jalapenos have more heat than others, and some onions vary is sweetness and strength. You have to taste and make adjustments because of these variances. You can also make it with canned tomatoes for more of a Mexican restaurant consistency.
I don't like the tomato skins in my salsa, so I cut them in half and then grate them on a cheese grater, yes, down to the skin and use this mixture as a base, it is also thinner. I also doubled the lime juice and used a fresh roasted Habanero pepper seeded and deveined. Was good!
Added some cumin & this was a major hit!!
This is an excellent salsa recipe. If you put it in the food processor, chop the onion by hand to avoid having it taste too onion-y from all of the juices. Also, one jalepeno is just not enough. It was less than mild. Last time I made it I used 3! Also, leaving it to sit in the fridge overnight really does let the flavors settle. The jalepeno gets milder from the tomatoes. I think that is why I needed so many to taste the kick!
This is a wonderful, yet quick recipe. Flavor is excellent - and so easy! My husband absolutely loves this one!!
This was fun for my kids to prepare in the food processor. Just a few pulses and we had delicious homemade salsa. This taste so much better than the store bought brands.
This recipe was okay. But it was missing something; not sure what....it tasted more like bruschetta than salsa to me....
This recipe calls for way too much onion. We added 2 extra tomatoes, more lime juice, black beans and corn and it still had an aftertaste of pungent onions. If I make this recipe again we'll cut the onion in half.
Excellent recipe! I made this because I didn't realize that I ran out of salsa. I'll never buy salsa ever again. Freshly made is SO MUCH BETTER!
I love this salsa recipe, and I have tried many being from the Southwest. I usually add an extra jalepeno because we like ours hot, and I use the McCormick sea salt and garlic grinder for extra flavor. Always a hit!
this is definitely your basic fresh pico de gallo recipe. Saying that, I loved it! I added an extra jalapeño to give it even more heat, and I used my food processor to get a smooth/chunky texture. I do think this makes more than just 4 servings though....I have tons leftover (not that I'm complaining!)
pretty good, felt like it was missing something so i added a little bit of sugar.
Recipe was good and easy to make. I added it to my box. Ty!
This is a good basic salsa recipe. I did, however, cut WAY down on the onion as other reviewers suggested (as written, it overpowered the taste of the tomatoes and cilantro flavor and didn't even taste like "salsa"). I only used 3 tablespoons of very finely diced sweet onion. I also substituted a 1/2 can of diced green chiles as I didn't have any fresh on hand. This is a quick salsa to make and can be easily modified to individual taste. Thanks Cecilia!
great recipe, i wanted it hot so i made it with 3 serranos and two habeneros. i got my wish.
The onion ans cilantro are far too pungent in this recipe. I ended up adding allot more tomato to balance it out.
It seemed like it was missing some depth in flavor. I tried adding some more spices like oregano and garlic powder but I felt like it needed something else. Not sure what.
Remember not very many jalapenos!!
SO tasty!!!
I love the flavor so, I love the recipe with the tomatillo. I skipped the salt only because I forgot to add and used a blender cause I like mine a bit more fluid versus chunky. But HELP! What am I doing wrong? Why doesn't the salsa color come out as bright red? My batch came out a muddy color.
Very good salsa. We don't care for garlic all that much, so I cut that back a bit. I have also found that you can chop up some of the green tomatoes and add it gives the salsa brighter taste to it, and it also gives it nice salsa with a bit of different texture. Very good the way it is. Also added more jalapeno to make it have a little more heat
We did not like this at all. I followed recipe exactly and it just didn't taste good at all.
Agree with the majority of reviews that onion is WAY overpowering. I ended up adding about 6 more tomatoes just to balance it out! It's definitely missing something...salt maybe, but overall OK.
I think this salsa was pretty good overall. I blended everything in a food processor to give it a finer texture (I'm not into big chunks of tomato and onion!). It wasn't really spicy at all and the tomato flavor was a little overpowering, but all minor adjustments.
I took it to a mexican dinner and it was hit. I cut the amount of onion to about half and the garlic to only two cloves. I didn't have any jalapeno peppers so I made a mild with no peppers and a extra hot with habaneros. I used the food processor after adding everything but the peppers I took half of the salsa out for the mild and added some habaneros, processed it and I had my extra hot salsa.
Wow! It surely had a nice spicy punch to it. I'll be making it again for my upcoming bbq.
I love this salsa! I used 1/2 tsp. of salt.
Quick, Easy, YUMMY! I added just a little less lime juice so it wasn't so tangy, but it is a great recipe!
OMG this was the best homemade salsa I have ever tasted!! I loved how garden fresh i was and the spice was perfect(even tho I added an extra pepper)
I really enjoyed this salsa. And even though I had to make it with dried cilantro, it still came out great! I look forward to making it again with fresh cilantro.
Great recipe for quick, simple salsa. I found it tasted WAY better 2 days after making it. I also found you need to add quite a bit of salt to bring out the flavor. 1/2 a jalapeno will make it very mild, even my 2 year old could eat it. In a covered stainless bowl in the fridge it kept for a week and tasted great.
This was not the best, I will keep looking for a salsa recipe. I ended up cooking the salsa till it became thick, added corn and black beans and hot sauce. Maybe my hot pepper wasn't ripe enough because before I altered the recipe the salsa really had no spice at all.
For more punch add one envelope of Lawrys Taco Seasoning Mix and lower the amount of cilantro. It is a very powerful seasoning and a little goes a long way.
This was a great recipe. My husband says "I think you are on to something here!" I make it frequently now for a light lunch or snack for guests. Very easy! (sometimes I even leave out the cilantro but use yellow pepper for extra flavor.)
6-9-11: Pretty good.
This was just the recipe I was looking for. I did cut back on the onion and added an extra jalapeno. Very good!!
This was a very delicious recipe! :) We are definitely making this again.
great recipe!!!we had WAYYY to many tomatoes from our garden,but not anymore!!!
Very good and a little hot
Instead of Adding the cilantro I added green peppers.
delicious! I make this all the time!
Amazing!!! No more store bought salsa for us!
Really good. I didn't use all of the 1/2 cup of celrtantro. I did add some of my fresh peppers and cayenne pepper to taste. Came out perfect! Next time I would love to add some papaya!
This was actually more of a pico de gallo. It tasted very fresh, but was missing that "kick." All in all, however, a fresh, yummy dip!
Delicious! I thought it turned out very well and a very good balance of flavors. It makes a nice big batch and also great consistency!
Great recipe! I threw all the ingredients in a food processor and it turned out great!
I love this recipe. I sometimes remove about a third, food process, and mix it back in. Better on day 2.
This salsa was awesome! I like it hot so I added 2 jalapenos instead and it was delish!!!
The BEST salsa I've ever had! :) Well done!
yumm!!!
This was delicious.
Very tomato-y! Seemed to lack some spice, but can't really say what. Nice basic salsa.
I loved this salsa, and it is now my got to recipe! It's nice to just to have in the fridge for a snack.
Great recipe.. Thanx! Used fresh squeezed lime juice instead.. Goes great with spicy Doritos.. Ready for Bears football game.
Excellent recipe! So easy and very tasty. I don't like spice so omitted the jalapeno. And did not use 1/2 cup cilantro. Will make this again and again!
Very tasty! I used a can of hot, chopped jalapeno since it was all I had. It was a bit too hot so I cut it with some sour cream. FANTASTIC!! Still spicy, great flavor! Love the fresh taste! So simple to make. Even my kids loved it. Has plenty of room for experimenting if wanted but not necessary. Good post!
worked out nicely.
I was really craving salsa so I thought I'd try this since it looked pretty easy and delicious. I agree with others it was more pico de gallo than salsa. I cut way back on the cilantro but it still was too strong for my personal preference. I added an extra jalapeno but I still thought it was too mild. I enjoyed this but will make some changes next time. Thanks for sharing
Great salsa! I added one serrano pepper to the mix and the salsa had a very slight bite to it. I may add another on the next round. I also used green onions instead of the regular onion.
Delicious and easy recipe. I used half an onion (as others recommended in the reviews), and my husband didn't think it was spicy enough. I did chop all the ingredients by hand, which was time-consuming, but worth it in the end. It kept it from getting too soupy. Will make again with more heat. Thanks for the recipe!
This is so great. I followed the recipe exactly (which is rare for me!) and ended up with a super tasty pico de gallo (I'm not sure that I would really call it salsa, but that's no problem as far a I'm concerned). I used a whole small jalapeno and I didn't think it was too spicy. I'm usually a mild to medium salsa lover and this had just a bit of kick but not too much at all. One thing to mention: my husband and I can definitely hold our own when it comes to eating, and we had *a ton* of this left over. It was no problem for us, I put the leftovers in with a can of storebought pasta sauce and it was a delicious way to take the jarred sauce up a notch! Great recipe - I'll be making this again soon.
We make this salsa every couple of months or when we find Roma tomatoes on sale. Our family loves it. Our daughter takes it to school to share with her friends! Great recipe!
Add this to chunky spicy salsa. Very good.
Just what I was looking for. Thank you!
Delicious! I love chunky salsa so this recipe was perfect! Farm bought tomatoes gave it a fresh, homemade taste. Cut back on the jalepenos if you want it more on the mild side.
Easy Peasy! Added avocado and shuck n jive
This is a bit more like pico de gallo rather than the traditional saucier salsa, but it's a good starting point. For us, it was not spicy enough (but then I'm a habanero girl myself), so we will definitely add more peppers next time. But, if you like a milder flavor, this will be perfect for you.
This is a good recipe ,I used green pepper instead of onion and it was so good we were eating it before we let it set in the fridge for the next day.
I love this recipe! Nothing added to the ingredient list (mine too is more like pico de gallo). I am always disappointed with the lack of flavor of most salsas. This recipe has all the flavor! I would say it takes a little longer to prepare than 10 min, but it is soooo worth it. Thanks Cecilia!
Way too much onion.
It's really a great & easy one! I do not have jalapeno pepper, I used tabasco for substitue, and is still great taste, me and my hobby like very much. will make again definitely.
Everyone likes a different heat in their salsa. It all goes with a person's personal preference. Myself, I thought it was way too bland and should be called more of a Pico. For this size I tripled the Jalapenos, added a couple milder red cherry peppers, about a teaspoon of cumin, and half a teaspoon or so of chili powder. This is a good recipe for a base or for those with mild taste buds.
This was very good! I added a little corn and black bean to this salsa. Other than that, made as it. Everyone liked it. Thanks!
Very good starter recipe. I made it, ate it then gave the rest away so I could make more & customize it to my liking better. I recommend doing the same. For me, too much onion, not enough garlic. I didnt use the tomatillo (honestly cuz Im not sure what it is!) But it was wonderful because everything was done with fresh garden produce. Making it again tonight.
It's hard to determine what is a large tomato or onion, and is the cilantro packed or loose? I ended up with an overwhelming cilantro flavor for the 4 cups of chopped tomatoes that I used. The flavor was good, just too much. I have to tweek this quite a bit to get it right.
It was "ok" I felt like it needed ALOT of salt to taste like anything.
Pretty good basic recipe!
This salsa is healthy, very low calorie, easily adjusted to personal tastes, ready quickly, and tastes great. I've made mine without onions because of a food allergy as well as varied the garlic and salt. Tomatillo and jalepeño are musts for authentic taste. Yellow or blue corn chips complement well.
I just made this for the first time last weekend and it was GREAT! I doubled the garlic and added a little more lime juice and salt. My family couldn't get enough of it.
This is pretty much the way I have made salsa for years. I never really measure anything, but everything looks about what I do except maybe I add more cilantro. I do add about 1 t. of cumin for some pep. I also seed my jalapenos, spray them with Pam, and then broil them until the skin turns black before using them- it gives them a smoky flavor. I vary the amount of jalapeno depending on the crowd. To make this super easy, I do everything in my food processor. I start with the items that I want more finely diced: start with jalapenos and garlic, pulse it til small, then add everything else but tomatoes. I pulse again until well chopped and blended. I add tomatoes last and only pulse til they are roughly chopped.
Fantastic! My husband and I cannot eat cilantro so threw in some fresh sweet basil instead. I served it on Sunday when my son and his fiance were over and everyone agreed it was much better than any store bought they'd ever had!
Very easy to make. For that more resturant look I used a food processor with a little chicken broth. Also I used "chile de monte" or chile piquien instead of jalapeno. This is a small round chile found in most mexican food markets. It grows wild here. Also very easy to grow. Spicey but very smooth. it is small so I ground before I added seeds and all.
Thought this turned out excellently! i added a tiny sprinkle of cumin in as well, and seemed to give the salsa an extra little kick. im letting it sit in the refrigerator a bit before serving, hopefully the flavors will meld and it will get even better! thanks for the recipe!
I added an extra jalapeno (and all the seeds), two extra tomatillas, two serrano peppers, cumin, chili powder and a can of tomato paste. I omitted the lime juice and reduced the cilantro. I pulsed everything in a food processor and then strained off the excess liquid.
Updated 7/24/17: Made this again today - very flexible with however much of each ingredient you have on hand. Added tomato paste (1-6 T. as you like) so the juices don't get wasted. I only had 1 jalapeño, so I added a teaspoon of my favorite hot sauce - Isabel Street Heat Chipotle. A big hit! www.isabelstreetheat.com
Average fresh salsa. Way too much onion. I recommend 1/2 an onion.
pretty good! I make this version for myself and then a version with three minced serrano peppers for my husband who prefers hot salsa.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections