Salsa

4.3
250 Ratings
  • 5 137
  • 4 79
  • 3 21
  • 2 7
  • 1 6

This is a recipe I just throw together, but it is very popular. Serve with tortilla chips.

Recipe by MARCEA

Gallery
58 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium-size mixing bowl, combine tomatoes, onion, cilantro, garlic, lime juice, tomatillo, and salt to taste. Mix well. Add 1/2 of the jalapeno pepper, and taste. If you desire your salsa with more of a kick, add the remaining 1/2 jalapeno. If you are satisfied with the salsa's heat, do not add the remaining jalapeno pepper. Cover the salsa, and chill until ready to serve.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
53 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 11.7g; fat 0.5g; sodium 13.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/10/2022