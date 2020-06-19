Sweet Blackberry and Brandy Sauce

64 Ratings
  • 5 58
  • 4 5
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is a really easy sauce to serve over ice cream, cheesecake, or perhaps even pancakes. Serve it warm over vanilla ice cream or chill it, and serve over plain cheesecake.

By Wilemon

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

cook:
20 mins
total:
25 mins
prep:
5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
3 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the blackberries, sugar, and brandy into a saucepan, and place over medium heat. Slowly bring to a simmer, and cook until the blackberries have softened, about 10 minutes. Dissolve the cornstarch in the water, and stir into the simmering berries. Continue cooking and stirring until the sauce has thickened and reached your desired consistency, about 10 minutes.n

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
94 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 22.5g; fat 0.2g; sodium 0.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/17/2022