Sweet Blackberry and Brandy Sauce
This is a really easy sauce to serve over ice cream, cheesecake, or perhaps even pancakes. Serve it warm over vanilla ice cream or chill it, and serve over plain cheesecake.
Yummy. My mom taught me a secret to berry and liquer/brandy sauces... Add 8 peppercorns before cooking. Strain out (mesh strainer or cheese cloth) seeds/peppercorns. This adds a great layer of flavor. Try it - you'll like it :-)
I made this to compliment a duck dish so I added a little soy sauce and rosemary to make it more savory. All in all pretty good.
WOW! We enjoyed this over Blackberry ripple ice cream one evening and cheesecake the next. SunsetInAZ is right about adding peppercorns. Even if you choose not to add them, you'll enjoy the sauce much more without the seeds, so be sure to strain the sauce after cooking. Thanks for sharing.
Ohhhh this was really amazing. The one true whiskey for me is Jack Daniels so I used that. I was looking at different berry recipes and only brought one container home as I thought this only needed one cup - consequently I used just over 1 cup of blackberries with a slighly rounded quarter cup of sugar in the whiskey, no cornstarch/water slurry to thicken. I did use closer to two tablespoons of Jack even with the quartering, only because I wanted distinct flavor even after cooking - that worked really well for us, I ended up going about 13 mins on the simmer and we both thought the sauce had a delicious hint of boozy flavor, nothing overwhelming. We do like our booze though, so that may be too much if you're not as familiar with it. As previously stated over vanilla ice cream this is phenomenal - thanks so much for sharing!
This is fantastic on ice cream. I didn't have brandy so I used bourbon. I also added 1/2 tsp more of bourbon at the end since most of it cooked off. It just added a slight bourbon flavor.
I made this using 2 cups blueberries and 2 cups raspberries. I substituted rum for the brandy. It turned out extremely yummy! We served it over angel food cake.
I really did enjoy this recipe. It is the perfact balance of sweet and good black berries. I even used frozen berries and it was just as good. Yay.
Beautiful addition to ice cream. I served this warm over ice cream for guests, and they thought it was great. It is easy and still elegant. I did strain the sauce, but then we still ended up eating the berries because they tasted so good. I used frozen berries (reducing water a tad) and they were still great. I can only imagine fresh would be exquisite!
This is AMAZING! We had it with cheesecake tonight and plan to have it with pancakes tomorrow morning. Thanks for the great recipe!
This sauce is delicious... no changes needed! We served it with Monte Cristo sandwiches on Christmas Day and everyone raved! Now my husband tries to find an excuse to put it on anything... shameless. Thanks for a great recipe, it's a keeper!
Awesome recipe! It is so good on Angel Food cake. Thank You! Next it will be used on Ice Cream.Thanks again! Love it, and it was so easy to make!
This is an excellent sauce but the seeds should be removed. Otherwise it is unpleasant to eat. Hold back a few blackberries to add to the sauce after it is strained.
really good!
Husband and kids have already started asking me what else we can make to serve with this sauce! It is absolutely delicious! Fast, easy and just perfect. My berries were a little sour so I did add a little more sugar. Didn't have brandy so used Framboise in place of that. I just cant say enough about this recipe. It's that good. Thank you for sharing!!:)
Great baseline recipe. I've never made it with brandy but it turns out just great. Start with the proportions listed, but from there you can easily eyeball it (adding more berries, cornstarch, and water until desired consistency). This also works great with STRAWBERRIES cut into fourths.
I used a frozen berry mix from Sam's Club-blackberry, raspberry & blueberry and threw in some frost bitten raspberries we picked last year. It was phenomenal. I swapped Licor 43 (vanilla liquer) for the brandy only because I didn't have any and it was amazing over angel food. Great way to use up berries from the freezer!
Delicious and simple. Have to go pick more berries.
Great sauce! I used frozen blueberries & red raspberries, spiced rum instead of brandy. Served with Angel food cake & whipped cream. I'll try the rest on ice cream. I have a feeling a batch of this is going to be in my fridge at all times. Thank you Wilemon!
Lovely sauce! Used frozen blackberries so cut down the water and also used jack daniels (all I had).
I made this for cheesecake and it was awesome! It would be great on pancakes for sure!
Wonderful! I made this and bought pound cake at the store, delivered to the church for their breakfast. Tasted delicious and so easy (just put sauce in a bowl with sign for them to spoon sauce over the pound cake).
delicious and easy... great on ice cream, pancakes... my family always asks for this when we serve sausage balls for appetizers or breakfast!
Very nice. I didn't have any brandy, so I replaced it with vanilla. Great over cheesecake.
I made with blueberries and chivas, it was awesome.
TRULY WONDERFUL. I use extra brandy and strain the mixture of all seeds. I have served it with french toast and monte christo sandwiches, but the most wonderful combination was when I served it with a super dark fudgy brownie and some Graeters blackberry ice cream, OH.....YUM.
This is SO good. Too good, really. I added extra brandy because I liked the taste.. Oh, and I also added a little bit of vanilla extract. Over ice cream this is just amazing. It's good on pancakes, too. But ice cream? Oh man.
Yummy little sauce! And so easy too. I needed something quick this morning for breakfast, so I made the Fluffy Pancakes with Wheat Germ and Applesauce on here plus this sauce. By starting with this sauce, I was able to time it perfectly so both sauce and pancakes made it to the table at the same time. I don't have bourbon (at least I don't think I do) so I just splashed a little bit of vanilla into the sauce as a sub. I did halve the sauce, bc I didn't have a lot of blackberries and there's only the two of us anyway. I'll maybe have bf put the rest over ice cream. So much better than storebought syrup. Thanks for the recipe!
Why is this sooooo delicious? Who cares, it is! Had this with a slice of Blackberry Bundt Cake and a scoop of French vanilla ice cream. Heavenly!
I didn't have brandy, so I used peach schnapps. I will probably use less sugar next time, but this was delicious with freshly baked crescent rolls!
Absolutely Wonderful. The whole family loved it. I made it a second time and used red wine and it also came out very good.
Delicious and easy. Followed the recipe exactly which yielded a thicker sauce with the cornstarch/water addition.
Simple and delicious. It's been served over blintzes, ice cream, french toast, and plain yogurt here so far. Very good.
With the addition of peppercorns, and a bit more cognac, oh my, amazing.
Great tasting! Beautiful color! Put it on waffles and cheesecake =)
I was apprehensive to add a tb. brandy but took the plunge anyway. Really the alcohol flavor cooked out greatly, was a tasty sauce especially on icecream. I might add a touch more brandy next time who knows.
This recipe is fantastic. I've made it as is many times, and it works great with other fruit as well. I've substituted the blackberries with strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and even apples and it's been delicious every time. Definately strain it when you're done cooking. It provides an even consistency and removes all the seeds.
This was amazing!
It's a good treat, I made it for some guests and they loved it. Best part is there was little prep.
Used this for pancakes and it was delicious. Used frozen blackberries since I didn't have fresh. I also did not taste the brandy (which was fine since it was for breakfast) but would add a little more if making for a dessert.
This was fantastic. Served over a berry pie a la mode.
Wonderful. I used two bags of frozen berries. Served it over Scandinavian almond cake to my elderly uncles and they loved it. I also added more brandy and strained it. I used the pulp over ice cream for me. Will be making this again.
This recipe is awesome! Dinner guests were thrilled! Used peppercorns and Jack Daniels. Served over vanilla ice cream and a brownie.
Perfect! I did add a 1/2 tsp of vanilla but I don't think it was necessary. And for those of you who were asking why this is so good? Obviously you haven't tried blackberry apple jam. Fresh blackberries are OK. But cook them and add sugar and the flavour changes!
I've made this recipe many times and used it on everything from pancakes to bread pudding. It's amazing!
I just finished making this. It is absolutely delicious. I doubled the recipe and substituted the 1/4 cup water x 2...for 1/2 a cup of Christian Brothers Brandy. I put my jars in a waterbath for 10 min and I will be enjoyng it over ice cream and on Blueberry Pancakes Yum...
Grand Marnier in place of Brandy, very yummy!
I could drink this stuff! I made it to go with abelskivers with extra butter on the skivers! Then on ice cream. Next time I will try the peppercorns advised by one reviewer but it would be hard to beat this as is.
I made this last night with Apple brandy. Because it was what I had on hand. (Used only a tablespoon of sugar because the brandy is already sweet). It was so good that I will only use that brandy to make again. Served over vanilla ice cream. Can't wait to make for company . Thanks
Love it!...but did add 8 peppercorns as suggested.
It tastes great, although I changed it to have 2 T. Maple sugar and 1 T. Coconut sugar instead of the 1 C. Of sugar. I used 3 C. Frozen peaches and 1 C Blackberrys instead. Have it top of angel food cake and creme fraiche on top.
Great recipe--used Kirsch cherry brandy (all I had) and turned out great. Simple recipe, but tasty results. I will make again.
I have made this twice in one week. I have used this on pancakes, ice cream, angel food cake, pound cake, and for a blackberry whiskey lemonade drink. The only other extra step I took was adding an additional tablespoon of brandy after cooking.
This turned out very well. Be sure to taste your berries before starting - I only needed half of the sugar and it was plenty, plenty sweet. I did have to add twice the brandy for my taste. The peppercorns added (thanks for the tip, SUNSETINAZ) a great layer of flavor without tasting "peppery." Thanks to all for sharing.
