Sweet Blackberry and Brandy Sauce

Ohhhh this was really amazing. The one true whiskey for me is Jack Daniels so I used that. I was looking at different berry recipes and only brought one container home as I thought this only needed one cup - consequently I used just over 1 cup of blackberries with a slighly rounded quarter cup of sugar in the whiskey, no cornstarch/water slurry to thicken. I did use closer to two tablespoons of Jack even with the quartering, only because I wanted distinct flavor even after cooking - that worked really well for us, I ended up going about 13 mins on the simmer and we both thought the sauce had a delicious hint of boozy flavor, nothing overwhelming. We do like our booze though, so that may be too much if you're not as familiar with it. As previously stated over vanilla ice cream this is phenomenal - thanks so much for sharing!