Italian Style Sausage

I like to add Italian sausage as a topping on my homemade pizza. Came up with this blend after much experimentation. I fry it all and freeze in portions for use as pizza topping. It's ground pork with all fixings to make a simple sausage you can prepare at home.
Absolutely wonderful. I used my own ground pork shoulder because it has an excellent fat to meat ratio that keeps the sausage moist without coming out greasy. Mix it up and put in the fridge overnight before either freezing or cooking so the flavors can mingle. I no longer buy store made sausage as I think this tastes much more superior than what is in the stores.
Oh please people. splurge now and then, use the pork, you know, the other white meat? forget the turkey. this is sausage, to be savoured and tasted and enjoyed. use turkey for your burgers, but not for sausage for pizzas and meatballs. Have we forgotten that lean pork is as healthy as turkey? Loved this recipe, and I make a lot of sausage and smoke it too. Good job. Makes a great Sausage and Eggs breakfast to. I can really appreciate the after much experimentation. been there, done that. but that is what we good cooks do. lol. try and try til we get it right, and someone will change it, but that is ok, we are happy with what we got. Keep submitting Lee. Good recipe. I like it.
To make this a little lighter (and maybe a little more cost effective, depending on how great your shopping skills are), you can substitute ground chicken or turkey for the ground pork and still have it come out tasting like italian sausage. This is one of my favorite go-to recipes for when I'm making breakfast sausage. Even my ground turkey/chicken hating husband loves this recipe. For a sweeter sausage flavor, I like to add either a tablespoon or so of brown sugar or maple syrup.
This is a very tasty sausage. I don't care for anise and substituted fennel seed. Since we had butchered a whole hog, I had the butcher prepare the fresh ground pork, and I made 10 lbs. of this recipe and froze it. Thanks, Lee, for this recipe and the one for breakfast sausage.
This sausage is EXCELLENT and SO much healthier than commercial brands. I used 1-1/2 lbs. of regular ground turkey, and all the spices required for the 2 lbs. of pork, except that I cut the salt down to 1/2 tsp. and subbed 1/4 tsp. anise extract for the seeds. It made enough sausage topping for 2 large pizzas. VERY, VERY GOOD.
Very good but would add fennel seed next time and bit of oil to moisten. I froze patties and cooked when needed.
This turned out very well. I used 3 lbs. of lean ground turkey and doubled the spices except for the anise seed, since I didn't have any. I can't wait to use it in all my favorite sausage recipes. I've been looking for a good recipe to make turkey sausage with and this fit the bill. Next time I may add more spice.;)
I used fennel and added about 50% more of all the spices. Awesome!!
we used turkey instead of pork. this tastes just like store bought! thak you so much. i have been looking for a Italian sausage recipe to make since i can't have all the bad stuff they put in packaged sausages. it is a keeper. 1st recipe in my box. thank you Lee. kris :)
All 8 of my kids and my husband have refused to go back to store bought sausage since trying this! I get pork roasts on sale and grind my own meat so there is almost no grease at all and having a large family, this makes sausage WAYYYYYY cheaper for us!!!
Great. I could not find the plain ground pork so I used the Jimmy Dean sausage. I added the spices as specified. It was very good. I froz the leftovers for another pie. Next time I will not cook the sausage mixture until quite done. It got a little black in the oven. But tasted great. I made, also from this site, Jays Signature pizza crust and the easy pizza sauce. I am from NJ the home of great Pizza Pie and this was mixture was just as good as we have here. I will make this again. Thanks
I ended up using extra lean turkey (1g fat per serving) for this...and didn't like it at all!! :( I was hoping to use it in my lasagna (since lasagna is fattening in general, I was hoping to cut it down a bit!!) but it really didn't work well. In the future I may try regular fat turkey, or try lean ground pork. I really have faith that this will be a great recipe....just not with extra lean turkey!!
I also used ground turkey breast. I also used fennel instead of anise- it's what I had & I do like it! Threw some in some spaghetti sauce. I'll bet it will be great on pizza. I'd like to try it with the pork- maybe. I dunno. Pork is kinda nasty- except for bacon!!!
LOVE this recipe! I use it on pizza and in lasagna and spaghetti... very versatile. The spices and seasonings are terrific. I increase all seasonings by 1/2 their amount, but I keep the salt the same. I have done this with ground turkey, and it works really well. I like to mix up the meat and then let it sit in the fridge for a couple hours to "marinate" first - flavors really mesh together well then. Also, to save time, I scale the recipe to 60 or more servings and then mix up all the seasoning ingredients in a jar for future use. I have also mixed up the meat & frozen it for future use - both cooked and uncooked freeze equally well.
Multiplied the ingredient amounts by 8 to season 11.5 lbs of ground venison. Only used 2 tsp of salt due to reviewers comments. Did not have dried onion in the pantry. Used 2 tsp crushed red pepper. This may be a keeper. I'm refrigerating the mix over night and will cook a sample in 24 hrs and adjust seasonings as needed before freezing portioned meat.
I'd cut the salt back to 1 tsp. only. It was a great tasting sausage, just a bit too salty. All the other spices were "right on" :) I always add in a bit extra red pepper flakes, spicy is good! I also did NOT have the anise, so I used crushed Fennel seeds. It gave it the same flavor.
I used Hormel Spicy Pork sausage. It was definitely spicy, and I followed this recipe almost exactly (I used fennel seeds instead of anise.) So flavorful, and so delicious! This will become a staple for my dinner recipes.
This is a humdinger of a good recipe, I didn't have the Anise seeds but saw that other people also made it without and I didn't add the salt, but then I cook without salt anyway. We used it in the 'Sausage Pasta' recipe also from this site. If I could give more stars then I would. Thank you for sharing.
This is a fantastic recipe for turkey sausage! I did, of course, tweak it a bit. I added 1/2 the salt. I added fennel seed and used the Italian Seasoning from the Tuscany Bread Dipping Herbs that I get from the supermarket, in addition to all of the other herbs and spices. My husband loved this recipe!!
Like other reviewers, I was in search of a recipe to make Italian sausage since I cannot have many of the additives (mostly MSG) in commercially-prepared sausage. We moved and I could no longer find sausage without additives. Even if you *can* eat commercial sausage, DON'T - make this and you'll never make anything else!!! I used 1/2 ground pork and 1/2 fresh ground turkey (better texture than frozen). This cuts the fat content, and it's still so great! I did add whole fennel seeds like other reviewers. I used this in pasta sauce the first time and can't wait to try it on pizza! If you haven't tried Lee Fogle's Breakfast Sausage recipe - YOU MUST! It's also fantastic! THANK YOU!!!!
This is the best italian sausage I have ever had...better than store bought. I have also used a combination of medium ground beef and pork, medium ground beef and venison...the results were great although I do perfer the pork and beef mixture as well as the all pork. I usually cook the meat mixture into very small balls and then freeze them in freezer bags for those times I want to add to soups or sauces. These are great in Italian Wedding soup. I have also made the meat mixture into little patties and frozen to use latter for breakfast. Thank you soooo much for such a fantastic recipe!!
Very good sausage! Where we live (Mexico) Italian sausage is not readily available but some comfort foods from home (like meatloaf) really need it. Never would I have considered actually making my own! Very easy recipe. I go a little heavy on the spices and use fresh garlic & onion. A word of warning, I am accustomed to sausage with a longer shelf life because all of the preservatives. Just takes a little adjusting to remember to freeze what you aren't going to use right away, besides, it freezes very well.
I can't eat store-bought Italian Sausage because of all the junk they put in it, so this was a great find. I added a couple pinches of caraway seeds because it seemed to be missing something and it was perfect. My husband and two of my three kids liked it better than the stuff from the store!
This was a good, simple recipe to follow. I don't like anise so I skipped that, but now I wish I read the reviews before cooking- I would have added fennel. I will definitely put this on my "try again" list.
This was soo delicious! I had one pound of ground turkey that I needed to use up, and this was perfect. The measurements are spot on. When I buy some ground pork, I'll make pork sausage, but both ways are delicious.
My girlfriend and I LOVED THEM! Minor mods: had no anise so used fennel. Used a bit of hot sauce as I don't like 'spicy'. No minced onion so I used minced garlic. Rolled them into sausage shapes - served up with spagetti & sauce. Light years better than store bought.
Wow. I was just looking for a way to use up the leftover ground pork from last night and I discovered the ONLY way I'll do italian sausage from now on. It's just as good as the stuff you get from the store and the ground pork I used was 96% lean. I didn't have anise, so I used fennel as a substitute like some other did and I discovered that I love the stuff. I even added extra. I left out the red peppers because of my picky seven year old, but did everything else according to the recipe. I wouldn't change a thing. Thank you!
I needed Italian sausage for a soup I was making and didn't have any on hand, so I was thrilled to find this recipe. I used ground turkey instead of pork, and I didn't have any anise seed or fennel seed (don't care for either one), so I just left it out. The flavor was spot-on and went perfectly in my soup. I'll use this recipe from now on whenever a recipe calls for crumbled Italian sausage.
I made this to put on pizza's, I didn't have any Italian Style seasoning, so I made my own and added to this with a fresh package of pork sausage from a butchered whole hog, this is perfect! And my husband loves it! Thank you for the recipe!
This recipe was a pleasant surprise to find as I always hate having to buy premade Italian Sausage links and then get the meat out of the casings to use. I made the whole batch and froze in 1/2 pound amounts. I used one to make the Italian Sausage Lasagna recipe here on AR which was wonderful! I think when I make this again, and I will, I will increase the amount of seasonings but this is just a personal preference. I did use fennel seed instead of anise, just because it is what I had. Thanks for this recipe!
So good, and really healthy compared to normal sausages! We have a pork additives allergy in my family, and for the longest time have not been able to eat them because of it. Thanks for sharing such a great recipe!
I did not have dried parsley, but other than that, I used everything else in the recipe. Delicious homemade sausage! I will reduce the crushed red pepper flakes next time for the kids, but boy was this flavorful and wonderful. Look forward to making it again.
Very good! Tastes just like we expected. I much prefer making my own foods and now I have 1 more item I don't have to buy. I used this for a sausage and mushroom pizza for my DH, and he liked it. This is a great base recipe and fantastic as is. Thanks Lee for sharing this!
Now that i'm trying to cut down on salt, fat and preservative I search for recipes for much craved ready to cook foods. After reading some of the recipes here for homemade sausages, I've decided to try this one. Love love loved it. I made it with half beef and half chicken. Only other thing I did was added ground cloves and allspice. It is one of the best I've tasted. Next batch I'll add some oil to the mixture because this batch was little dry do to the fact that the ground meats I had on hand was very lean. Otherwise excellent recipe. Thanks.
I used ground turkey and the flavor is perfect, just the right amount of all the spices! I did use fennel seed instead of anise (because we just like it). Ground turkey tends to get dry when it is cooking so we added olive oil. We love this recipe!
I halved the recipe and wish I hadn't--I didn't taste as much of the sausage flavor as I would've liked. I'm a bit of a spice fiend, though, so I don't think that is a reflection on the recipe. For me, I'd have preferred it being doubled. Bf didn't notice a thing, though, so it must be me. I added in fennel seeds along with the anise since I love fennel flavor. I'll definitely come back to this and flavor with more anise and fennel next time. thanks for the recipe!
I use this recipe with wild pig meat that I get from hunting and it always turns out great; I'd say that the flavor is as good as anything you'd buy from the grocery store and has MUCH less fat than store bought sausage if you're using wild pork or lean ground pork. I use the sausage on pizza, in spaghetti sauces, in calzones, or whatever else might call for Italian Sausage.
This is awesome! I needed Italian sausage for a ziti dish I was making, and found I had none, but I had a pound of ground pork. I adjusted the amounts accordingly, and subbed fennel for anise as I had no anise, and it came out really good. I almost wanted to eat just a bowl of crumbled cooked sausage! lol
Great recipe! I took this one and ran with it, adding 10 pounds of elk and multiplying all the ingredients by 5. It turned out great! Can't go wrong here! One complaint though: The recommendation of salt is WAY TOO much. I did 3/4 of the recommended amount and although I thought it tasted great, my dad thought it was too salty. Salt can make or break a recipe. Just be wary. Besides that, it's good to go. Happy eating!
This sausage is awesome! I used it in Penne with Spicy Vodka Tomato Cream Sauce from allrecipes...I made the sausage a couple days prior to using it in this dish...Our friends say it's the best they have ever eaten!...will definitely make again!
This "Italian Style Sausage" would in fact make an excellent topping for pizza. I made mine into patties and baked them in the oven and they smelled exactly like pizza cooking. Thank you Lee Fogle for sharing your recipe.
Thanks for this! I accidentally bought a HUGE amount of ground pork instead of beef so I wanted a good recipe to use with it. This was great! I liked the anise...gave a totally different flavor. I thought I didn't have garlic powder, so I substituted 1 tsp. garlic salt and reduced the salt to 1 1/2 tsp. Worked out great. Thanks!
Great recipe! I added crushed fennel though, and cut back on the salt by half ( hubby is on a low sodium diet). The entire family enjoyed, made two pounds and it was gone in one meal. Great recipe, thanks for sharing it with us. Will make it again and again.
Definitely want to use fennel seed. Preferably roasted and cracked. Pork and fennel seed.. perfect marriage and very traditional. I am currently living in Brazil and cannot buy Italian sausage here, so I have to make it. Im a professional cook and living here has forced me to learn many, many things in order to eat good food.
Wonderful flavor exactly as written. I haven't bought ready made sausages since I discovered this recipe, sveral years ago. Much healthier than store bought. I have even tried it as a meatlloaf with a few extra ingredients!
Great start but a little under seasoned. Next time I'll add a bit more of the spices and possibly some fennel seeds as well. But I will certainly be keeping this recipe and using it over and over. I put it into my homemade marinara sauce and I was really pleased. Thanks!
