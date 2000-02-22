Italian Style Sausage

Oh please people. splurge now and then, use the pork, you know, the other white meat? forget the turkey. this is sausage, to be savoured and tasted and enjoyed. use turkey for your burgers, but not for sausage for pizzas and meatballs. Have we forgotten that lean pork is as healthy as turkey? Loved this recipe, and I make a lot of sausage and smoke it too. Good job. Makes a great Sausage and Eggs breakfast to. I can really appreciate the after much experimentation. been there, done that. but that is what we good cooks do. lol. try and try til we get it right, and someone will change it, but that is ok, we are happy with what we got. Keep submitting Lee. Good recipe. I like it.