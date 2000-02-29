Brownie Mix

3.9
18 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 7
  • 3 3
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

A delicious and moist brownie mix in a jar. These make the perfect gift for any occasion.

Recipe by FIRECAT

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 brownies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a 1 quart or 1 liter jar, layer the ingredients in the order listed. Pack down firmly after each addition.

    Advertisement

  • Attach a note with the following instructions: Brownie Mix 1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease an 8x8 inch square pan. 2. In a large bowl, stir together 2 eggs, 2/3 cup oil, and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Stir in the contents of the jar, and mix well. Spread evenly into the prepared pan. 3. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes in preheated oven, or until a toothpick inserted into the brownies comes out clean. Cool, and cut into squares.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
166 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 32.7g; fat 4g; sodium 8.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022