Brownie Mix
A delicious and moist brownie mix in a jar. These make the perfect gift for any occasion.
Every Fall I start baking and testing recipes for Christmas gift giving. I wanted to try the recipe first before I made the layered jar to give. My kids had a ball usining a funnel and pouring the ingrediants in the jar. Although make sure you pack everything down really well. I mean this is cutting it close....I thought the brownies were heavenly and so did all my husbands workers. (I use them to taste test my baking) I have a slight problem with semisweet chips...I always use milk chocolate And I think milk choc. chips would have taken these up a level. I think it was great and it will be given as gifts this year! Mary
These were nice, but not great. The mixture was so dry that i had to put one more egg. When they were baked they were also to dry for my taste not moist, but had a good flavour.
I tried out the recipe first to see if I liked it enough to send as presents. They were way too sweet, way too dry when mixed, and they needed a little salt in the mix. I'm going to try it again with 1/2c sugar, 1/4t salt and 3 eggs. I mean, overall, it was good, but it needs work IMHO.
The best brownies I have ever had. I have tested them on all of my family and everyone already said they wanted the recipe. They were so moist and delicous. I did find that they were almost too thick to mix with the electric mixer so I always do the last bit of mixing by hand. But they definately were not dry!!!! I have doubled this recipe but again had to finish mixing by hand. But I didn't mind, the finished product is well worth it.
Too sweet and not moist enough for my taste.
This is a pretty good recipe, except: there is too much flour and too much sugar. I need to experiment more, but my basic feeling is that 1 - 1 & 1/4 cups of flour and 1/3 - 1/2 cup white sugar would be better. A pinch of salt is good too. I subbed a 4oz container of applesauce for 1/2 of the oil to cut back on fat. REALLY YUMMY WITH A LITTLE VANILLA ICE CREAM!
this was a first time for me, making brownies. They were sooooo good. My kids loved them, as did my hubbie and his co-workers.Also very good with sliced almonds instead of pecans. yum!
Better make a double batch because these did not last long in my house!!
like it! the coconut interesting touch!
I was all prepared not to like these when I started making the actual brownies from the mix. They were way too dry and you really do have to add an additional egg. Then when I put them in the pan and let them bake a while, I was also not very happy. They seemed like they were not going to cook...almost like the oil was taking over and they were going to be way too fudgy. After a 40 minute cook time, they were ABSOLUTELY perfect. Literally the BEST brownie I have ever had. Lesson learned, don't give up when you think you've got an epic fail on your hands (but DO add the extra egg). This will be my go to brownie recipe from now on. I did this recipe as a part of the Western Region's Faceless Frenzy July 2012.
