Champagne Pie

A fluffy pineapple custard pie with rum flavoring. This is called Champagne Pie because it's so light and delicate.

By Tonya Gallagher

Servings:
16
Yield:
2 pies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
Directions

  • In a large mixing bowl, cream butter or margarine and sugar together until fluffy. Blend in eggs. In a separate bowl, mix together flour and salt, then add to sugar mixture. Stir until ingredients are thoroughly combined.

  • Add butter flavoring, vanilla, and pineapple juice to sugar and flour mixture. Blend well, then pour mixture into a large saucepan or double boiler. Place over medium heat and bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Reduce heat to a simmer and continue to cook mixture an additional 5 minutes, stirring frequently.

  • In a large heatproof mixing bowl, blend frosting mix with boiling water. Beat until stiff, then stir in rum flavoring.

  • Add cream cheese to mixture on stove, and stir just until incorporated. Pour mixture into frosting and blend until smooth. Pour mixture into baked pastry shells and sprinkle with chopped pecans. Chill for 4 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
284 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 37.3g; fat 13.5g; cholesterol 48.3mg; sodium 274.7mg. Full Nutrition
