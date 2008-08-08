Champagne Pie
A fluffy pineapple custard pie with rum flavoring. This is called Champagne Pie because it's so light and delicate.
A fluffy pineapple custard pie with rum flavoring. This is called Champagne Pie because it's so light and delicate.
This was a fantastic dessert. I made a couple changes though. Instead of pie crust, I crushed up butter cookies and made a crumb base, which went really well with the filling. I didn't use any frosting as I didn't have any on hand and the flavour was still great. Maybe the filling wasn't as fluffy as it would have been otherwise. I found the filling sweet enough as it was so I can't imagine how much sweeter it would have been with the frosting added. Thanks so much for this recipe - it's definitely a keeper!Read More
This was very sweet. I did not taste any Champagne flavor. The reason I gave it 3 stars is because my guests really enjoyed it.Read More
This was a fantastic dessert. I made a couple changes though. Instead of pie crust, I crushed up butter cookies and made a crumb base, which went really well with the filling. I didn't use any frosting as I didn't have any on hand and the flavour was still great. Maybe the filling wasn't as fluffy as it would have been otherwise. I found the filling sweet enough as it was so I can't imagine how much sweeter it would have been with the frosting added. Thanks so much for this recipe - it's definitely a keeper!
This was very sweet. I did not taste any Champagne flavor. The reason I gave it 3 stars is because my guests really enjoyed it.
The light fluffy texture sent me floating on air! It's delicate pastry was complemented by the tart of the pineapple, although I must say it was quite tingly on the tongue. I do have one suggestion for those brave enough to attempt this dish - add some real champagne (about 2 cups) for a real KICK to the dish! Much more amusing to your dinner guests! HAW, HAW!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections