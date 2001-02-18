Perfect Porterhouse Steak

I've been making my steak like this for years - any steak. I sometime use all of the ingredients (OO, tenderizer and steak seasoning) but mostly I just coat my steak with the seasoning (I use McCormicks Montreal Steak seasoning) I often leave out the tenderizer (you really don't need it) and depending on the cut of steak, I often don't use the OO - I prefer a nice rib-eye. I use a Forman Grille - preheated - rub the Montreal seasoning into the steak and then cook it for 6 min (EXACTLY) and you will get a fantastic med rare steak - perfect! As one other reviewer mentioned, letting the meat warm up to room temp - or close to room temp helps with the tenderness and I always let the steak sit for about 5 min before cutting it so the juices can soak back into the meat (ever have a steak where the first 2 or 3 bites were great, then it seemed too dry? That's why!) Thanks for the recipe