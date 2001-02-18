Perfect Porterhouse Steak

Perfectly Grilled Porterhouse Steak. Grilled either indoors or out.

prep:
30 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
1 steak
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place steak on a plate and coat lightly with olive oil. Rub steak with meat tenderizer. Sprinkle steak with Canadian steak seasoning and gently rub into steak. Cover with plastic wrap and let stand for 20 minutes.

  • Preheat a grill for high heat. When the grill is hot, lightly oil the grate.

  • Unwrap steaks and grill on open flame or charcoal grill for 3 to 5 minutes per side, or to your desired degree of doneness.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
461 calories; protein 27.1g; fat 36.6g; cholesterol 94.3mg; sodium 1025.1mg. Full Nutrition
