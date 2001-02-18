Perfect Porterhouse Steak
Perfectly Grilled Porterhouse Steak. Grilled either indoors or out.
It couldn't any easier. "Canadian Steak Seasoning" is made by McCormick. It is also available generically as "Master Choice" GREAT SHAKES - Grilled Steak Seasoning. This can be used for any type of steak - not just Porterhouse. Try it with chuck or round! Tenderizer and MSG can be sprinkled together or only one and not the other. Salty and spicy - high in sodium!!! Great for George Foreman type grills!Read More
If you let the meat come to room temperature before cooking you will get a tender steak!! I tried it and it's true - now I always make sure they're room temp. before I cook them - TRY IT - IT WORKS!! I also use Montreal steak seasoning.Read More
I used McComrick's Montreal steak seasoning and fresh cracked pepper. I prepared these the morning of and let them sit wrapped in the fridge all day. Lightly brush the steaks with oil, you really only need a very light coat or you can end up with a grill fire.
A porterhouse, like a t bone, is really two steaks; a strip (yuck) and a filet (yum). The strip side does need tenderizing, usually, but leave the filet side alone. A mechanical tenderizer is best for that strip side.
There's nothing better than a perfect porterhouse. It's the best of both world's - a strip on one side and a filet on the other. I rubbed the whole steak with a little olive oil, lightly scored the strip and rubbed McCormick's Montreal Steak Seasoning into it and let them rest until they got to room temp, no need for tenderizer. I left the filet side alone. Once these came off the grill I let some garlic butter melt over them.
When listing ingredients, it would be good to say more accurately what some of them are. I.E. What is "Canadian seasoning?"
Very simple - I use McCormick's Montreal Steak Seasoning whenever I am in a rush and just want a great cooked steak without much preparation.
A good recipe gone bad because of the tenderizer, which Hubs never uses when he grills steaks. This cut of meat doesn't/shouldn't need tenderizer, let alone this much! Steak seasoning is good, as is olive oil, although Hubs says he doesn't really notice a difference with or without it. Porterhouse works great for us - he enjoys the strip portion and I prefer the tenderloin. Begin with steaks at room temperature. Let rest, covered, for about 5 minutes after cooking to allow juices to redistribute.
Tried this with garlic infused EVOO. It was wonderful. I also eliminated the meat tenderizer because I didn't have on hand. Thanks for the recipe.
You can not go wrong with this recipe. There is nothing to it. It is so easy....simple. The taste is just amazing. Gotta try this. Thanks.
Different and wonderful, but I could use some freshly minced garlic.
This was quick, easy and tasty! Thanks!
I've been making my steak like this for years - any steak. I sometime use all of the ingredients (OO, tenderizer and steak seasoning) but mostly I just coat my steak with the seasoning (I use McCormicks Montreal Steak seasoning) I often leave out the tenderizer (you really don't need it) and depending on the cut of steak, I often don't use the OO - I prefer a nice rib-eye. I use a Forman Grille - preheated - rub the Montreal seasoning into the steak and then cook it for 6 min (EXACTLY) and you will get a fantastic med rare steak - perfect! As one other reviewer mentioned, letting the meat warm up to room temp - or close to room temp helps with the tenderness and I always let the steak sit for about 5 min before cutting it so the juices can soak back into the meat (ever have a steak where the first 2 or 3 bites were great, then it seemed too dry? That's why!) Thanks for the recipe
I USE GARLIC OIL AND MONTREAL STEAK SEASONING. HEAT YOUR GAS GRILL TO 450 DEG. LOOK AT YOUR GRILL AS IF IT WERE A CLOCK, PLACE YOUR STEAK AT ONE OCLOCK FOR NINETY SECONDS, THEN TURN TO FIVE OCLOCK AND COOK FOR TWO AND ONE HALF MINUTES, THEN TURN OVER AND COOK TWO OR THREE MINUTES FOR MEDIUM RARE. YUM YUM
We like steak that takes like steak and don't use steak seasoning, although we season it ouselves a bit after grilling with a touch of fresh ground pepper and/or garlic. Did like the results of using the olive oil, though. Also, porterhouse steak never needs a meat tenderizer.
Very simple and very good.
So simple, yet so full of flavor. Be sure to bring the meat to room temp and there is no need for the meat tenderizer (I have never added it). I also use this method often for other cuts of steak, pork chops and burgers. This works really well indoors using a grill pan or broiling when outside grilling is not an option. Thanks for sharing!
Great recipe! But over the past 30 years of my career in the restaurant industry if there is one thing that I could say about steak is: DONT USE SALT BEFORE OR DURING GRILLING!!! It's like this, salt pulls moisture from the steak while cooking cause a grey, steamed steak. Try brushing with olive oil and then rub the steak with fresh garlic and fresh rosemary stems and then salt and pepper at the table. Resting for 10 minutes is key before cutting. I guarantee it will be the juiciest most flavorful steak you've EVER eaten!! Stay away from the mixes (Montreal, Canadian) TONS of salt, destroys your beautiful steak that you spent good money on. Salt at the plate, best steak you ate!
this is what was said to me after the steak was prepared, "This is the best steak I've ever tasted!" Wow! Okay, so I tweeked it a little: I rinsed the steak then squeezed lemon juice onto it, poked a few holes in the steak with a knife, and then rinsed it off again. Following step 1, I added 1/4 cup of French's Worcestershire sauce with extra tenderizer to it and then proceeded with steps 2 and 3 but on a Presto griddle. MAGNIFICENT!!!!
Most Porterhouse cuts are not that tough. Tends to make the meat mush. Save the tenderiser for a nice skirt steak. Course ground pepper along with your favorite steak seasoning is the best.
DELICIOUS. I omitted the meat tenderizer and used Emeril's steak seasoning and it was tender and delicious.
Delicious! I used two porterhouse steaks and half of the tenderzier and Montreal steak seasoning because of all the salt. The steaks were perfect! Grilled them on the Forman and served with rosemary red potatoes and steamed spinach. Great for our "east coast earthquake last meal". Thanks for this one!
Delish combo of flavors!
This was a nice recipe that still let the natural flavor of the meat shine! I must admit, I was too full to even touch my strip side, so my review is based on the filet side alone (though Mr. LTH enjoyed some of both cuts). I didn't measure the EVOO, just brushed just enough to over bother sides. THANKS, chefpaularwine!
All was well- with a side of mushroom sauce.
The steak was pretty good. Don't think it's going to be like a flemmings or mortons steak but defnitely a great substitute. I found the longer you keep it marinated the better it tastes. I also saw another user recommend garlic butter right off the grill and mmmmm was that good.
This was a very easy recipe, although when I grilled the steaks the came out only with a slightly bland taste. My husband added steak sauce when eating. The only time I think a steak has good miranade is when my husband doesn't added steak sauce.
Used T-bones brushed with some olive oil. Left out the meat tenderizer and instead used fresh ground black pepper and Durkee's steak seasoning. Simple, but adjust the seasonings to your taste. We did use steak sauce but we always doo. Quick and easy.
so good and tender!!!
This was so easy! I have always marinated our steaks, so this was the first time I have dry-rubbed a steak. It was delicious! I actually used the Montreal steak seasoning recipe from this site. We will definitely be using this recipe again!
Tasted great!! thanks
I rub in some soy sauce and habenero sauce and skip the seasoning, this adds a little kick from a spicy perspective, but the extra flavor is awesome. If it is a touch spicy, brush a little butter right before serving. Enjoy...
Can't get a much simpler dinner than slapping a steak on the grill! I normally season our steaks with salt, pepper, onion and garlic powder. This was a nice change. I did use ribeyes, our favorite for the grill.
I made no changes to this recipe, and it was awesome! My husband grilled one large steak for the two of us, and it was just great! (He grilled it longer per side because I don't like blood in my steak.) Excellent recipe! We will definitely use this one from now on!
I followed the recipe for the most part. I tenderized it with a meat tenderizer. And then added the oil and seasoning. I didn’t have tine to let it sit. We put it on the grill for about 3-5 min each side. And then I put it in the oven for about maybe 35 min at 275 in a deep pan. And it came out so tender and juicy. And I used the drippings to make a gravy.
