Fried Bologna Casserole
Kids love this fried bologna casserole as well as adults!
Kids love this fried bologna casserole as well as adults!
EXCELLENT, but read on, and you will be convinced to try it: I run 2 brewpubs in Portland, Oregon serving casual dining style entree plates. I saw this and Emailed it to my friend, as a joke. He routinely takes our brewpub meals, cuts the perfect plate presentation into small bites, & mixes everything with ketchup before eating it with a fork. I always make fun of him, and thought he would appreciate the joke. FAST FORWARD TO LAST NIGHT: To my shock, he prepared it as part of a Saturday barbecue. We giggled, drank beer, finished cooking the "real" food and sat down to eat. Result? Hands down, the hit of the barbecue with adults and kids alike. Obviously, it won't replace a main entree, but it's a super simple and shockingly great side dish. Use extra bologna, almost double.Read More
This was way to heavy on the mashed potatoes and should have been in an 8x8 pan rather than a 9x13. It should have either more bologna added as 8 didn't cover the 9x13 pan so everyone would receive some meat or reduce the potatoes to 3. I would still use an 8x8 pan as the layer was really thin with 9x13. I will not make this again, although I like fried bologna and mashed potatoes, as I didn’t think it made a nice presentation or was all that flavorful. I was disappointed as I do like the individual ingredients.Read More
EXCELLENT, but read on, and you will be convinced to try it: I run 2 brewpubs in Portland, Oregon serving casual dining style entree plates. I saw this and Emailed it to my friend, as a joke. He routinely takes our brewpub meals, cuts the perfect plate presentation into small bites, & mixes everything with ketchup before eating it with a fork. I always make fun of him, and thought he would appreciate the joke. FAST FORWARD TO LAST NIGHT: To my shock, he prepared it as part of a Saturday barbecue. We giggled, drank beer, finished cooking the "real" food and sat down to eat. Result? Hands down, the hit of the barbecue with adults and kids alike. Obviously, it won't replace a main entree, but it's a super simple and shockingly great side dish. Use extra bologna, almost double.
Never thought of doing this in a casserole. Many years back my mom would use french bread and spread the potato and onions mixture on the bread then place a slice of bologna and top with cheese then put in broiler till cheese is melted. Was very yummy
I love this recipe. It is different version from what I grew up with. My Mom would make what we called "bologna boats...she would lay the bologna on a cookie sheet, add the mashed potatoes and cheese and put it under the broiler and the bologna would curl up and hold the potatoes and cheese like a cup!
Wow. I had no idea this would be SO GOOD! I needed an easy dish for baby-sitters night. Our kids RAVED about it & our baby-sitter said it was terrific & she has asked for this casserole everytime she comes to babysit. Big hit!!
I made this because I had all the ingredients. My husband gave me a sneer when I told him what was in it. Then he ate and was telling his friends about it for the next week. It's a keeper!
This was amazing! It was super easy and really quick. I used instant potatoes (not nearly as good as real, but I was in a big hurry). I love fried bologna sandwiches with ranch style beans. I think next time I make it, I may try adding a can of ranch style beans on top of the potatoes. Thanks for a quick and simple, delicious recipe! PS-- this was even better the 2nd day once the bologna and potatoes had time to "meld"
This was way to heavy on the mashed potatoes and should have been in an 8x8 pan rather than a 9x13. It should have either more bologna added as 8 didn't cover the 9x13 pan so everyone would receive some meat or reduce the potatoes to 3. I would still use an 8x8 pan as the layer was really thin with 9x13. I will not make this again, although I like fried bologna and mashed potatoes, as I didn’t think it made a nice presentation or was all that flavorful. I was disappointed as I do like the individual ingredients.
Who'da thunk it? Something so simple could be so tasty! Hubby ate TWO huge helpings! Excellent leftovers.
As well as you cuz this was my favorite growing up and still is. Thanks so much for posting it.
Why oh why did I buy bologna? Oh yeah, it was buy one get one free. I disliked bologna as a kid, I thought maybe I would like it now that I was an adult.... nope. I didn't want to waste this, so I decided to try this recipe. MUCH BETTER. Thanks for helping me stay a cheap skate and not throw this away ;)
Just made this for my husband for dinner and he loved it. We are about to leave on a trip and didn't have a lot of food in the house, and found this recipe and I had the ingredients to fix it. I am not a a big fan of bologna but it was very good. Made an avocado tomato salad and used a little Louisiana Hot Sauce as a condiment and it was a great quick supper.
This was so good!!! I went to have some leftovers, but someone beat me to them. Looking forward to making this again. Next time, I'll add more bologna and even more sauteed onions...can never have too much of a good thing!!
Oh, the memory of Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Elementary School lunches! Miss Sophie served the mashed potatoes on top of the fried bologna and called them "Flying Saucers"! Thank you for the memory.
My husband took this to work and everyone loved it and asked for the recipe.
My son decided he was going to start taking lunches and bought a HUGH roll of bologna.of course after a week or so he got tired of the sandwiches which left me with the problem of what to do with the remaining meat. I searched in here for an idea and found this recipe and since it had lots of great reviews I decided to give it a try. The only thing I added was some salt and pepper and a bit of extra butter in the mashed potatoes. I really don't know what makes this so tasty but I'm with the majority. Great tasting and simple dish to make.Hey maybe next time I'll buy the bologna on purpose just to make this dish again!
I can see this being a personal comfort food. Followed the recipe verbatim, yummy. Thanks Jenn!
Discovered a 2lb tube of bologna in the freezer and didn't know what to do with it. Had some spuds that needed using up, and, BINGO!, stumbled upon "Fried Bologna Casserole." This is one of those dishes you feel hideous for eating because pretty much nothing about it is good for you, but yet it tastes sooo delicious! Thanks, Jenn! (I think!)
Very comfort-food and tasty. I quartered the bologna before frying to get a crisper texture and smaller pieces that would layer better. Also added sour cream to the warm potatoes.
The instructions were so easy to follow. Thank you for such an easy, and incredibly tasty dish. I used cheese slices for the lower layer. Upped the number of bologna slices to ten. And used an almost 8"diameter dish.
My family really liked this. My 16 year old son said it was "like a baked potato with everything in it". This is true. Will be made again. Yummy!
Sorry, my family did not like this recipe at all. I love that someone put something different in for a recipe to try but this one just did not work for us.
Wow! DH doesn't care for bologna and said "this is really good"! I guess the potatoes make the difference and frying of the meat. Added little bit of garlic powder, milk, butter & cream cheese to the potatoes. This is a real budget dinner and so easy!
Wow, this was way better than I thought it would be. It was creamy and salty and yummy! Didn't change a thing. Great comfort food.
This was very good. Made it just like recipe says, kids loved it. Easy too!
This recipe is awesome! So easy to make, and just perfect comfort food on a rainy day. I had some garlic Bologna and used roasted garlic instant mashed potatoes. I didn't have any cheddar cheese but wanted to make this meal anyway, so I used Mozzarella. It still turned out yummy. I can just imagine how great it might taste with Cheddar. My small kids ate everything on their plates, this will definitely be a meal we'll cook often.
Definitely something I would not have made had I not read the other reviews. My kids and husband love lebanon bologna so I thought I would try this recipe. It was a hit! I will make this again.
ok so i just got finish making this for dinner tonight and the kids absolutely love it!
When I saw this I thought no way! Man was I wrong. so tasty. Easy yummy! Make it just like it says to. GOOD GOOD GOOD!
My husband has always loved fried bologna sandwiches, so I knew he'd love this! Even I thought it was good for something a little different and very fast and easy. I made it with a package of instant garlic mashed potatoes. Thanks Jenn for the recipe.
My husband loves fried bologna sandwiches, so I had to try this. It was surprisingly good and we will be making it again.
Took this to a ladies' luncheon and it was a hit. I thought it was very good.
Different but everything worked together.
I haven't tried this recipe yet but I will. I had to rate it 5 star because the comment section was full of fantastic little stories of entire families with children from age 5 to 15 etc all loving it. It's not the most exotic or nutritional ingredient selection but compared to processed foods with fillers and preservatives, this home-made recipe is nutritional compared to that stuff. And any time, in this day and age, where a family with children can sit and have a meal together, a meal with happiness and conversation, well any meal like that deserves 5 stars. Food shouldn't just be rated for flavor or texture, in my opinion. Thank you for sharing this recipe, and thank you to all the people who shared their experience serving it to their families.
Tried this and my husband really liked it! Pretty good actually ;)
Made this for lunch today and my family loved it! It's a great comfort food, but not something to eat often because of the fat and calories. Will def make again probably in cooler weather. Extra plus because it's very easy to make.
I added 12 slices bologna and extra cheese. I used instant mashed potatoes. I was a wonderful comfort food dish.
What a simple and yet great recipe.....great because all 3 kids (10, 7, & 3) loved it and asked for seconds. They didn't even notice the onions...and I sure as heck didn't tell them there were any in there ;) Will definitely be making it again.
I love this recipe and have made it for many years. It’s a great way to use up bologna and I would never have thought of it.
I’m making it today for friends and googled the recipe. I’m pretty sure that when I first started making this, it was the only bologna casserole recipe around. Now there are lots of versions on the Internet. Guess that’s what happens with a great recipe!
I made this the night before last, and my 11-year-old son told me it was one of his 3 favorite things I had ever made! Of course, I don't make comfort food like this very much; I tend to cook more healthy food, so that could be part of it. :-) I made the entire thing in the microwave, because it has been in the mid nineties lately. I "sauteed" the onions in a casserole dish with some butter-flavored spray, put some mashed potatoes over it that we had the night before, sprinkled with the cheese, topped with the bologna, and cooked it all in the microwave. It was a hit with everyone! served with a salad
This is delicious. I did not have any bologna but I had wieners...same thing, just a different shape, right? I sliced the wieners and fried them with onion. Continued with original directions. Everyone at the table enjoyed. Some of us remembnered having this in school cafeteria back in 50's.
Surprisingly good for such an easy recipe. The next time I'm going to put a thin line of mustard on the bottom layer of bologna for a little kick. Thanks for sharing it.
I love bologna and this was excellent.
This was just ok for us.
We are huge fans of Bologna but was still a tiny bit skeptical of this recipe. Well it was a huge hit! Definitely a keeper.
I only had 2c of mashed potatoes. I used 6 Bologna slices and 1 cup grated cheese. Put into 2 mini caseros dishes (bowls) - perfect size for bologna. The potatoes were boiled in chicken broth. Yummy!!! Not much nutrition in this dish but tasty.
Eh. This meal is okay. If these ingredients are all you have or if you are just looking for something to feed small kids then this dish is easy and cheap. If you are looking for a good, appetizing meal, look elsewhere.
Found this one early morning just browsing recipes had all ingredients on hand and decided to make since had missed supper night before. I loved it. Thank you for sharing a delicious and easy recipe. Will make again and again.
My family enjoyed this dish. It's a great dish on a cold night.
This is so freaking good. I didn't think it would be that great but my son wanted me to make it. So glad I did.
WOW! This was actually very good and I HATE Bologna. I used garlic bologna and it was a HIT!!
My husband and I loved this recipe! I used sweet bologna instead of regular bologna. Easy to make and great tasting! Will make this again for sure.
Subbed out tater tots for mashed potatoes... Seasoned with garlic powder and seasoning salt because I took out the onions and butter. Doubled bologna to equal one pack. Delicious!!! Thank you "All Recipe"
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections