Fried Bologna Casserole

Kids love this fried bologna casserole as well as adults!

By Jenn

3 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
1 (1 1/2-quart) baking dish
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 1 1/2-quart baking dish.

  • Heat a skillet over medium-high heat. Fry bologna slices in the hot skillet until browned on both sides, about 1 minute per side. Drain on a paper towel-lined plate. Wipe excess grease from the skillet, reduce heat to medium, and stir in butter and onion. Cook and stir until onion has softened and turned translucent, about 5 minutes. Stir onion into the warm mashed potatoes.

  • Spread half of the mashed potatoes into the prepared baking dish. Layer with half of the fried bologna, and sprinkle with half of the cheese. Repeat with the remaining ingredients.

  • Bake uncovered in the preheated oven until the cheese is bubbly, and the center is hot, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
639 calories; protein 20.5g; carbohydrates 38.7g; fat 44.7g; cholesterol 117.2mg; sodium 1442.6mg. Full Nutrition
