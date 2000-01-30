Potato Croquettes

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Note
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
660 calories; protein 17.6g; carbohydrates 58.4g; fat 39.9g; cholesterol 110.9mg; sodium 1505.6mg. Full Nutrition
I Loved this recipe... If you are making these and they fall apart in the pan, you are using too much oil. Also when you make the mash potatoes do not add too much butter and milk. If the mashed potatoes are too soft they will fall apart and the most important is do not forget the eggs. I will continue to make these. They were very easy and my family loved them. Thank you for the recipe.
I Loved this recipe... If you are making these and they fall apart in the pan, you are using too much oil. Also when you make the mash potatoes do not add too much butter and milk. If the mashed potatoes are too soft they will fall apart and the most important is do not forget the eggs. I will continue to make these. They were very easy and my family loved them. Thank you for the recipe.
Very good recipe, although next time I will omit the salt as the cheese added a good amount (based on other reviews, I used romano and cheddar). I also used minced fresh onion instead of dried and baked the croquettes at 400 degrees for about 15 minutes on each side. I sprayed them with a little olive oil before putting them in the oven, and they turned out nice and crispy without all the extra grease. I will definitely make these again!
Added more cheese and some flour to the potatoes as some had suggested. Used Panko crumbs instead of regular so that they turned out nice and crispy on the outside. Will make again---will try with sharp cheddar next time. 4 cups of potatoes made too much for 4 servings--will cut in half next time.
I served these as an appetizer. Everyone enjoyed them, even my daughter who hates mashed potatoes came back for thirds on these! I used cold mashed potatoes (with garlic and ham pieces) and frozen Romano cheese. I rolled a ball the size of a heaping Tablespoon and squished it a little and deep fried in a deepfryer for 1 minute and served with ketchup. Next time I will freeze the patties before frying.
Instant (chunky) mashed potatoes will work, but I have to add a caveat...form them into balls and roll into bread crumbs. (will be messy) Place them on a cookie sheet covered with wax paper and place them in the freezer for about 40 minutes. They will retain their shape during frying this way. Drain on brown paper and keep warm in the oven. (about 180 degrees)My dinner guests just raved about them! - I also used some fresh parmesan for the cheese-lesser amount- and omitted the bacon. Went well with the salmon .
Absolutely the best potato cakes I have ever made. My family loved them. I added fried bacon instead of bacon bits and mixed cheese. The bread crumbs made all the difference. I usually have issues with my potato cakes falling apart when I made them in the past. I also made about a 2" ball with the potatoes and rolled it in the bread crumbs and flattened them slightly. The size seemed to also make a difference. I added a bit of flour to the potatoes to make them stiffer and easier to work with. They were a huge hit with both ketchup and ranch dressing. Will make them everytime we have leftover mashed potatoes.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
10/24/2001
I did not find this to be easy at all... the patties fell apart as soon as they were in the pan, resulting in fried goo. Would not recommend.
Great recipe! I used instant pototoes and they turned out fine. I made the potatoes a little thicker than normal. A few fell apart a little in the oil but not too bad. I also substituted finely shredded chedder for the romano in half and parmeson in the other. The ones with chedder went over the best. I will definetly make these again. Next time I will try using fresh potatoes instead of instant. Edit 1/1/6. I've made these many more times since posting this review. My family loves them. Whenever we make mashed potatoes we make extra so we will have extra for croquettes. Since the first time we have always used real mashed potatoes and they turn out much better.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
02/28/2004
Word from the wise: do NOT make this dish with instant potatoes. You'll end up with a soggy mess.
These can be amazing with a little added preparation. Firstly, resist the urge to use freshly made mashed potatoes--the croquettes hold their shape better after a few hours in the fridge. (and won't fall apart in the oil) After coating and shaping the patties, place them on a plate or baking sheet and return them to the fridge for 1/2 hour. While my oil warmed , I coated the patties in crumbs one more time, and flattened them slightly. I mixed some cornmeal in with my breadcrumbs too, and they came out perfect.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/25/2001
Good alternative to mashed potatoes, easy to adapt.
Delicious! I have finally found a potato pancake recipe that we really enjoyed! I had to use some potato flakes to thicken the mixture up some - they would not form into patties otherwise. Don't forget to add a little more Romano cheese to compensate. I did not have any bacon bits so I used real bacon. Served with sour cream. FABULOUS! Thanks!
These were tasty! I used instant potatoes and put 1/3 less liquid in them to make them thicker. I also used bacon bits and frozen onions. Hey, I'm just a college student! I rolled them in the bread crumbs and lightly drizzled them with olive oil and popped them in the oven, turning them every few minutes to get them golden all the way around. Great with ketchup or ranch dressing! Yummmm I first had these in Spain (croquettas) and my host mother made them all the time from left over potatoes and a protein - ham, bacon, pork... :-)
Did not work for me this time around- made a soggy mess in the pan (ok, so maybe one or two sorta came out ok). Used fresh, homemade mashed potatoes & breadcrumbs... maybe too much butter in potatoes or fry-oil in pan? Froze the remainder to again try later. I also think I made the patties too big... clarification would be nice. Reviewers who liked this recipe seem to have made much smaller ones (read: 1 inch diameter). I give 3 stars bc I'm sure if my skills were up to par it would've been much better.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
05/24/2004
My family really enjoyed these. I did make a few changes though. I only had parmesan cheese so I made half with parmesan and half with cheddar. I thought they were great either way, my kids liked the ones with cheddar better. Definitely make the potatoes more firm then you normally would so they'll hold together better. I also made them about the size of a half dollar so they would be crispier and served with ketchup and sour cream. Will definitely make these again. Thanks Peter.
Mmmm so yummy! I halfed the recipe to use up leftover mashed potatoes... I think the secret here is to use COLD leftover potatoes. I had no problem with them falling apart. I added some bread crumbs to stiffen the mixture before frying and that helped hold them together as well... Also added green onion and sprinkled with parmesan (no Ramano) dipped in sour cream. Hubby ate his with hot sauce.
So glad I found a way to use leftover mashed potatoes. I had no romano or bacon bits, so I added shredded mexican blend cheese and parsley. I used a lot less oil than the recipe calls for (personal preference) and the croquettes still came out delicious. Thanks for a great recipe that's also very versitile to ingredient changes.
These are very tasty but did fall apart. I should have read the comments before I made them! I halved the recipe, added some garlic and onion powder, left out the bacon and used parmesan in the mix and also mixed in with the bread crumbs. Next time I will add some flour and try the Panko instead of bread crumbs. I love panko - it makes such a beautiful crust. My daughter loved these and I will definitely make again.
These were very tasty. I used real bacon crumbled up in lieu of bacon bits. Also, had to substitute Parmesan for the Romano. It was delicious. I knew my husband liked them too, as he never spoke a word at dinner(too busy eating croquettes!).
I was looking for a receipe for leftover mashed potatoes, but this recipe didn't cut it for me. I thought the potatoes were dry and fell apart. They didn't give a good presentation on the plate so I would not serve this dish to company and it wasn't tasty enough in my opinion to keep. I’d rather use the leftover mashed potatoes in another way, like Shepard Pie.
I found that the original potato mix was quite bland, so I added garlic salt and cheese and let them set a day or two in the fridge (by the time I got back to making them) the flavor had GREATLY improved. Also I did not have romano so I used parmesan. I cooked them in the oven and since they weren't as crisp as I'd like after 8 mins on each side on 450, I broiled them for a few minutes on each side afterwards. On each side of the patties, I added a bit more shredded cheddar and garlic salt before broiling. We then dipped them in ranch. Yum! They were a little work, but if I happen to have leftover potatoes, I'd make them again.
I tried the baking method suggested elsewhere (can't make myself fry with all that oil!), and they were only ok. Probably something I did wrong, changing the recipe around, but I don't think I'll try them again.
My husbands left over mashed potatos were definately too watery. Not the greatest, but did leave out the bacon.. used parmesan AND cheddar... not great, would try to change it up a bit. Did use panko bread crumbs.. like them better.
It took a longer time than written. and well they turned out in the weirdest shapes. But all in all they tasted just great. While making them I was like "I never do this again". By eating them I was like "I gotta make these again"! Way better than the ones from the supermarket!
I made these with leftover quick potatoes. The real key is that the potatoes must be COLD before adding to oil otherwise they will fall apart! Once you make the balls or patties, refrigerate them until they are firm and cold. Then prepare per this recipe.
Came out good! But I used Two Very Large potatoes and one medium with about 1/2 cup milk (just enough to wet it) in food processor and got just a little over 4 cups of mashed potatoes. ANYWAY it came out nice, I served it with hamburgers.
These were awesome - but I did make a few changes as well. I left out the cheese as I am allergic, skipped the bacon, and added some Nature's Blend seasoning mix. The other change I made was quite by accident but worked out great - I added the breadcrumbs to the mix instead of rolling on the outside. This actually helped keep them together while frying. My husband and I fought over the last few bites!
This was a HUGE hit at my house. My husband raved about them for the entire evening. My 1 year old LOVED them. I made them with instant mashed potatoes. I did not add any butter or milk, made sure they were stiff, added all of the rest of the ingredients, rolled into "meatball" size balls then rolled in bread crumbs. I placed them on a cookie sheet and once all were rolled I pressed them down just a bit to make them a bit flatter. The cakes were about 1 to 1 1/2 inches in diameter. I put them in the fridge for about 30 minutes to stiffen futher. Instead of pan frying these (due to eveyone saying how they fell apart) I knew dropping them in the deep fryer would seal them instantly. So I used oil at 350 and each batch of 5 took about 3-5 minutes to be the desired color and crisp. I drained them on paper towels. They were FANTASTIC! We will be making them again, easy and delicious.
One hint!!!- put the mashed potatoes with the other ingredients half an hour in the freezer before making into forms.You'll make perfect croquettes on this way.It's no difference if you make the croquettes from potatoes or instant mix .A variation without bacon and onions and only with a little bit of nutmeg and fresh chopped parsley is delicious!
Fantastic. Followed the recipe, except for use of onion verse flakes. Because I fried them and had time before dinner, I put them on a rack on a cookie sheet and kept them in a 200 degree oven until dinner (about an hour). My husband is raving over them. Thanks for the great recipe. Found a honey-mustard dipping sauce recipe and he's loving it all!
Family Loved this recipe. I baked it (reviewers idea) at 400 15 min per side and sprayed with olive oil. I also used red potatoes, green onion and regular cheddar cheese (what I had on hand). I will be making this again. I love recipes that are versatile.
Very good!! Used left over mashed potatoes, cheddar cheese, diced onion, and fried my own bacon. Then used panko crumbs, as was suggested in another review. Served them with ranch dressing. Great way to make something super yummy with leftovers. Both my husband and I loved them. We even made extra and froze them. Can't wait to fry those up!!
I had this in my recipe box for years before I tried it. I already had cheddar cheese in my mashed potatoes and fresh chives, and no bacon. Fried them in olive oil. They came out great, yummy, and very tasty... But alot of work.(standing over the stove frying...ughh!) I'll only make them for a special occasion.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.