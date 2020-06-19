Food Processor Chocolate Whipped Cream Frosting

1 of 92

Rating: 5 stars I used powdered sugar for a creamier version and a double recipe frosted my layer cake. So so good. I also don't like overly sweet frostings. On a dense chocolate cake it was awesome. And if you don't have a food processor buy one. It made this soooo easy. I dumped the ingredients in, turned it on and just frosted the cake for a very quick and easy frosting. Did I mention I love this recipe? Yum. Oh and I just used my blade attachment. Helpful (71)

Rating: 1 stars I was looking for a frosting for a very rich chocolate cake with a very rich filling. I wanted a frosting that was not too heavy or too sweet. This was perfect! It was so easy to make and tasted great. Everyone raved about the entire cake. I don't have a whipping attachment for my food processor, so I made it with my mixer and it was still very easy. I followed the recipe exactly. Don't change a thing! Helpful (64)

Rating: 5 stars This is a GREAT change! We're from the U.S.A. but my husband is teaching at a university in China and the students love to try western food. The girls LOVE sweet, but most of the boys do not. Getting ready to frost a birthday cake for one of the boys, I was looking for a new recipe and by mistake clicked twice on the "sort by rating" and the description "too sweet for me" caught my eye. Everyone, even the girls, loved it! My husband really liked it! Since I do not have a food processor, I just whipped it with the mixer. Thanks for a nummy alternative to rich frosting! Helpful (42)

Rating: 5 stars We thought this was incredible. Has an almost chocolate ice-cream flavor to it with the fluffy cream and the cocoa. We assumed this needed to be refrigerated (recipe may have said it don't remember) but that added to the "ice cream cake" sort of feel. First chocolate cake we were all fighting to polish off in a long time! Thanks for the simple wonderful recipe. Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars I used this on Italian Love Cake (also found on this site) instead of the cool whip and pudding frosting...I try to avoid one molecule away from plastic non-dairy whipped topping at all costs. It was perfect with that cake! This frosting is also excellent on angel food cake! I add a packet of whipped cream stabilizer. The cream never gets "weepy" so my cake never gets soggy even a few days later. Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars I've always been a fan of sugary frosting, but wow! this stuff rocks! I made this in the Magic Bullet blender and it turned out perfectly. I was able to frost an entire birthday cake and then eat some on its own! Will definately make this a staple of my cake making. Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars CURL YOUR TOES FINGERS AND CROSS YOUR EYES GOOD! N'uff said? LOL....but really I made a "stabilized" version of this which only adds gelatin so the whipped cream won't fall apart but other then that followed to the letter and WOWZER-DOWZER it's yummy! I bake smaller cakes and freeze them for later use since we are only 2 people here and this went on a freezer cake for dessert tonight! THANK A GA-ZALLION times for sharing this puppy. Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious! It was so YUMMY! I absolutely DESPISE sugary frostings and dry cakes. I did this frosting as a peace offering to my BF who loves SUGARY frosting but would have to settle for light whipped frosting instead since I never frost cakes. Both he and my Mom enjoyed it!!! I made a 2 layer round chocolate cake (my ALL TIME FAV that never needs icing from Hershey's - HERSHEY'S "PERFECTLY CHOCOLATE" Chocolate Cake) and this barely made enough to go between the layers and around the cake once assembled. I will be sure to double next time! Thank you so much for this recipe!!! Helpful (13)