Blooming Onion

YUM! Just like what you get at the Texas Roadhouse! I used a soup ladle to make the cuts. This kept the blade of the knife from cutting through and kept all the cuts the same depth. After cutting, I soaked the onion in ice water then using my thumb I separated each row of pedals under water. (It's cold but the water helps to keep the pedals separated) I used a bowl to contain the milk and egg but used a zip lock bag for the flour mixture. I found I could work the flour mixture into the pedals that way. A "Fry Daddy" was used for deep frying. The first one I made seemed difficult but Hubby wasn't home and wanted me to make another when he got home. (He saw the photo!) The second was much easier because I knew what I was doing. After making the second one, I decided I will make these again. The dip was perfect! Thank you Joanne Bruck for sharing!