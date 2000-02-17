The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Note
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
787 calories; protein 8g; carbohydrates 33.4g; fat 70.3g; cholesterol 64.9mg; sodium 1255.1mg. Full Nutrition
This is basically the same exact recipe as the "Blooming Onion and Dipping sauce" recipe on the site. Its a very good recipe and makes great blooming onions. And the sauce is delicious! Just make sure to warm it up slightly before serving. I just dont think it tastes as good cold. If you are scared or have had failed at making blooming onions in the past I have some great pointers to help make one perfect. Look at my review for the other Blooming Onion recipe on the site and I have more detailed info there. I used to never be able to make them until I did a couple steps differently and now they turn out perfect!
After seeing a commercial on TV for the Outback Steakhouse, I got a craving for their Bloomin' Onion. This recipie was absolutely perfect! I made onion rings based on others' reviews, so it was easy and delicious! The dipping sauce is also just what I was looking for. My boyfriend wants to keep it around for dipping other foods, too. Thanks!
We were craving the blooming onion after seeing a billboard for Outback Steakhouse. This recipe was awesome, we had fun getting everything together and it turned out great!!! Thank you for an easy and tasty recipe.
This was very good...very similar to other blooming onion recipe on this site. Like them both equally. You do need to soak the onion in an ice bath for at least an hour in order for it to actually bloom (like other reviewers suggested). Thanks for the post.
We've always loved onion blooms when we eat out, this is an excellent recipe, tastes just like them. And the sauce is great too! My deep fat fryer doesn't do a whole onion well, so I make rings or petals instead, and get raves every time!
YUM! Just like what you get at the Texas Roadhouse! I used a soup ladle to make the cuts. This kept the blade of the knife from cutting through and kept all the cuts the same depth. After cutting, I soaked the onion in ice water then using my thumb I separated each row of pedals under water. (It's cold but the water helps to keep the pedals separated) I used a bowl to contain the milk and egg but used a zip lock bag for the flour mixture. I found I could work the flour mixture into the pedals that way. A "Fry Daddy" was used for deep frying. The first one I made seemed difficult but Hubby wasn't home and wanted me to make another when he got home. (He saw the photo!) The second was much easier because I knew what I was doing. After making the second one, I decided I will make these again. The dip was perfect! Thank you Joanne Bruck for sharing!
A lot cheaper than going out for one of these! I used Southwest Dipping Sauce from this site and my onion was a bit small and I will need to practice cutting it. The coating was perfect - I added 1 tsp. of paprika. Definitely will be making this again, but maybe as onion petals until I get the hang of this....
Both the sauce and the onion are scrumptious. I also soaked the sliced onion in an ice bath for a bit over an hour before continuing and the onion did bloom or flower out perfectly. The only addition I would make to this wonderful recipe is to use a couple of toothpicks through the bottom of the onion to keep it from falling apart. Delicious!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
11/09/2004
The batter was quick and easy to make. We had some trouble making the onion "bloom" by hand. Instead, we gently opened the onion a little then placed it cut side down into some simmering water for a minute. After, we placed it into an ice water bath for 3 minutes and the onion bloomed nicely. To separate the petals during frying, we also dry dusted the onion with some flour mixed with the same spices the recipe called for, then dipped it into the batter, and ducted again. It took a little more effort, but we definately got an awesome bloom.
We were craving a bloomin onion, and just worked w what we had at home. Sadly wasn't able to make the dip, but will next time! I also just made onion rings bc I was a little afraid to mess up :). I may hold back a tiny bit on the cayenne next time bc the kids thought they were too spicy. BUT these were fabulous and I will make them again!
My first attempt at a blooming onion -Excellent recipe! Followed the recipe exactly and it came out perfect. The dipping sauce is awesome! I was trying to think of where else I could use it! Thx!!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2003
The dipping sauce was great, but my blooming onion lovers wanted alot more horse raddish, also the recipe for the batter was great, but instead I just cut my onions into rings, make sure that you coat as thick as you can! They were great!
Absolutely FANTASTIC!!! came across this recipe todya and just had to make it and it came out better than i expected. Instead of putting the flou mixture in a bowl i did it in a large ziploc bag and shook the bag to ensure that it got completely covered. It worked great and made for an easy clean up. This recipe is perfect has a good amount of kick from the cayenne its just all around great!!
Everyone loved these! I cut it as if I was going to make the bloomin onion, but then I pulled it all apart. It was a lot easier making it that way. After you dip it in the egg/milk mixture, my advice is to put the flour in a large ziploc bag, place the onion in the bag, close it almost completely, blow air into the bag like a balloon, completely close the bag, shake it a lot, then just let it sit for a little bit.
This was great and everyone had fun eating. You just have to remember to let the onions sit in ice cold water after slicing so they will open up. Tastes yummy!! I made four and didn't have enough everyone wanted more!!
Absolutely delicious! I have been eyeing this recipe for quite some time, and finally got around to making it. So glad I did. The onion was awesome and the sauce was just incredible. Just like you would get in a restaurant.
My husband and I enjoyed this although our onion did not coat well and therefore did not fry evenly. I did as some suggested and submerged in Ice Water for an hour. Also next time I will use less Cayenne.
Very good recipe. I used this recipe to make onion petals/chips. I didn't make the sauce...I prefer mine dipped in ranch. The only thing I did different in the recipe was only put a little less then 1 tsp on cayenne pepper and will probably only use 1/2 tsp next time (I have a weak tongue for spicy food!)
Pretty good, Chose to do petals instead of bloom so it was quicker to make, but this was pretty much a winner. Will make again and the sauce was great to, just had to add a little more ketchup b/c there was a strong mayo taste. But this was great.
okay. The flavor was good, but it wasn't very clear on how to bloom the onion. I cut only the top off, cut all the way down when cutting across, and put it in HOT water for it to bloom. The bottom of the onion helped to keep the onion together. I would suggest bread crumbs for the second flouring.
If I could give this 10 stars I would!!! I didn't make the bloom because I just haven't mastered it yet but I pulled it apart and made the petals. I really couldn't make it fast enough people were eating so fast. I even had a request to make it at our annual deer hunting party. It did require just a little messing around with the dip. My daughter said she tasted a lot of mayo. A little french dressing did the trick.
Used this recipe to make petals instead of a whole onion (cut the onion into wide strips) and it was outrageously delicious. Accidentally used curry powder instead of cumin, but it was a happy accident. The curry flavor was amazing. Can't wait to use this breading/spices on chicken!
Im rating this 5 star even though mine looked nothing like the blooming onion Im used to LOL But im almost positive It was my own doing! It does taste Delicious! And the sauce ummmmm it is AMAZING!!! I will Most definitely try these again soon lets just hope I can get it right lol
I have tried this recipe and loved it! I added a little paprika to my flour mixture for little color and more flavor. I did tweak the Dipping Sauce just a little adding a little more horseradish, and I also added a few shots of Franks Hot Sauce. I also use Hellmans REAL Mayonnaise as I dearly love the stuff. Happy Eating!
This recipe is fantastic. I have used it for the onion blossom and used it for regular onion rings as well. The batter has a bit of a bite and so sometimes I cut the cayenne pepper a bit to change it up.
I followed this recipe exactly and it turned out great! Tonight i accidently cut too far, so i made onion petals. I couldnt imagine dipping in milk then flour mixture for each petal, so I added all the ingredients then added an extra cup of flour...the result was great! A+
Love this recipe! My husband and I are big outback fans and this is pretty dead on! I did however have some problems with my onion "blooming" I will try a bigger one next time and also try ice water! Thanks!
Flavor 5 stars! Ease of preparation 3 stars. (ie: only 4 star recipe) the dipping sauce was great after I too added a couple splashes of liquid smoke and also a tbsp of prepared horseradish as the taste before the real horseradish tasted all too much like mayo. Maybe next time I'll just replace the creamed horseradish with prepared all the way!!! Love the heat of horseradish though! The onion, lol, cut it in petals as it fell apart trying to bloom it. The batter double dipping was very messy. this is definately a recipe you must dip one petal at a time and likely will need double flour mixture to get a good double dip as I ran out and ended up with lots of gooey messy batter. So extra flour mix could've fixed that. Dip was great! Breading was great flavor too!
YUM. I ended up taking the easy way out and just made onion rings...yep lazy. I used two very big sweet onions and ended up having to double the flour mixture, which by the way I was worried about my 5 yr. olds little buds because of the cayenne, but he devoured at least 5 of them! Geez, I've not had a bloomin' onion in years, so I can't even compare, but this is a very tasty recipe, I will use this again.....can't help but wonder how it would be as a fish batter. Thanks for the recipe Joanne.
This recipe was sooo delicious! I could not even tell the difference from the restaurants. The only thing I did different was to the sauce, I added an extra Tbsp of horseradish and a tsp of french dressing for sweetness! Delicious...
Taste is great, especially sauce. Spectacular perfection has not always been easy to achieve! Maybe much with much more practice it would improve, but I am dubious. Presentation is always the most important criteria when serving guests, isn't it!
The onion was delicious. I will definitely make this again. I think it tasted better than the restaurants. I changed the sauce a little, it had strong mayo flavor, so I added more ketchup, a little honey mustard, and some liquid smoke and it was delicious.
Very tasty but boy did I get into a mess with coating the onion. Next time I will do as suggested and cut into onion rings. Dipping sauce was great.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/29/2010
I agree with others - the sauce is delicious. However, cooking the onion is going to require a lot of practice. I soaked the onion for an hour and a half and it still didn't open up. I cut it a little bit more and soaked it some more. Still didn't open so I floured it and did what I could to force batter into the crevices. Into the hot oil it went but I couldn't get it to cook in the centre , I turned it over to try to cook it some more but by then the onion was getting pretty dark brown. It was delicious for sure but not something I'm prepared to try on company, not yet anyway.
Really good. The sauce was incredible!!! I cut onion into petals (got too frustrated trying to bloom that onion!), however the petals did kind of stick together in the deep fryer and ended up staying stuck together. Extremely time consuming but good for entertaining!
We had trouble getting the batter to stick even after soaking it for 1+ hour in the ice water. The onion had decent flavor but wasn't anything special (but the sauce was very good). We've tried making these before and haven't had any real luck - may need one of those blooming onion cutters to make this work. Decent recipe.
I only had garlic salt & pepper to season the onion with. I didn't let it sit in the fridge the complete 15 min... Taste was great, however the individual "petals" were not coated as I hoped.. More like a crust around the entire onion and then each piece was crusted on the tips...
KORVIN
Rating: 5 stars
09/08/2019
Both the onion and the sauce tasted just like Outback
