Kalamata Olive Tapenade
An olive tapenade without anchovies.
Oh my. I love this! Very strong flavors, so be sure you like olives and capers, but if you do, this is delicious! I mixed everything together and put it in the fridge (the parts to my food processor were in the dishwasher), then processed it. Love it so much I was eating it from the food processor without any bread. Guess it's a good thing I am the only one who eats olives in this house! I didn't use just kalamata; I have a jar of assorted greek olives, so I used a few of each in the jar. The hardest part was pitting the olives; I experimented with a few methods and settled on using my large knife by putting it on top of the olive and leaning on it with my body weight. Squished out the pits perfectly. Thanks for the recipe! I'll make it again. :o)Read More
I have to echo another reviewers comment about the appearance. I should have known better than to do this in a blender. It looked like something from the bottom of a canal. Yecch, grey muck. I tossed it. I'll retry but finely hand-chopped instead.Read More
I made this recipe exactly as it is listed and have enjoyed it again and again; I simply spread some on slices of french bread and sprinkle with a small amount of freshly shredded parmesan. Ymm ymm good. Note: When I first made this, I thought it was a bit too much (too salty and too much of the caper flavor), but after I stored it in my frig for a day and allowed it to set up, it was perfect!
A good tapenade. I used a Mediterranean olive mix, which worked fine. If you're dumb like me and but olives with pits in them, just use a meat mallet to whack the olive and the pit comes right out!
It was very good but I would omit adding anymore salt since the olives and the capers are salty enough. I will make it again for sure.
WOW, Perfect Tapenade!!!!!, could not keep eny for myself after party, made large bowl for about 25 people, all of it was gone by the time i got to the table, but i did get to try it and was Fantastic, and very easy to make. Highly recommend, will make this again over and over, thanks, John
I didn't have kalamata olives so I used a tin of green olives that I had on hand. It turned out to be really tasty. My husband ate it all in one sitting.
Great recipe. Even better than the restaurant version that I'm used to! The flavor may be strong for some so what I do is add about 1 part black pearl olives and 3 parts kalamata olives. The black olives are also cheaper so that also saves on the cost. Toast some bread and serve. YUM!
yummy. goes great with goat cheese and rice crackers!
This was excellent!.. Just like the one I bought from a deli... I left half of it chopped and pureed the other half for a chunkier look. Served on crackers with cream cheese!.. I would say "don't" add any salt to this recipe because the kalamata olives and capers are in a salty brine; I didn't add any salt and it was still quite salty! Next time I make it I plan on adding some roasted red pepper.
Delicious and easy! I just used the spanish and large black olives you get in the jar for my first try because I was too lazy to go to the store. It was still great albeit a bit salty. Can't wait to try with Kalamatas now!
This recipe is fantastic just as written. It was a huge hit at Thanksgiving. The next time I made it, I added 1/2c unpeeled chopped sautéed eggplant to make it stretch.
Great tapenade - I used as a spread on gourmet sandwiches - hummus on one side of the bread, tapenade on the other, fill with your favourite deli meats, top with some baby romaine -delish! Even some of my friends who claim to be non-olive lovers actually loved it! Highly recommend.
Tapenade has so many possible variations! In this recipe less is more, it is absolutely Perfect as is. Just chiffonade some basil, cover a big fat tomato slice with buffalo mozzerela, and slather on the tapenade..... YUMMY !!!!
The only problem with this recipe is that its disappears quickly. Double it up.
Very flavorful - be sure you like capers and olives. I added a tablespoon of shredded parmesan. Very good.
Pungent but good flavor, albeit a little on the "sharp" side. I think it could benefit from reducing the amount of both the lemon juice and garlic. Not its best on its own - this is best served, I think, with something to "mellow" it out some; perhaps sliced mozzarella or a creamy dip or spread.
Quick to make. Tasty on pasta and on French bread.
I really liked this. I don't know what I would do without a good olive tapenade recipe. I loved it and so did everyone else. I will be making this again and again!
This was so easy and very good. I didn't have any fresh parsley so I omitted it and dish was still gobbled up by guests. I will definitley make this again. I may try it on crostini with goat cheese sprinkled on top and then baked in the oven as a variation next time.
I make this exactly as written and it's delicious. I often bring it to parties and it's always a hit. Great with whole grain bread, hummus, roasted red peppers and mozzarella, feta or goat cheese. I buy the kalamata olives at the warehouse store with pits in them because they are much cheaper. I whack them a couple times with the Slap Chop & the pits come out easily.
A big hit with family and friends. I took the advice of rinsing the olives first and that really helped calm down the saltiness.
This was fabulous! and even better, it was fabulously easy! I made this for a NewYears party where the host had gluten/soy/dairy allergies. This was a safe dish and it was a huge hit! Everyone raved about it and couldn't believe it was homemade. Thank you!
Made this and the Sundried Tomato Tapenade (also from here) for a party. The general comment was "This is good - if you really like olives." It's quite rich, and nobody had more than one or two servings. So... this is good, but I'd only recommend it for olive lovers.
I did not care for this recipe.
excellent! I did not have capers and it was great anyway. a keeper!
Delicious! I did not deviate from the the recipe. I made it the night before a party and put it in the fridge overnight. It was well received! I will make this again. Thanks for sharing.
My friend made this for me a long while back and I was craving it again and came across this recipe. This is just as good as hers! The flavors are very strong, but they don't fight each other, they work together. I warmed up the olives in the oven for about 10 mins at 300F before blending them. It was really nice to have it warm. Didn't change anything else. I also did not use any salt, you won't need it. I will definitely make this again since it's so easy and everyone loves it.
Great, simple recipe. I soaked the kalamata in water for about 15 min to remove some saltiness. (Let dry afterwards). Cut garlic in half 'cause we don't like heavy garlic. Served over a spread of white bean dip on thin slices of baquette. YUM.
I serve this over a brick of cream cheese. It cuts the saltiness slightly and the flavors meld well.
My husband made this and it was certainly yummy. We didn't add the salt as it was very salty already. We added a few scoops of feta cheese and a fig, and it helped to tone down the saltiness.
Took this to a birthday bash and everyone wanted to know where I got the recipe. It was delicious on rustic baguette bread.
I made this as one of my Thanksgiving appetizers and everyone liked it; I don't like parsley so I made it without. This is very strong, both in garlic as well as olive flavor, but that's what makes it so good! I toasted french bread and cut it into chunks for dipping. Will definitely make again!
This is super easy! Made it as written but used only one Tbsp. of capers (was not sure if I would like them). Very pungent flavors, have to of course like olives, but would definitely make again.
I am making a recipe for dinner that called for olive tapenade as an ingredient. I thought I had a jar in the fridge but I guess I used it all. Rather than drive to the store, I figured I could make something instead. And sure enough, I found this recipe and I had all the ingredients. DO NOT add additional salt as the olives and capers are salty enough. I went a little overboard on the lemon juice too, so be careful of that. (I just drained it before letting the flavors meld in the fridge before dinner.) Thanks for an easy yet delicious recipe, Teresita79!
Every time I make this tapenade my friends think I bought it from the store. They love it! It's such a great hit for a party or everyday snacking at home.
YUM! I left out the capers, but it's so yummy! It has a very strong flavor- I think I may have put in too much garlic. But I love it :)
Tried this after reading Wheat Belly, where the author recommends tapenade as a good topping for a variety of foods. Had never heard of it, but I know I love kalamatas in Greek salads. Didn't have parsley, so that was omitted, as well as the salt. YUM! I hada large scoop on my scrambled eggs, then wanted more, so I spread it on sliced cucumbers. This will definitely be a staple. Love the strong flavors. I picked up my pitted olives at Costco pretty reasonably. 1.7 lb. drained weight for $8.
My mom gave me a huge Costco size jar of Kalamatas and I wondered what I would do with them all. I have now made this twice and it is fantastic. I serve it with butter crackers or baguette and herbed goat cheese. People kept saying, "So you made this?" I like that it is so easy but tastes so special.
It was perfect!
This is delicious! I didn't have any capers or fresh parsley so I omitted the capers and used fresh cilantro. Added touch of red pepper flakes. Yum!
Delicious!
This is the best tapenade EVER! I have made this several times and everyone loves it and asks for the recipe. Those who aren't familiar with tapenade love it, and those who love tapenade think mine tastes like the upscale restaurant's version! Thanks so much for sharing!
Loved it! I am a big olive tapenade fan...when the local warehouse store ran out I decided to make my own...I followed this recipe but used pimento stuffed manzanilla and black olives because that's what I had on hand...I love the color from this combination and I also added a couple of anchovies...this turned out just as good or maybe even better than the store bought brand and because I made it from scratch I was able to control the amount of oil used because I think the store bought band is way too oily!! great recipe thanks for sharing and because this turned out so well I will not be buying tapenade again since this was soooooo easy to make from scratch!!
Made this to take to a cocktail party the other night...was not happy with my results. I followed the recipe exactly and thought the taste was way too sharp...the lemon juice overpowered and (I can't believe I'm saying this) there was too much garlic. In an effort to save the recipe, I added an extra dash of olive oil, then kalamata olives and finally a small can of plain chopped black olives to try to tone it down a bit. Was sad that it did not turn out after all the great reviews. :(
I didn't add ANY salt at all and it still was too salty. Maybe less capers or a blend of different olives can make this less salty.
I liked this recipe a lot, very strong flavors!
Very tasty. Thanks for the tip of pitting olives w/ a meat mallat. Saved me a few $s and worked great! Don't skip the lemon juice. Adds a lot. I used Vinta crackers, which stood up very well to this topping. It's great spread w/ goat cheese and the tapenade on top.
Loved this recipe. Only used 1 tblsp of capers - first time trying them. Will have to double the recipe next time.
This was a great recipe! Made it up two days a head of time so the flavors of all the ingredients would marry. Put it out for my guests at the Xmas party served with breadsticks, ritz, crackers and triskets. It was gobbled up fast! They loved it. Do not skip the fresh lemon juice or the capers. I cut the little tips off the garlic and put th in my mini processor and pulsed til minced. I DRAINED my capers and olives but reserved the juices in case tapenade was too dry. The key to getting a rough to small chop is pulsing the processor until desired texture is acheived. Don't just turn on and let it run or you will get a puree. Trying it with canned black olives this next time around.
I had some leftover olives from a recipe and did a search and found this. I didn't have kalamata just the regular canned version to use. I liked the recipe. I didn't have fresh parsley but added a scant Tblsp. of dried. I am sure the fresh would have been much better. I blended it all in my blender and added a pinch of Kosher salt. I realized, after I made it, that it listed capers. I don't like capers anyhow so it worked fine for me. I liked the fact that it only made one cup. That is rare with many recipes. The downside is the color. It is almost a grayish color, which isn't very appetizing looking, but the flavor is still good anyhow. I ate it with crackers, but it would be good on some thin toasted bread to.
I followed the directions exactly, and was very happy with the results! I don't think it was too strong, in fact my 4-year-old could hardly stay away from it. The tapenade was wonderful paired with hummus and pita bread.
this is a keeper! so easy and delish!
Very strong flavors, but definitely delicious. Mix with cream cheese for a lighter flavor. I made this for a family Christmas gathering, and it was gone before I even arrived there!
This was a hit! Will definitely make again.
I made this as an appetizer for a group of people. Everyone really enjoyed this. I followed the recipe as is, it had a strong flavor but had lots of positive comments.
This is delicious! Thank you for the wonderful recipe. I made no modifications; however, I also did not add any additional salt. My suggestion is to pair this recipe with the "Authentic Kicked-Up Syrian Hummus" recipe also found on this site - putting the two on a platter is an impressive and fantastic appetizer plate. Both recipes are excellent, fast and easy. I received rave reviews and took a clean plate home!
Okay - I admit I made an ingredient change - but this recipe is soooo good! I don't like capers, and I like anchovies, so I subbed the anchovies for the capers. Other than that, I chose this recipe because the mix of ingredients appealed to me. I am so glad I did! We couldn't get enough of it!
Great recipe and so easy to make. I followed the recipe but used jalepeno stuffed olives, cilantro (instead of parsley), no capers, salt or pepper, and two big cloves of garlic - turned out so good. Making watermelon canapes tonight - slice of watermelon, topped with olive tapenade, and a slice of goat brie on top. Yum!!
I never knew it could be so easy to make tapenade at home. This dish is awesome. I had all the ingredients on hand. So Quick, so easy and oh so delicious!
Delicious, easy, inexpensive, impressive, and relatively healthy - it can't get much better than that! My partner even liked it, the man who earlier in the day said he didn't like tapenade. I made very minor changes: (1) Didn't add any salt, (2) Added the capers after I'd pulled the mixture from the blender so they remained whole, and (3) We didn't have quite enough kalamata olives so I used about 3/4 kalamata and 1/4 black Spanish olives. Oh, and I pulled some roasted garlic from the freezer rather than using raw. Does this make it a whole new recipe? Heh. I'll be making this again with various olive combinations to see what happens.
I DON'T love olives or capers. But I do love this! As does my husband and teenage son.
Wonderful! I skipped the capers (none in the house) and used a mix of olives. Next time I'm doubling the recipe. Yum.
Very easy to make and is oh so nummy. I didn't add salt as I figured the olives & capers were enough. I forgot to add pepper but will next time. And next time I might try adding some fresh basil or another of the herbs I'm currently growing.
This is so delicious. I love kalamata tampenade, and this is perfect...... Some said it was salty - it is essential to rinse the capers.
This is an awesome recipe. My guests and I loved it. Tastes just as good as any store bought tapenade I've purchased but was very easy to make at home!
LOVED. didnt add much salt, used minced garlic (1 clove = 1 teaspoon chopped garlic), vegetable oil.. So good. Served with French Bread.
Try adding a can of black olives to tone down the flavor. I also substituted lime juice for lemon with no ill effects.
I really enjoyed this recipe and would only suggest that the need for salt is non-existent. A light touch with the parsley and lemon juice is needed as too much of either might ruin the tapenade.
Omitted the salt because the kalamatas and capers have plenty in the brine. I had italian parsley on hand and don't know if that makes a difference with flavor vs. the regular curly parsley but this was incredibly delicious. Thanks for the recipe!
Oh so good!!! No changes at all, it's delicious as written!!
Great recipe! I added 1/2 of a roasted red pepper and reduced the lemon juice in 1/2 since the pepper has that tang to it. I also only used 2 instead of 3 garlic cloves. Tastes just as good as the tapenade I get at a local restaurant :)
Tried this with kalamata, green and black olives. I thought it was way too lemony. Seems like it was missing something. Still edible though. Good for mixing into other dishes.
Wonderful!!!! I just made this for a party and I'm having a hard time staying out of it myself....
I'm not 100% on this recipe. Maybe the flavors are too strong, but I found this tasted very tart and acidic -- perhaps from the capers and lemon juice. It seems to need something to balance it out. Perhaps it's the quality of the kalamata olives I used. Perhaps it just doesn't suit my taste buds.
great recipe- I used lime juice instead of lemon and it tasted great!
Very bold flavors, Yum! Make sure to add salt if needed AFTER all is blended. Plus it is MUFA.
It was very easy to make and tasted amazing. I gave a batch to my dental hygienist and she said even her husband liked it. Will definitely make this again.
Very Good and Very Easy
This was my first experience with kalamata olives, and I wasn't thrilled. The flavor was so much stronger than I expected but that doesn't make it a bad recipe. If I make this again, I will rinse the olives first - I've been told this is a must???
This is delish! And I love it extra because I don't have to hunt down anchovies... It would have been perfect if I had remembered to check if my olives had been pitted...
This recipe is incredible! Usually, I follow tips and suggestions from the reviewers, but for this recipe, I didn't need to change a thing. Some people are complaining about how the recipe does not look appealing; it's olive tapenade, for heavens sake! If you want it to look "pretty," add some fresh parsley leaves with halved kalamata olives on top. We baked a hot baguette to spread it on, and my boyfriend loved the tapenade so much he ate it by itself!
So easy, I chop this by hand...I don't have a food processor. Always a simply impressive starter!
Great recipe, just finely chop everything. Paired perfectly with the sweetness of balsamic marinated chicken
This is GLORIOUS. I minced it all down by hand and included 2 anchovies for good measure. I did not have any fresh parsley on hand so I just added a touch of the dried stuff. After an overnight marinade the flavor was incredible. This is definitely a keeper, I will be making this over and over again. Thank you for your recipe.
Very good. I had a recipe for olive tapendade, but lost it. I really like this! One thing I didn't have was the capers, but I thought it was really good without them. Next time, I will try it with them!
Delicious!
really intense delicious flavor. I didn't bother adding salt as capers are already extremely salty. Just a few shakes of pepper. I've used different olives with this and it works out great. Thanks for sharing!
I love this easy recipe. I make it a lot for my fancy, gourmet friends. they all love it!
I made this as part of a trio with homemade roasted red pepper hummus and tzatziki. I also made homemade pita chips, carrots, and celery. It was a huge hit. Absolutely no salt was needed and maybe next time i might quick rinse the olives and capers.
I’ve been making this for years (minus the capers) and I love love it! I spoon out 1 Tbsp portions on parchment paper, pop it in the deep freezer to season Greek burgers (1 Tbsp. tapenade, some feta cheese, and ground chicken/turkey and you’ve got easy, deliciously flavorful burgers)! This recipe makes about 15 Tbsp.
I've made this several times suing red wine vinegar when I dont' have a lemon. Always great result.
Perfect and addicting
As written, this tapenade is very good but *very* acidic, so I deducted a star. The second time, I reduced the lemon juice to less than 1/2 teaspoon and it was still more than tangy enough for me. I do not think salt or pepper are needed, but did not deduct any stars as that is written "to taste." I served it on crostini, with a slice of tomato and some feta, and it was delicious. Next time, I may try a bit of cream cheese on the crostini before I spread on the tapenade, or I may just do half kalamata, half black olives. I definitely recommend it, although I would suggest reducing the lemon juice unless you are using a mix of kalamata and black olives.
oh yum! i licked out the bowl with my finger :-) so good!
No processor??? No worries!! I've made this a few times now and I don't have a processor - I just finely chop everything; I like the somewhat chunky texture and besides - it doesn't look as disgusting! I have done all kalamata and an olive mix - both are good. Press the garlic. Make it a day ahead so it can mellow in the fridge overnight. Husband and guests LOVE this tapenade!
I made this recently, as I was having a few guests over. The only change I made was to use dried parsley as I had no fresh. One lady who proclaimed to have an avid dislike for olives loved this!! She was eating it off a spoon!! Everyone else raved about it. There were no leftovers. I will definitely make this again. I already bought more kalamata olives!!
yes i loved it but I didn't like how it looked thank you
As a supertaster, I usually hate olives, but this was pretty good with kalamata olives. I put them on my rosemary triscuit nachos...yum
