Kalamata Olive Tapenade

An olive tapenade without anchovies.

Recipe by TERESITA79

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 cup
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Place garlic cloves into a blender or food processor; pulse to mince. Add olives, parsley, capers, lemon juice, and olive oil. Blend until mixture is finely chopped. Season with salt and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
81 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 2.5g; fat 7.9g; sodium 359.3mg. Full Nutrition
