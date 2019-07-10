Kalamata Olive Tapenade

Oh my. I love this! Very strong flavors, so be sure you like olives and capers, but if you do, this is delicious! I mixed everything together and put it in the fridge (the parts to my food processor were in the dishwasher), then processed it. Love it so much I was eating it from the food processor without any bread. Guess it's a good thing I am the only one who eats olives in this house! I didn't use just kalamata; I have a jar of assorted greek olives, so I used a few of each in the jar. The hardest part was pitting the olives; I experimented with a few methods and settled on using my large knife by putting it on top of the olive and leaning on it with my body weight. Squished out the pits perfectly. Thanks for the recipe! I'll make it again. :o)

Read More