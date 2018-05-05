Jack's Thai Green Beans

1 of 12

Rating: 5 stars I cooked the green beans a little longer (about 5 minutes) in the sauce to really soak up the Thai flavor. It's great side dish to serve over steamed rice and to go with grill fish or chicken. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars Make more sauce next time Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars I didn't have a bird's eye chili or lemon grass so I used this recipe as an inspiration and it turned out really well. I am sure it would be great made as is too. I subbed lime juice for the lemon grass and I subbed homemade hot sauce for the chile. I didn't bother with the blender step and I used organic green beans that I had frozen over the summer and since I had blanched them then I skipped that step in the recipe and just put the frozen beans in the sauce after it had simmered down. The beans turned out a little more done than I would have liked but they were still really good. I'm sure it would be even better made with fresh beans but this is a nice and flexible recipe. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars I was low on fish sauce so this only got maybe half of what is asked for. I pureed the sauce used slightly more than half a cup of coconut milk and tasted. One seeded pepper didn't do much for me. I kept adding peppers seeds and all ended up with 10 peppers. Dd said do 8 next time. Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars Turned out really great. The wife loved it. I think next time I'll serve it on rice. Also I topped it with some crushed peanuts.

Rating: 3 stars This was ok but I really didn't care for the taste.