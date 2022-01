Jack's Thai Green Beans

Rating: 4 stars

I didn't have a bird's eye chili or lemon grass so I used this recipe as an inspiration and it turned out really well. I am sure it would be great made as is too. I subbed lime juice for the lemon grass and I subbed homemade hot sauce for the chile. I didn't bother with the blender step and I used organic green beans that I had frozen over the summer and since I had blanched them then I skipped that step in the recipe and just put the frozen beans in the sauce after it had simmered down. The beans turned out a little more done than I would have liked but they were still really good. I'm sure it would be even better made with fresh beans but this is a nice and flexible recipe.