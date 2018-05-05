Jack's Thai Green Beans
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 120.9
% Daily Value *
protein: 2.6g 5 %
carbohydrates: 8.8g 3 %
dietary fiber: 3.2g 13 %
sugars: 2g
fat: 9.6g 15 %
saturated fat: 5.9g 30 %
vitamin a iu: 846.1IU 17 %
niacin equivalents: 1.3mg 10 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 7 %
vitamin c: 18.1mg 30 %
folate: 58mcg 15 %
calcium: 65.9mg 7 %
iron: 2.3mg 13 %
magnesium: 41.9mg 15 %
potassium: 328.5mg 9 %
sodium: 289.1mg 12 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 8 %
calories from fat: 86.1
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved