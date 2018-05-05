Jack's Thai Green Beans

Rating: 4 stars
12 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

HOT and spicy green beans! Yummy for people that like heat on the side. I think you could add a meat like shrimp or chicken to this to make it a main dish if you like.

By msxkitty

Recipe Summary test

prep:
25 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Puree the garlic, bird's eye chile, lemon grass, fish sauce, and coconut milk in a blender until smooth; set aside. Bring a saucepan of salted water to a boil over high heat. Add the green beans, and cook for 2 minutes; drain.

  • Heat the peanut oil in a skillet over medium-high heat, and stir in the green onions. Cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes until the green onions have softened and begun to brown. Stir in the pureed sauce, and bring to a simmer. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes, then add the green beans. Reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer the green beans until tender, about 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
121 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 8.8g; fat 9.6g; sodium 289.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (12)

Most helpful positive review

FrancesB
Rating: 5 stars
06/18/2008
I cooked the green beans a little longer (about 5 minutes) in the sauce to really soak up the Thai flavor. It's great side dish to serve over steamed rice and to go with grill fish or chicken. Read More
Helpful
(11)

Most helpful critical review

flatscat
Rating: 3 stars
11/07/2008
This was ok but I really didn't care for the taste. Read More
Reviews:
Jennifer
Rating: 5 stars
07/23/2008
Make more sauce next time Read More
Helpful
(4)
ScottFamily
Rating: 4 stars
01/02/2012
I didn't have a bird's eye chili or lemon grass so I used this recipe as an inspiration and it turned out really well. I am sure it would be great made as is too. I subbed lime juice for the lemon grass and I subbed homemade hot sauce for the chile. I didn't bother with the blender step and I used organic green beans that I had frozen over the summer and since I had blanched them then I skipped that step in the recipe and just put the frozen beans in the sauce after it had simmered down. The beans turned out a little more done than I would have liked but they were still really good. I'm sure it would be even better made with fresh beans but this is a nice and flexible recipe. Read More
Helpful
(3)
PAMELA D. aPROpos of nothing
Rating: 5 stars
07/15/2009
I was low on fish sauce so this only got maybe half of what is asked for. I pureed the sauce used slightly more than half a cup of coconut milk and tasted. One seeded pepper didn't do much for me. I kept adding peppers seeds and all ended up with 10 peppers. Dd said do 8 next time. Read More
Helpful
(2)
rbrown
Rating: 4 stars
07/16/2014
Turned out really great. The wife loved it. I think next time I'll serve it on rice. Also I topped it with some crushed peanuts. Read More
flatscat
Rating: 3 stars
11/07/2008
This was ok but I really didn't care for the taste. Read More
jocelyn19
Rating: 4 stars
12/16/2010
A nice easy side veggie dish with a bit of flavor. I couldn't find a fresh bird's eye chile so I chopped up a couple dried chile peppers. Still very tasty but I'd probably put more in next time since I like more spice. Read More
