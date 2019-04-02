Creamy Sliced Steak and Potatoes

Rating: 4.46 stars
13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a simple one pot meal. It is very hearty, tasty, and inexpensive.

By Mommeee

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat the vegetable oil in a skillet over medium heat. Stir in the onions, and cook until they begin to soften, about 3 minutes. Increase the heat to medium-high, and add the sliced sirloin. Cook and stir until the meat is no longer pink, and beginning to brown around the edges, about 7 minutes. Add the potatoes, cream of mushroom soup, and milk. Bring to a simmer, then reduce the heat to medium-low, and simmer 10 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper before serving.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
526 calories; protein 40.7g; carbohydrates 34.5g; fat 24.6g; cholesterol 88.3mg; sodium 1560.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (15)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Cathy G.
Rating: 5 stars
09/24/2008
Super easy, super fast, and a very nice meal that stuck to our ribs. This is a keeper. Read More
Helpful
(11)

Most helpful critical review

Kimberly
Rating: 3 stars
11/13/2009
It was ok. I think it would be better if it was made in the crockpot and it should be served over broad noodles. Read More
Helpful
(4)
13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Cathy G.
Rating: 5 stars
09/24/2008
Super easy, super fast, and a very nice meal that stuck to our ribs. This is a keeper. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Michel Lundmark
Rating: 5 stars
10/26/2009
my husband made this for the family the other day because i was sick in bed. this is the most wonderful meal i have had in a long time. i WILL make this again. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Kimberly
Rating: 3 stars
11/13/2009
It was ok. I think it would be better if it was made in the crockpot and it should be served over broad noodles. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Advertisement
Erin Stoutt
Rating: 5 stars
01/10/2011
Super easy. I seasoned the meat and added some garlic for flavour. Will make again as I love one pot recipes! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Sheila S.
Rating: 4 stars
10/10/2008
I am learning to "cook" more of a crock pot queen but I made this for my husband and I and we thought it was really good. I will be making this again!!!! Thanks!!! Read More
Helpful
(3)
girlgonewest
Rating: 5 stars
03/27/2012
This is a great easy meal to make so good that even my 5 year old son wanted seconds! I m lucky if he eats the first plate usually!! Love it!! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Advertisement
Kym Houchin
Rating: 4 stars
01/14/2012
Very good. Very easy. I dredged the steak strips in a simple flour/salt/pepper mix before adding to the pot and I didn't have any milk so I used half a soup can of water instead to give it the same consistency. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Ilikefrenchies
Rating: 5 stars
07/18/2012
Great! I had only one steak leftover but a family of 4 to feed and I needed some filler. This did the trick! It was so easy to make and very tasty. I did everything as written only I added some minced garlic with the onions. YUM! Read More
Helpful
(1)
duluthmousse
Rating: 4 stars
03/22/2010
I'm sure this is a great recipe but it doesn't state the size of the onion needed. I think this might be a key ingredient to the flavor and should state the size of the onion. Read More
Helpful
(1)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/13/2022