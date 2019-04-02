Creamy Sliced Steak and Potatoes
Servings Per Recipe: 2
Calories: 525.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 40.7g 82 %
carbohydrates: 34.5g 11 %
dietary fiber: 3.2g 13 %
sugars: 3.8g
fat: 24.6g 38 %
saturated fat: 7.5g 38 %
cholesterol: 88.3mg 29 %
vitamin a iu: 101.9IU 2 %
niacin equivalents: 17.1mg 132 %
vitamin b6: 1mg 66 %
vitamin c: 17.6mg 29 %
folate: 27.2mcg 7 %
calcium: 169.2mg 17 %
iron: 5.6mg 31 %
magnesium: 71mg 25 %
potassium: 1043.8mg 29 %
sodium: 1560.6mg 62 %
thiamin: 0.3mg 27 %
calories from fat: 221.6
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved