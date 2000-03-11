Broccoli and Cheese Casserole
I have loved this recipe since I was a little girl. It is a blend of broccoli, cheese, and rice. Give it a try, you'll love it!
This was extremely good. My husband loved it! Like a previous reviewer, I added a can of cream of mushroom soup.. I think it really helped out the texture and flavor. I also sauteed some cut up chicken tenders and added them to the mixture to make this more of a main dish. I boiled some leftover fresh broccoli instead of the frozen kind, and I used regular white rice with a packet of chicken seasoning. I put a lot more shredded cheese on top, so it took a lot longer than 10 minutes for it to melt and brown, but the result was excellent. Next time I might add onions and mushrooms! Great recipe.Read More
If you like fake cheese - and easy - this recipe is for you. It wasn't for me.Read More
YUM! What a hit! i took a chance and made this recipie for Thanksgiving this year. Broccoli and Cheese Casserole for 25 people! Thats a lot a broccolli, cheese, and rice! Mu husband previously wouldn't touch broccoli - but now this is all he ever wants me to make as a side to our dinners! it is GREAT!
My daughter has been begging me make this. She loved it, Thanks for the recipe! (To all reading-same names-two different members)
Great! I used white rice instead of yellow, adding 1/2 tsp. salt to the boiling water. I let the broccoli thaw on the counter, then drained it. I used Velveeta brand cheese, cut into small pieces. After the rice cooked, I added the cheese to the top of it, covered, and let it sit for 10 minutes so that the cheese would melt. I then added the broccoli, 1/2 tsp. salt, and 1/4 tsp. pepper, stirred it all together, and poured into a 3-qt. glass dish. Thanks so much for the recipe!
I tried this recipe because I love broccoli and cheese together and thought it sounded good. It was really good, but was missing just a little of something. My mother tasted it...apparetly she used to make something similar) and said that it needed Creme of Mushroom soup. The next time I tried it I put the cream of mushroom soup in as well..it was AWSOME! Thanks so much for bringing this recipe to my attention - I will definitly make it again!
I used fresh broccoli and brown rice. I also added some shredded cheddar cheese into the mix, and a can of cream of mushroom soup, as other reviewers mentioned. Pretty easy and tasty.
Rather easy but better with real cheese.
This is a great recipe, however, as previous "chefs" had advised, I also used a can of cream of mushroom soup! The taste was great, although it was a bit too sticky. Definitely should have added More water! Made it for my family Christmas dinner & my son ate TWO Huge helpings!! I'll definitely make this again! Very easy too! ;) Thanks for sharing!!
This is FABULOUS!!!! I was a little nervous that it would be crunchy without added water or cream of chicken or mushroom, but it was perfect!! I have made it twice. The first time I made it as a side dish exactly as the recipe stated, but I made it again adding carrots, chicken, and onion and used it as a main dish...also GREAT!!! I highly recommend this dish!! Well done!!! :)
this was really yummy! i made it last night with our enchiladas and it was great. i just added a small can of cream of mushroom soup and i used velveeta instead of canned cheese. i recommend it!
Customized for Christmas potluck. Added cream of chicken soup, extra shredded cheese and bacon. cooked Jasmine rice with chicken broth.
This is a basic recipe of one I use a lot. Cook onions with broccoli in small amount of water, in cassarole dish add one stick of butter melted, one can of cream of celery soup, and I use about 10 oz. of process cheese, add rice and broccoli and onions and stir well. So good.
Good. I definitely think the cream of mushroom soup addition is a good one. I used half velveeta and half shredded cheddar but next time I think I'll use all shredded cheddar. Fresh steamed broccoli worked great. In the future, I may play around with additional veggies too. But it was great as it was too! I too used white rice because I didn't have yellow and I cooked it in veggie broth.
My boys liked. No complaints and several second helpings. That is all I need to know!
I made this for Thanksgiving, and it turned out great! I used Tostitos Nacho Cheese Dip, so it had a bit of spice to it! My store was out of cheez wiz.
I live in Mexico and could not find the ingredients to make a green bean casserole. I made this instead for Thanksgiving dinner and it was a huge success! I did use Italian bread crumbs instead of pamko (as it is impossible to find pamko where I live) and halved the recipe, but I will definitely use it again for any occasion.
this was a easy delicous recipe my family loved it.
Made it last night, it was good, and my kids liked it. BUT...(hehe)I didn't have any cheese sauce, so I used a can of cheddar soup with just a touch of milk. And added some shredded cheese while it was on the stovetop.
this is a great recipe!! fast and easy and my family loved it!! wouldnt change a thing about it!!
This was good! I used Velveeta cheese which I melted in a little milk; I par-boiled broccoli and used some steamed rice I had previously made. Poured the cheese sauce over the rice and broccoli and baked...
I made this and I loved it! Only thing I changed was instead of a jar of processed cheese I used a 16oz block of velveeta mexican style cheese, and used instant rice(only thing I had.) Will make again, only try the original recipe next time :)
Very good! I used white rice instead of yellow. I used cheese whiz. It was a bit high in sodium but soooo good.
This was good..but I gave it less stars because I modified the recipe a bit. I used plain white short-grain rice instead of yellow. I also added cream of mushroom soup, milk, salt, pepper, and sauted onions to my sauce. I topped it all off with extra shredded cheddar cheese and french-fried onions.
Delicious - this was a great way to get my family to eat vegetables. I added chicken and a can of cream of chicken soup and made it awesome meal.
So good! So easy!!
I really liked this recipe, very tasty. I think next time I will use a little more rice, and maybe try the suggestion of cream soup. As is, if you like cheesy, cheesy rice and broccoli, this is definitely the dish for you!
This recipe was exactly what I was looking for. Easy and good. Next time I make, I will try adding the cream of mushroom soup as other reviewers suggested.
Believe me, I'm really not into processed anything, however, I knew the kids would love this. Took the advice from other reviewers and used a healthy cream of mushroom soup. Too salty for me, but again, the kids and hubby were pleased. Thanks!
Easy and very good. A perfect recipe. I also used yellow safron rice and added cream of mushroom soup.
There was nothing really special about this recipe. Just standard Broccoli and cheese casserole. Not a five star in my opinion.
I added shredded chicken to it. The whole family loved it!
Great! Love this quick and easy recipe. :)
Love it!!! I kept it simple add some milk and use shredded cheese
I did not make this nor will I ever. I don't understand why there is a need for canned or preprocessed ingridients? It really does not take that much time or energy to make everything from scratch with fresh ingredients. You will eat healthier and live longer. If I was ever to make this recipe, I would absolutely change it around big time, and it will be much healthier and probably contain less calories etc.
I added a can of cream of chicken soup and used cheez wiz. It is very cheesy and I found it to be very thick in the casserole dish after baking. I added small amounts of water to this finished product to loosen it up a little consistency wise. A very good cheesy rice and broccoli recipe will make again.
I love broccoli cheese together, but I wouldn’t use processed cheese or cream of mushroom soup. Shredded cheese and a more natural soup base - milk, flour, chicken broth.
I give it a 5 only because I've never successfully executed this before. I made a few adjustments: I boiled the rice and broccoli separately. I also boiled Boneless Chicken breasts that I seasoned with salt, pepper, garlic and onion powder and Old Bay. I also had a package of seasoning blend that I boiled with the chicken. I mixed the rice, cheese (velvetta and shredded cheese, no canned cheese is welcomed here) and cream of mushroom in the baking dish. I mixed in the broccoli and drained the chicken stock to the mixture for moisture. I cut the chicken and mixed it in, then topped it off with more shredded cheese. 10 minutes in the oven to melt the cheese and it was done.
I have looked for this receipe for a month...ummmmmmm good
Yes! Hubby loved this recipe. I added meat. I knew with cheese and rice my husband would be very happy. The extra plus was a little-added ground venison. Just for the two of us, I have extra for another day. Which will be soon. Because this was a big hit.
I make this with a jar of white cheese sauce (alfredo) and add cauliflower. So yummy!!! The cream of mushroom soup is perfect with this!!!!
This casserole was quick, easy and tasty, I accidentally bought yellow rice with saffron and it was GREAT!!!
