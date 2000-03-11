Broccoli and Cheese Casserole

I have loved this recipe since I was a little girl. It is a blend of broccoli, cheese, and rice. Give it a try, you'll love it!

Recipe by GINGER18

  • In a saucepan bring water to a boil. Add rice, reduce heat, cover and simmer for 20 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • While the rice is cooking, place frozen broccoli in large skillet. Heat stove to low-medium and defrost broccoli When the broccoli is 90% defrosted add processed cheese sauce to the broccoli and let melt. When rice has completed cooking add broccoli-cheese mixture and rice to 9x13 baking dish and mix well.

  • Place casserole in the preheated 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) oven for 10 minutes; or until heated through.

456 calories; protein 17.1g; carbohydrates 55.1g; fat 19.3g; cholesterol 67.2mg; sodium 2371.9mg. Full Nutrition
