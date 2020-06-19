Spinach Salad with Poppy Seed Dressing
A colorful mix of baby greens, mandarin oranges, and almonds is topped with a sweet and tangy poppy seed dressing.
This recipe is great. I have made this for years although instead of mandarin oranges I use strawberries. Maybe next time I will try the oranges.Read More
I'm on my 3rd time making this right now and it has been a huge hit both previous times. I used pine nuts both times instead of almonds (just cuz that's what I had, I think the almonds will be better though) and it turned out great too. I'm cutting the sugar a bit each time, but wanting to keep the vinegar balanced.
This was a terrific recipe!! My family loved it. I did make one modification though and used less vinegar. Everyone loved it. This will definitely be a repeat for me!!
We really liked this salad. I used fresh clementines instead of the mandarins and added mushrooms. I had quite a bit of dressing leftover, so i'll cut it by 1/3 or so next time.
This is fantastic! I used all spinach and I subbed walnuts for the almonds because of an almond allergy- I brought it to a party and everyone ate it- there wasn't anything left in the bowl!
I've made this recipe many times, I add strawberries as well and crumbled goat cheese............it turns out excellent!!
Delicious salad. I used a whole bag of baby spinach; didn't have the salad greens. Added sliced strawberries along with the mandarin oranges. I used organic mayo from TJs instead of Miracle Whip, and added a dash of balsamic vinegar to the dressing.
This is a very nice, refreshing salad! I used a mix of organic baby spinach and mixed baby greens. I used Hellmann's Light Mayo for the dressing. Update: I just added real bacon bits to the salad and it is sooo good (it's what the salad was missing)!
Oh, yummmmmm! Really enjoyed this one. Added strawberries (kept the mandarin oranges) and chopped up some roasted almonds. Even "The Hubbs", whose reason for eating most veggies is "because their good for me", said "feel free to make this any time!" Thanks for a great recipe!
Love this recipe for the dressing! Put it over any kind of salad and it's delicious!
fresh and tasty, awesome salad!
I am eating this for lunch right now and it's delicious!
I made this for a family dinner at my in-laws and it was a hit. I even had request for the recipe so this is a keeper. The only thing I changed was I used stawberries. Thanks for the recipe.
The dressing is very good. I use it on salads and crepes. It keeps really well in the fridge. It is very thin.
So simple, tasty and a hit! Loved the creamy dressing and I used eggless mayo for those (like me) who are allergic. Yummy!
I love this, I've misplaced the recipe I used to have but I think this is it... I've made it with iceburg and romaine, and kiwi, oranges and red onion. I'll add almonds next time, thanks, its a favorite :)
So extremely yummy - I didn't have any salad mix so I used all spinach (no nuts for allergy reasons), but my 5yo and 7yo ate it up. Now I just mix the dressing and keep it in the fridge and I just have it on plain spinach. Thanks for a yummy recipe Siobhan
Delicious!! I loved the dressing!!
Excellent - I'll definately make this again. I didn't have any red onion on hand. Like one reviewer suggested I added real Hormel bacon bits! My husband wanted seconds!
The dressing is the star of the show...we loved it! We added wonton strips on the top of this for a little added crunch. So good!
This is an easy, toss together in a hurry, salad. The sweet creamy dressing makes a delightful all-purpose salad dressing with just a few basic ingredients. You can't go wrong with this one.
Made this as directed but subbed strawberries instead of oranges, and as other reviewers suggested I added some chopped bacon pieces. Got great reviews and DH requests this salad now.
loved it!
I didn't have any red onion, so I just made it without it. Great salad. We will be making this frequently.
Easy and quick to make with lots of flavor. You can substitute the fruits for any of your favorites and it will turn out well.
Delicious! I love the sweetness of the oranges paired with the tangy dressing! Going to be a go to salad.
Enjoyed the flavor of mandarin oranges in the fresh mixed green salad and the sweet sour salad dressing is tasty!
yummy
I used olive oil mayo for the dressing and it was yummy. Other than that, we truly enjoyed this recipe and will make again...
I followed the recipe exactly, except I doubled it. I had LOTS of leftover dressing. This salad is so good, it hardly needed any dressing! I used just a small drizzle and it was perfect.
add 1/4 to 1/2 c of plain yogurt or sour cream to make creamier.....cut back on sugar from 1/3 c to 1/4 c
