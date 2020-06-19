Spinach Salad with Poppy Seed Dressing

A colorful mix of baby greens, mandarin oranges, and almonds is topped with a sweet and tangy poppy seed dressing.

By Siobhan

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 salads
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Make the poppy seed dressing by whisking together the creamy salad dressing, vinegar, sugar, and poppy seeds; set aside. Arrange the spinach leaves, mixed salad greens, oranges, onion, and almonds onto individual salad plates. Drizzle with poppy seed dressing to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
288 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 34.3g; fat 15.5g; cholesterol 10mg; sodium 293.4mg. Full Nutrition
