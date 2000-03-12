Insalata Caprese II
Because this salad is so simple, fresh, top-quality tomatoes and mozzarella are important.
My fiance and I ate this nearly every day when we were in Italy. The submitter isn't lying - top-quality ingredients are essential. Use tomatoes on the vine, not beefsteaks. If at all possible, use Buffalo mozzerrella, it is absolutely, UNBELIEVABLY moist and delicious and tastes nothing like the over-processed variety (if you live in the mid-Atlantic, Wegman's has it). I personally like to drizzle a little good Balsamic on at the end and sometimes sprinkle some kosher salt on top. Mmmmmmmm......Read More
This is a traditional Italian favorite in our family which is at its best in summer, with juicy, flavorful, red-ripe Roma tomatoes and bright, crisp fresh basil. Simple and just plain delicious, even with nothing more than a good, crusty bread!
It doesn't get much better or much simpler that this - it's absolutely delicious! It's so fresh and so good I could have eaten just this for dinner with a side a crusty Italian bread. It make a beautiful presentation on a platter. A definite crowd pleaser!
I love this salad. I use only the freshest mozzerella and drizzle 2/1 ratio of olive oil and balsamic vinegar.
Caprese is also great on lightly toasted italian hard rolls. Simply drizzle your roll with EVOO and toast lightly. Then layer with cheese, tomatoe, fresh basil, salt, and pepper. You can also drizzle more EVOO and balsamic vinegar for a stronger taste. Try it with a twist and add a layer of sun-dried tomotoes.
Very good! I added sliced black olives to mine. I also added balsamic vinegar (same amount as oil). The only thing I would change is to maybe let the cheese sit in the oil, vinegar, basil mixture a little bit to soak up some of the flavor.
My husband and I could eat this everyday during the summer. Try chiffonading the basil (slivering) and splash with some balsamic vinegar.
Awesome salad! I sprinkled garlic powder and oregano across mine for an extra kick!
I don't make this any longer because you can't find fresh mozzarella where we currently live, but it is the best. Other reviewers are right, you have to use fresh ingredients to get good taste. I also recommend letting the cheese marinate in the oil for better taste.
I've been making this for years and love it! Red, ripe, JUICY tomatoes are a must. I also like a recipe where all the ingredients are combined in a bowl and can be carted to potlucks without much fuss... juicy cherry tomatoes cut in half (sweet 100's if you grow your own...or ripe large juicy tomatoes cut into 1/2 cherry tomato sized pieces), little mozzarella balls halved (or larger pieces cut into cubes), chopped basil, sea salt, freshly ground pepper and olive oil. Mix all together in a bowl and chill. When it is about time to serve, let rest at room temperature for a bit... the salt draws the juice out from the tomatoes and mixes with the olive oil...makes the most sweet & succulent dressing!
Good basic caprese. Be sure to use fresh mozzarella (packed in water) & large basil leaves. A big hit at our house before a lasagne dinner.
I had been making this recipe for years before I found out it was Caprese Salad. I find it important to salt the sliced tomatoes on each plate first and let stand for awhile to drain much of the excess water out. Then layer with the freshest mozzarella I can find. Not the rubbery stuff. Basil, like tomatoes fresh from my garden. For olive oil (sorry Italians) I use a good Greek oil as I like the flavor better and the best Balsamic vinegar I can find. 40 or at least 20 year old. It makes a huge difference. Any good Italian bread with hard crust but soft insides for dipping up the residues and a nice red or white Italian wine with a fresh taste. I live for the summer and this salad and it is ALWAYS a surefire hit. Some good prosciutto on the side maybe.
This is a classic salad if made with the very best ingredients you can find. When purchasing my fresh mozzarella for this I saw that the brand I usually buy now sells fresh mozzarella in a roll. The package shows you how to unroll it, then fill it with your tomato slices and basil leaves and then roll it back up. Then slice the roll crosswise into little colorful pinwheels. I made this recipe using that product and drizzled my caprese pinwheels with EVOO and a balsamic glaze. Then sprinkled with salt and pepper. Makes for a very pretty presentation of this classic salad.
I made this with cherry tomatoes and cubes of fresh monzarella on toothpicks as a fun twist and the kids loved it!
To get a real Italian likeness, its important to use high quality olive oil. Let it sit at least 15 minutes for the flavors to absorb before serving.
This is a favorite of ours. I did add a little white balsamic vinegar to ours and fresh ground pepper.
With a recipe this simple, the ingredients become of absolute importance. Do not even attempt to use dried basil or cheap olive oil. Get the best fresh Buffalo Mozz and the juiciest vine ripened tomatoes. Serve this with some crusty bread and a crisp wine for an elegant and impressive light dinner.
Great advice! I bought the top quality ingredients, and it turned out fabulous. Some of my guests added a balsamic vinegar, but everyone loved it. Thanks!
the photo looks wonderful. If I may suggest first , using only Buffala mozzarella. It's more expensive but a higher and finer quality. Also cut slices equal to that of the tomatoes and layer them in a circle, tomatoe, cheese, large basil leaf. Then drizzle vergine oil, and a sprinkling of balsamico.
So simple, and so good! A nice change from the usual lettuce salad. I served this as the first course, followed by Chicken Fettucine Alfredo (another great allrecipes.com recipe). It was the great beginning of a wonderful Italian meal!
This was a snap to make - it tasted simple and fresh and was a perfect pairing with grilled 'Basil Shrimp' recipe. Some of the basil leaves I had were very large so I took scissors and cut them into a leaf shape for a nice presentation with the tomatoes and cheese. I also let the plate of Caprese sit at room temperature for about an hour to allow the flavors to meld together - great recipe!
wonderful basic salad...fresh mozzerella is a must.
WOW!! Made this as the app but deserves leading role, middle of the table treatment! My only tip is extremely obvious: this will be as good as the ingredients you use, so go for the freshest tomatoes, mozzarella and basil you can get! Thanks :)
Very tasty... very good. I added a little more salt because I just happen to be a salt freak! =)
This salad is always a hit! Very simple and elegant.
I've tried this with ricotta salata or feta instead of the mozzarella with wonderful results. Also, Fleur de Sel makes a wonderful flavor on the tomatoes. Salt with care if using a saltier cheese such as feta. Also dot the finished plate with capers.
Finally found fresh mozzarella. This was wonderful with our own tomatoes and basil. Wouldn't change a thing.
I have made this for years, makes a great appetizer. I was first introduced to this while visiting Italy several years ago. Makes a great cool appetizer in the summer with fresh tomatoes.
This is a great recipe. I have also used it as an appetizer by wrapping the basil leaf around a smaller & thicker mozzarella slice and using cherry tomatoes. Skewer the whole thing with a party pick and drizzle with a balsamic vinegar or a balsamic reduction along with the olive oil! They make a beautiful presentation on a platter for a party.
I took this to work for lunch & forgot the salt & pepper, but it was still very good. Beautiful presentation, too, and super easy. It was a lot of salad for my 2 person family, though.
Love this summer salad! I agree that freshest mozzarella balls & basil chiffonade is the finest way to serve this Italian beauty. 2 parts balsamic & 1 part EVOO...perfect! Thanks for sharing!
This recipe TOTALLY says Summer to me! Tomatoes and basil fresh from my garden and deli fresh mozzarella...Mmmmm...
Wonderful change of pace from normal lettuce salads. I shredded the cheese (used Queso Fresco Mexican white cheese instead of moz) and used 2 TBS. of red wine vinegar and 2 TBS. virgin olive oil for a little more tang. It's nice and quick, too.
Really simple recipe - when put together with good quality, fresh ingredients it tastes just like the way you find it in restaurants.
I make this a lot. If you can buy balsamic glaze it is in the vinegar section of the grocery store. It is like a balsamic reduction. Amazing on this salad and tomatoes in general.
I would have given this a 5, but it really needs some fresh garlic (which I did add to mine). Otherwise, can't go wrong with tomatoes, mozzarella and fresh basil!
Light & tasty. I was told that it was restaurant quality.
I used fresh roma tomatoes and sliced up the basil instead of using a whole leaf. I also used fresh mozzerella which is a MUST for something like this! I bought the high-end stuff from whole foods to make veal parmigiana, and used the remainder for this salad. In addition to oil, I drizzled balsamic vinegar on top and let sit for about 30 min before serving. Really easy, fresh, and delicious! enjoy
I love this recipe!!! It is simple and quick. The second time I made it, I diced everything and served it over crusty bread bruschetta style. It has become one of my husband's favorite appetizers.
I followed the recipe to a T - Yummy
I love this & we eat it all summer, especially for cook outs. Difference: I use balsamic vinegar, olive oil, ground garlic(not garlic salt) and some sea salt. I grow my own basil and only have to buy the fresh mozarella (cheaper at Sams Club or Costgo). It's a favorite!
Buy fresh! Fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, and fresh basil! Go to the farmer's market for the tomatoes- it will be worth it. An average tomato will make an average dish. The freshness of the ingredients is really what makes this so delicious. Some people may be purists and disagree with me, but Balsamic Vinegar is also a must for this recipe. Just a splash will do it. I love Caprese!
Just like the Insalada Caprese in Boston's North End! Perfect!
This is a great summer bbq salad. I used Kraft Balsamic Vinegar dressing instead of the olive oil and lots and lots of garlic. To spice it up, you can also use pre-shredded "Tex-Mex" cheese. If you use some yellow tomatoes you can make it even more colourful. This salad gets rave reviews from family and friends and its soo easy!
I make this as Hors d'oeuvre. I use the small balls (1/2" dia. purchased in a tub with the liquid, very fresh sold at our grocery store) of mozzarella, grape tomatoes, basil, put on toothpick...salt, balsamic vinegar and EVOO sprinkled on top. Place on a large platter and they will disappear before your eyes.
YUM--Being italian we make this ALL the time. I never get sick of it. The only thing I do different is add dried oregano. When making for large crowd I cut fresh mozzerella into cubes (you can buy the round bochonchini but way more expensive this waY). Buy cherry tomatoes and place them both on a toothpick with fresh basil leaf. They present beautifully and are much easier to eat. Also taste better after theyve been saoked in...I usually place the ingredients in a ziploc bag with everything and then shake rattle and roll.
As other reviewers have stated, make sure you have the very freshest ingredients! I love, love, love good caprese and chianti! I also drizzle balsamic vinegar with the olive oil. I made this with little balls of mozarella, halved grape tomatoes, snipped basil, sea salt, fresh pepper, olive oil and balsamic vinegar for an office luncheon. It was a huge hit! Everyone wanted my "secret recipe"!!!
I have been growing my own basil, so I always wanted to try this since I had it at a restaurant. It was absolutely great! I am keeping this for my summer faves.
It is also wonderful with some slices of avocado tucked in! A local restaurant slices a whole large tomato horizontally, layers with fresh mozzarella slices and avocado slices, then skewers with a sprig of rosemary. Serve on a bed of 4 basil leaves, drizzle balsamic around the base...very showy!
use only buffalo mozzarella and fresh basil - add some aged balsamic to the dressing - and kick it up a notch by adding thin slices of sweet onion - build as follows: tomatoe slice - onion slice - cheese - repeat again - and end with third tomatoe slice - the onion really adds a depth of flavor - try it!
One of my favorite salads. I prefer it very fresh, not the next day. I like to serve it with balsamic vinegar sometimes.
Im a huge caprese fan! The only difference is I added balsamic vinegar. Sometimes Ill toss in some red onions and avocado. YUM!
The flavors in this salad are spectacular and it is also very colorful. I loved it and served it with veal piccata. I did however use spicy Italian dressing rather than just olive oil.
simple and easy.
Easy & Yummy!
I absolutely adore this salad. Make sure you get fresh mozzarella. For a change of pace try a few dashes of balsamic vinegar! YUMMY!!
A frequent and easy salad prepared in our home. Only addition is to add balsamic vinegar in an amount equal to the olive oil. We generally use smaller rather than large tomatoes and cut the fresh mozzarella and tomatoes a bit thinner. Easy to serve with a small flat spatula. Fresh basil is a key!
Very simple and good! I used a mixture of 1/3 balsamic vinegar to about 2/3 olive oil and poured quite a bit over it, since I didn't have long to let it marinate. Would be even better with really fresh garden tomatoes and a high quality balsamic.
We made this, and it was okay. It was very easy to make but didn't knock my socks off. Make sure when you make this, you have really excellent ingredients, otherwise it will come out mediocre.
Love this and been making it forever. I also add roasted peppers and instead of using olive oil and change it up with balsamic vinegar instead. Either way delicious!
This is a great combination that is both tasty and colorful. Personally, I found the basil a bit overpowering and in the future I will sprinkle with chopped basil instead of using an entire leaf for each tomato.
This is probably my favorite salad in the world. Caprese salad, with the ingredients listed, has such a pure, fresh taste... Try it as-is before you alter it! For those who want to put balsamic vinegar/garlic on top, it's all a matter of personal preferece, I suppose, but it takes away from the authenticity of the dish. Give this one a try!
Absolutely fabulous! So tasty-simple & fresh!! I added equal amount of balsamic vinegar & fresh minced garlic to the olive oil. Thanks a million for this!! Will make time & time again!:)
One of the BEST and easiest salads!! Definately a staple at my table!!
I cut these in half and wrapped them in a lettuce cup which was easy to eat and totally delicious. Whenever guests have these, the conversation turns to the delicious food in Italy! Be sure you use fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, garden basil, sea salt and freshly ground pepper. Let it marinate in the fridge for at least an hour. Mmmmmm!
This is the best! I also use a bit a balsamic vinegar and chopped garlic. Nothing like fresh NJ tomatoes to make this salad taste like summer!
I use to live in Rome, and this was on my menu 90% of the time I went out to dinner. Such a great tasting salad.
This was a wonderrful surprise.The fresh basil was what put it over the top.I substituted cubes of havarti with dill for the mozzarella since I couldn't get good mozz and everyone at our 4th celebration loved it!
This is one of my favorite dishes. I had this at my wedding.
Fabulous salad. Be warned, however, Caprese is only as good as your ingredients. If your tomatoes have no flavor, neither will this salad. Ripe, homegrown tomatoes, fresh mozzarella packed in water, and fresh basil leaves make this outstanding.
Add baslamic vinegar and it's 5 stars!
My mother has been doing this for years. The only difference is she adds a slice of prosciutto. It's a staple at every gathering.
We make this all the time. My fiance thinks it's a staple in his diet. I don't even get to have green salad anymore!! LOL Highly recommended!
This is pretty tasty as written, but instantly goes into 5-star deliciousness category with a swift drizzle of balsamic glaze or a homemade balsamic dressing. Quick, fresh, satisfying, and gorgeous. Get the best fresh mozzarella you can afford for this beautiful salad. It's worth it! :)
Love this!
This is one of my favorite salads to eat anytime of the year. If you can, try to get fresh buffalo mozzarella (made from water buffalo's milk instead of cow's milk)..it gives the salad a creamier taste. Also, try to chiffonade the basil.
I used this recipe as a general guideline. I added a side of spinach leaves and used a store bought greek feta dressing instead of making my own. Very good.
A very nice basic recipe. Unfortunately a great vs a so-so Insalata Caprese is so dependant on the quality of your ingredients...I wasn't able to find buffalo mozzarella locally which I think would have made a huge difference to the flavour of this dish. The only fresh mozzarella I could find at short notice wasn't that great and I also would have loved to have had some fresh tomatoes from dad's garden. Will definitely be making this again though.
I make this tomato ensemble every year when tomatoes are fresh and in season! You will want to use the "fresh" mozzarella balls - that's important. Also, a drizzle of good balsamic vinegar will top these off nicely!
Have made this recipe 3 times already and my family loves it...great combo of favors. Must use fresh herbs!
This is a great simple recipe my mother and I always make together. We also add balsamic vinegar- which she now found in a spray bottle...I thought it was silly at first, but it's fun because she likes to douse hers and I like just a little bit.
Simple to make, and tasty for a summer day. Basil adds the final touch.
Made this a few hours before dinner and was not at all enthused. None of my dinner guests were either. One day later however, the leftovers are delicious. I'd advise making this a day in advance to allow the seasonings to permeate the cheese.
I've been looking a long time for a good recipe for Insalata Caprese, and this is the one! The presentation is gorgeous, and there's a lot of flavour going on here. For a change, I substituted bocconcini cheese for the mozzarella, and added a little bit of balsamic vinegar, too. The boyfriend and family loved it. Thanks for sharing!
THIS IS THE CAPRESE SALAD!!I ususally add some oregano too.
I made this for a family reunion that I had my home. One tip I would give, is with the mozzarella. Put it in the freezer, before you slice it and you will get much thinner slices. I had many people that put it on a bun and ate it as a veggie sandwich.
A delicious, quick appetizer. I add minced fresh garlic and drizzle balsamic vinegar over the sliced tomatoes.
My daughter makes this alot, but she puts hers on bagette bread, drizzles it with olive oil & balsamic vinegar, then addes the tomato,moz. & 2 of 3 fresh basil leaves. Really delicious.
Simple, elegant, and tasty. I love how this is the authentic recipe. My husband has however asked for me to make the one using balsalmic vinegar next time. Oh well, suppose we should see which one we like more. I served it to our Japanese friends who don't know how to cook Italian. Served it with Bruschetta II, American Lasagna, Roasted Garlic Bread, roasted eggplant, and My Mother in Laws Eclair Cake. Wonderful line up.
I have eaten this salad many times since arriving in Italy. It is one of my favorite recipes. I sometimes add italian spices sprinkled on top if I do not have fresh basil around. Great for an appetizer or a quick lunch. I always use bocconcini, the smaller fresh moz. balls. I imagine the packaged cheese would not even compare to this.
Really a nice change from tossed salad, and the flavors of basil, tomato and cheese are wonderful!
Added a splash of balsamic vinegar. Very tasty.
This is delicious, yummm!! Another spin: Once, in San Francisco, I had sun-dried tomatoes with melted fresh mozzarella on Italian bread with fresh basil, served with some kind of garlic olive oil for dipping. It was fantastic. Has anyone had something like this?
This has been a staple in our home for awhile now. We like it on a bed of spinach and then use balsamic vinaigrette over the top. We then sprinkle the plate with raspberries, blackberries or blueberries.
I used cherry tomatoes and mini mozzarella balls. chopped up the basil, and tossed it all together with the oil, s&p and balsamic vinegar. let it all reach room temperature (and soak up the liquid) before eating!
This was super easy to prepare and was very light and refreshing on the palate. Next time i think i'll cut the basil into thin strips though as it was a little difficult to eat whole.
Super easy and very good! Looks impressive!
I loved this recipe. I put salt, pepper and garlic powder directly on the tomato before adding the other layers. I was cooking for one so I only used one plum tomato and wished I made two. I might try the vinegar suggestion on the next one but this was yummy as is.
This is SO GOOD especially when tomatoes are in season! I have also used the mozzarella that is in the little balls shape-just for fun-and threaded them on toothpicks with cherry tomatoes and basil, drizzled with the oil and salt.
