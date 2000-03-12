Insalata Caprese II

4.7
348 Ratings
  • 5 278
  • 4 60
  • 3 9
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Because this salad is so simple, fresh, top-quality tomatoes and mozzarella are important.

Recipe by Jackie

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
64 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • On a large platter, alternate and overlap the tomato slices, mozzarella cheese slices, and basil leaves. Drizzle with olive oil. Season with sea salt and pepper.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
311 calories; protein 17.9g; carbohydrates 6.6g; fat 23.9g; cholesterol 59.8mg; sodium 627.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022