Christmas Dip

Rating: 4.28 stars
18 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 11
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

A creamy layered dip that looks beautiful, especially at Christmas, with layers of green pistachios and dried cranberries.

By Darwin

prep:
20 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
4 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • Reserve 1 tablespoon of dried cranberries and pistachios for garnish. Combine remaining dried cranberries and pistachio nuts in a small bowl. Line a small round mixing bowl with plastic wrap.

  • Beat together cream cheese, butter, blue cheese, and Brie in a bowl until smooth. Spread 1/3 of cheese mixture evenly in the bottom of the plastic wrap-lined bowl. Layer 1/3 of the cranberry-nut mixture over the cheese. Layer cheese mixture with berry-nut mixture twice more, ending with a layer of cranberry-pistachio mixture.

  • Cover the bowl with more wrap, pressing the wrap down onto the spread to compress it. Refrigerate several hours or overnight. To serve, take plastic wrap off the top of the bowl and turn the layered dip out onto a serving dish. Remove remaining plastic wrap, and sprinkle reserved cranberries and pistachios around the spread to garnish.

Cook's Note

Serve with crisp Moravian-style spice cookies or gingersnaps for a spicy contrast of flavors.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
142 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 7.6g; fat 11.5g; cholesterol 26.9mg; sodium 140.3mg. Full Nutrition
Most helpful positive review

Cheryl Steck Bobbs
Rating: 5 stars
12/12/2008
The terrific thing about this dip is that it is so different and unique! Love it and will make it again! Read More
Helpful
(23)

Most helpful critical review

murraymind
Rating: 2 stars
12/25/2008
This is more of a spread than a dip and not very tasty at all, in fact it is bland. I just served it at a Christmas party several days ago. I had around 60 guests and I had plenty of the spread left. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Cheryl Steck Bobbs
Rating: 5 stars
12/11/2008
The terrific thing about this dip is that it is so different and unique! Love it and will make it again! Read More
Helpful
(23)
Sharon
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2009
Excellent do not like blue cheese so used Camembert instead. Adding salt and pepper for seasoning. Read More
Helpful
(9)
murraymind
Rating: 2 stars
12/25/2008
This is more of a spread than a dip and not very tasty at all, in fact it is bland. I just served it at a Christmas party several days ago. I had around 60 guests and I had plenty of the spread left. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Darwin
Rating: 5 stars
01/24/2009
I have made this without blue cheese as well, just as yummy. You can also use Alouette Creme de Brie (in the specialty cheese case at the grocery) to simplify your prep work. *This recipe also doubles easily. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Justine
Rating: 5 stars
01/26/2009
This was a fantastic and festive dish to serve for Christmas. I served it with both ginger snaps and whole wheat crackers and they were both a hit! Read More
Helpful
(5)
JNB
Rating: 5 stars
12/28/2009
This stuff is absolutely wonderful. I was looking for something to use up a bit of leftover brie and found this. I actually had all the ingredients on hand. I did add just a tiny dash of maple syrup because when I initally tasted it, it was way to salty. After refrigerating it overnight, it turned out wonderfully. There were 2 cheese balls there tonight, only mine got nearly devoured, lol. I am taking another one of these to another dinner in a few days. I did try the suggestion of a gingersnap and it is indeed different. It was too "gingery" for my tastes but others may like it. A less salty cracker like Wheat things or water crackers would be great with this. It is extrememly rich, but really good!!! Read More
Helpful
(5)
TXRED
Rating: 5 stars
08/14/2013
Made this at Christmas for a party. It was very popular; tastes great. It made a large mound of firm spread, enough for two parties. I trimmed it for the second party and it was great. The pistachio-dried cranberry topping made more than enough, so I saved the leftover topping in a baggie and it is great on oatmeal. I will make this again and again...the red cranberries and green pistachios looked so festive. Only thing: I could only find pistachios in the shell and it took me forever by hand to open the shells and remove the nuts. The pads of the fingers I used to pry open the relatively tight shells were sore afterwards. If you can find shelled pistachios, it will save a lot of time and finger-work. Read More
Helpful
(4)
krosato57
Rating: 5 stars
12/14/2011
Have made this several times...love it with ginger snaps - they hold up with the thickness of the spread. Read More
Helpful
(3)
AnnaCooks
Rating: 5 stars
01/07/2009
I LOVED this receipe -- made it twice over the holidays. The second time I cut back a little on the blue cheese just as a preference to have tht flavor a little more subtle. Everyone was snarfing it up! Read More
Helpful
(3)
