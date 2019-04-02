Christmas Dip

1 of 22

Rating: 5 stars The terrific thing about this dip is that it is so different and unique! Love it and will make it again! Helpful (23)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent do not like blue cheese so used Camembert instead. Adding salt and pepper for seasoning. Helpful (9)

Rating: 2 stars This is more of a spread than a dip and not very tasty at all, in fact it is bland. I just served it at a Christmas party several days ago. I had around 60 guests and I had plenty of the spread left. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars I have made this without blue cheese as well, just as yummy. You can also use Alouette Creme de Brie (in the specialty cheese case at the grocery) to simplify your prep work. *This recipe also doubles easily. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars This was a fantastic and festive dish to serve for Christmas. I served it with both ginger snaps and whole wheat crackers and they were both a hit! Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars This stuff is absolutely wonderful. I was looking for something to use up a bit of leftover brie and found this. I actually had all the ingredients on hand. I did add just a tiny dash of maple syrup because when I initally tasted it, it was way to salty. After refrigerating it overnight, it turned out wonderfully. There were 2 cheese balls there tonight, only mine got nearly devoured, lol. I am taking another one of these to another dinner in a few days. I did try the suggestion of a gingersnap and it is indeed different. It was too "gingery" for my tastes but others may like it. A less salty cracker like Wheat things or water crackers would be great with this. It is extrememly rich, but really good!!! Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars Made this at Christmas for a party. It was very popular; tastes great. It made a large mound of firm spread, enough for two parties. I trimmed it for the second party and it was great. The pistachio-dried cranberry topping made more than enough, so I saved the leftover topping in a baggie and it is great on oatmeal. I will make this again and again...the red cranberries and green pistachios looked so festive. Only thing: I could only find pistachios in the shell and it took me forever by hand to open the shells and remove the nuts. The pads of the fingers I used to pry open the relatively tight shells were sore afterwards. If you can find shelled pistachios, it will save a lot of time and finger-work. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars Have made this several times...love it with ginger snaps - they hold up with the thickness of the spread. Helpful (3)