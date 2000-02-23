Easy Delicious Old Fashioned Coleslaw Dressing

I have been making the same cole slaw recipe for years and everyone in my family loves it and actually requests it for any family gathering. I decided to look for something new because even though my whole family loves it my hubby never really cared for it and I wanted to find something he would like too. When I saw the ingredients I thought to myself "No way." Honestly it ended up being my only alternative for that day due to the ingredients I had available. I decided to try it. I changed the original recipe a little. I used mayonaise instead of creamy dressing and I used 1 cup of whole milk instead of 1/2 cup of buttermilk and 1/2 whole milk. Because of that I also added more vinegar. Look up substitutions on google and you'll see why. The recipe turned out awesome!!! This is the first time in over 35 years of marriage that my hubby actually liked cole slaw. He even asked me to save him some for his lunch the next day! The recipe calls for buttermilk.... you don't need it. Just use whole milk and then add vinegar to taste. There is a formula to substitute whole milk for buttermilk but trust me, just add vinegar to taste. The only other person who had anything to say about this recipe was my Dad who thought there should be some horse radish added. I hate horse radish. My Dad thought it would have been PERFECT with a little "smidge". All in all, I give this a 5. I will use this recipe from now on BTW.. it tastes even better the next day.

