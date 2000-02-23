Easy Delicious Old Fashioned Coleslaw Dressing
This buttermilk and creamy salad dressing based recipe can be prepared in 15 minutes.
I have been making the same cole slaw recipe for years and everyone in my family loves it and actually requests it for any family gathering. I decided to look for something new because even though my whole family loves it my hubby never really cared for it and I wanted to find something he would like too. When I saw the ingredients I thought to myself "No way." Honestly it ended up being my only alternative for that day due to the ingredients I had available. I decided to try it. I changed the original recipe a little. I used mayonaise instead of creamy dressing and I used 1 cup of whole milk instead of 1/2 cup of buttermilk and 1/2 whole milk. Because of that I also added more vinegar. Look up substitutions on google and you'll see why. The recipe turned out awesome!!! This is the first time in over 35 years of marriage that my hubby actually liked cole slaw. He even asked me to save him some for his lunch the next day! The recipe calls for buttermilk.... you don't need it. Just use whole milk and then add vinegar to taste. There is a formula to substitute whole milk for buttermilk but trust me, just add vinegar to taste. The only other person who had anything to say about this recipe was my Dad who thought there should be some horse radish added. I hate horse radish. My Dad thought it would have been PERFECT with a little "smidge". All in all, I give this a 5. I will use this recipe from now on BTW.. it tastes even better the next day.Read More
Very good basic coleslaw. I will make this again. Next time, though, I will omit the salt. I think it would be salty enough with the Miracle Whip.Read More
I didn't have buttermilk or pickle juice so Iused 1/2 cup milk + 3 tbsp vinegar, and it still turned out great! Perfect amount for 8 servings of cole-slaw.
We thought this was good. But I added a little sugar because I thought it was a little tart. A teaspoon of sugar made it perfect. Thanks!
I don't have creamy salad dressing on hand (aka Miracle Whip), I used Hellman's mayonnaise. This was exactly what I needed--it worked perfectly in my egg salad sandwich recipe. Next time, I'll play with the ingredients to make it more personal.
Good dressing - very easy. I like it better if you omit the salt and pepper and add a tablespoon of sugar. I used fat-free maynonaise instead of salad dressing.
I prepared this for a backyard barbecue. I thought that it needed to be a little sweeter, so I added extra sugar. (I am also the person that adds a cup of sugar to two quarts of tea, so take that recipe hint with a grain of ... sugar!) I prepared in the morning and mixed right before serving meal.
Just what I wanted--a basic coleslaw recipe. It's very good and EXTREMELY simple.
Excellent. I substituted sour cream for the buttermilk. Very good.
Okay, but most of the cole slaw I've had through the years has been better. Not having a ratio of dressing to slaw is a clear disadvantage, especially for novice cooks like me. I had no idea how much dressing I needed for a head of lettuce and several carrots. As it turned out, I used a head of cabbage and four carrots--and the dressing just didn't seem strong enough--it was sort of bland. It wasn't horrible, and my mother-in-law said it was the perfect counterpoint to the BBQ we had, but I thought it was just okay.
Right after I mixed this up I tasted it and...I wasn't impressed. It seemed too tangy (even tho' I used white wine vinegar rather than distilled white) and one dimensional. I added 1/2 tsp. of Splenda to kind of mellow out the tang, put it in the fridge and hoped for the best. Once mixed with the ingredients from "Broccoli Slaw," by DEBOKC, also from this site, it had transformed into something wonderful.
This was great, but I did make a few changes: sour cream instead of buttermilk, 1/4 c. mayo instead of the salad dressing, and I added 1 tbsp. of sugar. But, the addition of the pickle juice really made the dressing outstanding!
This dressing was just OK. We were not wild about it. I substituted sugar for the salt, but did add the pepper and omitted the dill pickle juice. Couldn't see buying dill pickles for such as small amount of juice. Would maybe use it again.
Everyone raved about this dressing. I substituted the buttermilk with sour cream. Definitely a keeper.
Tasted too much like ranch dressing. Should have replaced it with mayo
Made a few substitutions (trying to avoid sugar/milk) and it came out great! Substituted 1/2 cup rice dream+tbsp butter milk blend powder for the 1/4c milk&1/4c buttermilk. No white vinegar - used apple cider vinegar instead which gave it a sweetness - no sugar needed. 1/2c mayo instead of a salad dressing. Dill pickle juice makes this - no salt needed. Put this over broccoli slaw and my family loved it! P.S. my husband hate when I used substitutions for "real food" ie.. milk, sugar ect. He didn't even notice!
Exactly how I hoped it would taste! I did use 1/2 c. milk and 3T. apple cider vinegar, as I didn't have any buttermilk, and it still came out great!
I halved this recipe for half a head of shredded cabbage. I substituted Splenda for salt & pepper because I like mine sweet. It's wonderful and so easy! I can't wait to taste it after it marinates in the fridge for awhile. This recipe is a real keeper!
Very good.
Yum! I used 1/2 a cup of 2% milk and omitted the buttermilk, and Miracle Whip as the creamy salad dressing. I also added just a tiny little bit of ranch dressing. This was delicious with my broccoli slaw!
This is simply great. NOT the sweet stuff! I made a mistake and used angle hair (cut) cabbage. Way to loose. I am making it again today with a standard cut cabbage. I can't wait!!! Thanks!
I used 1/2c ranch dressing for creamy salad dressing. My son who doesn't like mayo mixed in any food LOVED this cole slaw dressing. I will try using this dressing with eggs, tuna, and macaroni. All these foods that he never liked before. I feel hopeful!!
Great recipe - perfect blend of sweet and tang!
Like KBELLOISE , I omitted the buttermilk & allowed the vinegar to turn my milk into a buttermilk substitute (double the milk to compensate for the missing buttermilk)....the flavor's not quite as good but it'll work in a pinch. I too added justa bit of sugar. Thansk for the recipe David Turner!
This is a very good recipe but I like a little sweetness in my cole slaw, so I substituted sugar for the salt. Good on pork barbecue sandwiches.
This dressing was great with the red, white and blue cole slaw recipe on this site. It doesn't have sugar in it, which is perfect for this recipe because of the cheese. It was a huge hit at a barbecue I just took it to and am making it again tomorrow. I added a bit more dill pickle juice for added kick. Fantastic!
I added sugar to taste then it was 5 star.
This was good and easy. I'd like it to be a little thicker for me. Perhaps next time I would use an extra tablespoon or two of mayonnaise.
A good, simple recipe for slaw. I added a tablespoon of sugar to give more of a sweet/sour taste.
DELISH! This will be my coleslaw dressin from now on.
I added 1/4 cup sugar to it. To tart for the little ones and me.
Good as is. Will use again. Did modify to my tastes but as mentioned, good as is.
This rated 4 stars because I added about 1 1/2 Tbsp sweetener to it, per other reviewers. Tasty!
The best slaw dressing!! I used another reviewers suggestion and added 1 tsp of sugar, and it’s just perfect. This is a go-to recipe!!
This is an excellent dressing. I had been in the habit of making a sweeter dressing for slaw, but wanted a different type. This is s good that I keep a jar of it and a bag of shredded cabbage handy in my frig so I can use it for a snack if I get hungry, and increase the fiber in my diet Since I love slaw, this works out well for me. Thank you for sharing your recipe
I made a it to much lol but besides that wonderful dressing
