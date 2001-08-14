Fruity Chicken Salsa
A great, fruity accompaniment for chicken breasts. Viva la salsa!
Really easy to make refreshing change to spice up chicken breasts. Our kids aren't big on spicy foods yet but they love the salsa without the jalapenoRead More
Really easy to make refreshing change to spice up chicken breasts. Our kids aren't big on spicy foods yet but they love the salsa without the jalapeno
This was good, I added fresh parsley and left out the kiwi, and used leeks because that's what I had on hand.
Very pretty and tasty. I used red onion because I couldn't find sweet onion in the store. I added a tiny bit of sugar to compensate for not having the sweet onion. I served this over chicken.. I cut back on the jalapeno because I am a heat wimp, but I actually could have used the full amount. The fruits cooled the heat considerably
