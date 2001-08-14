Fruity Chicken Salsa

4.2
4 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 3
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A great, fruity accompaniment for chicken breasts. Viva la salsa!

Recipe by Trevor Neuman

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large nonporous glass bowl combine the kiwi, peaches/nectarines/apricots, jalapeno chile pepper, cucumber, onion, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Mix all together. Cover bowl and refrigerate overnight.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
27 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 6.4g; fat 0.2g; sodium 2.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022