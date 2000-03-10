Irish Potato Candy

A cute little confection that looks just like little potatoes. This kind does not contain potatoes; they are made using cream cheese and coconut.

Recipe by SAUNDRA

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
60
Yield:
5 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

60
Original recipe yields 60 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, beat the butter and cream cheese together until smooth. Add the vanilla and confectioners' sugar; beat until smooth. Using your hands if necessary, mix in the coconut. Roll into balls or potato shapes, and roll in the cinnamon. Place onto a cookie sheet and chill to set. If desired, roll potatoes in cinnamon again for darker color.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
59 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 9.7g; fat 2.3g; cholesterol 4.1mg; sodium 19.9mg. Full Nutrition
