Irish Potato Candy

Got a 3 stars because of all the compliments they (I !) received while I would have given only 2 little stars : FAR too sweet for my taste ! I did use only 3 cups of sugar though, which is already plenty to make 50 "potatoes". No problem for making the balls after puting the dough for only 20 minutes in the fridge, but then I preferred presenting the potatoes in little paper cups as they had to travel on the next day. It all turned perfect this way. I agree with some comments about the flaked coconut being too "stringy", if a next time I'll use smaller flakes. I also followed the advices of the mixed cinnamon and cocoa. My own tips : if you are not completely sugar addicted, the dark cocoa coat is a must do, and don't spare on the spices you'd add to it. I also added 2 or 3 spoons of whisky in the cream-sugar dough, as when you decide to go Irish let's REALLY go ! May be this helped my friends to give their high rate....