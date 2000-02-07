Tennille's Italian Pasta Salad

This recipe is a zesty pasta salad which can be altered by adding your favorite vegetables - a great recipe for any occasion!

By Tennille Nelson

prep:
30 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
40 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
7
Yield:
7 servings
  • Steam broccoli and cauliflower florets until tender. Place broccoli and cauliflower in a large bowl, toss with butter and salt.

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Stir in the macaroni and return the water to a boil. Let cook until the noodles are al dente, drain well.

  • In a large mixing bowl, mix the Italian dressing with the hot macaroni. Next, mix in the carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, broccoli, and cauliflower. Cover the bowl and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

  • After the pasta and vegetables have been chilling for 30 minutes, stir in the cheese. Return the bowl to the refrigerator for another 30 to 45 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
865 calories; protein 28.5g; carbohydrates 112.4g; fat 33.6g; cholesterol 38.4mg; sodium 1616.6mg. Full Nutrition
