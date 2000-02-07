Tennille's Italian Pasta Salad
This recipe is a zesty pasta salad which can be altered by adding your favorite vegetables - a great recipe for any occasion!
Unlike the other reviews, I used the full amt of everything and thought it came out perfect! Gave 4 stars instead of 5 just because there should be more green colored veggies in it to make it more appetizing. But other than that, the dressing amt was good for us. Will make it again sometime.Read More
Tasty salad, but would definitely use half the amount of pasta (16 ounces, NOT 32 ounces) - even for 7 servings! I also used half the amount of Italian salad dressing (8 ounces) instead of the 16 ounces. I may try this recipe again.Read More
This was good after I altered the amount of dressing. I would use about half of the amount stated in the recipe. I made it with the full amount first and the dressing was overpowering. When I made it the second time with half the dressing it was delicious.
I grew several cauliflower plants in my dome so I am always looking for more ways to cook cauliflower. I also had tomatoes and onions coming in. So I made this with just cauliflower, tomatoes, onions, cheese and the Italian dressing (lite), no broccoli. I used bow tie pasta because that was all I had. And I cut up a little ham to go it in it. Wow was it good!
