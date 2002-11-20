Sunday Surprise

This was something I made one Sunday evening to use the leftover produce from the weekend. My husband liked it so much, I make it all the time now. Leftover French or Italian bread works great with the mushroom juices. This can be reduced to serve less people. Also it's great to add in whatever kinds of extra veggies you have in the house.
What a great idea! What used to be a ho-hum, clean out the fridge night, has now become a look forward to adventure. Thanks for the great idea! We tried your original, found it delicious, and discovered that this is a can-do- no-wrong recipe. Yeah!
What a great idea! What used to be a ho-hum, clean out the fridge night, has now become a look forward to adventure. Thanks for the great idea! We tried your original, found it delicious, and discovered that this is a can-do- no-wrong recipe. Yeah!
It’s been my belief that a recipe is only as good as its versatility. This is a fantastic base recipe and as one reviewer said, you can’t go wrong with this one. I reduce the oil by about ½ and use EEVO instead of butter. I like mine best with bits of broccoli and red peppers added. I can’t imagine too many left over veggies you couldn’t easily add to this dish. Great idea!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.