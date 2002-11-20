Sunday Surprise

This was something I made one Sunday evening to use the leftover produce from the weekend. My husband liked it so much, I make it all the time now. Leftover French or Italian bread works great with the mushroom juices. This can be reduced to serve less people. Also it's great to add in whatever kinds of extra veggies you have in the house.

By Judie Cummings

Ingredients

4
Directions

  • In a deep frying pan over high heat, saute butter, tofu, onion and Chinese five- spice seasoning until onions begin to appear translucent.

  • Stir mushrooms into the frying pan, and reduce heat to medium-high. Let cook for 15 minutes; you will notice the mushrooms releasing their juices. Stir constantly, so that nothing gets burned onto the bottom of the pan.

  • Place torn bread in the bottom of each serving dish. Sprinkle shredded cheese over top of the bread. With a ladle, scoop out mushroom-mixture (including the mushroom broth) and ladle it over the bread and cheese. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
506 calories; protein 29.6g; carbohydrates 27.3g; fat 34.1g; cholesterol 75.2mg; sodium 534.7mg. Full Nutrition
