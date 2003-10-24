Potato and Vegetable Frittata

This is an easy and filling supper dish, good with cooked greens or a tossed salad and some sprouted grain bread. Almost any vegetables can go into the mix; just make sure they're all cut up before you begin, and add the longest cooking ones first.
Just absolutely loved this recipe. I took the advice of a previous reviewer and skipped all the cooking and put the raw veggies and egg in 9x13 baking dish and baked it about 30minutes at 350 degrees. Came out great! Thanks for the recipe!
This was a good recipe but I found the flavor a bit bland, next time I will use more spices to give it a kick and maybe some cheese in the middle as well. I thought it would be better if it was creamier but this is the first time I've made a 'frittata' so maybe this is how it should be.
I thought this was pretty good, my husband thought it was ok, but would be better with spinach instead of zucchini, which I think would also work. I used a touch more cheese than called for, left out the olives, and had a combo of fresh and canned tomatoes mixed in. I had to cook it for a bit longer than it seemed like the directions indicated-- the timing wasn't exactly clear, but it turned out well. It was ok reheated in the oven the next day, but not as good.
This is an excellent frittata, and a great change of pace from the standard omelette or quiche. The only problem I have is that sometimes the egg on the bottom will cook faster than the egg on top, so I have to move the egg around in the pan to get it to cook.
Very good. I often make this recipe when I haven't planned dinner and need something quick that can use what I have in the fridge. Flexibe with the vegetables you use, though very good as written. Serve with a green salad, and you're set for a quick dinner.
This was pretty good, but a bit bland. I think I made the potato cubes too large; next time I would cut them smaller and make sure they browned before the next step. I think I would also add more salt, or maybe more spices. I will make it again with a few variations. :)
Don't skimp on the spices! And the broiling step is essential---brown that cheese! I used fresh oregano on top after it came out of the broiler and that added alot. This is very good---good enough that it replaced a previous favorite of ours. I substitued spinach for the zucchini, provolone for the other cheeses, omitted the black olives and added a jalapeno. Don't be afraid to add some strong flavors to this.
I have to say this dish was much easier to make than I expected from the recipe, however the taste just didn't do it for me. I think it had a little too much egg. It was somewhat dry and bland. I think it could be a good recipe with a little tweaking.
I would give this a 2.5 stars, only. I followed the recipe almost exactly, but noted that others had mentioned that it was a little bland, so I added extra spice (more oregano, some basil, extra salt and pepper, and quite a bit of cayenne). Also, even though I love black olives, they sounded odd in this recipe, so I left them out. Still, the recipe left a lot to be desired. Bland and nothing new. I will cook it again, probably, but I really have to figure out a way to make it taste special.
just made this and both me and the mister loved it and are singing its praises (with full stomachs!). i substituted the tomato slices (and took out the olives) for boiled asparagus (cooked with the diced baby heirloom potatoes) and spiced it with oregano, chili flakes, italian seasoning. and don't forget to deglaze that pan before putting the eggs in! i used a homemade white wine and scraped that goodness off the bottom before returning the veg and adding the eggs. so good....
I found this quite nice as written, but a little bland after a while. I now add some extra tomato and about 1 tbsp of mexican chili powder to the egg, which gives it the kick it was missing for me. It has since become a household staple and guests rarely fail to ask for the recipe.
This was the first thing I've ever cooked completely by myself. I subbed yellow squash for the zucchini, paprika for the cayenne, and added Louisiana hot sauce to the eggs. It turned out fantastic! My girlfriend absolutely loved it. In my opinion, it was a bit bland, though. I will surely make this again, but with MORE HOT SAUCE!
Very tasty and very filling. Also good heated up for leftovers.
I loved this recipe! I used eggbeaters and it was still great! Used a red instead of green pepper and no olives. Yum yum yum! I ate some for left overs the next day and it was just as good as the first time. The flavor was spectacular! Ill make this again when I have guests over!
This is a hit every time! I do substitute vegetable stock for the olive oil, though, and do half egg, then half egg whites (two egg whites per egg) to delicious results, and it's pretty enough that I've served it to guests several times for brunches and also dinners.
This is one of those recipes that I feel conflicted about reviewing because I had to change it to my own tastes. 3 stars as the recipe is written (it's somewhat bland), 5 stars after some adjustments...so I split the difference and gave it 4 stars. I remove the zucchini and bell pepp's, and add broccoli instead. I have tried this recipe with both yellow potatoes and yams, and both are very good. I also occasionally add crumbled blue cheese. It does need a little more spice than the recipe calls for -- I usually add cumin and chili powder. Overall, it's a very good recipe. Thanks for submitting!!
Excellent! Although it takes more than 20 minutes because you have to chop all those vegetables. And you should broil it a little longer because I got a taste of raw egg in the middle. An experienced cook would have done better I'm sure. I give it 4 stars because otherwise it was an excellent recipe.
Very neat idea; quick and tasty. For more flavour I sauteed on a side some mushroom with minced garlic and a pinch of salt and added to the vegetable mixture. Roasting cut potatoes (or for that matter, any of the root veggies you decide to use) in some olive oil + lemon juice + salt n pepper before adding to the pan also helps with the flavour. Finally, I eat my frittata garnished with some chilli flakes/hot sauce and fresh cilantro. Yum!!
This is soooo good. I added cauliflower and spinach because I had some I needed to use. I left out the zucchini because the store was out but I will definitely put it in next time. I meant to add some beans (any kind) for protein but I forgot. This is also a great meal to add ground flax or wheat germ or any nutritional boost.
This was a very good basic recipe. I read a lot of the reviews and decided to modify the recipe a bit by using things I had in the fridge such as asparagus, some spinach,feta cheese and provolone instead of mozzarella and Parmesan. I didn't skimp on the tomato and threw in some garlic and Tobasco sauce for some kick. I usually try to stick to the given recipe at first but after reading the reviews, I decided I could play with this a bit. Because the spinach, tomato and asparagus may have added more liquid to the recipe than necessary, I drained it off before putting it into the broiler. The end result was it is a winner. I have added it to my recipe box and will definitely be making it again. Thanks so much for the gift of a good recipe. P.S. I steamed the asparagus first to soften it up and cut it into bite sized pieces.
I loved this recipe. We will eat this all day today. I quadrupled the recipe since I have 3 teenage boys and a husband! My oldest expressed he loved the tenderness of the potatoes and the ham had the perfect saltiness! Wow. I will make this again and again.
This turned out really well! I followed the recipe and cooked the vegetables first. I left out the olives, onion and garlic and it still tasted great. Very easy and I already had all the ingredients on hand.
Everything but the black olives and garlic came out of my garden. I also added some garlic chives to this, and a chopped diced partically seeded jalopeno pepper. What a great taste. Thanks so much. I didn't mean to alter it, but I like to use my herbs as much as I can.
Fantastic recipe! Does take longer than stated, but all the chopping is worth it! I used my electric griddle for the whole cooking process and it worked great! No crispy brown on top from the broiler, but I didn't think it needed it. I added swiss chard and omitted the olives, but other than that, stuck to the recipe. This one goes in the "keeper" binder!
I made this last night and I have to say it was delicious. I was looking for something to make for dinner and I only had some left over vegetables and eggs left in the fridge, so I decided to try this recipe and I'm glad I did. The potatoes make it a hearty and filling dinner. I didn't use any cheese and it was still very flavorful. I tweeked the recipe a little and added 1 extra egg and a little extra pinch of cayenne pepper to give it a little extra kick and it was delicious. My husband absolutely loved it & he's a very picky eater! I'm making it again this weekend and this time I'm going to add some leftover diced ham or turkey to the dish. A side salad or some rustic bread would go very well for an easy work night dinner. Very easy to make!
I tried my best to stick to the recipe but I know veggie dishes can be very bland. So I followed the recipe except for adding spices and seasonings. I also try to stay away from too much table salt. I added 3-4 shots of Franks Red Hot to the vegetable mix as well as a few shakes of Ms Dash and a few sprinkles of onion salt. I replaced the salt in the egg mixture with garlic salt as well. I added some left over unseasoned black beans and kidney beans as well, and only used mozzarella, only because I didn’t have any Parmesan. I didn’t have fresh tomato’s so I used a small can of Rotelle instead. It turned out very tasty. My fiancé loved it.
