Potato and Vegetable Frittata

This was a very good basic recipe. I read a lot of the reviews and decided to modify the recipe a bit by using things I had in the fridge such as asparagus, some spinach,feta cheese and provolone instead of mozzarella and Parmesan. I didn't skimp on the tomato and threw in some garlic and Tobasco sauce for some kick. I usually try to stick to the given recipe at first but after reading the reviews, I decided I could play with this a bit. Because the spinach, tomato and asparagus may have added more liquid to the recipe than necessary, I drained it off before putting it into the broiler. The end result was it is a winner. I have added it to my recipe box and will definitely be making it again. Thanks so much for the gift of a good recipe. P.S. I steamed the asparagus first to soften it up and cut it into bite sized pieces.