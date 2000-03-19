Peas Rice
This is a very simple to make. Seasoned rice and peas make an excellent main meal. I am sure it will become a favorite once you try it.
The whole family LOVED this unique flavor with a mild kick! My son hates peas but ate all of them when they were surrounded with this yummy rice! As a non cook it was SUPER EASY!
This needed a lot of doctoring to taste good. The flavor were so mild and I was surprised because the ingredients listed have such strong flavors! 3 stars from me on this one
Simple and delicious. I used frozen peas. Tasted great. Thanks for the recipe!
Very quick and Tasty Rice Recipe which goes with all sorts of dishes
This was very tasty. Smells wonderful when cooking too! The only thing I did different was omit the sugar and add minced garlic. Thanks for sharing.
Didn't have a serrano, but had a jalapeno in the fridge, so I used that. The spices all complement each other very well but don't dominate the flavor. Nice side dish.
Needs more flavor.
I loved it. the smell was so good while cooking.
This rice does have a very mild flavor but thats exactly what I was looking for. I did cheat a bit I used a packet of premade Basmati rice. I sauteed everything in the butter till it was tender then added the rice with about a 1/4c of water and let it steam. I used frozen peas as others have and they worked just fine. This is one I will keep and make when I need a nice mild rice .
Very good! I doubled the recipe for a family dinner, but the recipe as is makes plenty for a family of 4-6, if served as a side dish.
Peas Rice Haiku: "Delicate flavor. Didn't expect so subtle, with all those spices." I thought this was a lovely and light side dish that would complement just about any entree (we had it w/ meatloaf, green beans, and sweet potatoes.) I was very surprised at how subtle the flavor was despite the aroma being so enticingly strong. My daughter didn't like it one bit, but both my husband and I did, although when I make it again, I would increase the peas as they were little green dots of color and didn't really provide much greeny goodness.
Wakes up the taste buds, as this combination of spices is one I rarely use. Even my 4-year-old liked it! Great side or every-day dish.
Quite tasty. I think it would have done well with some garlic, I'll try that next time. I would use a lot more than 2 cloves if you want to taste them--maybe 5 or 6 per cup of rice. It was pretty spicy, not too much for my liking but it may not complement your other dishes. You might want to start with 1/2 of a serrano. It's tough to judge this because peppers vary quite a bit from crop to crop.
Good - I used ground cinnamon - not a good idea; stick to the stick . Cloves are nice.
I had chille peppers, so I used that instead. I thought the flavor was good. Next time I'll add raisins too. It has a good flavor.
I would make this as a meal in itself because of the cinnamon. I would also guess that kids would like the sweetness.
