Peas Rice

4
20 Ratings
  • 5 5
  • 4 10
  • 3 5
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is a very simple to make. Seasoned rice and peas make an excellent main meal. I am sure it will become a favorite once you try it.

Recipe by Sowmya

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Wash and drain the rice.

    Advertisement

  • Heat a saucepan over a medium heat. Add butter or margarine and let melt. Stir in cloves, cinnamon, Serrano chile, and ginger. Saute briefly. Mix in rice and stir to coat it evenly. Stir in peas, salt, and sugar. Pour in water and bring the water to a boil.

  • Reduce heat to simmer and let rice cook covered for 15 to 20 minutes; or until rice is tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
407 calories; protein 8.3g; carbohydrates 78.8g; fat 7.1g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 45mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022