Orange Meringue Pie
A nice change from lemon meringue. A unique flavor.
I can't believe that there really is just one review at this delicious pie ... It's the best citrus pie i ever had, better than the Lemon & Lime pie! Thank you very much! I'll make this one again!Read More
My orange pie is an orange "soup"! The bottom layer of the pie did not set. I followed this recipe very carefully, including step 2, which instructs you to cook the mixture until thick and bubbly "about 5 minutes" on medium heat. At the end of five minutes, mine wasn't at all thick, so I added five more minutes until the mixture had a least thickened a bit, but I mistakenly thought it would set in the oven or when it cooled. NOT SO. Those minutes on the stovetop were the only opportunity to thicken the bottom. Knowing this, I should have waited until the mixture had a good pudding texture, however long that took.Read More
This was wonderful! It would be great on a hot summer day or night as the citrus is very refreshing! I actually had to make this twice as the first time I assumed the filling would set after cooling. Only later did I realize I needed to cook the filling until it is about the consistency of pudding. Practice makes perfect~! It was awesome once I cooked the filling long enough!
Fantastic Recipe! Perfect as written. I do think I will try all Orange Juice next time just to make the orange flavor even stronger (we love orange flavored anything). I loved the addition of the orange segments too. This will absolutely be a repeat at our house. Thank you for sharing!
OMG THis was a great hit at my dinner party tonite! For those of you who like a sweet but tart dessert, this is it. I didn't think it was difficult at all. I made it strictly according to the recipe. Fabulous!
Made this for a potluck. It was one of the first desserts to go. Everyone loved it. Very fresh and different without being too way out there or weird.
This was one of the best pies I've ever had. Next time, I'll probably add a bit of orange extract to boost the orange flavor, but it still knocks your socks off without it. We used fresh squeezed tangerine juice in place of the orange. This pie is going into regular holiday rotation at my house.
TASTE LIKE A CREAMCICLE
I just made this pie last night and it is wonderful. I added the diced orange, and it is a nice treat. Filling set perfectly! After this I think I will try different juices and see how they turn out, using this recipe. Hmmm Maybe Pineapple meringue pie?? Thanks for the great recipe!
Interesting switch up from lemon meringue. I didn't particularly like it, but my family members who are a little shy of the strong citrus in lemon pie much approved of this alternative.
I'm not sure why, but my filling mixture never got thick at all even though I followed the instructions word-for-word. I then put it in the fridge hoping that it would thicken up, but it didn't.
This is the best and my husband loves it, more then the lemon , and he loveeeeeeeeeessss Lemon. Thanks so much for this recipe
I thought it was too sour. I think the next time I will not use the orange segments and add a little more sugar.
Ihad alot of blood oranges my husband grew,and didn't know what to do with so many. So when I found this I said why not try it,and I am sure glad I did. It was excelent tangy yet sweet. The merangue was perfect. Jast all around good.
My husband and I were watching the pie contest on Food Network and we both started craving pie. I am the baker and he is the taster. My husband found this recipe and went to the store to get the ingredients so that I could make it for him right away. After he finished his first slice he asked if I was going to rate this pie! He said "It is 5 stars in my book!" I have never seen him so excited about a pie. The pie is rich and tangy, but oh so good.
I was pleased, I would omit the orange sections next time.
I made this pie and it turned out wonderful. However I was quite disappointed in the orange flavour. I think maybe the problem is that there is too much lemon in this which is a stronger ingredient. Maybe less, if no lemon juice and a little more orange juice would fix it.
I made this today! this is the best meringue ever! What else can I say.
I had a bunch of tangerines and oranges to use so I used all juice for my pie filling. It wasn't quite tangy enough for me so I added the juice of one lime at the end. When I make it again (and I will!) I'll definitely use orange and lemon. It set up great and is delicious!
This was SOOOOO good! Was worried about the filling as it wasn't thickening up like it was supposed to - took a look away from it to get my margarine cut up and when I turned back to the pot, it was ready! Patience is a virtue. Also, this is the first time I have made meringue. I had my metal bowl and my beaters for my mixer in the fridge overnight to ensure they were cold in time to make the meringue part. It took a long time to get the stiff peaks to form, and even then, I think maybe I should have beaten them even longer. Next time, I will keep the mixer on high speed the whole time since I think the problem might have been that I didn't incorporate enough air into the egg whites fast enough. I can't wait to make this again, though!
I have made this pie 4 times and I'm getting ready to make it again. Everyone has loved it. However, I prefer it without the orange pieces in the pie. I believe it weeps more when I add them. Hats off jowolf2. Do you have a recipe for lemon meringue pie?
Great change from lemon meringue.
I absolutely love this recipe! Tradition at our house is late luncheon on New Year's Day and guests are asked, if willing, to bring a New recipe they've wanted to try but haven't - I've been wanting to try Orange Marange pie for a few years, so this year was my chance - it tastes and looks yummy! I even threw some orange zest into the marange topping, which was also a first for me! Thank you for sharing this recipe and helping me start the New Year off on a great note! Huzzah!
Amazing orange merengue pie! Just like my grandma's and with actual measurements, as opposed to my family's "just keep adding until it tastes right" way of making it.
Had a glut of oranges and tried this my husband doesn,t like lemon meringue pie but was back for seconds on this one
Made this with some tangelos picked from a friend's property. Brought the pie to a Christmas party for work and it was a hit! So smooth, not overly tart. It was a bit runny but that was probably my fault- I don't think I let the crust or the filling cool enough before putting the meringue on top. The custard filling and the meringue held together just fine but there was extra juice that sloshed about and got things a little sticky. But I forgot about that when I tasted how wonderful the pie turned out. Will be making this again!
We have an orange tree that produces prolifically every year. I have been searching for an orange pie recipe. This recipe is great! The only thing I would do differently next time is slightly reduce the lemon juice and replace that amount with orange juice it was a bit lemony tasting but still my husband loved it and the orange flavor was present.
this was my first meringue pie and it turned out perfect. My husband is not a big sweets eater but he loved this pie. He has already requested another! His mom (the queen of the meringue pies) also loved it. This recipe was simple and delightful, I'll be making it again soon.
excellent
Made it with a gluten free graham style crust, and everyone loved it! Did not add the orange pieces. Yes, you must cook fillings until thick, as others have said.
Tried this last month.. was DELICIOUS! Making it again tonight.. Only change I'm making is serving it with whipped cream instead of meringue.. AND making it as separate/individual tarts.
I give this a 5 for flavor and ease to make. Only thing is I thought it was odd to let the curd cool before putting the meringue on, but I did and the meringue slid off the pie when we cut it. It didn't fuse together. Isn't going to stop us from eating the pie because it's delicious! I will make this again.
made this pie yesterday because I wanted to try something different. It is different and delicious. it is now my second favourite pie after cherry.
Delicious! Highly recommend you include the orange segments. Thanks so much for sharing
Wow, what can I say what a great recipe. I made two of them which was a good thing the first one was gone as soon as my family were allowed to eat it. So have one more for today for dessert and I am sure it will be devoured in the same fashion. I doubled the orange zest though and I did add the orange chunks which is why I think this has to be one of the best pies I have eaten.
Great tasting recipe all around. Only thing I thought was that the meringue was a bit too sugary sweet. I added about a quarter of an orange's juice to it and it turned out perfect.
This pie was fantastic. I made it for my dad's birthday, and everyone LOVED it. I made a couple of changes to it, just to make it my own. I used all orange juice, instead of using the 1/2 c lemon juice. I made a graham cracker crust instead of the regular pastry crust. And, because I am not a big fan of meringue, I made a sweetened whipped cream for the top. AWESOME!
So amazing! I was skeptical but it turned out perfect the first time and the whole family loved it. Will definitely be making it again. The only thing I did different from the recipe was I used lemon juice instead of cream of tartar.
This turned out really good, my family loved it!
Good recipe. A refreshing change of pace. It came out a bit runny. The next time I make it, I think I will swap out the corn starch with ClearJel and see if it helps.
Absolutely delicious made with blood oranges instead of regular oranges!!!
Didnt care for this at all!
This was absolutely one of the best pie recipes I've tasted. I made it yesterday for Easter. Just the right amount of tartness, my meringue came out perfect, and it was a beautiful presentation. Great dessert for the summer with the tartness of the orange, and lemon. Will me making this again for sure!
This pie was fabulous. What a change from plain old lemon meringue. My dinner guests loved it. I am a novice cook and this was the first time that I tried something like this. Now it’s my go to dish to impress my friends.
This was an easy recipe. This is the only meringue pie that I have ever made. For an old man, I am pretty proud of my endeavors. Oh and by the way, it was delicious! Definitely a 5 star pie.
Really easy and fun to make, but the meringue was a little rough
So good! Mine ended up tasting like a really rich lemon pie which was fine because my husband and I both love lemon anyway and I only found this recipe because I had oranges to use. I think if I make it again and I want it to be more orangey, I will add in the orange pieces which I omitted this time.
Really simple and easy to make and oh so good.
Great flavor and change of pace from lemon. I cut lemon juice in half as another reviewer mentioned and it was perfect. Thanks for sharing.
This was wonderful, the whole family loved it.
marvelous. it took longer for the stuffing to set whilst on the stovetop than the 5 minutes advertised (more like 20), and I do need to bring up my meringue game aside from that, flawless
loved this pie was the first time i ever made a meringue pie of any kind and it was a success i will say the orange zest is a must and i will add extra next time because i think it could have been a bit more orange flavored but def a good pie and a great change from the traditional lemon yummy
I was pleasantly surprised at how much I enjoyed this pie! I like in-your-face amount of citrus flavor, so I used the juice and zest of three large oranges plus the lemon juice, but no water. Kept sugar the same as the recipe, and it delivered on orange flavor without being sour! I used three whole eggs for the filling and then put whipped cream on top instead of meringue...because I just don't prefer meringue. I'm going to make this for Easter, too!
Overall the pie was delicious. I do have one concern and that was that there was quiet a bit of liquid in the bottom of the pie when it was cut. I will assume that this was caused by using the fresh orange slices in the filling. I will try making this again and omit the fresh orange slices and see if that makes a difference.