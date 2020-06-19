Orange Meringue Pie

This was SOOOOO good! Was worried about the filling as it wasn't thickening up like it was supposed to - took a look away from it to get my margarine cut up and when I turned back to the pot, it was ready! Patience is a virtue. Also, this is the first time I have made meringue. I had my metal bowl and my beaters for my mixer in the fridge overnight to ensure they were cold in time to make the meringue part. It took a long time to get the stiff peaks to form, and even then, I think maybe I should have beaten them even longer. Next time, I will keep the mixer on high speed the whole time since I think the problem might have been that I didn't incorporate enough air into the egg whites fast enough. I can't wait to make this again, though!