Potato Salad III

I am not a lover of potato salad (mostly due to not loving mustard or mayonnaise), so when my boyfriend insisted we make it as a side dish, I begrudgingly looked up recipes. I was happy to find one that had little mayo and no mustard. The ranch is a nice touch. Also, I wasn't expecting the extra crunch but it made it worthwhile. I split the green pepper portion in half and added a tablespoon of vinegar and some fresh parsley. I also used red onion instead of white/yellow onion. It was tasty and fresh. We also ate it before the potatoes cooled completely but I didn't find this to be problem. My boyfriend added about 1 tbsp of yellow mustard to his own serving and thought it was good as well... he didn't love it without the mustard... said "it doesn't have the same tang". In the future, I might add bacon bits and/or green onions and a dash of garlic powder. It needs just a bit more flavor and salt as the recipe stands.

