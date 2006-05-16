Potato Salad III

4
32 Ratings
  • 5 14
  • 4 13
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 3

A versatile potato salad with lots of flavor and a nice crunch

Recipe by Mai Forrester

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
40 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 side dish servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a pot of salted water to boil, place potatoes in water. Boil until potatoes are tender. Drain well. Let the potatoes cool 30 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Peel the skin off of the potatoes and cube them.

  • In a medium size mixing bowl combine potatoes, mayonnaise, ranch dressing, onion, celery, green pepper, salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate until well chilled.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
104 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 23.6g; fat 0.3g; cholesterol 0.1mg; sodium 103.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022