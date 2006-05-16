Potato Salad III
A versatile potato salad with lots of flavor and a nice crunch
I have made this recipe twice. It's great. Even my fussy 15 year-old loved it. To tweak it the second time, I quadrupled it, used two red and two green bell peppers, used little red potatoes with the skins and added grape tomatoes. Very cruncy and tasty. The red peppers and tomatoes make it pretty and taste right with this recipe. The ranch dressing puts it over the top without overpowering it. Yummy!Read More
I am not a lover of potato salad (mostly due to not loving mustard or mayonnaise), so when my boyfriend insisted we make it as a side dish, I begrudgingly looked up recipes. I was happy to find one that had little mayo and no mustard. The ranch is a nice touch. Also, I wasn't expecting the extra crunch but it made it worthwhile. I split the green pepper portion in half and added a tablespoon of vinegar and some fresh parsley. I also used red onion instead of white/yellow onion. It was tasty and fresh. We also ate it before the potatoes cooled completely but I didn't find this to be problem. My boyfriend added about 1 tbsp of yellow mustard to his own serving and thought it was good as well... he didn't love it without the mustard... said "it doesn't have the same tang". In the future, I might add bacon bits and/or green onions and a dash of garlic powder. It needs just a bit more flavor and salt as the recipe stands.Read More
Tried this once and it seemed a bit bland. Next time I cooked the potatoes in VERY salty water, diced them, and then coated them with the ranch dressing and refrigerated overnight. Added the rest of the ingredients early the next day and refrigerated until company arrived. MUCH more flavorful that way.
My husband called me at 2am from work to let me know how good this was in his lunch. I used a bacon ranch dressing and gave this a diffrent kick from the usual potato salad I had used in the past.
I'm not a big potato salad lover but I really liked this! I used green onions in place of yellow onions. I also added about a tablespoon (but I doubled the recipe) of vinegar. I also threw in some bacon bits. Maybe the people that think it's so bland aren't using the "salt and pepper to taste" step?? This is a simple potato salad that used ingredients you have on hand. I am filing this one and will make it again.
I made this several times. It is easy to make and tastes fantastic! I added more amounts of everything (to make more) bacon bits, parsley and a table spoon of vinegar.
I made a bigger batch and did not use fat free(YUCK) but basic recipe is great!
GOOD FOOD NEVER TASTED SOOO GOOD!!!
This was a really good recipe. Much easier than a recipe I have used in the past and Lots of compliments. My son liked it when bacon was crumbled over the top.
It had no taste.
I made this for my sons birthday party/BBQ that we had yesterday, and it was a HUGE success! I quadrupled the recipe, forgot the celery, and added bacon bits sprinkled over top. Rave reviews from my family and friends!!
DELICIOUS!!!
I also added 2 eggs and relish instead of celery. Also, needed more potatoes than 2. Other than that, was very good.
NICE RECIPE FOR THOSE OF USE WHO ARE WATCHING NUTRITIONAL VALUES OF RECIPES
I did not care for this potato salad, after I served it I ended up adding mustard and it got a little better. It tasted too much like ranch dressing. If you make it I suggest not adding as much.
This was my first time making potato salad and this recipe was a hit! The hardest part was knowing when to take the potatoes out of the water. I just had to wing it and my intuition was correct. Some people in my family wanted to add more pepper, one person wanted more mustard, and the rest of us liked it just as it was. So, it's perfect for everyone because you can make it your own. Also, instead of green bell peppers I used red for color.
absolutely fantastic! I added hard-boiled eggs and that was it. I'm so happy to have found an easy and excellent tasting potato salad! Thank you so much.
This was my first attempt at making homemade potato salad and it turned out delicious! Like others, I altered the recipe just a tad. I used about 5 lbs of potatoes, one medium green pepper, half of one large red onion, couple of celery stalks, I added 2 tbsp of chopped fresh parsley, used about 1/2 cup of mayo, 1/2 cup of Peppercorn Ranch dressing, and added 2 tbsp. of yellow mustard, and 1 tbsp of white vinegar. It was perfect and I absolutely love the crunch of it!!!
Great recipe. I left out the celery and bell pepper, I'm not a big fan of those. I did saute the onions like another post suggested and made it into a hot sandwich. The family loved, even my 7 year old has requested it be packed in his school lunch. Next time I'll try ranch bacon dressing and one boiled egg for added flavor. Looking forward to making this again.
Not the best I've ever had but in the top 3 of homemade potato salads. I switched out the green bell pepper for green onions. I also added a small amount of paprika. Its still good though.
Sorry, found this to be very bland and boring, made it for a party and did not serve it
Great, versatile recipe. I didn't have ranch dressing, so I just added some crushed peppercorns and dill with a little extra mayo. It still needed some kick, so I added a dash of rice wine vinegar and spicy brown mustard. The spices turned out perfect in the end!
Different and SO much better than the way I usually make it. I omited the peppers, onions, and celery. I added mustard and salt n pepper. Delicious!!
This was my first time actucally making my own potato salad. It turned out wonderful. My whole family loved it. I added 4 boiled eggs. the ranch dressing gave it a wonderful taste.
This was nothing exceptional. It had a unique taste, but was slightly bland. I may try it again, tweaking some of the ingredients, but it was not the best.
pretty good, better after it sits for a day. My husband likes mustard potato salad so I added just a little bit of yellow mustard and he went bonkers over it. Thanks for the recipe.
This is the same potato salad I grew up on. My mom made it all the time and it was always requested at our family gatherings. The only difference is she didnt add the ranch dressing and she added radishes. Very tasty!
Loved this. Brought it with me to the neighbor's for dinner. Very nice. I added more potatoes.
