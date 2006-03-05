My Meatloaf
This is the meatloaf I taught myself how to make when I tried to duplicate my Daddy's meatloaf! It's a perennial family favorite! It's wonderful sliced cold the next day and used in a warm, toasted sandwich with a little butter.
I finally found a meat loaf recipe that tastes good! The only change i made was using bread crumbs instead of bread slices. The meat loaf was so moist, didn't fall apart when I took it out of the pan, and the best part was that my husband raved about it! This is a meat loaf recipe i'll make again and again,. Thanks!Read More
Great recipe! This recipe is the fabulous, traditional way to cook meatloaf. Very moist and flavourful! But... Instead of the onion soup mix, I used Beef and Mushroom soup mix. WONDERFUL on flavour! The soup mix is made for beef and hits all the right spots and kicks the meatloaf up another notch! Instead of ketchup, I use tomato paste..both before cooking and after. I 'paint' the tomato paste ontop of the loaf about half way through cooking. It's sweeter and gives a whole nother flavour!Read More
OUTSTANDING! This meatloaf was so moist and delicious. The only changes I made were to add an egg and a little milk in place of the water. I baked it at 350 for one hour and it didn't lose any of it's juices. It was oh so good! Thank you Marian Turgeon for such an OUTSTANDING recipe!
In the past I always used the meatloaf recipe on the box of Lipton Onion/Mushroom Soup Mix, but they stopped printing it a couple of years ago and have not been able to find a "good" meatloaf; until I came acrossb Marian's. Myhusband is still talking about it. (Which is a little unusual since I consider him one of the pickiest eater's on the face of the planet). Thanks Marian
Have tried many meat loaf recipe's, but this one turned out the best! Did not alter anything and my hubby just loved it! The only change I would make is if you are not doubling the recipe, then one hour baking at 350 degrees is more than enough time and temperature. This will turn out great without being sloppy, and with just enough crispyness to please all my taste buds! Congratulations, Marian! A definite keeper!
This had a lot of flavor and is one of my favorite meatloafs, but it does NOT fit in a 9x13 inch pan. I spread mine in one (it only covered about 70% of the pan) and cooked it at 400 F and it burned.
This was a excellent recipe...the only change i made was to use bread crumbs...other than that i followed your recipe and it was great! Such wonderful flavor it had! This one is a keeper:)
I stumbled across this recipe when I was looking for something quick and easy and different from the normal rotating meals I seem to make. I doubled the recipe (as I am feeding two grown men and myself) so that there would be lunch leftovers and used slightly less bread than it would have called for, but other than that I followed it to a "T". It was an instant hit, my boyfriend loved it(he said it was, and I quote "Da Bomb") and my brother requested that I make it at least once a week! It was even better the second time around for lunch the following day!
This is my favorite meat loaf recipe. I did add a some sweet onions in addition to the onion soup mix and also sprinkled a little parmashan cheese on top before I put into the oven. I baked it at 375 for 45 minutes then went to 400 degrees for the last 15 munutes. It came out just perfect for my taste. Thank you Marian for a great recipe!
I loved this meatloaf! It was so easy to make!!!! The full packet of the onion soup was overwhelming to me so next time I will just use a 1/2 packet of onion soup, but still a really great recipe! Thank you!
I am making this for the second time tonight! My family loves it, and I am making it esp because my mom is visiting. This is such an easy recipe and delish. The only change I made is using saltines instead of bread. **UPDATE** This will be the 3rd time I am making this. I am having a baby on Monday, so after that I will be subbing ground turkey for the beef to lose that baby weight. I shared this recipe with my cousin today and she can't wait to make it!
I am editing this review to answer the oatmeal question. I have a cooking method suggestion. My suggestion is to shape it into a loaf and rub cornmeal on the top and sides before baking for extra crispness. I haven't tried this after basting with ketchup though. I also put the loaf in a 12X15 jelly roll pan on a rack - then all the fat goes underneath. I spray the rack with cooking spray. Someone tried to spread it a 9x13 pan and it burned. The recipe clearly states "shape into a loaf" first. This is an excellent meatloaf and the ingredients can easily be changed to individual tastes. I prefer oatmeal instead of bread cubes for convenience and nutrition. I don't measure the oatmeal - just dump it in until it feels right but I think it's about half a cup. Also, any size pan will do as long as you can get a rack in it. Line the pan with foil put the meatloaf on the rack and you have easy clean up of the fat that drips underneath the rack. FYI - I put oatmeal in my grilled hamburgers too - can't tell it's there when they are cooked!
The meatloaf is very moist, but tooooo salty!!! If your a high salt kinda of person, then this is the meatloaf for you.
Oh my! My son and I both had seconds. I used ground chuck to keep it moist. The Italian seasoning gives it a new flavor and the ketchup adds just enough sweetness. This is a keeper at my house. Now, do I share the leftovers with my neighbor or make a sandwich for myself later?
I thought the flavor was okay. However, baking it at 425 for one hour? Mine got really dried out. I don't know if it was dry from the recipe ingredients or from the long baking time. Either way, it was just ok. I have other meatloaf recipes I enjoyed much more.
Best meatloaf EVER. I used beef onion soup mix instead. It was EXTREMELY moist and flavorful. The second time I made this I coated it with a sweet and tangy sauce. It was delicious.
this is the closest I have come to mama's meatloaf! Thanks so much for sharing Marian!
Mine came out a little dry- maybe next time I'll add some more water or did I put too much bread (3 pcs); does this recipe need eggs perhaps? It taste good though. I am open for suggestions on how to improve it next time I'll make it ! Thanks!
Great recipe! I substituted ground turkey (85/15) for the beef and used a whole packet of onion soup as turkey is bland; I also added a couple of tablespoons of chutney to the ketchup on the topping. Turned out fabulously!
I make this all the time, except with onion, mushroom soup mix!!! Love those mushrooms!!! Quick and Good!!!
After looking through other reviews, I decided to add an egg to the meat mixture, and then I added a small can of tomato sauce on top of the meatloaf once I smoothed it out in the small baking pan (instead of topping it off with ketchup). I also used breadcrumbs instead of bread bits, and I didn't have Italian seasoning, and it still came out well. I think the Italian flavored breadcrumbs helped and the Onion Soup mix. It was pretty good overall!
Wonderful flavor. Next time I will cook it 375 mine was a little well done on the bottom.
This meatloaf did was not good for me. I found it too salty and dry. I didn't watch it (my fault), and let it cook an hour. It was overdone.
Delicious - my only tip is to cook it 5 minutes less and add a touch more water.
This is my husband's favorite meatloaf. Instead of ketchup, I use barbeque sauce. I also add fresh chopped garlic and onion. This makes great sandwiches the next day, if there's any leftover.
Of course I modified it a bit. 1/2 cup of onion chopped 1/2 cup of fine chopped celery 1 t garlic chopped or out of jar works 1 sm red pepper, chopped all of it. several shakes of basil Cook the veggies till mostly transparent. 1 egg 1/4 c bread crumbs in the mix Dusted the top prior to cooking with some of the onion soup mix and some bread crumbs, laced some ketchup on too. Worked out well.
One word awesome
for a healther meatloaf put it in a foil pan punch holes in bottom with a knife and place on a rack in a boiler pan the fat cooks out of the meatloaf and runs into the pan below much much better
Have to agree this was very dry and tasteless and overcooked. Will not be making again, as no one in the family enjoyed it.
Very yummy & moist. Thanks for sharing!!!
This recipe is great, I make it all the time. I double the recipe (so we have enough for leftovers) and use about 3/4 cup packaged bread crumbs instead of the sliced bread. I even heard by stepson telling his friends what a good meatloaf I make!
the BEST meatloaf i've ever had.... followed recipe to a T, although i found a recipe for a "homemade" onion soup mix because i didn't have one on hand - it was very easy! even my extremely picky 8 yo loved this recipe!
Our new favorite meatloaf recipe - I did not change anything and it was perfect!!! Moist and delicious and great sandwiches the next day.
A tip: Line the loaf pan with foil, leaving some overhang to lift it out when done. Easy cleanup.
The meatloaf had a good taste to it but came out a little dryer than I like. I made a mistake and put it in a larger dish than it called for. I would say next time I will remember a smaller dish and only cook for 45 minutes. I checked it at 45 and it would have been PERFECT. 1 hour was too long in my oven.
I make this similar, use the whole pack of onion soup mix, pour a can of tomatoe sauce over it, but I bake it for 1 hr at 350....425 seems tooooo high.very tasty
Not good but not aweful either. Followed the recipe exactly but no of us were that thrilled with it. Biggest complaint was the soggy pieces of bread here and there. We'll stick to our recipe.
I combined this Meatloaf recipes with another on the site and it turned out perfectly! My husband and daughter were WOWED! I did use bread crumbs instead of bread and I made a sauce mixture of ketchup and brown sugar to taste! It was AMAZING!
I grew up hating meatloaf, but this simple recipe made a delicious dinner (and the leftovers make a great sandwich for the Mr. the next day)!
After a few minor adjustments for my families tastes this was a huge hit! Thanks for giving me back a great meatloaf recipe.
You do not spread it in a 9 x 13 pan-you make it into a loaf shape and bake it in a pan. This is a very easy and quick meatloaf- great with mashed potatoe's. Soak the bread in a little milk so it will mix better in the meat and not have clumps of bread dough it it.I also used bottled chili suace on the top instead of plain ketchup-gives it a little bit more flavor.
This is almost the same as my recipe. I use bread crumbs, an egg and spoon of dijon mustard. No water. I also make 2 loafs and freeze one for another time.
This is an excellent recipe. I took a short cut and used 3/4 cup of Italian bread crumbs in place of the bread slices and Italian-style seasoning. Quick and easy.
Followed the recipe exactly. It tasted good, but it was VERY salty (and I love salt). It fell apart and I had to take it out of the oven 15 minutes early because it was turning black on the outside. I think that it should be cooked at 350 for 1 hour to prevent burning and that maybe an egg would help hold it together. I have no idea what made it so salty, the ketchup maybe?I always use dry onion soup in my pot roast and that is never too salty.
It was ok, I didnt care for the italian seasoned taste tho.. and the cooking time seems off, it came out practically burnt on the outside. I think i'll stick to the recipe on the lipton box (never fails)
This was the best meatloaf i`ve had. Instead of bread I used italian bread crumbs and I added about 1/4 tsp of garlic salt.
I too baked this recipe at 350 instead of 425 degrees and had good results. Also I used my meat ther. to make sure it was baked through.
This recipe is amazing !! I have never been able to make a good meatloaf and this one is easy and super tasty !!! I didn't change a thing, it's good as is !
I've tried a few meatloaf recipes from this site and this one is, by far, my favorite! I made it last week for the family and they all loved it! I loved it because not only did it taste delish, but was easy to make and didn't have a lot of ingredients. Per suggestions by others, I topped the meatloaf with ketchup and brown sugar before cooking; great suggestion!
Very yummy meatloaf, and so easy to make. I doubled the recipe (using 1 lb lean ground hamburger and 1 lb ground turkey) and used 1 cup of seasoned bread crumbs in place of the bread. Cooked in a loaf pan at 350 for 1 hour and 15 minutes. Perfect! :)
This was good. I used ground turkey in stead of beef for healthier results. I still like my own recipe a bit better, but this is good for a change every now and then. Thanks.
This is going to be my standard meatloaf recipe (and I usually hate meatloaf!) I needed an eggless recipe, and this one was perfect. Followed exactly, except that I spread with tomato paste and sprinkled brown sugar on top 30 minutes into cooking. Also, the suggestion of cooking in a pan larger than a loaf pan to allow fat to drain was great. Just make sure you spray the pan first for easy cleanup.
I never liked meatloaf as a kid, and found this recipe after my husband requested meatloaf. I came to the table with my bottle of ketchup ready to douse it into being edible but it wasn't necessary. Very good! I'll even eat leftovers. I've also substituted salsa for the ketchup and taco seasoning for the italian dressing, leaving out the onion soup mix, and that adds a nice kick, but I still mostly like the classic recipe here.
I thought this meatloaf was very dry and not very good. Everyone thought my own recipe was much beter then this. I will not make this again.
A no fail meatloaf !
This was a good meatloaf. I usually do diced onion, but I thought this was just as good with the soup onion mix. I used saltines instead of old bread. Made as meatloaf muffins.
Very tasty and easy to make. My 2 1/2 year old daughter liked it too.
This was the first meatloaf I have ever made, and my husband really enjoyed it. Next time I'll use stuffing mix instead of bread. I wish it would have carmelized more, I don't know what I did wrong with that. Thanks for the recipe though!
For those who are allergic to msg like myself substitute dehydrated onions and low salt beef broth or low salt beef powder for onion soup mix and adjust seasoning to personal taste.
This recipe is great its a true keep. i even saved it with the same title!!
I was looking for a meatloaf recipe that didn't call for egg for my 2 year old that has an egg allergy. I was excited to find that this recipe didn't need the egg! it stayed together really well. I also substituted gluten free, rice bread crumbs for the bread pieces. Instead of using onion soup mix (which I was having trouble finding in an all natural form) I added 2 T onion powder and 2 all natural veggie bouillon cubes. I definitely upped the seasoning and then sprinkled some brown sugar on the top -- the results were awesome!!! If you're looking for an egg free-gluten free recipe - try this one!
This was just okay. The only alteration I made was to cook it at 350 for 1 hour.
Very good recipe. I substituted the beef for ground turkey. Came out excellent! There was no leftovers here.
Very easy to make! We all loved it, even my 3 year old who is very picky!
I doubled the recipe and used a loaf pan. I copped up some olives and added them as well! This was very savory! This is a keeper in my recipe box! :)
This is more in response to KKH3 and those who thought that review was helpful, rather than a rating on the recipe, which is really good (used bread crumbs instead of fresh bread). KKH3s review made smile. Sounds like something a very new cook would say. The recipe does not say to SPREAD the mixture in a 9 X 13 pan. It says to shape it into a loaf shape and place it in the 9 x 13 pan. Two very different procedures. A 9 x 13 pan is PERFECT. Thanks for the smile. It made my day.
This meatloaf was the best I've ever tasted! I doubled the recipe(except for the onion soup mix) for my whole family of 6 adults and 3 children and they loved it. Now my mom and sister both want the recipe! The only thing I changed was I used a box of Stovetop(turkey)instead of the bread and italian dressing and it was superb!!
Very solid meatloaf. Onion soup mix gives it great flavor without the tears from real onions. Only things I add when I make this is a few cloves of minced garlic and some shredded cheddar cheese.
Meatloaf was very dry, and only filled up half the pan -- are you sure it's not 2 lbs. of beef? Okay, so I substituted the bread slices with dried bread crumbs & left out the italian seasonings, so that may have screwed it up.
Sorry but will never make it again.
I'm always trying to find a good recipe for meatloaf and finally i found it. I followed the recipe exactly how it is and it was sooo delicious. Its a keeper.
Perfect meatloaf.Even my husband said how good it was, which does often happen.
just like my mom's too! :) very tastey
My boys destroyed this when I fixed it. I did use BBQ sauce instead of Ketchup, but I don't think that is a huge variation. Spicy, tangy, but not too much so. This was fabulous!
Actually if you just change the basting with kechu with BBQ sauce it would be much better. I also like seasoned bredcrumbs instead of the bread.
I was never a fan of meatloaf growing up, but this one has converted me to a meatloaf lover. I don't know if it's the salty/oniony flavor or the sweetness of the ketchup that almost forms a carmelized crust, but this meatloaf is great. Definitely going in the dinner rotation.
Loved it. Very tasty.
Okay I burnt mine, but what wasn't burnt, it was delicious! My husband even liked it and he's my most pickiest eater. I will definetly make it again.
My family like it a lot
Very tasty. I used BBQ sauce instead of ketchup, and Montreal Steak Spice instead of Italian Seasoning. Very yummy :)
NEW REVIEW: I still use this recipe once a week for my fam that love it. My mother-in-law wanted this recipe too and added it to her own plethora of recipes. OLD REVIEW: Not a lot of ingridients needed but the taste was Dlish... i don't like meatloaf but this was THE BEST! my family absolutely loved it, even my hubby who has his OWN meatloaf recipe. i didn't follow the cooking time i did 30mins then checked it then did 15mins more and it was PERFECT!! thanx...
over cooked and DRY. Too much bread?
Very Yummy! I used ground lean turkey and 2.5 hotdog buns instead of bread (I was out). My husband said it was the best meatloaf he has ever had!!
this was great even my 2 year old loved it the only thing is that it was a little dry. The only thing i did diffent was add italian seasoned bread crumbs instead of bread it was great
I don't like the Italian seasoning, and also like to use egg, and half ground beef and half ground pork. Also, the key to having tender, fall apart meatloaf is NOT to mix "well", but only to mix enough to combine ingredients. One of the ways to do this is to mix all your liquids first in a separate container, have the meat at room temperature, and then combine, with as little kneading as possible.
Excellent! I wish I made double!
This was the best tasting meatloaf I've ever had in my life!! I made it with ground turkey, and you couldn't tell the difference!! It was yummy!! Thanks for sharing it!!
Super Yummy!
This has been my favorite meatloaf recipe since finding it on here two years ago. It's quick, easy, and VERY tasty. This recipe also lends itself well to customization - I've made it with ground turkey, added various chopped or ground veggies, doubled it, added random spices - and it has turned out well every time. Great basic recipe to keep around!
My husband and I just love this recipe! I only cook it for 45-50 minutes, otherwise it gets a little too done.
This was excellent meatloaf. It caramelized beautifully. I cooked it on the next to bottom rack of my oven for only about 45 minutes. Quite good. I used two ends and one slice of bread and chopped them into 1/4 inch dice. I spread ketchup over the surface in a thin layer with a brush and I think that made a huge difference in the crust of the meatloaf. This will be my new go-to meatloaf recipe.
Not bad. Mine was a little overdone though. I was out of onion soup mix, so I compromised. I also used bread crumbs as I already had them instead of using up bread.
Barbara109... How much oatmeal do you use when you sub for the 3 slices of bead? That sounds like a healthy way to go.
My husband is Argentine and had never had meatloaf before -- he LOVED this recipe! I made it for him once as-is, but the second time I reduced the onions a bit and added chopped zucchini and mushrooms -- he loved the second batch even more! Also, if you run out of ketchup, tomato sauce w/added salt works fine.
the boys like it
I made a couple of changes, but really liked the Italian seasoning in this one. Used 3/4 ground turkey & 1/4 ground beef. Also used herb flavored stuffing mix instead of bread. Excellent served with gravy, green beans & mashed potatoes!
Made this Meatloaf for dinner and it was great. Followed recipe as written and everyone loved it. Even my husband who is not a fan of meatloaf said it was very good. Thanks Marian for giving me a reason to make meatloaf again. :)
Good and easy... I added 1 egg to the mix.
Excellent recipe. I didn't have any bread crumbs and didn't feel like going to the store so I used italian croutons and crushed them up. Was wonderful. I especially like how you don't use egg. My husband loved it.
