My Meatloaf

I am editing this review to answer the oatmeal question. I have a cooking method suggestion. My suggestion is to shape it into a loaf and rub cornmeal on the top and sides before baking for extra crispness. I haven't tried this after basting with ketchup though. I also put the loaf in a 12X15 jelly roll pan on a rack - then all the fat goes underneath. I spray the rack with cooking spray. Someone tried to spread it a 9x13 pan and it burned. The recipe clearly states "shape into a loaf" first. This is an excellent meatloaf and the ingredients can easily be changed to individual tastes. I prefer oatmeal instead of bread cubes for convenience and nutrition. I don't measure the oatmeal - just dump it in until it feels right but I think it's about half a cup. Also, any size pan will do as long as you can get a rack in it. Line the pan with foil put the meatloaf on the rack and you have easy clean up of the fat that drips underneath the rack. FYI - I put oatmeal in my grilled hamburgers too - can't tell it's there when they are cooked!