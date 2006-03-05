My Meatloaf

This is the meatloaf I taught myself how to make when I tried to duplicate my Daddy's meatloaf! It's a perennial family favorite! It's wonderful sliced cold the next day and used in a warm, toasted sandwich with a little butter.

By Marian Turgeon

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, combine the beef, ketchup, soup mix, bread, Italian-style seasoning and water. Mix well. Shape into a loaf and place into a 9 inch pie pan OR a 9x13 inch baking dish. Baste the top of the meatloaf with ketchup.

  • Bake at 425 degrees F (220 degrees C) for one hour, or until the edges are just crispy and the top has a crust.

  • Cool for 15 to 20 minutes before cutting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
420 calories; protein 20.7g; carbohydrates 14.1g; fat 30.8g; cholesterol 96.5mg; sodium 443.4mg. Full Nutrition
