Budin (Puerto Rican Bread Pudding)

Rating: 5 stars It took me back home. I love it! I added 1/2 tsp of fresh ground ginger and 2 of the little boxes of raisins. Helpful (49)

Rating: 5 stars favorite bread pudding recipe ever. everybody in my family raves about it. you may need to make more caramel sauce than the original calls for; i always do. this recipe makes a lot, and i use two medium-sized, round casserole dishes to make two individual puddings. doing that makes the finished product look like a giant flan; it's really very pretty. Helpful (42)

Rating: 5 stars This has to be the BEST bread pudding I have ever tasted. Absolutely delicious. I need to improve on my caramel abilities (I cooked it to hard crack stage) but even that did not spoil the dish. Will make this recipe over and over again. mlnordeste Helpful (39)

Rating: 5 stars I am Puertorrican and this took back home. Amazing and very authentic recipe. I used Almond extract instead of anise. I just like the flavor better. I took one pan of puding to work and it lasted 15 minutes. This is yummy!! Thanks for sharing the recipe. Helpful (15)

Rating: 4 stars This is a great recipe. The budin turned out absolutely beautiful, even my mom asked for the recipe. The only thing for me is that the spice tea needs to be more concentrated. Next time I'll add more spice and maybe even some ground spice right to the egg mixture. But overall it's very yummy! Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars By far this is the best I've tried. I've been making this quite a few times for almost 2yrs now. My husband is from PR and budin is his favorite. He's been wanting some for a long time and I have tried couple of recipes until I came across this one...HE LOVES it. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars This was very good! Everyone enjoyed! I think I put too much milk in it so it ended up more like a flan but still delicious. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars wow! i just made this and i've been looking for a recipe like this for years! ha thank you it's awesome Helpful (8)