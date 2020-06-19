Budin (Puerto Rican Bread Pudding)

Rating: 4.87 stars
55 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 49
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Budin is a traditional Puerto Rican bread pudding, this recipe was provide to me by a friend and I thought I share it with you all. Enjoy!

By Nande

Credit: Meredith Food Studios
prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
5 hrs
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 budin
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring 1 cup of water to a boil in a small saucepan over high heat. Add the cinnamon sticks, cloves, and anise seeds. Cover, and set aside to steep for 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, combine 2 tablespoons water with 1/2 cup sugar in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Stir occasionally to dissolve the sugar completely, but stop stirring once the mixture comes to a boil. Stay near the stove to monitor the color, swirling the pan gently to redistribute the caramel as the sugar begins to darken. Cook to about 310 degrees F (160 degrees C), or until the sugar turns light golden brown, then pour into a 9x5 inch loaf pan. Set aside to allow the caramel to harden.

  • Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Remove the crusts from the day-old bread, tear the bread into cubes, and place into a large mixing bowl. Strain the spice tea through a fine mesh sieve to remove the spices. Add to the bread along with the evaporated milk. Stir to evenly moisten, and set aside for 10 minutes. Whisk the eggs in a large mixing bowl along with 1 1/2 cups of sugar, the vanilla extract, salt, and melted butter. Stir in the moistened bread mixture until evenly mixed. Pour into the loaf pan over the caramel.

  • Line a roasting pan with a damp kitchen towel. Place the loaf pan on the towel, inside roasting pan, and place roasting pan on oven rack. Fill roasting pan with boiling water to reach halfway up the sides of the loaf pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 1 hour and 15 minutes. Cool in the pan for about an hour, then refrigerate until cold, 2 hours more. When ready, invert the budin onto a serving plate. The caramel will have turned to a syrup and will cover the budin like a sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
488 calories; protein 13.1g; carbohydrates 74.9g; fat 15.8g; cholesterol 115.8mg; sodium 656.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (63)

Most helpful positive review

Sandra
Rating: 5 stars
12/21/2010
It took me back home. I love it! I added 1/2 tsp of fresh ground ginger and 2 of the little boxes of raisins. Read More
Helpful
(49)
Sandra
Rating: 5 stars
12/21/2010
It took me back home. I love it! I added 1/2 tsp of fresh ground ginger and 2 of the little boxes of raisins. Read More
Helpful
(49)
sacket
Rating: 5 stars
12/24/2009
favorite bread pudding recipe ever. everybody in my family raves about it. you may need to make more caramel sauce than the original calls for; i always do. this recipe makes a lot, and i use two medium-sized, round casserole dishes to make two individual puddings. doing that makes the finished product look like a giant flan; it's really very pretty. Read More
Helpful
(42)
Marie
Rating: 5 stars
01/27/2009
This has to be the BEST bread pudding I have ever tasted. Absolutely delicious. I need to improve on my caramel abilities (I cooked it to hard crack stage) but even that did not spoil the dish. Will make this recipe over and over again. mlnordeste Read More
Helpful
(39)
seawitch
Rating: 5 stars
01/18/2011
I am Puertorrican and this took back home. Amazing and very authentic recipe. I used Almond extract instead of anise. I just like the flavor better. I took one pan of puding to work and it lasted 15 minutes. This is yummy!! Thanks for sharing the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(15)
salserabarbie
Rating: 4 stars
11/14/2011
This is a great recipe. The budin turned out absolutely beautiful, even my mom asked for the recipe. The only thing for me is that the spice tea needs to be more concentrated. Next time I'll add more spice and maybe even some ground spice right to the egg mixture. But overall it's very yummy! Read More
Helpful
(12)
Sharein
Rating: 5 stars
12/05/2011
By far this is the best I've tried. I've been making this quite a few times for almost 2yrs now. My husband is from PR and budin is his favorite. He's been wanting some for a long time and I have tried couple of recipes until I came across this one...HE LOVES it. Read More
Helpful
(11)
andrea92fl
Rating: 5 stars
06/23/2011
This was very good! Everyone enjoyed! I think I put too much milk in it so it ended up more like a flan but still delicious.
Helpful
(8)
JaYde
Rating: 5 stars
01/19/2011
wow! i just made this and i've been looking for a recipe like this for years! ha thank you it's awesome Read More
Helpful
(8)
Kim DeSocio
Rating: 5 stars
08/26/2010
this is a very good and easyy to follow recipe!!!!!!! I had to substitute the tea mixture with grounds .. was out of sticks and whole cloves.. I also subbed the anise with almond extract and it worked out nicely!! I am definetly going to used the recipe again and more often Thanks for sharing.. oh and your direction are so clear and to the point love that especially!!! Read More
Helpful
(8)
