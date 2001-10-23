Aloo Gobi ki Subzi (Potatoes and Cauliflower)

This is a simple and easy to toss together recipe using cauliflower. Serve this dish with Indian breads such as thin rotis or naans--even a pita bread will do! Garnish with cilantro if you'd like. Asofoetida can be found in some grocery stores, but will most likely be found in an Indian grocery store, it is often called 'hing'.
I just wanted to let STARLITI know that the Aloo Gobi in the Indian restaurants will not taste like this recipe. Reasons: the oil used is much more and the cauliflower heads and/or the potatoes may also be deep fried before being mixed in. This recipe is a dish that is served on a regular basis in Indian homes and that is why it cannot be as rich as the one served in the Indian restaurants. The nice thing about Indian recipes is that you can mix ad vary the amount of spices based on your tastes - once you have figured out what you like! Hope this helps!
As written I thought this dish was lacking the Indian taste I like so much. I didn't use the asafoetida. It was very bland so I made the following changes. I used two cans Of diced tomatoes undrained instead of the romas, added more tumeric and cumin seeds, a dash of nutmeg, and some chili garlic paste and served over rice. The end result delicious.
06/07/2001
Fantastic recipe. To thicken the sauce, pureed poatoes may be added along with the potatoe cubes. I have found this gives the dish a more authentic flair.
07/17/2001
I have been looking ALL over the place for this recipe. I never knew what it was called cuz I only had it at a friends house a few times. (she moved before I could ask her about it though) Anyway, this recipe ROCKS!!! I'm a vegetarian and it's really filling and good for you. YUM YUM YUM.
This smelled wonderful when it was cooking! Next time I'll double everything except the cauliflower and potato--using the whole amounts really overwhelmed the spices and made it far blander than I'd like. And leftovers would be fantastic.
This was okay. I didn't find the combination of mustard and cumin seeds to provide much flavor, so I also used red pepper, cumin, and coriander, which the aloo gobi recipe in my cookbook uses. I also added chicken broth to make it more saucy.
09/28/2001
Thank you so much for this recipe! I added some garlic powder and substituted canned chopped tomatoes in place of the fresh. I have tried to order this recipe in restaurants but it never seems to look/taste the way I like it. Finally, I found what I was looking for. Thanks again!
12/20/2001
This recipe is a mild and homely tasting Indian side dish. Don't expect it to have the restaurant taste.Its ideal for people who want a mild yet flavourful curry over rice.Go easy on the cumin and mustard seeds.. just a pinch would be enough I used the garlic paste available in Indian stores and that worked out fine. I would make this again.
I liked this recipe very much. I just added some chopped garlic and cilantro. Thank you for recipe. I have made it several times.
09/14/2001
Was dry with only a thin sauce. I usually prefer something with a little more gravy. I also prefer something a little spicier, so next time I might "do it up" a bit. Nonetheless, it was still very good, simple and filling. A great week-night dinner, served with rotis or rice.
excellent recipe-but water/ two pats butter/ 1/4 to 1/3 c cream should be added to cook the cauliflower and potato-enough to fill pan about 1/2 inch or so, if using a large frying pan. keep pan covered until gets boiling, then can take lid off and simmer. you will end up with a great sauce. love this recipe! thanks
Yum! I've now tried 3 aloo gobi recipes from this site, and this has been the best one yet. Perfect spiciness for me! I didn't use the asofoetida because I'm nowhere near a place that sells it, but it was wonderful without. Unlike the other aloo gobis, this one didn't scorch my pan, and it didn't burn my mouth :) I loved the addition of the roma tomatoes, they make a kind of coating on the potatoes and cauliflower. I only used 1/2 a head of cauliflower because it was all I had, and I thought that ratio to be good. Brava! Note* Make sure you cube the potato small, or the pieces won't cook all the way through.
A bit to many spices i think.I made a similar recipe, and the recipe gladly didn't use half as much spices for cauliflower.I enjoy the spices ,but feel that justice needs to be done to each flavour in order to enjoy the final taste.
This was very tasty. I made a few additions and changes: added a couple onions and garlic after the spices, threw in a little generic curry powder, increased turmeric, eliminated sugar, added frozen peas, cilantro and little lemon when finishing up the cooking. I did not have the asafoetida powder.
The additions suggested by ZOPOOH were perfect. I would also recommend following the suggestion to add the cauliflower after the potatoes to avoid it disintegrating. Not that I would know anything about that...
I made it exactly as written the first time and it was somewhat reminiscent of my Punjabi sisters-in-law's basic home cooking but I wish I hadn't sought out and added the asoefetida. But good enough to make again! this time I upped each of the spices, left out the asoefetida, put in some cayenne and increased the potatoes and now it was perfect! I like spicy and this fit the bill with those tweaks.
