Aloo Gobi ki Subzi (Potatoes and Cauliflower)

39 Ratings
  • 5 14
  • 4 15
  • 3 7
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

This is a simple and easy to toss together recipe using cauliflower. Serve this dish with Indian breads such as thin rotis or naans--even a pita bread will do! Garnish with cilantro if you'd like. Asofoetida can be found in some grocery stores, but will most likely be found in an Indian grocery store, it is often called 'hing'.

By Manisha Pandit

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil over a medium-high heat. Toss in the mustard seeds; when they start spluttering, add the asafoetida, followed by the cumin seeds, turmeric powder and the green pepper. Add the chopped tomatoes and ginger; stir and saute for a few minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Add the potato, cauliflower florets, sugar and salt; stir well and cook until the potatoes are cooked and the cauliflower tender yet crunchy. (For a crunchier cauliflower, add it when the potatoes are just getting done but not quite finished cooking).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
358 calories; protein 10g; carbohydrates 37.2g; fat 22g; sodium 641.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022