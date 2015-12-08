Pineapple Zucchini Loaf
Piping hot loaves of pineapple-zucchini deliciousness! Who could ask for more?
This is another timeless, classic recipe I've been making every summer (bountiful zucchini crop!) since 1982. Friends can't wait for their annual zucchini care package and those who bake have asked for the recipe. I always add a cup of chopped walnuts. Moist, just the right spice, and delicious. Can't wait till next summer's harvest!Read More
It was very moist, but the pineapple pieces seemed a little too weird to me once it was finished.Read More
Very good! Added more drained pineapple as it did not have any pineapple taste to it. Cut back on the sugar and none missed it at all. I made half the batter with walnuts and the other halve without for those who do not like nuts. Also have replaced some of the oil with applesauce and it was still moist and delecious.Good as is or you can fool around and add to your own preferences.
This is my all time favorite zucchini bread recipe. I do add 1 cup of nuts along with the cup of raisins to mine. I also make loaves without raisins and just add nuts for those in my family that do not like raisins. I have 6 loaves on my table cooling as I am rating this recipe. I make mine in 3 small loaf pans. When cool, wrap and freeze for later use. Excellent and thanks for sharing this recipe.
I made a few changes to the recipe. I used golden raisins. I substituted unsweetened applesauce for half the oil. I also added the zest of one lemon. I entered the loaf in our local agricultural exhibition yesterday and it won first prize. This is an excellent recipe.
I have been baking for almost 50 years and this is by far one of the best zucchini loaves ever...moist , full of flavour and a real hit with my friends when I give it to them. Thanks for the recipe. I made it exactly as written..needed no changes whatsoever. A tip I do is line the entire inside of my loaf pan with wax paper and that stops the loaves from getting too brown on the sides ...
This recipe was a hit at my office. I did add some chopped pecans, golden raisins, and a little bit of coconut.
I've been making this pineapple zucchini bread for over 30 years. It's the best, easy to make, and freezes well.
I made this recipe in it's original form as an entry in our local fair and it won first place. Thanks for sharing the recipe.
Made these into muffins this morning and it was delicious. The only thing I did different was cut the oil to 1/2 c and added 1/2 c applesauce to reduce fat. turned out wonderful and moist. Good muffin for breakfast but very sweet. will probably reduce the sugar to 1 1/2 cups next time.
This is my favourite zucchini loaf recipe. I added 1 cup of pecans and it was delicious. The second time I made it I used a 11 x 13 pan and also 1 small loaf pan. Excellent.
I just made this bread last night. I tried it once before and it was okay. I did make a few changes to the recipe which made it outstanding. I added 1/2 c. shredded coconut and used 1 c. whole wheat flour w/ 2 c. all purpose. I sent a loaf with my husband and I took a loaf to work with me and needless to say nothing was brought home. Even those that said they hated coconut loved the bread. Thanks for a great recipe Jen.
I changed a few things, such as half all purpose flour and 1/2 whole wheat. Half the oil and half apple sauce, 1/2 cup sugar, 1/2 cup turbinado sugar, (will do raw honey next time) and added 1/2 cup pecan nuts. Very delicious. Thanks
My family loves this! Easy to make, moist, delicious! We have made several loaves and frozen them for the winter.
Have made this several times and LOVE it
My family and neighbors loved it! I changed 1 cup of oil to 1/2 cup of canola oil and 1/2 cup water and 1/2 cups Agave Nectar and 1/4 cup turbino sugar for the 2 cups sugar. I also changed 1-1/2 cup whole wheat pastry flour and 1-1/2 cup flour from the 3 cups flour. It was very good!
This recipe is the best zucchini loaf. I omitted the raisins and added 1/2 cup toasted, chopped walnuts. Also, reduced the sugar to 1-3/4 cups.
very moist and delicious
Tried this recipe today and it was fabulous. Very moist and yummy. I followed the recipe as stated and added nuts to some of the loaves. I will be making many more recipes to freeze for the winter!
Delicious and moist. I baked mine in two 9x9 square cake pans for 35 minutes instead of in the loaf pans.
I made this in a 9X13 dish & iced it with a cream cheese frosting....it was similar to carrot or parsnip cake & just as yummy. Another family favorite.
We love it! Perfect for winter stock up. Made bunch of them and wrap up in freeze sack. When we want to have one, we would pull one out and let it thraw out. Then it would be ready for us to eat. My daughter won't eat just one but eat more! Will contiune to make them. I didn't use raisin but will do that next time. Thinking about adding walnuts.
Thank you Jen for sharing this recipe. Absolutely delicious !!!! I used your original recipe, made it today, shared it with my family, friends, and neighbors, they all loved it and mentioned how moist it was. :)
This is like desert!! I added 1/2 cup of chopped walnut to it also. Will make again.
Most zuchini breads are dry, not this one! Very moist and flavorful! I made 3 smaller loaves in foil pans today, one is half gone. Will make it again.Thanks Jen!
Used half cup applesauce and half cup oil. Very good!
I've never had a recipe turn out so perfectly! It's moist, delicious with all the raisins and pineapples, balanced taste of the zucchini and the spices. It came out of the pan perfectly, I ate 3 slices myself before anyone else could get to it! Next time I'll try even more raisins and some walnuts in it too.
Way to go Jen! This is by far the best zucchini loaf I have ever made. I made 6 small loaves and only got to give one away. My husband is crazy for this and today I am making more. Thanks
Delish! Soo hard or stop eating! Gonna make more to freeze and use for special occasions.
This reminds me of Spanish Bar Cake... really nice nutmeg-ish taste to it. Not sure if I like the pineapple in this but I know my husband loves it, so its ok. I only had 1/2 cup of oil in the house so I tossed in a 1/2 cup of apple sauce too, it worked fine. Thx.
Very nice recipe. The loaf was moist and a good change from regular zucchini bread. I could definitley taste the pineapple more after the loaf sat overnight. I replaced 1 c whole wheat flour for white and added a little more baking powder. Next time, I think I'll take the pineapple juice and add some powdered sugar and pour onto the loaves while still hot. I think that would give it a little boost of pineapple flavor. Mine stayed in the oven the whole hour, and I had slightly burnt edges. I know better than to set the timer and not check until it rings, but the recipe should read 50-60 min.
This was my first attempt at zucchini bread and it turned out perfectly delicious. I didn't change a thing from the recipe and would definitely make this again.
We loved this loaf, it was moist and full of flavor even thought it was a bit over cooked. The only change I made was omitting the nutmeg because we don't like the flavor. I gave it four stars only because the cooking time was just a bit too long, I will cook it for 50 minutes next time.
I didn't have any raisins, so I substituted a trail mix that had regular and golden raisins in it with nuts.....OH YUM! turned out well!! MY mother had the most superb zucchini crop in our little town, and she always made bread and also fried zucchini. She floured and dipped the sliced zucchini in a beaten egg mixture and fried it in butter.(kind of like fried green tomatoes!) It was Delicious. Thanks for the great recipe!
I made this with one cup of nuts, and I exchanged 1/2 cup of applesauce for 1/2 cup of oil. I decreased the sugar by 1/2 cup to compensate for the applesauce's sweetness and the bread was just sweet enough. This is now my go-to recipe for zucchini bread. I make one loaf to be eaten now and 12 muffins (baked for 25 minutes) to freeze and enjoy later.
very easy to make,had all the ingredients on hand, what could be better! Thank you
Terrific recipe. Turned out very moist and delicious. Kind of wished I had left out walnuts as I am not a nut ‘fan’ in cakes, etc. Loved by my family though.
This is a very moist bread! I love it! I used 1/2 c applesauce and 1/2 c oil instead of 1 c oil to reduce fat content and then reduced sugar to 1 1/2 c instead of 2 c. Unfortunately I did not have any nuts, so I used 1 tsp almond extract and 1 tsp vanilla instead of 2 tsp vanilla. It is soooo delicious! Love the raisins in it.
I am NOT a fan of zucchini but somehow ended up with a plant when I thought I bought 4 yellow squash plants...one turned out to be zucchini. So I decided to make this recipe and OH MY GOD....this is light, moist, and delicious! Don't even look at any other recipe...MAKE THIS ONE NOW! (I am also allergic to FRESH pineapple...I can have canned/processed pineapple because the protein I am allergic to in fresh is destroyed in the canning process).
Made as muffins- baked for 30 minutes.
Delicious, but nothing special in my view. I would suggest adding more pineapple and cutting back on the sugar. It was a little too sweet for my taste, and the pineapple flavor was nonexistent. Pretty average zucchini bread.
Everyone just loved it! So moist and yummy! Made it in short order, quick and easy!
AWESOME!!! For those who have never used zucchini in a bread recipe- do not be apprehensive. This recipe will taste awesome (not like zucchini at all) and look beautiful with bits of green specks throughout. The two changes I made were to replace 1 cup of vegetable oil with 1/2 cup of coconut oil and 1/2 cup of natural applesauce and to replace the 2 cups of sugar with 1 cup of Trivia Brown Sugar Blend and 1 cup of sugar. When making this again, I would further reduce the amount of white sugar by 1/4 increments due to sweetness of the pineapple and raisins. Family loved this bread and have asked for me to put on the "keeper" list and when will I be making more. Delicious and moist.
I added ginger and used coconut oil instead of vegetable. Next time I make it I think I'll add just a little extra pineapple.
I think this is the very first time I made zucchini bread... I made it for my wonderful man because he loves it so much. He LOVED it.... Thank you.... this recipe was finger licking good.
I will definitely make this again. I substituted 2C. wholewheat flour & 1 C. white flour (instead of the 3 C. white flour), cut the sugar in half and added about 1/3 C. water because the whole wheat flour made it so sticky. It is so good. When I informed my husband that he was eating zucchini, he said 'but I don't like zucchini' and he reached for another slice. Don't tell the grandkids they're eating something healthy...
To make this go from a Great recipe to excellent I made a few changes. 1/2 whole wheat flour and 1/2 brown sugar. Substitute dried cranberries for the raisins. Throw in more walnuts, add some sliced almonds and also raw pumpkin seeds. Awesome! This is one of my favourite recipes to work with for zucchini loaves now! :)
Very tasty and moist! I didn’t have walnuts or raisins so used about 1 cup of chocolate ships instead. I found it was a little oily and tasty almost the same as a really good carrot cake recipe I found. It was great, just not the zucchini loaf I was looking for. Will try a no-pineapple recipe with chocolate bread
I used this recipe as a basic guideline for my muffins. I substituted quinoa flour, instead of all purpose, and mixed berries instead of pineapple... absolutely devine!
It doesn't state whether to drain the pineapple or not. I drained it found the loaf on the dry side and also a little too 'chunky' with walnuts, pineapple and raisons, I don't think it needs nuts..
Made this and it was Fantastic! I used gluten free flour and it turned out great!
No changes, excellent, going to make some more
Terrific recipe! I've made dozens of "average" zucchini loaves over the years but the pineapple really made a huge difference. The only alteration I made was to add a handful (about 1/4 cup) of roasted, salted pumpkin seeds. I highly recommend this recipe and will make it again.
I love his recipe. It's so easy, yet is so impressive. Not to mention it is also delicious. Everyone just loves it.
This is great! I am making it again. My husband is not a fan of raisins so I left them out but I would like them in. I only had pineapple chunks, so I smashed them a little and it turned out fine.
Turned out awesome, made a double batch and I'm sure it wont last long!
Very tasty - the most compliments I've ever had for my zucchini bread! I used coconut instead of nuts, b/c it's what I had.
I used crushed pineapple and coconut oil. I sprinkle coarse sugar on top and I can't wait for it to cool to eat!
Great recipe. Took out 1/2 cup of sugar and used brown sugar. Added chocolate chips. Very moist and tasty.
This was absolutely awesome. Making it again today and adding blueberries!. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
As written it's a great recipe and very forgiving if you decide to tweak it. We like a little more spice so I added some ginger and a touch of cloves. I have also used half sugar and half honey with success. I add about another 1/4 cup of pineapple and I have even used carrot and zucchini once when I was just a bit short of zucchini. DON'T FORGET, dust the raisins with a bit of flour to help stop them from sinking to the bottom.
Great recipe. Very moist. Will add to my favorite list.
Dried cranberries are awesome in this!
This is a fantastic recipe. I made some small tweaks to personalize it such as adding an extra half cup of pineapple. This recipe earned a first place blue ribbon at the county fair this year! Thank you for sharing it!
