Pineapple Zucchini Loaf

Piping hot loaves of pineapple-zucchini deliciousness! Who could ask for more?

By jen

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 loaves
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Beat eggs, oil, sugar, and vanilla together until thick.

  • Stir zucchini, pineapple, flour, soda, salt, baking powder, spices, raisins, and walnuts into the egg mixture; blend well.

  • Pour batter into two 9x5 inch greased loaf pans. Bake in preheated oven for 1 hour, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Cool in the pan for 10 minutes then turn out onto a wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
271 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 36.2g; fat 13.2g; cholesterol 23.3mg; sodium 217.9mg. Full Nutrition
