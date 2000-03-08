Quick Artichoke Pasta Salad

86 Ratings
  • 5 44
  • 4 27
  • 3 11
  • 2 2
  • 1 2

This pasta salad is quick and easy to make. The liquid from the marinated artichoke hearts makes an excellent dressing.

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary

cook:
10 mins
prep:
10 mins
total:
4 hrs 20 mins
refrigerate:
4 hrs
Servings:
5
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to boil; add pasta and boil until al dente according to packaging instructions, 8 to 10 minutes. Drain well and rinse with cold water.

    Advertisement

  • In a large mixing bowl, combine pasta, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, tomatoes, olives, parsley, basil, oregano, garlic, salt and pepper; toss well.

  • Refrigerate for at least 4 hours. Before serving, season the pasta dish with salt and pepper to taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
155 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 23.8g; fat 5.5g; sodium 389.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 04/06/2022