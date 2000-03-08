Quick Artichoke Pasta Salad
This pasta salad is quick and easy to make. The liquid from the marinated artichoke hearts makes an excellent dressing.
This recipe was a big hit. I've made it several times. I substituted Wish-Bone Roasted Garlic Vinaigrette and drained artichokes in water for a less oily dressing.Read More
This was good and wonderfully easy, though a little bland for our taste. Next time we'll try adding red onions and pine nuts and using fresh basil. Great for a quick dinner!Read More
It was nice to have a pasta salad that was a little different. I didn't have marinated artichokes so I drained them and added 1 Tbs red wine vinegar, 2 Tbs olive oil and 3 Tbs balsamic vinaigrette. Also added diced sweet onion and toasted pine nuts like another reviewer suggested and lots of chopped fresh basil and cilantro in addition to the dried oregano. Turned out great and can't wait to eat the leftovers
I made this for a baby shower and it got rave reviews! I'm making it again next week for a wedding shower, and I will certainly make it for my own family as well. I think that the only slight changes that I made were to add some toasted pine nuts and a little bit of red wine vinegar. It is so easy, since the dressing is really just the artichoke "juice". It is also very versatile - you could use whatever veggies you wanted and you could add chicken or shrimp to make it more of a main meal for those who eat meat. I definitely recommend this one!
This pasta salad is really good. I used canned, chopped tomatoes instead of the cherry, and used canned, sliced mushrooms. I used a basil paste instead of dried, and I used dried parsely and oregano. I chopped marinated Kalamata olives. I thought that this tasted very Mediterranean, so I added some Feta cheese. After tasting it, I thought it needed more cheese, so I added some shredded Mozzerella as well. Next time I won't use Kalamata olives, but rather the sliced black olives in a can. The salty flavor added a little TOO much with the Feta and artichokes. Maybe if I had left out the Feta the taste would've been better. VERY flavorful. Great!
This dish has become my kitchen sink staple recipe. Whichever whole wheat pasta I have on hand (fusili, bowtie, macaroni, etc.) and the jar of artichokes are standard everything else varies as to what's in the cupboard. Olives, feta or shaved parmesan and sun dried tomatoes are regulars in the mix along with pine nuts, fresh basil, a spoon or two of pesto and zucchini. Being a vegetarian I love that this recipe is so quick and easy and can be served warm or cold. I make it at least once a week
This is so easy and so delicious. Another thing I like about this recipe is that some of them that are like this . . . you have to buy a "dressing" to go on it. But this one you don't. You just use what's in the marinated artichokes. If you like pasta, and you like artichokes, this is great!
This was very good. I did extra on the seasonings (as I usually do), but other than that it really was a hit for the crowd. The only problem is that most people are turned off by artichokes....until they try them! Really try to marinade it for 4 hours, it is better!
Quick, easy and delicious! I added a little Kraft Sun Dried Tomatoes dressing to add a little zip. Not a favorite with kids but definitely a hit with the adults.
I didn't change a thing and it was DELICIOUS!
I thought this was excellent. I was prepared to add additional dressing to the salad as others had indicated but found that I didn't need to. The only changes I made were to use a 7-1/2 oz jar of marinated artichoke hearts and 2 cups of farfalle pasta. I also left the olives out since I don't like them. Next time I might try using fresh basil and oregano to make it even tastier.
I'm addicted to this! It was delicious and my husband gave rave reviews as well. I used rotini pasta, added shredded parmesan cheese and extra dressing from the marinated artichoke hearts (had a large jar of them from Costco). Thank you for this great recipe!
This FANTASTIC!! I used dried parsley because that was all I had and I chopped up some fresh broccoli very fine and we can't get enough of this!! I love that the only dressing added is that of the marinade from the artichokes! YUM YUM YUM!!!
Plan to add extra seasoning as this is pretty bland. Even letting it sit overnight didn't help.
I wanted to bring a vegan pasta salad to a picnic, and I chose this recipe. Good choice! I like it a lot. I used fresh basil from my garden instead of dried, and after it had marinated overnight I tasted it and thought it still needed a bit more dressing, so I added a dash of olive oil and some splashes of balsamic vinegar.
For such an easy recipe, this sure was good. I used more pasta in mine (medium shells), grape tomatoes, fresh herbs, added a bit of diced red onion, shredded mozzarella and a touch of balsamic vinegar. I'll be using this recipe again, and thanks, Maryanne.
I added a little red wine vinegar, used fresh parsley instead of dried, and added maybe 1/2 cup of red onion...I thought it was fabulous! This is a great, healthy party staple. I will definitely make it again.
This had amazing flavor, and we used whole wheat pasta, so it was even healthier. Wonderful recipe, thanks for sharing.
We throw in whatever chopped fresh veggies we feel like adding and then add a dash of red pepper flakes, a little pepper, a few sprinkles of pepper and parmesan cheese.
I don't know why, but mine was not very good at all. Not flavorful at all. I followed the recipe to a tee. Oh well.
This was really good. I added the zest and juice of one lemon for a bit more flavour. I also topped it with some feta. This is a great simple vegetarian dish!
quick, good pasta salad recipe! I added a little red wine vinegar for a little tangier dressing.
OK but not fabulous. I used whole wheat pasta which may have been the problem. Also added feta cheese because it was so bland. Helped but not really a crowd pleaser.
Grandchildren didn't care for the 'liquid' from the marinated artichoke hearts. Adults liked it.
A tad bit on the oily side but a great salad for a potluck! I added a dash of balsamic vinegar for a tangier dressing and extra spices. If I hadn't I thought it would have been a bit bland (but that's maybe the olives I used?)
I brought this to a company pick nick a few months back and everyone loved it. Only thing I changed was adding fresh basil. I will Make this salad again!
I love this recipe. I have been making a similar one for years. I use a low calorie salad dressing with it and it comes out so yummy!
Wonderful and easy!!
I did not have marinated Artichokes on hand so opened a can of regular, chopped amount to use and marinated in some Italian dressing for a while. Adding sliced pepperoni (as another reviewer suggested) was especially enjoyed by the Grandchildren. Yummy Salad!
It wasn't super-flavorful, but it was super easy. I really liked that about it. I used ditalini pasta. I left out mushrooms because I don't like them, and added roasted red peppers. I think it would be good if I added feta. It wasn't that it needed more dressing. It just needed more "something."
Excellent! I have some picky eaters in my family so I baked a few without the artichokes they turned out great! Thank you for this wonderful recipe! I will be making it often!
I made this like the recipe except I added extra fresh basil instead of dried and fresh mozzerelli cheese cubes omgosh it's wonderful. Thank you this will be a regular in my home.
I made this with grilled Italian sausage. I added a little more pasta (about 2C of cooked medium shells), a tablespoon of olive oil and a dash of balsamic vinegar. Next time I will definitely add red onion as suggested by others. Sprinkled shredded mozzarella on top. Yummy!
I've never had marinated artichokes before. I've really been missing something. They are delicious and this recipe went over like wildfire at my church barebecue. I doubled it and since I had a 37 ounce jar of marinated artichoke hearts I added considerably more to the recipe than called for. I also added about 1/2 c. of finely chopped spanish onions, lots of chopped fresh basil and 1 tbs. of white wine vinegar to the liquid from the marinated artichoke hearts. I was careful on the amount of liquid I added to the salad as many had mentioned how oily the salad was. It was simply scrumptious and very nutritious, I might add.
I have been making this pasta salad recipe for over ten years! It is quick, easy, and so very tasty. If you don't have time to marinate in the fridge, which I can't seem to wait so long until I eat it, this pasta salad will still taste great. It is especially tasty the next day! Yummy.
simple and delicious! i doubled the recipe and used pitted calmata olives for a little more tang and it was a huge hit!
Delicious!!! I added 1/4 cup Italian Dressing as it was a little on the dry side. Everyone loved it and came back for seconds. Thank you for sharing.
I made this as written with the exception of the fresh parsley that I did not have on hand. I wanted to try artichokes, as I've never had them before. This salad was tasty, but not exceptional. I would make it again and enjoyed the Mediteranean flavor of it, especially with the olives.
Loved this salad. Accidentally bought the spicy jar of artichoke hearts and it gave it a huge spicy kick. I liked it better with the regular marinated hearts.
Awesome.
Delicious, very easy to prepare..
Great last minute, didn't leave as recommended, but had tons of flavor.
Great Recipe, quick and easy for last minute. Add grilled chicken to make it a meal.
I like this recipe. I usually just add random amounts of ingredients according to eyeing the proportions and tasting. I added fresh grated parmesan and it works nicely! i also added sundried tomatoes (in oil but drained it first). i'll definitely make this again and try making it for a group next time!
My husband enjoyed this dish. He said it was great and asked for more.
this was good overall. i added some sliced pepperoncini peppers and parmesean cheese to add a little something. also did not use all liquid from artichokes but added about 2 tblsp of italian dressing
I would definetly make this again, maybe even with a little sliced pepperoni.
Super easy and great taste! We used our daughter’s garden tomatoes, her pesto, and Wishbone Italian dressing.
I love pasta salad but PLEASE DO NOT COOK for 4 Hrs. you will end up with MUSH!!!
I used left over cooked pasta. Followed the recipe and added sliced Kalamata olives for the black olives, a big tablespoon of capers, a spoonful of jarred red pepper strips.
I didn’t use the juice from the marinated artichoke hearts as it was too watery. Instead I added good olive oil, and red wine vinegar.
Really good!!
This turned out really well. I will make this again. The only thing I changed was I used a can of unmarinated artichokes and italian dressing.
I added about 3/4 cup of cubed feta cheese. Yummy.
Great for a work lunch or just a quick meal while doing chores.
Plus it's fabulous to take along trip to the shore.
This was okay but I was expecting more flavor.
I thought this recipe was ok. It wasn't especially moist or flavorful, so if I make it again, it will be with some adjustments.
It was very quick and easy! I only made a couple alterations: I added fresh chopped r red onion and I didn't include the mushroom. I wanted to add Parmesan but I decided to keep it vegan just in case (brought it to an event I didn't know anyone). Turned out delicious! Make sure you let it marinate at least the 4 hours. I left it in the fridge over night.
very good! I supersized it with more pasta, mushrooms and tomatoes, it was great!
Love it! Took this to a family picnic and everyone dug in. I added a little Greek dressing to it because it wasn't "saucy" enough for me, but it could have been the artichokes that I used. I wouldn't change a thing - it's awesome. Thanks for sharing.
This recipe was great, I did change it a bit and made a dressing out of the artichoke juice. I would make this again in a heart beat.
I loved this dish!!! I added a splash of balsamic vinegar and replaced fresh herbs for dried. I also used kalamata olives instead of black ones and added shredded parmesan cheese. It was perfect! I was picky about the artichoke hearts...got them at our natural food store so there wouldn't be anything odd in the dressing. I will make this again and again and again...thanks so much!
Very good! I mixed and matched some of the veggies.. jarred roasted red peppers are very good in it as well. Next time i will put in a little less parsley.
Good salad. Added alittle more salt, herbs and italian dressing for flavor.
A keeper recipe. So simple, so satisfying.
Used fresh herbs from the garden.
Used fresh baby mushrooms.
Other than that followed the recipe.
The second time used diced, de-boned rotisseried chicken thighs and as some have suggested threw in some toasted pine nuts.
The third time used shrimp with lemon zest and lemon strips and some Old Bay®
May use "bow-tie" pasta next time
Never have had any leftovers.
I may need to double/triple the ingredients.
For those wanting some heat, just sprinkle some dried pepper flakes on top and give this salad a single stir.
Thanx for the recipe
