Baked Potato
A step-by-step recipe for making a baked potato. Serve with your choice of toppings. Try sour cream and chives, cheese, and olives.
This recipie has times and temperatures and everything. Perfect for those of us unsure how to actually cooked a baked potato. Hint: if you are interested in a crusty peel, put your potato directly in the oven. If you like a softer covering, cover it in foil!
i disagree with some of the reviews! if someone does not have anyone to teach them how to cook and make a baked potato then this was very helpful! i've never cooked a potato in the oven so i needed to find out myself without asking! and this was great help! so thank you for putting this small & easy recipe on here!
Blah, tasted nothing like a potato, maybe I used the wrong fork? Next time I will use a dessert fork. :oP
Thank you, I already knew how to make baked potatoes, but I was able to print this out for my husband. They turned out really good. The only thing I like to add is if you rub the skins with oil and sprinkle with salt they get crispy like in restuarants.
Your Basic Great Baked Potato! Before you cook it, roll the wet potato in some salt, pepper, all season, and garlic powder. This makes the skin taste so so good! Stuff it with some brocolli and corn, I'll never go back to microwaves again. ^-^
I haven't done this in years, as I'm so used to doing them on the grill anymore - my husband really wanted that "old school" way of a baked potato from the oven tonight so I though I'd indulge him. It was soooo good - especially with all the fixen's: butter, salt, pepper, bacon bits, chives, and a little sour cream! Great classic recipe!
The potatoes came out perfect. I first sprayed the potatoes with PAM and seasoned them with seasoning salt and cajun seasonings then wrapped them in tin foil. YUM YUM!
okay people..... try 400 for one hour. pour some kosher salt onto the counter. put some butter in your hands and fondle your potato. then pat the salt with your buttery palm and tap onto sticky potato. wash your hands and set right onto oven rack with tongs and cook for 1 hour. your skin will be crispy and there is absolutely no reason to wait 1.5 hours for a potato, unless you are cooking something else at 350 for an hour and a half. good luck!
This is a great way for a potatoe. But... I've been slicing the potatoe [long end to end]. Poking some holes in the potatoe with a sharp knife, then add some salt, pepper, paprika, garlic, and a slab of butter, anything you want. Put the two pieces back together, wrap in foil. No need to poke more holes in it, the potatoe is cut in half. Then cook or grill for your length of time you want.
I followed one review of poking holes in them and microwaving for 15 minutes. Then I brush with olive oil and sea salt and bake them at 375 for about 20 minutes and they are perfect!! I use Yukon gold potatoes...they are the best!
This came in very handy for my 12 year old daughter. She's trying to be a little more independent, now she's in charge of the potatoes! Thanks for making my life easier Faye!
This is the first time I've reviewed a recipe. I couldn't pass this up. I really got a kick out of the sarcastic reviews...this IS JUST a baked potato...right ;o) I'm commenting on this one because I'm a potato lover. Any which way you make em I love em. But for over 35 years now I have aways just put them in a 400 degree oven (without poking holes) for one hour. Never had one burst on me. I despise microwave baked potatoes...but I will try the partial time in the micro and remaining time in oven. If they still come out as fluffy as I'm used to...great...otherwise its worth waiting an hour for them to come out perfect!! Sometimes I wrap them in foil for a soft skin...when I don't wrap them and they come out with a crisp skin...I eat the potato...saving the skin for last. Then slather a little butter, salt and pepper on the skin...fold it in half or roll it up and eat the skin separate. YUM
I always insert a metal skewer (or a clean nail) into the middle of the potato and it heats up the potato from the inside as it cooks. This cuts the cooking time down by about 30 percent.
These came out perfect! My only change was instead of piercing with a fork, I cut the potatoes into long strips and instead of baking them for the whole 1.5 hours, I deep fried them in oil at 375 deg. for 8 minutes. Yum!! I did think they needed salt when they came out of the fryer though, which is the only reason I gave this recipe 4 stars instead of 5.
PERFECT. I wrapped mine in foil, placed on a cookie sheet, and timed them for about an hour at 400 degrees. Thanks for the recipe that might sound common sensical, but is perhaps not for those of us who haven't yet made our own baked potatoes yet.
I love that is recipe is on here. I always forget the temps when cooking, so I love that I can just quickly look up the info. And thank you to the reviewers who suggested rubbing the potato with olive oil and sea salt. It really makes a world of difference!
Faster and better in my opinion.... Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Rub an Idaho potato with olive oil and roll it in sea salt. Place directly on oven rack. Bake for 45-60 minutes, depending on size.When serving, break the skin/potato open with a fork rather than a knife. The skin is outrageously delicious and so healthy; lots of vitamins and fiber.
DDDDDDDduuuuuuuuuuuuuddddddde.awesome. just don't forget it's in there. or else it turns into charcoal.
It's great to see a recipe like this one. A lot of people assume that this sort of thing is common knowledge, but it really isn't.
A baked potato is always better than microwaved! Although I do already know how to bake a potato, I was looking for different ways to spice it up and knew member reviews often offer that assistance here. Thanks for the seasoning suggestions and the use of Olive Oil to crisp the skin. I always wondered what was used at the restaurants! Based on how few people know how to cook anymore, I think this is a very valid, simple recipe for people who are learning. Please be patient! You may not know the circumstances for their inability to cook and at least they're coming here to try! I was fortunate to have a mom to teach me the basics till I was 15, but after she died, I'm glad to have cooking sites like these to go to for additional help. I quit my career to make sure my kids eat only home-cooked, healthy food. My husband's mom died when he was 16, so we're on our own with no extended family to go to for ideas. Thanks for all of the help and delicious recipes. Your reviews and recipe variations have helped alot and I can honestly say, I am a better cook than my mom was. Thanks!
awesome, i was out of potatoes, so i substituted a tomatoe, came out just as well : )
I like the idea of rolling the "baked" potato in a towel to soften it up. BUT, we ensure that it comes out fluffy, piece the top of the potato with a fork in a CRISS-CROSS pattern. Then, squeeze the potato from the BOTTOM, and the insides will fluff OUT of the potato. PERFECT!
I love this recipe. I have never made a baked potato in the oven before. I always used the microwave. I wanted to be different this time though. This is just what I was looking for too. It's annoying when all you find are the fancy recipes. Thanks for this, it helps a lot.
Nothing better than a loaded baked potato. A whole meal in itself!
Makes a perfect skin! I like to do baked potatoes in the winter time, as the oven heats the house. Microwaves are FAST, but oven baked potatoes taste SO much better! When I need them faster, I kick it up to 400, and it only takes an hour.
I have made potatoes this way now for awhile and it is the only way I will ever make potatoes again!
This is just your basic baked potato. However, if you wish to speed up the baking time, just stick them in the microwave for a bit--and then transfer to the oven. Adjust the bake times accordingly.
I've only been cooking seriously for less than a year, so after deciding I'd like to have baked potatoes on the side, I realized I didn't remember how long to leave them in the oven--or even how hot to set the oven. Thanks for the basic, but extremely helpful information. I'm a little too old to be calling mom about this kind of stuff. Oh, can't wait to try some of the other suggestions--I always wondered why restaurant baked potatoes had more zing. Now I know!
Thanks so much for posting this. I haven't baked a dang potato in so long that I couldn't remember the specifics. Much better than my quickie microwave way of doing it.
Over the years I've found myself taking shortcuts but if you have the time to spare, this basic classic really is the way to go.
I forgot what temperture to put my potatoes Thanks for the help! I rated the recipe 1 star as written but heres a 10 star---- heres the way I made them :-) I rolled the wet potatoes in garlic powder and slap your mama spice WoW the skin was full of flavor!! For a crisper potatoe I put potatoes directly on the oven rack without foil that is my secret!!! Thanks again and God bless!!
Baked spuds always deserve 5 stars! My twist is sorta like the Red Lobster spud. Wash and dry spuds...Cover with olive oil and then cover with sea salt. Bake on the oven RACK for 1 hour...The skin is yummy!
Well this is a simple baked potato not sure you need a recipe for this but for those of us who never cooked a baked potato here is a very simple recipe for it. Topp with sour cream chedder cheese bacon bits and green onion and YUMMO!!
I bake my potatos in the microwave for about 4 min. for medium spud, turn over half way through.I also put them in a fold top sandwich bag then spray them with some butter flavored spray, then move around in your hands till spud in covered with nice butter flaver. Tender & delicious.I live in Arizona & you don`t want your oven going for an hour and a half at 350 degrees!!!!!!
I've tried making baked potatoes before but never knew the secret of how to make the skin crispy until I found this recipe.I start with huge Russet potatoes,add oil and sea salt, microwave them for 10 minutes then bake them at 400 degrees for one hour and they turn out perfect.Add sour cream, bacon, green onions, salt and pepper, and shredded cheddar and you've got a meal.
Simple,easy basic cooking,a great recipe to teach kids how to cook! I have never been a fan of potatoes but I have been learning to love baked ones.Make a few extra and slice and dice for baked potato salad,awesome flavour added from baking.My god children (ages 3-17) all want to learn to cook and recipes like this are a great way to start and be successful at it quickly!
Just made this today, however, I followed one reviewer since I don't have much time. She states to poke a bunch of holes on the potato then I put the potato first in the microwave for 10 minutes then bake for 20 minutes at 375 degrees F. Thank you Faye!
I needed an alternative method of making baked potatoes since my microwave died on me and this was perfect! They turned out great!
These potatos turned out PERFECT! Thanks for submitting the recipe for non-cooks like me!!
This recipe seemed intriguing, so I tried it. Too good to be true!! I even doubled the recipe(not difficult to do) so my hubby could have some, and it didn't seem to effect the outcome. The kids were shocked and disgusted, wouldn't try it. We topped ours with butter. YUM! Next time I will try serving it with steak and salad. Eureka!!
Thanks for these step by step instructions!! Your recipe made it very easy to make baked potatoes. They were great with sour cream and chives! Thanks again..I'll make these many more times.
I dust the outside of mine in kosher salt, wrap in aluminum foil, and then bake for only an hour. I am glad to see someone had the insight to post this recipe. When I grew up and moved out of my parents' home, I do remember calling home to actually ask how to bake a potato. :) luckily for my family I've come a long way since then.
Excellent, simple recipe; like some, I'll coat with Pam olive or similar, or even rub with olive oil, then sprinkle or roll in various seasonings depending on my mood that night. Finishing it on the grill after baking gives it a smokey taste that makes this recipe hard to beat. Thanks!
Believe it or not this was helpful. I've been spoiled by modern technology by using my microwave for baked potatoes. It recently went out and I was able to use this as a guide. Thanks
you can use almost any temperature and adjust the time. I bake potatoes nearly any time I bake something other than cookies. Since I bake my chicken at 400 I often bake the potatoes at 400. it usually takes about an hour, depending on the size of the 'tater.
I followed a reviewer's suggestion to premicrowave to reduce cooking time and have no regrets! Simple and delicious wrapped in foil and placed on the BBQ.
A simple and easy way to make a baked potato. I like to coat my skins in canola oil and little salt.
This is just the basic recipe I needed. Thanks.
Good recipe. Try brushig with olive oil and sprinkling wth kosher salt before you wrap with aluminum foil.
I've always done potatoes in the microwave to save time, but this is so much easier that the extra time is MORE than worth it. Wash them, pucture them, stick 'em in the oven and wait. Unlike in the microwave, they turned out perfectly done throughout, and I did not find the skin inedible as another reviewer said.
Baked potatoes are a good standard and can be dressed up easily. If you've got lots of time, bake the potatoes low & slow (200 degree oven for 3.5 to 4 hours). Otherwise, bake as above. Wash the potato & dry. Then rub the potato skin with butter & roll in sea salt before wrapping in sprayed tin foil. It's infused with the butter & salt and makes a nice crust.
Bake large red potatoes. It's amazing how much more moist and flavorful they are than the white ones.
This is exactly what I was looking for. Thanks so much!!!
Never making baked potatoes were so easy. Thanks
Before this recipe, I never knew how to bake a potato in the oven. I always winged it in the microwave. I made 15 baked potatoes in the oven a few days ago, to serve at a party. They were incredibly delicious. Side dishes don't get any easier, healthier or tastier than this.
If someone who had never baked a potatoe before were to use this recipe there might be some problems. There are no *guidlines* for the size of potatoe to use. Also, depending on the size, the time and temperature likely would need adjusting. Also, many restaraunts and businesses wrap the potatoe in foil for cooking and convenience sake. Using this ?recipe? for a baked potatoe, I found the potatoe to be extremely tough on the outside and not done on the inside. I think that I would prefer to *wing-it* the next time. This is not a *recipe* I would use again or recommend.
Thank you so much for these easy instructions! I had no idea how to make baked potatoes before. The only thing I've changed is that I poke the potato about 8 times, coat it with vegetable oil, sprinkle it with salt and then put it in the oven for only an hour. Comes out delicious every time! THANKS!
Perfect Time & Temperature... I did take the advice of others and seasoned the outside then wrapped them in foil. Punctured the potatoes and followed the directions as written! Perfect potatoes for the Taco-Topped Potato recipe on this site! Yum!
Thank you! Some people really need to have an idea how to do the basic stuff, not everyone has someone to teach them how. It might seem as easy as the post that compared it to eating an apple said but not everyone knows how to cook everything and needs a little guidance! It would have been nice if the size of the potato was clear, different size=different cooking times. I will say I do prefer to rub mine with olive oil as my family eats the skins.
Brush some oil and salt on the skin before cooking and they will turn out great!
Awesome
Baked potatoes beat microwaved potatoes, hands down! How else are you going to get those tasty skins? They're the best part of the potato!
Easy, simple and now I know how to make the perfect baked potato! Thanks Faye!!!
After 30 years of baking potatoes, the way I love them is to poke a few times and then wrap them in foil with a little butter. Bake at 400-425 for an hour. I love my potatoes a little more "done" they have a different/better taste...like a restaurant baked potato.Great for a weekend dinner, just start the potatoes before the rest of the meal and it isn't so time consuming.
Microwaving is faster, but it can't give the potato that crisp, tasty skin. Make sure you scrub the potato well, rub with olive oil, a little salt and pepper. There is nutritional value in that skin, and this will make it almost as tasty as the fluffy inside part.
just what i was looking for! excellent!
Easy and good!
Great way to make if you have a lot of time. Otherwise I poke holes in the potato and throw in the microwave for about 10 minutes depending on the size of the potato.
Wow..so simple and delicious! The skin was perfect - slightly crunchy, which is how I like it. I never knew if I should wrap them in foil and/or add olive oil and salt/pepper. Now I know you don't need to. Just top it with whatever you want. I used light sour cream and salt/pepper, and it was great. I love having the oven on in the wintertime. I used to make baked potatoes in the microwave...Now only in the summer...maybe.
thanks for doing this, simple I know but hey! I didn't know! everyone has to start somewhere
I cooked it in the microwave for a little bit first to speed up the cooking time
These are true baked potatoes. The phono shows a potato wrapped in foil. That makes it a steamed potato, even though cooked in the oven. A nuked potato is just that. Cooked by microwaves. All three are valid ways to cook potatoes, but each will have a flavor different from the other methods of cooking. If you wrap in foil, remember to increase the baking time.
This is a great recipe for beginning cooks! I wrapped mine in foil. Delicious!
Way too long in oven. Cook in microwave first and then finish in oven? Or use aluminum foil to finish cooking when it's hot.
This is a classic you can not go wrong with this. My daughter and I love a good baked potato and this is how we do it. After it is done we usually add a bit of salt/pepper, butter, bacon and green onions. For a nice simple meal add a salad and you are good to go!!
This is a very good basic recipe. I wrap mine in foil. Rub a little butter or margarine on the potato. Cut it in half and put a big slice of sweet onion in the middle and wrap up in foil. Even if you don't like onion you can discard and just eat the potato. We love oninons. It give the potato a great flavor. I perfer yukon gold. But It would work with other potatoes.
Thank you for explaining a classic recipe in a dummy-proof way. I appreciate that you didn't take any culinary knowledge for granted here. Like many others, I've learned how to "bake" potatoes in a microwave, but there were issues with that (like how quickly the potato cools down). This is perfect! Yes, it takes a little more time, but it gives you time to work on other components to your meal.
This is a really good guide! I took some advise from other users and rubbed oil on the skins and added a little salt. I wanted the skins nice and crispy, but didn't want the salt all over my oven, so I put a layer of tin foil on the rack and placed them directly on there.
I gave this to my teenager to learn how to follow a recipe !
I really appreciate this type of recipe. A great guide for when you want to put dinner on the table and just need to know the time and oven temp.. You can customize this as much as you want too!
I loved this baked potato. It was so yummy.
I read with much amusement as to mentioning "guidelines" concerning this recipe....I believe the recipe called for one (1) potato!! Can't imagine how difficult that could have been without "guidelines".....I also read reviews from others and like them, I heartily agree....A great recipe for baked potato, and as some also stated, like me, agree it beats a microwaved potato any day.....good going, Faye for your "A Baked Potato"....thanks
Perfect directions for the perfect baked potato. Thanks Faye.
Thanks for the tips!
rubbed my potatoes with vegetble oil and spinkled with sea salt before baking. My potatoes were large so it took about 1.25 hours. Perfect with a little salsa and sour cream!
Very nice and i followed Heather's suggestions as well. I wrapped the potatoes altogether in a foil and cameout perfect..... Thank you
It's possibly the simplest recipe on the website, but none of that matters. It produces a great tasting potato that can't be matched by microwave cooking. So, great recipe.
I tried it but microwaved it for 7 minutes (as was suggested in another review) followed by baking them for 20 minutes while covered in tin foil. They came out tender and were cooked to perfection! My BF thought I added butter because of how soft they were! Definitely recommended for those short on time
Thanks for the simple step-by-step approach. You can wrap in foil, cover with oil/salt/pepper, as well. Use your common sense. It is implied that the potato is 'medium' size, not tiny or the world's largest.
I know it might be basic, but there is always going to be someone who needs basics. Simple, yes. Intuitive, not necessarily. Temp and time are things someone wouldn't necessarily "know" off-hand, especially if this is their first time or they haven't done it in a while. I agree that oil and salt will give you better flavor and crispier skin, which I enjoy! Thanks for keeping it simple!
12-7-11: This is the way to bake potatoes. Use bakers to make it well.
I have a different twist on a baked potato. Try baking it at 500 degrees for about an hour. Depending on the size of your potato. My mother always made her potatoes this way, and if you love to eat the skin by it self, you will love it this way. The skin is cooked to perfection and sturdy enough after you remove the potato, to fill it with butter, sour cream or what ever you fancy. Try it once, you will be hooked!
Nice and easy to follow. If you're making baked potatoes to eat by themselves, do them in the oven always. They taste so much better. Definitely brush with olive oil and sprinkle with kosher salt. If you need baked potatoes to cook with (for example for twice baked or potato soup) I recommend cooking in the microwave on a paper towel for 3-5 minutes.
I think potatoes done from start to finish in the oven are much better. Even starting them for a few minutes in the microwave changes their texture, and the flesh comes out mushy and less fluffy. Plus the peel almost always comes out soft....myself, I like the crispy peel from a tater that's spent an hour or so in the oven.
These came out perfect! I could never make the baked potato came out right until now. I wished I made more (1 per person) because we all wanted more. Great with ketchup on the side. Thanks
I had never baked a potato before, so I was glad to find directions for doing so. It took just 60 minutes in a toaster oven. I learned this trick on how to split open a baked potato during my days as a waitress: Cut halfway through the middle of the potato, but don't cut near either end. Instead, on each end of the potato scrunch inward with your fingers (wear mits)and voila! Your potato has opened up restaurant style! As an alternative to sour cream, try cottage cheese, it's better for you and tastes great.
Great recipe! I baked just as stated. I wet potatoes after stabbing them and then sprinkled with garlic salt, season all and pepper. No foil wrap- just pop in the oven for 1 1/2 hours and they are fabulous!
This is the perfect, old fashioned baked potato directions. I always bake my meatloaf at the same time since it takes the same amount of time, at the same temperature. Then all you have to add is a vegtable or salad and you have your whole meal.
Basic Baked potato recipe....but just what I was looking for!
