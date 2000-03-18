A baked potato is always better than microwaved! Although I do already know how to bake a potato, I was looking for different ways to spice it up and knew member reviews often offer that assistance here. Thanks for the seasoning suggestions and the use of Olive Oil to crisp the skin. I always wondered what was used at the restaurants! Based on how few people know how to cook anymore, I think this is a very valid, simple recipe for people who are learning. Please be patient! You may not know the circumstances for their inability to cook and at least they're coming here to try! I was fortunate to have a mom to teach me the basics till I was 15, but after she died, I'm glad to have cooking sites like these to go to for additional help. I quit my career to make sure my kids eat only home-cooked, healthy food. My husband's mom died when he was 16, so we're on our own with no extended family to go to for ideas. Thanks for all of the help and delicious recipes. Your reviews and recipe variations have helped alot and I can honestly say, I am a better cook than my mom was. Thanks!