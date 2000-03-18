Baked Potato

A step-by-step recipe for making a baked potato. Serve with your choice of toppings. Try sour cream and chives, cheese, and olives.

By Faye

Recipe Summary

prep:
3 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
1 hr 33 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Scrub the potato and prick it with a fork to prevent steam from building up and causing the potato to explode in your oven.

  • Bake for 1 1/2 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
128 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 29.7g; fat 0.1g; sodium 6.9mg. Full Nutrition
