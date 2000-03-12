Bacon Cheese Puffs

A family favorite, especially on New Year's Eve, this pumpernickel party appetizer with bacon and cheese topping is perfect for holiday parties, ball games or a quick snack.

Recipe by MIKEC5426

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium-high heat until evenly brown. Drain, crumble and set aside.

  • Preheat oven to broil.

  • In a medium bowl combine the bacon, cheese, mustard and mayonnaise. Stir well. Arrange party bread on a cookie sheet. Spoon mixture onto each slice of bread.

  • Broil for 5 minutes, or until bubbly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
302 calories; protein 8.7g; carbohydrates 12.1g; fat 24.4g; cholesterol 34.4mg; sodium 493.9mg. Full Nutrition
