Bacon Cheese Puffs
A family favorite, especially on New Year's Eve, this pumpernickel party appetizer with bacon and cheese topping is perfect for holiday parties, ball games or a quick snack.
This recipe is very simple to make and REALLY makes a great appetizer! I am on Weight Watchers so you can lower "Points" by using 2% cheddar, lower fat bacon and mayo with the same results! Yum.Read More
These were simple and fast to make. Acutally made the "cheese and bacon mix" ahead of time which made it even easier day of .... They tasted fine, am thinking the pumpernickle bread is a little too strong for mildness of cheese mix. Next time may try plain crostini or even warm cheese mix in crock pot and use as a dip versus topping. Will make again but will make changes beforehand.Read More
Made this for a holiday party and everyone wanted the recipe.Very easy to put today you can make this the day before
Found the recipe last minute, made it and WOW, they all loved it! Even my finicky friends. Can't wait to make it again!
Delicious and hearty snack! This recipes is very flexible and easy to change with a bit of grated onion, or a 1/2t. of horseradish. Cheeses can be substituted as well. It's great with Swiss cheese in place of Cheddar. They freeze well too. After cheese mixture is spread on the bread, I freeze them on a cookie sheet and when frozen, transfer them to a plastic container or bag. To bake- just place on sheet and pop into the oven. (only takes a minute or two longer than fresh.)
Yes this is the best all-time hors d'oeuvre ever. Add some horseradish instead of the mustard and a dash of sherry, and you will pump up those delicious flavors even more!
This is a great recipe for an easy appetizer! However, it is a bit salty. Next time I will try using the low sodium bacon instead. I also improvised with half of the appetizers by adding one slice of a grape tomato (like a tiny plum tomato) to the top of the bread before adding the mixture. It turned out very tasty, as the tomato stayed firm under the filling. I'm also going to try using this as a filling for my homemade dough. Thanks!
I have just made my third batch of these for the Holidays and about to make one more for New Year's Eve! Fantastic reviews from my guests. I did, however, make it easy on myself and used Oscar Meyer bacon bits instead of cooking all that bacon....same flavor!
Very good, they went over well at a cocktail party. They did not puff up though. I will make these again, very easy and pretty on the plate. Thanks for the great receipe.
I LOVE this recipe! However, this specific recipe says to place them in the broiler for 5 minutes. Well? I burnt the first batch by doing this, I would recommend check them at two and a half minutes and see how they are from there. It was quick and easy!!
Yummmmm! I made this today for the first time...it was a BIG hit! I only made a single batch, because I was unsure if it would be good. It was delicious, and I could have used a double-batch, since everyone loved it. Next time I will def make a double batch. I did not get 30 pieces-but I was generous with the amount I put on each slice of bread. I used light mayo and regular rye bread squares-the small ones that come in a 1-pound loaf. Soooo good! I highly recommend this recipe, quick and easy...and a crowd-pleaser to boot! :)
This are so quick, easy, & delicious for a party! I have already made them several times! I highly recommend trying these!
Absolutely delicious!!! Had it at a Grey Cup party and it hit the spot! Yummy!!!
I'd say this is would be a five star recipe with a few changes (I've made these several ways). I halved the mayonnaise because they're just too greasy, and I also sub creamy horseradish for the mustard. Oh, and I've done these with bacon I baked (so much easier when doing lots of bacon) and chopped, but I've also done them with real bacon bits--taste exactly the same!
I served this at a holiday gathering and it got rave reviews!
I made these as a quick lunch to go with bowls of tomato soup--kind of like a white trash version of grilled cheese. I added a little onion powder, garlic powder and hot sauce to the mayonnaise mixture before schmearing it on the bread. No. It is unacceptable for me to make these again. Want to know why? Because after I made all of these we ATE. ALL. OF. THESE. Holy cow, were they tasty! Dangerous but delicious.
I made this for a cooking demo a my local grocery store for their Holiday Open House. They were well received by everybody. A solid 4 1/2 stars and an easy appetizer for any party.
My broiler was occupied while I made these, so I put these on a baking sheet at 350 degrees for 15 minutes which worked really well. My guests loved these!
I've made this for several parties and it is always a hit. Very easy too.
On top of delicious, very pretty with the dark pumpernickel. With such strong ingredients: pumpernickel, bacon and sharp cheese, don't be afraid to use the spiciest mustard available, or it can get absorbed and lost.
Love these! I have made them numerous times and always a hit for get togethers!
This was YUMMY! I added horseradish for a little zip. They were GONE IN SECONDS! Had to make another batch. This will become one of my party staples!!
I really was not impressed, and neither were my guests. Sorry, but they were boring.
I'm surprised these are getting such rave reviews??? Not a crowd pleaser in my home, and followed recipe closely. Will probably not make these again.
I have to say that I am genuinely shocked that these have been given a decent rating. They were extremely salty and quite oily.
These were just ok. Edible, but not very enjoyable. They're extremely heavy and greasy. And I have no idea where the word "puff" comes from! It's just a greasy glob of bacon and cheese on toast. Didn't go over big in a group setting, they barely got touched. I probably won't make again.
I just made this today and it's very, very good! I had some wheat baguettes that I put this on and I can't believe how good it is! My kids haven't tried it yet but my husband loves it. Thanks!
I made this recipe for New Years Eve get together and had countless raves. Said it was best thing they had tasted in a long time. Also had a suggestion that tomatoes would taste good on top after broiling as it tasted like a BLT. I also used a 8 oz package of bread instead of 1 lb. maybe the 1lb. mentioned in recipe was typo. Will definitely make it again.
everyone loves these. i barely got one. i did add some chopped onion to it though for some added texture
I did not really care for these too much the bacon and tomato cups on this site were much better. These were just missing something. My husband ate them and thought they were ok.
LOVED these. My family loves bacon and this was a hit. I used spicy mustard but kept everything the same. I will absolutely be making these many times!!!
Delicious and easy. My church loved it. I doubled the reccipe and cut the mayo back by 1/4. Will definitley make again.
Made it last night and it was a huge success!! Everyone loved it and it was quick & easy!
This recipe was not what I expected. I will play around with it as I do love bacon.
Very tasty appetizer and so easy to make. Everyone loved it.
My guests loved this appetizer on Christmas Eve. Would definitely make again!
These were good, but very heavy and greasy. I served them for guests on a Football Sunday, they all seemed to like them but they sat heavy afterwards. Probably will not do them again.
Good with less mayo
Made these appetizers for my daughter's birthday brunch, and they were gone so fast! I wish I made a double, or even triple batch! Everyone loved them, and they were so simple to make. I made the mixture the night before, and spread it on the bread right before the party. Delicious! Thanks for a great recipe!
These are a hit at every party! Very easy and great for the cold winter months.
These were great!! I'm a pretty picky eater and I loved them and so did every one else!
I made these for a party and they went over really well. I thought it was good, not outstanding. I have other bacon-cheese appetizer recipes that I really like so I don't think I'll end up making them again.
Oh, I simply loved these. So good I didn't care about the unhealthy factor. I think they would be good with rye bread as well. I made a very small batch and it went a long way. The mix kept in the fridge very nicely. I will serve these at my next party.
These were wonderful. I took them to a party and they were gone in 5 minutes. LilAngelsMommy, try them again. I have done that with recipes that everyone loved and I didn't. Sometimes I was suprised when I made them for a second time. Just food for thought! Good Luck..
These are very yummy. They did not take quite as long under the broiler as listed.
Very salty, but good. I suggest using a very thin layer over the bread to ease the saltiness.
Tried this on at New Year's, was not a hit.
Nice even blend of ingredients. Used half the mayo and mustard and was happy.
These were just okay. The bread was a little soggy, which didn't surprise me with all of these oily/greasy ingredients. Taste was okay, but I don't think I'll make them again.
Kinda salty but everyone seemed to enjoy it.
This made a great appetizer. I couldn't find the small pumpernickel loafs of bread at the store so I used rye and pumpernickel swirled bread and just cut it into small squares. I also sprinkled some sliced green onions on top. Tasted great and they did not last long!
These are fantastic! I made them for a quick New Year's appetizer. It worked great! I used a jar of real bacon bits to make it quicker, and made up the filling the night before. It was so quick to just pop them in the oven, and they are delicious besides! I will definatly be making these again. I already have a Super Bowl request for them.
They disappeared before I had the chance to try them!
Overall they were ok, but not awesome.
I just made this for a party I had -- and these were gone within minutues. Everyone raved about them and want to know the recipe....
This was excellent. I did make a few minor modifications though, two out of necessity. I added chopped fresh jalapenos as I love that combo. I used ciabatti rolls cut into quarters & used the top & bottoms (I live in a very small town, the grocery store by me didn't have the party bread) and spread the cheese mixture then baked @ 400 degrees for 15 minutes. The cheese came out puffy & the bread had a nice crisp on it. I didn't broil, the way the smoke alarms are set up in my rent house when I broil anything my smoke alarm goes off! But everyone loved these, they went quickly!
i liked the taste of these, tho i thought they were a little mushy...maybe i should have baked them longer.
Excellent...I made it even quicker by substituting a jar of pre-cooked bacon pieces instead of taking the time to fry bacon.
Easy and very tasty! Will probably add a little minced onion and garlic powder to the mixture next time.
I made this recipe for my family on Christmas eve. Everyone loved it!!! Would not change a thing. I will be serving this for holidays, football and many future parties!!
My mother and I made these for the Holidays...OH MY!! These are sooooo unbelievably good!! Easy to make too!! In fact the hubby wants to make them for a Superbowl Party we are going to!
There is NOWHERE that I take this that it isn't the first thing gone. So easy, and so good. I do have a bit different version now after many ways of making it usually because of a request being made and me not having all the ingredients at the time. But as a result I think it tastes even better (if possible). I use the Sesame French bread that is sold at Walmart, delish and CHEAP! I also use the sharp cheddar and mix it with Monterey jack cheese. I have also used smoked gouda with some swiss and boy oh boy is it good. Also another recommendation is do not skimp an cheap bacon full of grease, use a leaner better brand and you will not be disappointed. The point is, flavor is discretionary and what is great to one could be better by another, just use your favs and I bet you will be always asked to bring this too!
I served these on Christmas eve and they were a hit with everyone (kids included) even though I used an 8 grain bread (sliced in half). We don't care for pumpernickel. Would like to know what other kind of bread others might use.
Super easy and always a hit even with the picky folks! Definitely a new fav! I like to use the tex mex cheese blend.
Tasty little appie recipe. Thanks for sharing :)
Easy and yummy! I tried using a small cookie scoop to put the bacon mixture on the bread slices. It worked to portion equally but the mixture didn't really spread out much so I don't think I'll do that again. Used a 4.3 oz. bag of real bacon pieces to save time. We'll be serving these treats during the upcoming holiday season - thanks!
This is on the top on my list of appetizers! Yummmmm!
you can also mix 1# bacon,(uncooked) and i medium onion chopped, with shredded cheddar and spread on cocktail rye - broil at 375 til done. you can also add other things like chopped garlic, green onion erc.
This is a great and easy appetizer to prepare. I make a variation of this recipe substituting grated pepperoni for the bacon and adding finely diced green peppers to the mix. Kids as and adults both enjoy!!!
Rave reviews!! everyone wanted the recipe, quick and easy and tasty too.
These were fabulous and so quick and easy. I couldn't find the pumpernickel rounds so just bought a loaf of pumpernickel bread and cut it into 6 pieces. Everyone raved about them and wanted the recipe. Thanks.
Sinfully easy to make and always a fav at gatherings. I use more bacon than the recipe calls for and extra sharp cheddar.
Guest wanted the recipe right away
These were pretty tasty. The recipe does make alot. Would definitely make again. Thanks for the recipe!
I really liked these. And considering that I'm not a big pumpernickel fan, that's saying something!
Everyone at my Christmas Eve Party loved these! Will do every year from now on!
These little morsols are delious. The pumpernickel bread gives them a unique flavor.
Just made this to watch football but used thinly sliced sourdough bread instead. It was a hit!
Everyone loved them.
I make these all the time, but I add one small can of chopped black olives to the mixture and I do not mix in the bacon. Instead, once I spread the mixture on the bread I then sprinkle bacon bits on top of the mixture. I also bake mine at 350 degrees until bubbly rather than broiling. This is a special favorite with everyone at our parties - especially the guys. YUM!!
Had something similar years ago, but instead of bacon, flaked crab or chopped cooked shrimp were added. As I recall, they were delicious and, up till now, I had been unable to locate a recipe for them. Can't wait to try it.
It is really fast and easy.You can add chopped mushrooms and green onions for some additional flavors. Pile it on a baked potato, and rye bread wedges instead of pumpernickel is very good, too.
Good Taste but a bit greasy.
What's not to like? Bacon and cheese!
So good! Everyone raved about them. I used 3 different types of bread and they all tasted great!
I have been making this for years, some variations that I have added have been chopped black olives, minced onions or chopped green onions.
My mother taught me how to make this over 50 years ago, only she added chopped green peppers to the cheese mix. We used to have it for lunch with a bowl of soup.
Tried these on New year's eve and they were delicious! However, instead of using pumpernickel bread, I microwaved potatoes and cut them into slices. They were really easy, too!
This recipe was very simple to make. Some tips: I use kitchen shears and cut the bacon before cooking it. Very simple to just cut it right into the pan. I use my small cookie scoop to put it on the bread, it's just the right amount on each one. I use the back to spread it around. I added some garlic powder to it for a little extra flavor. I will make these again and again and again!
I used turkey bacon and 2% cheddar cheese and placed it on a thinly slice of my paleo diet-friendly bread. One reader mentioned adding a slice of tomato under the cheese which sounds great.
These were very good. Some of the reviews were not favorable but I had no problems with the recipe and mine even puffed up! I used Italian bread instead of pumpernickle because of personal preference. I also added some green onions and used horseradish sauce instead of mustard. My guest liked them alot and at the end of the night the plate was empty. I'll make them again.
We used to make a version of this back in the 70's. We used swiss cheese and a little onion with the mayo and baked them on Pinas rye crackers. Love them!!
I modified this recipe using pre cooked bacon bits. Was excellent and tastey, enjoyed by all.
Always the most popular every time. Never any left - ever! I add 1 tbsp horseradish sauce for an extra zing. Yum!
I made these on New Years Eve. They were all gone in a matter of minutes. Sooo delicious!
kids like these little gems....made some with a kick for the older crowd...double batch went quite quickly...I'll try triple next time!
Very good and easy to make. It was even a hit with kids!
