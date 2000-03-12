Bacon Cheese Puffs

There is NOWHERE that I take this that it isn't the first thing gone. So easy, and so good. I do have a bit different version now after many ways of making it usually because of a request being made and me not having all the ingredients at the time. But as a result I think it tastes even better (if possible). I use the Sesame French bread that is sold at Walmart, delish and CHEAP! I also use the sharp cheddar and mix it with Monterey jack cheese. I have also used smoked gouda with some swiss and boy oh boy is it good. Also another recommendation is do not skimp an cheap bacon full of grease, use a leaner better brand and you will not be disappointed. The point is, flavor is discretionary and what is great to one could be better by another, just use your favs and I bet you will be always asked to bring this too!