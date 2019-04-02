Garlic Lime Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp

Delish!! I used uncooked shrimp, marinated in oil/lime juice mixture for a few hours, then wrapped with the bacon (I omitted the peppers b/c I forgot to pick-up at the store). Baked in the oven on a rack placed in a sheet pan lined with foil at 450 for 10-15 minutes. Once out of the oven and on a serving platter, juiced a half of a lime over all of them and sprinked with the chopped avocado. Will definitely be making again for parties, football games, etc!
Very good. I made a large batch. Instead of individually wrapping I cut the bacon into small pieces and sauteed until done; drained; and then added a chopped jalepeno & chopped onion and cooked another 5 minutes. Broiled the shrimp and then combined the shrimp & saute mixture and kept it warm in a slow cooker. It was a hit at the party.
We have made these twice. Easy to make and everyone loved them. I used the George Foreman grill and it only took a few minutes. We also made a lime butter to go with the shrimp because I overcooked them the first time. Even overcooked these were eaten up.
I made this as an appetizer for my parent's anniversary dinner and they were ab-fab darling! (Absolutely Fabulous). I loved the way the different flavors and textures meshed well together. This one's a keeper!
absolutely popping with flavor! It probably would have been perfect without the things I added as the bacon gives such a great flavor against the lime juice. I added a few things only because I like playing with spices =). Added to marinade: a very small dash of cayenne powder a dash of parsley and a thin coating of melted butter. Very delicious and got great raves from the family!
I made these for a work function and oddly was unable to find whole green chili peppers so I substituted jalapenos (mild) and this was a huge success. We do this once a month at work and my co-workers are still talking about them. Easy to make and taste fantastic...
This was very tasty but the marinade for the shrimp didn't seem to add all that much to either me or my husband. Lime wedges were a must as the lime flavor was wonderful with the shrimp and bacon but not really prevalent with out an additional sprinkling. I will definitely be keeping this one and try marinading for longer/adding more lime.
My brother in-law made this for Thanksgiving and it was eaten up faster than anything!! I had him give me the recipe the very same day!! I can't wait to make them! Even the people who don't prefer shrimp loved it!!! This will be a keeper forever!!
Time consuming but a GIANT hit at my luau party I make half the batch with Chilies & the rest without to suit multipul pallets. It is one item everyone is making sure I will be preparing again this year!