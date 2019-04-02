Garlic Lime Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp

1 of 28

Rating: 5 stars Delish!! I used uncooked shrimp, marinated in oil/lime juice mixture for a few hours, then wrapped with the bacon (I omitted the peppers b/c I forgot to pick-up at the store). Baked in the oven on a rack placed in a sheet pan lined with foil at 450 for 10-15 minutes. Once out of the oven and on a serving platter, juiced a half of a lime over all of them and sprinked with the chopped avocado. Will definitely be making again for parties, football games, etc! Helpful (33)

Rating: 5 stars Very good. I made a large batch. Instead of individually wrapping I cut the bacon into small pieces and sauteed until done; drained; and then added a chopped jalepeno & chopped onion and cooked another 5 minutes. Broiled the shrimp and then combined the shrimp & saute mixture and kept it warm in a slow cooker. It was a hit at the party. Helpful (26)

Rating: 5 stars We have made these twice. Easy to make and everyone loved them. I used the George Foreman grill and it only took a few minutes. We also made a lime butter to go with the shrimp because I overcooked them the first time. Even overcooked these were eaten up. Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars I made this as an appetizer for my parent's anniversary dinner and they were ab-fab darling! (Absolutely Fabulous). I loved the way the different flavors and textures meshed well together. This one's a keeper! Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars absolutely popping with flavor! It probably would have been perfect without the things I added as the bacon gives such a great flavor against the lime juice. I added a few things only because I like playing with spices =). Added to marinade: a very small dash of cayenne powder a dash of parsley and a thin coating of melted butter. Very delicious and got great raves from the family! Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars I made these for a work function and oddly was unable to find whole green chili peppers so I substituted jalapenos (mild) and this was a huge success. We do this once a month at work and my co-workers are still talking about them. Easy to make and taste fantastic... Helpful (8)

Rating: 4 stars This was very tasty but the marinade for the shrimp didn't seem to add all that much to either me or my husband. Lime wedges were a must as the lime flavor was wonderful with the shrimp and bacon but not really prevalent with out an additional sprinkling. I will definitely be keeping this one and try marinading for longer/adding more lime. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars My brother in-law made this for Thanksgiving and it was eaten up faster than anything!! I had him give me the recipe the very same day!! I can't wait to make them! Even the people who don't prefer shrimp loved it!!! This will be a keeper forever!! Helpful (6)