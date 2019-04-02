Garlic Lime Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp

Rating: 4.56 stars
27 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 16
  • 4 star values: 10
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a quick and easy appetizer or main dish focusing on a garlic lime marinade and thick slices of peppered bacon wrapped around green chilies and shrimp. This recipe works exceptionally well on an indoor grill.

By CulinaryCutie

prep:
20 mins
cook:
6 mins
total:
26 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 shrimp
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk together the oil, lime juice, garlic, salt, and pepper in a mixing bowl. Toss the shrimp in the marinade, then refrigerate for 30 minutes to 1 hour.

  • Preheat an indoor electric grill for medium-high heat.

  • Remove the shrimp from the marinade, and shake off excess. Wrap each shrimp with a strip of chili pepper, then half a bacon slice. Secure with a toothpick. Repeat with remaining shrimp. Cook on preheated grill until the bacon is crisp, and the shrimp is hot, 6 to 10 minutes. Sprinkle the shrimp with diced avocado, and garnish with lime wedges to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
164 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 3.2g; fat 16g; cholesterol 14.8mg; sodium 250.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (28)

JULIEUNC1
Rating: 5 stars
02/07/2011
Delish!! I used uncooked shrimp, marinated in oil/lime juice mixture for a few hours, then wrapped with the bacon (I omitted the peppers b/c I forgot to pick-up at the store). Baked in the oven on a rack placed in a sheet pan lined with foil at 450 for 10-15 minutes. Once out of the oven and on a serving platter, juiced a half of a lime over all of them and sprinked with the chopped avocado. Will definitely be making again for parties, football games, etc!
Helpful
(33)
GEChocolate
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2010
Very good. I made a large batch. Instead of individually wrapping I cut the bacon into small pieces and sauteed until done; drained; and then added a chopped jalepeno & chopped onion and cooked another 5 minutes. Broiled the shrimp and then combined the shrimp & saute mixture and kept it warm in a slow cooker. It was a hit at the party.
Helpful
(26)
templina71
Rating: 5 stars
05/11/2009
We have made these twice. Easy to make and everyone loved them. I used the George Foreman grill and it only took a few minutes. We also made a lime butter to go with the shrimp because I overcooked them the first time. Even overcooked these were eaten up.
Helpful
(16)
DES717
Rating: 5 stars
08/11/2009
I made this as an appetizer for my parent's anniversary dinner and they were ab-fab darling! (Absolutely Fabulous). I loved the way the different flavors and textures meshed well together. This one's a keeper!
Helpful
(11)
alisaurus_rex
Rating: 5 stars
02/23/2009
absolutely popping with flavor! It probably would have been perfect without the things I added as the bacon gives such a great flavor against the lime juice. I added a few things only because I like playing with spices =). Added to marinade: a very small dash of cayenne powder a dash of parsley and a thin coating of melted butter. Very delicious and got great raves from the family!
Helpful
(9)
cooliozar
Rating: 5 stars
07/12/2010
I made these for a work function and oddly was unable to find whole green chili peppers so I substituted jalapenos (mild) and this was a huge success. We do this once a month at work and my co-workers are still talking about them. Easy to make and taste fantastic...
Helpful
(8)
Bethy
Rating: 4 stars
01/19/2010
This was very tasty but the marinade for the shrimp didn't seem to add all that much to either me or my husband. Lime wedges were a must as the lime flavor was wonderful with the shrimp and bacon but not really prevalent with out an additional sprinkling. I will definitely be keeping this one and try marinading for longer/adding more lime.
Helpful
(7)
Alyssa
Rating: 5 stars
11/27/2008
My brother in-law made this for Thanksgiving and it was eaten up faster than anything!! I had him give me the recipe the very same day!! I can't wait to make them! Even the people who don't prefer shrimp loved it!!! This will be a keeper forever!!
Helpful
(6)
Amber Borchert
Rating: 5 stars
07/11/2011
Time consuming but a GIANT hit at my luau party I make half the batch with Chilies & the rest without to suit multipul pallets. It is one item everyone is making sure I will be preparing again this year!
Helpful
(5)
